Best Affordable Headphones Under 2000 in India: Top Picks and Reviews

If you’re looking for a great pair of affordable headphones, check out the boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones. These headphones come in a sleek Luscious Black color and deliver up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge—perfect for all-day listening.

The 40mm dynamic drivers ensure you get rich, immersive audio every time you play your favorite tracks. The padded ear cushions and lightweight design make them comfortable for long sessions, while the integrated controls and built-in mic make managing calls and music easy.

You can connect via Bluetooth for wireless convenience or switch to AUX mode if you prefer a wired connection. Plus, they come with a 1-year warranty, so you can enjoy peace of mind. Overall, these boat headphones offer great value and solid performance without costing you an arm and leg.

Best for:

Perfect for students, casual listeners, and budget-conscious individuals seeking quality sound with rich bass.

Specifications: