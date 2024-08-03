The Sun will be in Cancer for the majority of the month. Mercury will bring some blocks as it starts its retrograde this month. The focus will be on your career and public image throughout the month. Since the Mercury retrogression will bring communication issues and technical glitches, so you have to be very careful with what you say. The fatherly figures and superiors in your life have a big role to play. It is very important to be polite and obedient towards them so that you can have an easy pass during this transit. You will have many ideas about promoting yourself on the social front. You have a maximum and sure chance of doing it if you have the support of your superiors. Otherwise, there will be a lot of missed opportunities, misunderstandings, and bad-faith conversations.