Best Affordable Headphones Under 2000 in India: Top Picks and Reviews

The best pair of headphones should have excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, durable build, and essential features like Bluetooth connectivity or noise-cancelling technology. However, many high-quality headphones come with hefty price tags that might deter some users. Fortunately, manufacturers are continually releasing budget-friendly options, ensuring that even those with tight budgets can make a good purchase.
Whether you need best Bluetooth headphones with features like ANC or just great sound quality, budget options are available. The challenge, however, lies in navigating the overwhelming number of products on the market. With many headphones offering similar performance at vastly different price points, choosing the right pair can be daunting.
To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the best headphones under 2000 in India. These options provide excellent value for money, combining the latest technology with impressive sound quality. Dive into our top picks and find the perfect pair of affordable headphones that meet your needs and budget.
Our top recommendations:
Best Overall: The stand out as the best headphone under 2000 for their powerful 40mm dynamic drivers, offering immersive audio with deep bass. With 15 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, these headphones ensure a seamless, long-lasting listening experience.
Best Sound Quality: The deliver exceptional sound clarity thanks to their 30mm neodymium drivers, which produce rich and balanced audio.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4.1 Stars
|
₹1998
|
3.4 Stars
|
₹1697
|
Sony MDR-ZX310AB Black Over-Ear Headphones with Built-In Microphone
|
4.5 Stars
|
₹1899
|
3.8 Stars
|
₹1197
|
3.7 Stars
|
₹1899
What to consider when looking for a headphone under 2000
Sound Quality: Ensure the headphones offer clear audio with good bass, mids, and treble. Look for reviews highlighting balanced sound performance.
Comfort and Fit: Check for cushioned ear cups and adjustable headbands. Comfortable headphones are essential for extended listening sessions.
Build Quality: Look for durable materials and solid construction. Sturdy headphones can withstand regular use and are less likely to break easily.
Bluetooth Connectivity: For wireless models, confirm they have stable Bluetooth connectivity. Check if they support the latest Bluetooth versions for better performance.
Battery Life: For wireless headphones, consider battery life. Longer battery life ensures you can use them for extended periods without frequent recharging.
Noise Cancellation: Some budget headphones offer passive noise isolation or active noise cancellation (ANC). Evaluate the effectiveness of noise reduction features if this is important to you.
Mic and Controls: Integrated microphones and easy-to-use controls enhance convenience for calls and managing music playback without needing to reach for your device.
Controls and Features: Assess the ease of using built-in controls for volume and playback. Additional features like voice assistants or built-in microphones can be a plus.
Portability: Consider foldable designs or lightweight models for easy transport. Portability is key if you plan to use them while travelling or commuting.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We assessed each headphone's performance based on key factors like sound quality, comfort, and durability to ensure they meet high standards within the budget.
Comparison Analysis: We compared the pros and cons of each model, focusing on their unique features and drawbacks to provide a balanced view of their capabilities.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised reputable brands known for their reliability and customer service, ensuring that the selected headphones come from trustworthy manufacturers.
User Feedback: We reviewed customer feedback and ratings from various sources to gauge real-world experiences and satisfaction, ensuring our picks are well-regarded by actual users.
Value for Money: We evaluated the cost-to-benefit ratio of each headphone, ensuring that the selected options offer excellent features and performance relative to their price.
Below is the list of best headphone under 2000 in India currently trending on the market
If you’re looking for a great pair of affordable headphones, check out the boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones. These headphones come in a sleek Luscious Black color and deliver up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge—perfect for all-day listening.
The 40mm dynamic drivers ensure you get rich, immersive audio every time you play your favorite tracks. The padded ear cushions and lightweight design make them comfortable for long sessions, while the integrated controls and built-in mic make managing calls and music easy.
You can connect via Bluetooth for wireless convenience or switch to AUX mode if you prefer a wired connection. Plus, they come with a 1-year warranty, so you can enjoy peace of mind. Overall, these boat headphones offer great value and solid performance without costing you an arm and leg.
Best for:
Perfect for students, casual listeners, and budget-conscious individuals seeking quality sound with rich bass.
