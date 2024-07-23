Best Action Cameras: Top Picks for Your Next Adventure

If you’ve noticed how the younger crowd is taking over social media with epic videos and stunning photos, you’re not alone. The booming popularity on these social platforms is driving a huge demand for the best action cameras. In fact,, thanks to increased disposable income and a growing love for thrilling activities like skydiving, bungee jumping, and scuba diving.
Brands like and are at the forefront, offering top-notch cameras that capture your adventures in incredible detail. But don’t worry if you’re on a tighter budget—there are still some great, cheap action camera options out there. A good action camera should be durable, have excellent video and photo quality, and come with useful features like stabilisation and waterproofing.
We’ve handpicked some of the best action camera models for you so you can make an informed decision. Keep reading to find which camera suits your needs and budget best!
Our top recommendations:
Best Overall: The stands out with its flagship 1/1.3" sensor and 4K120fps video capabilities, ensuring exceptional image quality and performance in any lighting condition. It also features a 2.4" flip touchscreen and advanced AI features, making it highly versatile and user-friendly.
Best Budget: The offers great value with its 4K30fps video recording, dual-color screens, and effective 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization. It provides solid performance for a wide range of shooting scenarios while keeping costs manageable.
Essential Features to Consider When Buying an Action Camera
Video Quality: Look for cameras with at least 1080p Full HD resolution; 4K is ideal for the highest quality.
Image Stabilization: It is essential for smooth, shake-free footage, especially in high-motion scenarios.
Durability: Check for ruggedness and water resistance; some cameras are built to withstand extreme conditions.
Battery Life: Check out the battery life to make sure you won’t be running out of juice while having some epic moment you would want to keep safe.
Field of View (FOV): A wider FOV captures more of the scene, which is great for immersive shots.
Mounting Options: Compatibility with various mounts and accessories enhances versatility for different shooting angles and locations.
Connectivity: Look for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or app compatibility for easy sharing and control.
Ease of Use: Intuitive controls and a user-friendly interface make operating the camera simpler, especially in the heat of the moment.
Low-Light Performance: Good performance in low-light conditions ensures clear footage even in dim environments.
Size and Weight: Compact and lightweight models are easier to carry and mount in tight spaces.
How we chose them for you
Technical Specifications: We ensured each camera meets essential specs like resolution, battery life, and connectivity options to enhance your shooting experience.
User Feedback: We considered real user experiences and ratings to ensure the cameras we chose are well-regarded by those who actually use them.
Brand Reputation: We focused on reputable brands known for reliability and innovation in the action camera market.
Price Range: We included options across different price points to cater to both high-end and budget-conscious buyers.
Versatility: We selected cameras with a range of mounting options and accessories to suit various types of adventures and shooting styles.
Here’s a detailed review of the best action cameras, covering essential features, pros and cons, and in-depth insights
The Insta360 Ace Pro is a top-tier action camera co-engineered with Leica, delivering unmatched image quality. Featuring a flagship 1/1.3" sensor and a powerful 5nm AI chip, it excels in both day and night shooting. You’ll get stunning 4K120fps slow-motion footage and vibrant shots with Active HDR.
The new PureVideo mode enhances low light performance with advanced AI noise reduction and improved dynamic range. Its 2.4" flip touchscreen provides flexibility for framing shots from any angle. The magnetic mounting system makes it easy to switch accessories, and features like Pause Recording, Gesture Control, and Clarity Zoom add convenience.
With FlowState Stabilization, waterproofing to 33 feet, and a temperature tolerance down to -20°C (-4°F), it’s ready for any adventure. If you can afford it, the Ace Pro is the top choice. However, if you're on a budget, the Ace still performs well.
Best for:
It is perfect for people who are into vlogging and content creation seeking an all in one camera that provides excellent picture and video quality.
Specifications:
Price: $399.99
Brand: Insta360
Sensor: 1/1.3" CMOS
Video Resolution: 4K120fps
AI Chip: 5nm AI
Screen: 2.4" Flip
Waterproof: 33ft (10m)
Temperature Range: -20°C (-4°F)
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Stabilisation is quite effective
|
Complex AI features
|
Superb image quality even in extreme conditions
|
Large flip touchscreen helps with easy use
|
Good battery life
What’s in the box?
