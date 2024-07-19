Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Smartphones at Steal Prices!

has finally arrived, kicking off on July 20th at midnight and running through July 21st at 11:59 PM. If you've been hunting for the perfect smartphone, Samsung is the standout choice. can seize this opportunity to score high-end models at steal prices. Whether you're upgrading or switching to Samsung, Prime Day promises irresistible deals on these coveted devices.
Banks offers on Samsung smartphones during amazon prime day
During Amazon Prime Day, customers can enjoy additional perks when purchasing Samsung smartphones with ICICI and SBI Bank cards, such as an extra 10% discount. The event features enticing benefits like no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, same-day delivery, and more, enhancing your shopping experience. Certain Samsung models also come with coupons, cashbacks, and a special ₹1000 discount for selected smartphone users, making it an ideal time to upgrade your device with substantial savings.
Features: Celestial Blue color, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple Camera, 6000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 4th Gen OS Upgrade, Super AMOLED Display.
M.R.P.: ₹16,998
Sale Price: ₹11,999
Features: Unified design, satin finish, enhanced screen, battery, and processing power, AI-powered Circle to Search, language translation during calls.
M.R.P.: ₹74,999
Sale Price: ₹64,999
Features: Symmetrical design with eco-conscious materials, built-in S Pen, Pro-grade Camera with Nightography, 200MP resolution.
M.R.P.: ₹1,49,999
Sale Price: ₹74,999
Features: Pro-grade Camera with AI capabilities, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Contour Cut Design, 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging.
M.R.P.: ₹74,999
Sale Price: ₹27,999
Features: Awesome Graphite color, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 48MP No Shake Cam with OIS, IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5, Voice Focus.
M.R.P.: ₹35,499
Sale Price: ₹19,999
Features: Titanium exterior, 17.25cm flat display, legacy of Galaxy Note with S Pen support, industry-leading camera with AI processing.
M.R.P.: ₹1,34,999
Sale Price: ₹1,29,999
Wrapping up
As Amazon Prime Day approaches, now is the perfect time to secure the Samsung phone you've been eyeing at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for the latest model or upgrading to a high-performance device, Prime Day offers exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members. Don't miss out on this opportunity to shop smart and enjoy additional benefits like fast shipping and exclusive launches.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change