Specifications:
Price: 1,998 (
MRP 3,99050% Off)
Brand: boAt
Playback Time: 15 hours
Driver Size: 40mm
Ear Cushions: Padded
Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX
Impedance: 16 Ohm
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Easy controls and built-in mic
|
May lack advanced noise cancellation
|
Comfortable padded ear cushions
|
Long lasting battery life
|
Dual connectivity options (Bluetooth and AUX)
User’s Reviews: "All I want to say is that it's worth it. I'm obsessed with it—the connectivity, battery life, and quality are exceptional. I absolutely love it.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It has consistently been a best-seller in the on-ear headphones category on Amazon. With high ratings and over 5,000 purchases just last month on Amazon alone, its popularity speaks to its quality and value
The Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Bold Black are a solid choice that can keep up with your busy life. These headphones provide up to 50 hours of playtime, so you won’t have to worry about recharging often.
With low latency of up to 40ms, they’re great for gaming and streaming, eliminating annoying audio lag. The 40mm driver delivers powerful, bass-driven audio that makes every beat stand out. You’ll also appreciate the dual pairing feature, allowing you to switch between devices easily.
Plus, with four play modes—Bluetooth, AUX, SD card, and FM—you can listen to music however you prefer. The IPX5 water resistance makes sure of protection against splashes and dust, making them perfect for any activity. Bluetooth 5.3 offers stable connectivity, enhancing your overall experience. All in all these are one of the best budget wireless headphones for gaming.
Best for:
Ideal for gamers, streamers, music lovers, and those needing long-lasting, versatile audio performance with minimal lag and multiple play modes.
Specifications
Price: 1,697 (
MRP 4,99966% Off)
Brand: Noise
Playtime: 50 Hours
Latency: 40ms
Drivers: 40mm
Modes: 4 Modes
Water Resistance: IPX5
Bluetooth: 5.3
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Low latency improves gaming and streaming
|
Doesn't has any noise cancellation
|
Bass is powerful and rich
|
Bulky design may feel heavy
|
Build quality is quite sturdy and robust
|
Water resistance protects against moisture
User’s Reviews: "The Noise Two headphones are fantastic! They’re very comfortable and you can use them continuously for 3-4 hours without feeling irritated. The battery backup is superb, making them really impressive overall. Thank you!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe it’s worth buying because after reviewing numerous customer feedbacks, they found that these headphones offer exceptional comfort and fit. The battery life is particularly impressive, with some users reporting up to two weeks of use.
The Sony MDR-ZX310AB Black Over-Ear Headphones are a great pick for anyone seeking reliable and budget-friendly audio gear. Equipped with 30mm ferrite drivers, these headphones deliver powerful and balanced sound across a wide frequency range of 10–24,000Hz.
The lightweight, folding design enhances portability, making them easy to carry wherever you go. You can also experience superior comfort with padded earpads and pressure-relieving earcups, which ensure a pleasant listening experience even during extended use. The headphones feature smartphone playback control for easy music management and swivel earcups for a customizable fit.
With a 1.2-meter Y-type cable, flexibility and convenience are built into your listening experience. Overall, this pair of Sony headphones combines quality sound, comfort, and practical features, making them a solid choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Price: 1,899 (
MRP 2,19013% Off)
Brand: Sony
Driver Unit: 30mm ferrite
Frequency Range: 10–24,000Hz
Cable Length: 1.2 metres
Earcups: Padded cushions
Design: Lightweight, folding
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Powerful balanced sound quality
|
Limited bass response
|
Comfortable pressure-relieving earpads
|
Basic build quality
|
Lightweight and portable design
|
High tech design and look
User’s Reviews: "The headphones feature a gold-plated AUX jack for improved connectivity and reduced static sounds. The built-in microphone performs well, and the comfort is exceptional—making them suitable for long listening sessions without discomfort. The sound quality is fantastic, providing a rich audio experience.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our specialists observed that this product has earned the Amazon Choice badge, reflecting its high quality and popularity. With an impressive 4.5-star rating from over 5,000 reviewers, it stands out as a top choice. The excellent feedback from users highlights its superior performance, comfort, and reliability, making it a highly recommended buy.
The ZEBRONICS DUKE Wireless Headphone in Beige is perfect for long gaming sessions and all-day listening. With up to 60 hours of playback time and talk time, these headphones ensure you stay entertained without frequent recharging.
The 40mm drivers deliver deep bass and immersive sound, while the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature helps you focus by reducing background noise. They come with adjustable ear cushions and a comfortable headband for a great fit, plus LED lights for a cool gaming vibe.