Camera Body
Battery Pack
Accessories Kit
User’s Reviews: "I’ve only been playing with it for a few days but I’m already quite impressed. I realised the flip screen is amazing for vlogging. When I tried vlogging with other action cameras, I was never in frame because I couldn’t really see myself. No more guesswork.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe the 2.4" flip touchscreen and magnetic mounting system offer ease of use and flexibility, enhancing your shooting experience. With features like FlowState Stabilization and AI-generated highlights, it provides top-notch performance for both casual and professional use.
GoPro’s updated flagship, the HERO12 Black, might look similar to the HERO11 Black, but it packs some exciting new features. It delivers stunning 5.3K video resolution and 27MP photos, all while enhancing dynamic range with HDR for vibrant, true-to-life colours.
The Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation keeps your footage silky smooth, whether you're biking, skiing, or just having fun. This rugged, waterproof camera withstands rough conditions and depths up to 33 feet, making it perfect for any adventure. The HERO12 Black also doubles battery life, providing up to 70 minutes of continuous 5.3K60 recording.
Plus, it automatically uploads footage to the cloud while charging, so you can easily relive and share your experiences. This GoPro action camera is a great choice for capturing high-quality, stable, and dynamic footage in any environment.
Best For:
Content creators wanting high-resolution, stable, and durable footage
Specifications:
Price: $399
Brand: GoPro
Video Resolution: 5.3K60
Photo Resolution: 27MP
Stabilisation: HyperSmooth 6.0
Waterproof Depth: 33 feet
Battery Life: 70 minutes
Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Outstanding video quality
|
High price point
|
Exceptional stabilisation performance
|
Limited low-light performance
|
Durable and waterproof design
|
Automatic cloud upload
What’s in the box?
HERO12 Black
Enduro Battery
Curved Adhesive Mount
Mounting Buckle + Thumb Screw
USB-C Cable
User’s Reviews: "Camera is easy to use and the quality of the pics are top notch. Took it scuba diving and snorkelling and couldn’t be happier.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This camera is an Amazon Choice product, reflecting its high ratings and positive user experiences. With over 6,000 units sold on Amazon last month alone, it's proven to be a popular choice for capturing high-quality footage.
The Insta360 X3 is a game-changer if you're into immersive 360-degree footage. With its 5.7K 360 Active HDR video and dual 1/2" 48MP sensors, it captures stunningly clear and detailed shots, even in low light.
The camera’s 72MP photo capability and 4K single-lens mode provide versatile shooting options, whether you’re looking for wide-angle action or high-resolution images. FlowState Stabilization ensures your videos are smooth and shake-free, while the 360 Horizon Lock keeps your footage level, even during intense activities.
Plus, with the Invisible Selfie Stick feature, you can achieve incredible third-person views without the stick ruining your shots. The 2.29" touchscreen makes it easy to navigate settings and view your shots on the go. This action camera is perfect for anyone wanting to capture every angle of their adventures with top-notch quality and stability.
Best for:
Perfect for those wanting immersive, high-quality 360-degree video and photos with smooth stabilisation.
Specifications:
Brand: Insta360
Price: $394.99
Resolution: 5.7K 360
Photo Sensor: 48MP CMOS
Single-Lens: 4K 30fps
Stabilisation: FlowState
Screen Size: 2.29 inches
Field of View: 170°
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Stunning 360-degree video
|
Complex for beginners
|
High resolution pictures
|
Excellent low-light performance
|
Smooth shake-free footage
What’s in the box?
Insta360 X3
Charge Cable
Protective Pouch, 1x Lens Cloth
Lens Cap, 1x 64GB SD Card
114cm Invisible Selfie Stick
User’s Reviews: "Incredible camera that makes shooting action footage so easy. The 360 field of view is amazing and allows you to capture so much more than a normal action camera. One of the best aspects of it is that you don't really have to pay much attention to where the camera is positioned.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend the X3 for its smooth, gimbal-like footage and responsive 2.29” touchscreen. It also offers 4K 30fps in single-lens mode, combining top-notch 360° capabilities with standard action cam performance.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo is perfect for capturing your escapades with stunning clarity. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor, it delivers exceptional 4K video at 120 fps, even in low light. This action camera boasts a 155º ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive footage whether you’re surfing, skiing, or skating.
The 10-bit and D-Log M color performance ensures vibrant, true-to-life colors in all lighting conditions. It also offers impressive battery life, recording up to 160 minutes and operating even in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F).
With dual full-color touchscreens and 3 stabilization modes, you get smooth, shake-free footage and easy control, making it a top choice for both first-time users and seasoned pros. The magnetic quick-release feature lets you switch between horizontal and vertical shots effortlessly. This combo includes everything you need to start capturing high-quality, dynamic videos.
