Boost your wellness routine with Sports Research Collagen Peptides, designed for both men and women. This hydrolyzed Type 1 & 3 collagen powder is perfect for supporting healthy skin, nails, bones, and joints. With 11 grams of collagen and 10 grams of protein per serving, it's an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their beauty from the inside out. Each scoop easily mixes into smoothies or coffee and contains only 40 calories. Enjoy this premium supplement now for just $23.07, saving 38% off the regular price of $36.95!