Balance Life and Work Goals: Weekly Predictions

This week's lunar predictions say that throughout the week, your creativity and finances will be highlighted as the whole planetary activity is triggering the 2nd and 5th houses. Financially, this is not a good period, so you have to be very careful, and you will find more ways to make more money. It’s a good time to watch your wallet and avoid big expenses. There will be more creative activities as the fifth house is triggered, so you will be looking for new ventures. You will be spending more time with children and youngsters around you. The transits of the week show the chances to meet with your ex-lovers and friends too. You will try your best to learn new skills so that you can find more opportunities.