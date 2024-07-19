Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Smartphones at Steal Prices!

What's Hot

Prime Day is just hours away, and if you've been eyeing a new smartphone, Samsung stands out as the top contender with incredible discounts. Don't miss out on these steal prices!

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, kicking off on July 20th at midnight and running through July 21st at 11:59 PM. If you've been hunting for the perfect smartphone, Samsung is the standout choice. Prime members can seize this opportunity to score high-end models at steal prices. Whether you're upgrading or switching to Samsung, Prime Day promises irresistible deals on these coveted devices.

Banks offers on Samsung smartphones during amazon prime day 


During Amazon Prime Day, customers can enjoy additional perks when purchasing Samsung smartphones with ICICI and SBI Bank cards, such as an extra 10% discount. The event features enticing benefits like no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, same-day delivery, and more, enhancing your shopping experience. Certain Samsung models also come with coupons, cashbacks, and a special ₹1000 discount for selected smartphone users, making it an ideal time to upgrade your device with substantial savings.

New Samsung Smartphone Launch on 20th July !!!


The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G debuts exclusively on Prime Day, starting at just ₹15,999

Best Deals on Samsung smartphones 


Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

  • Features: Celestial Blue color, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple Camera, 6000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 4th Gen OS Upgrade, Super AMOLED Display.

  • M.R.P.: ₹16,998

  • Sale Price: ₹11,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone

  • Features: Unified design, satin finish, enhanced screen, battery, and processing power, AI-powered Circle to Search, language translation during calls.

  • M.R.P.: ₹74,999

  • Sale Price: ₹64,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone

  • Features: Symmetrical design with eco-conscious materials, built-in S Pen, Pro-grade Camera with Nightography, 200MP resolution.

  • M.R.P.: ₹1,49,999

  • Sale Price: ₹74,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • Features: Pro-grade Camera with AI capabilities, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Contour Cut Design, 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging.

  • M.R.P.: ₹74,999

  • Sale Price: ₹27,999

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • Features: Awesome Graphite color, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 48MP No Shake Cam with OIS, IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5, Voice Focus.

  • M.R.P.: ₹35,499

  • Sale Price: ₹19,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone

  • Features: Titanium exterior, 17.25cm flat display, legacy of Galaxy Note with S Pen support, industry-leading camera with AI processing.

  • M.R.P.: ₹1,34,999

  • Sale Price: ₹1,29,999

Check out all the deals for Samsung smartphones here! 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


What is Amazon Prime Day? 

  • Amazon Prime Day is an annual event exclusively for Prime members, featuring thousands of deals across various categories including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more.

How can I participate in Amazon Prime Day? 

  • You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Day deals. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial or subscribe to Amazon Prime to enjoy the benefits.

What kind of deals can I expect on Amazon Prime Day? 

  • Prime Day offers discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics and gadgets to fashion, home goods, and beyond. Look out for special promotions like Lightning Deals and Prime Early Access offers.

How long do Prime Day deals last? 

  • Prime Day typically lasts for 48 hours, offering a window of time for members to shop and save on their favourite items.

How do I find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day? 

  • Keep an eye on Amazon's website and mobile app for upcoming deals, use the "Watch this Deal" feature for notifications, and check out curated lists and recommendations to find the best offers tailored to your interests.

Can I return items purchased on Amazon Prime Day? 

  • Yes, items purchased during Prime Day follow Amazon's standard return policy. You can return eligible items within the specified return window for a refund or exchange.

Wrapping up 


As Amazon Prime Day approaches, now is the perfect time to secure the Samsung phone you've been eyeing at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for the latest model or upgrading to a high-performance device, Prime Day offers exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members. Don't miss out on this opportunity to shop smart and enjoy additional benefits like fast shipping and exclusive launches.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

