Amazon's October Prime Day is right around the corner, officially landing on Tuesday, October 8, and it's the perfect opportunity to snag exclusive deals ahead of the holiday shopping rush. Prime members can score unbeatable savings on everything from tech to home essentials, fashion, and more.
This event is Amazon’s biggest sale leading into the holidays, making it an ideal time to check off your shopping list while saving big. If you’re looking to get a head start on holiday shopping or simply find great deals, this October Prime Day has you covered with early access discounts for Prime shoppers.
What is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day is Amazon's exclusive shopping event designed to launch the holiday shopping season. Introduced in 2015, this sale features exceptional discounts across various categories, allowing Prime members to access some of the best deals early. It's a fantastic opportunity to score rare bargains and get a head start on your holiday shopping before the busy season kicks off. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!
When is Amazon’s October Prime Day in 2024?
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 9. Now's the perfect opportunity to grab everything you've been eyeing, with exclusive deals waiting just for you during this exciting sale event!
How long is the Amazon October Prime Day Sale?
The October Amazon Prime Day sale lasts for two days, giving shoppers 48 hours to snag exclusive deals. This gives Prime members ample time to explore incredible deals and discounts across various categories.
What time does October Prime Day start?
October Prime Day will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The event will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, giving shoppers nearly two full days to take advantage of amazing deals!
Who is eligible to access Prime Day deals?
Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the deals during Prime Day this October. Similar to the main Prime day July sale, the October Prime Big Deal Days event is exclusively for those with a Prime membership, ensuring they enjoy unique savings.
What is the cost of an Amazon Prime membership?
At the conclusion of your free trial or membership, you’ll be automatically billed for the next cycle. Currently, an Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Those receiving qualifying government assistance can enjoy Prime for just $6.99 a month. College students can start with a six-month free trial, then pay only $7.49 monthly or $69 annually, which is half the regular price!
Check out these exciting early access deals for Amazon's October Prime Day!
Transform your home environment with the LEVOIT Air Purifier, designed to tackle allergies and pet hair while covering spaces up to 1,095 ft². Featuring a powerful 45W high-torque motor and a 3-in-1 HEPA filter, it effectively removes dust, smoke, pollutants, and odors. Grab this top seller now for just $79.98 with an incredible 20% discount during the Prime Early Deal!
Elevate your reading experience with the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, featuring a 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite, a stylish black fabric cover, and a convenient power adapter. This bundle, valued at up to $200, is available for just $134.97, saving you $70 (34%) during the Prime Early Deal. The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a 300 ppi glare-free display, adjustable warm light, and waterproof design, making it perfect for reading anywhere—from the beach to the bath.
Achieve optimal dental care with the Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser, designed for effective plaque removal and gum health. This portable, waterproof flosser comes with a travel bag, four tips, and is ADA accepted. Priced at $59.99—a fantastic 40% savings off the list price of $99.99—it's perfect for on-the-go oral hygiene, offering up to four weeks of use per charge.
Enhance your home security with the All-New Ring Battery Doorbell in Venetian Bronze. This advanced doorbell offers 66% more vertical coverage with Head-to-Toe HD Video, ensuring you never miss a detail. Easily install it and stay connected via your phone, receiving real-time motion alerts and utilizing Two-Way Talk for seamless communication. Currently available at $59.99, this limited-time deal offers a 40% discount off the list price of $99.99. Upgrade your home monitoring experience today with smart alerts and Alexa integration!
Upgrade your coffee experience with the Breville BES870XL Coffee Maker, a top choice for espresso enthusiasts. This brushed stainless steel machine combines an integrated conical burr grinder with precision brewing technology, allowing you to grind fresh coffee beans directly into the portafilter for optimal flavor. Enjoy precise espresso extraction with digital temperature control and manual microfoam milk texturing for lattes and cappuccinos. Currently available for $549.95, this espresso machine is marked down by 27% from the original list price of $749.95. Bring café-quality coffee to your home effortlessly!
Get a dazzling smile with Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit. This bestselling kit includes 44 strips (22 count pack) that can help you get 20 levels whiter in just 22 days. Formulated with hydrogen peroxide, the same whitening ingredient used by dentists, these strips are enamel-safe and effective. With over 89,017 ratings and a 4.6-star rating, it’s a trusted choice for at-home teeth whitening. Grab your kit now for just $29.99, down 35% from the original price of $45.99!
Boost your wellness routine with Sports Research Collagen Peptides, designed for both men and women. This hydrolyzed Type 1 & 3 collagen powder is perfect for supporting healthy skin, nails, bones, and joints. With 11 grams of collagen and 10 grams of protein per serving, it's an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their beauty from the inside out. Each scoop easily mixes into smoothies or coffee and contains only 40 calories. Enjoy this premium supplement now for just $23.07, saving 38% off the regular price of $36.95!
Experience powerful cleaning with the Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum. Designed for pet owners, this vacuum features a detachable pod for easy above-floor cleaning and a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of dust and allergens. Its brushroll shutoff lets you switch from carpets to bare floors seamlessly, while swivel steering allows for effortless maneuverability. The extra-large dust cup holds 0.87L, making longer cleaning sessions a breeze. Now available for just $199.99, it's the perfect solution for tackling pet hair and keeping your home spotless!
Transform your gaming setup with the LG 39GS95QE Ultragear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. This 39-inch WQHD display features a stunning 800R curve and a 21:9 aspect ratio, immersing you in every moment of gameplay. With a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.03ms response time, enjoy smooth visuals and minimal lag. Experience vibrant colors and deep blacks with DisplayHDR True Black 400, while compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync ensures seamless performance. Now available for just $824.99, down from $1,499.99, this monitor is a game-changer for serious gamers!
Discover the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ Plus, a versatile 11-inch Android tablet designed for the whole family. With 64GB of storage and the capability to expand via microSD, you’ll have plenty of space for videos, games, and more. The WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) delivers a stunning display, enhanced by a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for an engaging viewing experience. Immerse yourself in rich sound with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, providing a cinema-like audio experience for your favorite shows, music, and games. The upgraded chipset ensures smooth performance, whether you’re multitasking with multiple apps or enjoying a game.
In Conclusion
With October Prime Day just around the corner, it’s a fantastic time to snag some awesome deals. You know how hectic shopping can get, right? That’s why I’ve put together a list of must-have recommendations that’ll make your life easier. Whether you're looking for home essentials, tech gadgets, or something special, these picks are totally worth it. Trust us, you’ll be happy you jumped on these deals while you can. Don’t miss out—happy shopping!