Best for:
Suitable for extreme sports enthusiasts and low-light conditions.
Specifications:
Price: $299
Brand: DJI
Video Resolution: 4K/120fps
Sensor Size: 1/1.3-inch
Field of View: 155º
Stabilization: 3 modes
Battery Life: 160 minutes
Touchscreen: Dual screens
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth stabilization modes
|
Large size for some mounts
|
Wide field of view
|
Bulkier compared to competitors
|
Vibrant color capture
|
Easy magnetic quick-release
|
Good low light performance
What’s in the box?
Osmo Action 4
Battery
Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame
Quick-Release Adapter Mount
Curved Adhesive Base x1
User’s Reviews: "It hasn't locked up, no glitches with downloading files... It has been rock steady. Paired up with the DJI Mic 2, it has been a great motovlogging setup for my motorcycle and scoot. The controls are easy to use, battery life is good. I use it mostly on a chin mount, but have also used it hand-held (not in riding situations) and mounted on top of a helmet.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts found that 79% of reviewers gave it 5 stars on Amazon, and it's also an Amazon Choice product in Sports & Action Video Cameras. This highlights its top-notch performance, reliability, and high customer satisfaction.
The AKASO Brave 7 LE is a versatile action camera designed for every adventure. It records stunning 4K video at 30fps and takes 20MP photos, making sure you don’t miss a single detail. With its IPX7 water-resistant rating, it’s built to handle rain, snow, and splashes, and it can even go underwater up to 131 feet with the included waterproof housing.
The innovative dual-display feature includes a front screen for easy selfies and a 2-inch rear touchscreen for effortless control. Electronic Image Stabilisation 2.0 provides smooth, gimbal-like footage, even during high-speed activities.
The Brave 7 LE also comes with a full set of accessories, including two rechargeable batteries, a remote control, and various mounting kits, allowing you to capture your experiences in numerous ways. This action camera is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on quality and functionality.
Best For:
Great for budget conscious users looking for a cheap action camera that is durable and takes high-quality footage.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Good underwater performance
|
Touchscreen could be more responsive
|
Affordable price point
|
Decent battery life
|
The menu is intuitive and clean
|
Solid build quality with well placed buttons
What’s in the box?
Camera Body
Battery Pack
Accessories Kit
User’s Reviews: "The Brave 7 LE was incredibly easy to operate , which has been a big complaint by me with the Action Camera genre for years. Easy SD card formatting, resolution settings, simple on and off / pairing and recording with remote control wrist remote. Quality of shots along with long battery life (and you get two batteries) make this a very worthwhile riding kit at a great price. Very happy.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It excels in underwater conditions with good lighting and subjects within 5-10 feet. Although it struggles in low light, its overall performance, dual batteries, and ability to charge while recording make it a solid choice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is an action camera used for?
An action camera is designed to capture high-quality video and photos in extreme conditions and during high-intensity activities. It's ideal for recording adventures like sports, travel, and underwater exploration due to its compact size and rugged build.
What is image stabilization in an action camera?
Image stabilization helps reduce camera shake and vibrations, ensuring smooth and steady footage. Modern action cameras often include electronic or mechanical stabilization technologies to maintain high-quality video during movement.
What accessories are commonly used with action cameras?
Common accessories include mounts, tripods, waterproof housings, and external microphones. These accessories help to expand the camera’s functionality and adapt it for different shooting scenarios.
How do I transfer videos from my action camera?
Videos can typically be transferred from an action camera using a USB cable, SD card reader, or via wireless transfer if the camera supports Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Many cameras also offer mobile apps for easy file management and sharing.
Can I use an action camera for live streaming?
Yes, many action cameras support live streaming through their built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities. Check if the camera supports streaming to platforms like YouTube or Facebook and ensure you have a stable internet connection for the best results.
The Bottom Line
When it comes to capturing your adventures, action cameras are a game changer. They’re built to handle all sorts of conditions, whether you’re hitting the slopes, diving into the ocean, or just documenting your day-to-day. Choosing one from our list ensures you're getting a reliable, high-quality option that fits your needs, whether you’re after stunning video, smooth footage, or easy-to-use features. They’re all about bringing your experiences to life in a way that’s fun and hassle-free. So, if you’re ready to upgrade your gear and capture your moments like a pro, any of these picks will be a solid choice.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change