Dual pairing lets you connect to two devices simultaneously, and you can also use the AUX function for wired connections. Voice assistant support lets you manage your content with ease making this pair of headphones as must have.
Best for:
Ideal for gamers, music lovers, and frequent callers who need long battery life and comfortable, immersive audio.
Specifications:
Price: 1,197 (
MRP 2,19946% Off)
Brand: ZEBRONICS
Battery Life: 60 hours
Driver Size: 40mm
Noise Cancellation: ENC
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
LED Lights: RGB
Form Factor: Over-Ear
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Comfortable fit and design
|
Bluetooth range limited to 10 meters
|
Deep bass enhances gaming and music
|
Charging time is relatively long
|
Effective noise cancellation
|
Long battery life helps with extended use
User’s Reviews: "After using these headphones for over six months, they prove to be a great choice considering their price and features. Occasionally, they disconnect automatically, but it's not a major issue. The headphones are a bit heavy and large, but their excellent features and long battery life make them worthwhile. They are a good purchase.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe these headphones due to their impressive ratings from over 13,000 reviewers. One standout feature is the remarkable 60-hour battery backup, which significantly enhances usability for long listening sessions or extended gaming marathons. This exceptional battery life is a major selling point, ensuring you get the most out of your headphones without frequent recharging.
The HP 500 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are a fantastic choice if you’re looking for quality and convenience. With Bluetooth 5.0, these headphones deliver 2x faster speed and 4x better connectivity, ensuring a smooth and lag-free experience.
The built-in high-sensitivity mic provides clear communication even in noisy environments. You get up to 20 hours of battery life with quick USB-C charging, so you won’t have to worry about running out of power. The active noise cancellation feature helps you stay immersed in your music or calls without distractions.
Designed for comfort and durability, these headphones come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, adding extra peace of mind. Whether you’re working, commuting, or relaxing, the HP 500 headphones offer reliable performance and superior sound quality.
Best for Whom:
Suitable for professionals, frequent travellers, and busy individuals needing reliable audio with long battery life and noise cancellation.
Specifications:
Price: 1,899 (
MRP: ₹3,99652% Off)
Brand: HP
Bluetooth Version: 5.0
Battery Life: 20 Hours
Charging Type: USB-C
Noise Control: Active ANC
Mic Type: High-Sensitivity
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Fast Bluetooth connectivity
|
Limited water resistance
|
Long battery life
|
No dedicated gaming mode
|
Effective noise cancellation
|
Clear communication mic
|
Comfortable for extended wear
User’s Reviews: "I’m really impressed with these headphones given their price. They offer performance far exceeding their cost, delivering excellent bass, mids, and punchy sound. Compared to my Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, these HP headphones sound significantly better at just a fraction of the price. If you’re considering them, you won’t regret it. The only downside is the mic—it’s usable for calls but not particularly strong.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: HP is a well-regarded brand known for its reliable and high-quality products. The HP 500 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones live up to this reputation, offering impressive features such as long battery life, fast Bluetooth connectivity, and effective noise cancellation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are wireless headphones worth the extra cost?
Wireless headphones offer convenience and freedom from tangled cables, making them a popular choice for many users. While they may cost a bit more, the ease of wireless connectivity often justifies the price.
How important is battery life in budget headphones?
Battery life is crucial for wireless headphones, with longer durations offering more extended use between charges. Aim for at least 8-10 hours of playback to ensure they meet your daily needs.
How durable are headphones in this price range?
Headphones under 2000 are generally made with more affordable materials, which can impact durability. Look for options with sturdy construction and quality materials to ensure they last longer.
How do I know if the headphones are comfortable?
Comfort can be assessed by checking user reviews and looking for adjustable headbands and cushioned ear cups. Lightweight designs and ergonomic shapes often contribute to better comfort during extended use.
Are there any specific brands known for quality headphones under 2000?
While many brands offer budget-friendly options, quality can vary widely. Research and read reviews to find reputable brands, some of them are Sony, Zebronics, Boat and so on that consistently deliver good performance and durability in this price range.
In Conclusion
Headphones under 2000 can offer impressive value, providing a good balance of quality, comfort, and functionality at an affordable price. When choosing from our list of recommendations, you can trust that each option has been carefully selected for its reliability and performance. These headphones are ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly solution without compromising on essential audio experiences. Whether for daily use, casual listening, or work, investing in one of these recommended models ensures you get quality headphones that meet your needs.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change