The sun will be in the fourth house for the majority of the month. So, the spotlight will be on family matters. You will spend time solving issues at home, taking care of the elderly, or conducting family gatherings. Problems may arise in the form of miscommunication as Mercury is in retrograde. Make sure you measure your words before uttering them. Technical glitches are also likely. This is important as you will have the idea to decorate your home or renovate it so that you have a better lifestyle. Make sure to consult with others while buying home devices like a TV, fridge, or washing machine. Be ready to replace stuff that is not agreeable to others in the family.
The month of August will see the Sun in Cancer for the most part. Mercury is in retrograde, so be wary of that. Get ready for a lot of short projects. There will also be a lot of traveling and that can get a bit tiring. Alternatively, you can work hard to set up your ventures. This is also a good month to renovate your home or to relocate. For media professionals, this is a great month to spend some time learning and sharing what you learned. Networking and team discussions will be part of this month. There may be arguments due to communication issues. Make sure to avoid that.
Mercury retrogression can bring blocks, which is very normal during this transit. Others will be covering the second house, so the focus will be majorly on financial matters throughout the month. There may be some technical glitches, so make sure to service your electronic devices. While there will be some gains, expenses will be far greater. Rather than borrowing, it is better to cut down on your needs to ensure a better life. Otherwise, you will end up losing your peace of mind. This is a time to learn new ways and work on how to make yourself better in life. Always have backup plans, as obstacles can come up at any time. There will also be a lot of traveling during this month.
Mercury will start its retrograde in the first week which is going to impact every sign, but for Cancer natives, this retrograde can bring a lot of expenses. You have to work to be self-reliant during this time. It not only helps to bring down expenses but also improves your confidence. Much time will be spent on improving your personal and professional life. You will desire a thorough change to your appearance. While bringing forth a change is good, make sure it does not include much in the way of expenses. The month of August will be very important for you as this is your solar return time. Keep your emotions in control and act practically.
While Mercury in retrogression will be a big challenge, the bigger challenge will be the Sun being in your twelfth house. This will force you to drop into the background, which is an unnatural place to be for the fiery Leos. You may end up being emotional because of this, but do not let your emotions guide you, especially during conversations as Mercury’s retrogression means there is a high chance of communication issues cropping up. Rather than feel sorry for yourself, utilize this time to evoke your spirituality. Stop worrying about the material world and explore the alternate realms. You will enjoy the best rest and sleep during this month this way.
The Mercury is in retrograde and the Sun is in the eleventh house of team settings and foreign collaborations. There will be a lot of activities on both personal and professional front. You will meet new teammates and there will be new collaborations. Make sure to avoid communication issues which can happen due to Mercury retrogression. Keep your emotions balanced. Maintain good relationships with your teammates. This is the best time for setting up some long-term projects. What you gain this month will be with you for a long time, so make sure you have clear plans for this month. Buckle up and put in your best efforts. There will be some technical glitches, so be prepared to overcome those difficulties.
The Sun will be in Cancer for the majority of the month. Mercury will bring some blocks as it starts its retrograde this month. The focus will be on your career and public image throughout the month. Since the Mercury retrogression will bring communication issues and technical glitches, so you have to be very careful with what you say. The fatherly figures and superiors in your life have a big role to play. It is very important to be polite and obedient towards them so that you can have an easy pass during this transit. You will have many ideas about promoting yourself on the social front. You have a maximum and sure chance of doing it if you have the support of your superiors. Otherwise, there will be a lot of missed opportunities, misunderstandings, and bad-faith conversations.
The Sun will be shining in the natal ninth house during this month. Mercury retrogression will impact communication and technical matters during this time. You should follow a spiritual path rather than looking for material benefits. If not, there will be step-by-step blocks. Your spiritual inclination will be fully on throughout the month and it will bring sure blessings if your relationship with your fatherly figures and mentors remains cordial and spirited. There will be opportunities for pilgrimages, spiritual debates, or attending some rituals. The chances to enroll in a course or to apply for a foreign visa will be there throughout the month. Make sure you are prepared for that.
Your finances will be in very sensitive condition for the entire month. You won't be running short of optimism, however, and will be looking for some financial gains throughout the month. But mind you, Mercury will be starting its retrograde in the first week. This can impact your finances. There will be a surge in expenses. A sudden need for money can also come up. So, you are already in a complex zone; do not make it worse by accumulating more financial liabilities. Manage your needs with whatever you have and control the temptation to buy unnecessary items. Technical glitches and travel blocks may come up due to Mercury retrogression. Make sure your devices are working properly, and if you have any travel plans, then you should also have a plan B.
While the challenges of Mercury in retrograde persist during this month, for Capricorns, the Sun being in Cancer will spur up your emotions. Relationships will be the main theme during this month. Single Capricorns especially will enjoy favourable changes in life as you will learn from your mistakes which have been keeping you single till now. You will get sufficient opportunities to meet like-minded people through parties or official networking events. A change in strategy will ensure that you find the best partner. Professionally also, this is a good time. You can be hopeful of getting the desired appraisal or promotion. However, be wary of the infamous communication issues and technical glitches that accompany retrograde Mercury. You must have some backup plans to overcome these issues.
The solar transit will be impacting the sixth house of work and colleagues. You will be focused on improving the quality of your work and highlighting your achievements among your colleagues. Mercury retrogression will bring up the chances of meeting with your old friends and ex-lovers during this month. So, you will have to cheer yourself up to convey the best impression of your work. To do so, you should avoid all kinds of unhealthy conversations which is the main challenge of retrograde Mercury. Unemployed Aquarius natives will have the best opportunities to find a job, so they must explore them. Your health will also be important, as this transit will show you what the best plan for your health is.
For Pisces, the only problem in August is Mercury's retrogression, which will bring communication and technical glitches. Once you are prepared to overcome that, you can be ready to embrace the positive energies that will bring you a lot of good things during this month. Your association with children and youngsters will grow day by day. Your creative talents will get noticed, and bring you more work, and a corresponding rise in income. You will need outside support for this, so make sure you remain cordial with everyone. For single Pisces, this month will bring the closest opportunities to get a partner. You will be noticed by like-minded people, and even if no one proposes, you will find someone through parties.
