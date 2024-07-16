Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on Smartphones like iPhone, Realme, Oneplus and More!

What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day is back with incredible discounts on top smartphones including iPhone 15, 14, 13, OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more. Read on to find out exciting deals you don't want to miss!

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is set to kick off on July 20, featuring a plethora of new product launches and substantial discounts on popular devices like the OnePlus 12, iPhone 13, and more. This eagerly awaited sale starts at midnight on July 20 and runs until 11:59 PM on July 21. 

Shoppers can look forward to exclusive Prime Day offers, early access to deals, and significant savings across various categories, making it the perfect time to grab your favourite gadgets and more. Join Prime now to make the most of these unbeatable deals and exciting new releases.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members, featuring massive discounts across various categories. This year marks the 8th edition of Prime Day, celebrating Amazon's 20th anniversary. During this event, shoppers can access incredible deals on electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, making it one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

What are the bank offers for Prime day 2024 ?

During Prime Day 2024, buyers can enjoy an instant 10% discount on purchases made with SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards. With exclusive launches from over 70 brands and extra benefits such as no-cost EMI options and exchange offers, it's the ideal opportunity to secure the best deals.

What smartphone offers can I expect during the upcoming sale?

The Prime Day Sale will feature exciting new smartphone launches, including the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Honour 200 5G series, Motorola razr 50 Ultra, and Lava Blaze X among others. 

Additionally, new variants of popular models like the Redmi 13 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, realme GT 6T 5G, and OnePlus 12R will also debut during the sale. This Prime Day is not just about great discounts but also about getting your hands on the latest technology. Be ready to explore these cutting-edge smartphones and take advantage of exclusive offers and deals on these new arrivals.

Best Smartphone deals for Prime day sale 2024

  1. Samsung 

During the upcoming sale, you can find incredible offers on popular Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available at a remarkable discount of 43%, bringing the price down from ₹1,49,999 to just ₹84,999, with an effective sale price of ₹74,999. Plus, there's a No Cost EMI option available for up to 12 months, making it easier to manage your purchase.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Graphite, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with a Snapdragon 888 processor will be offered at ₹27,999, down from its original M.R.P. of ₹74,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (Marble Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will also be available for an effective price of ₹66,999. This sale presents a fantastic opportunity to grab these top-tier smartphones at unbeatable prices.

2. iPhone

Apple enthusiasts can score incredible deals on a range of iPhone models. The Apple iPhone 13, featuring the powerful A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance, normally priced at ₹79,900, will be available for ₹47,999 after factoring in bank offers.

For those seeking advanced features, the Apple iPhone 15 with a 48MP camera and 2x telephoto lens, will have an effective sale price of ₹78,999. Meanwhile, the upcoming iPhone 14, boasting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and additional bank offers, will be priced at an effective ₹61,800 during the sale.

3. OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, originally priced at ₹19,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹17,999 after factoring in bank offers. Additionally, the OnePlus 12R 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, usually priced at ₹42,999, will be discounted to an effective price of ₹39,999, and buyers will also receive OnePlus Buds worth ₹5,499 for free.

For those interested in the OnePlus Nord CE4, known for its fast and smooth performance powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, it will be priced at ₹21,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the flagship OnePlus model featuring a super fluid AMOLED display with 1440 Hz refresh rate will see its price reduced from ₹1,39,999 to ₹1,19,999.

4. Redmi 

Redmi is offering compelling discounts on their latest smartphone models. The Redmi 13 5G, making its India debut with features like a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor and a 108MP pro-grade camera, originally priced at ₹17,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹12,999.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor and a 50MP AI triple camera, will see its price drop from ₹33,999 to an effective ₹27,499 during the sale.

For those looking for a budget-friendly option, the Redmi 13C will be available at a steep discount, priced at just ₹7,499. These deals make it a great opportunity to upgrade to a new Redmi smartphone. 

5. iQOO 

During the Prime Day sale, iQOO is offering exciting discounts on their latest smartphones. The iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a Supercomputing Chip Q1, and a flagship-level Sony IMX920 camera, will be available at an effective price of ₹30,999.

Meanwhile The iQOO Neo 9 Pro, typically priced higher, will be available at a discounted rate of ₹29,999, inclusive of bank offers. Additionally, customers can receive an extra ₹2,000 discount when exchanging an old device, making it an even better deal.

6. Realme

The realme NARZO 70x 5G, known for its 45W SUPERVOOC Charge that charges up to 50% in just 31 minutes and a massive 5000mAh battery providing up to 26 days of standby time, will be available at a discounted price of ₹11,749.

Meanwhile, the realme GT 6T 5G, featuring India's first 7+ Gen 3 flagship chipset, will be priced at ₹25,999, inclusive of bank offers and coupons. Additionally, the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G will have an effective price of ₹15,249 during the sale. These deals present a great opportunity to upgrade to a realme smartphone with advanced features and competitive pricing.

7. Deals on Other Smartphone Brands

OPPO is set to offer the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, featuring a 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display with a tough 3D curved design, at a price of ₹26,499. For those seeking budget-friendly options, the Itel A70 will be discounted from ₹9,999 to ₹8,099.

Also, the Vivo Y28 5G will be available for ₹13,249, and the Lava 02, boasting a 50MP AI camera, will be priced at just ₹6,749 during the sale. These offers cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets, making it an ideal opportunity to upgrade to a new smartphone with advanced features or to explore more affordable options without compromising on quality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

  • To maximize your savings, keep an eye on Lightning Deals, which offer limited-time discounts on popular items. Start early, check frequently, and utilize Amazon's app for real-time updates on deals.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate? 

  • Yes, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial or subscribe to Prime to access all the deals and benefits.

How can I find the best deals during Prime Day? 

  • Stay tuned to the Amazon app and website for Lightning Deals, Deal of the Day, and early access offers. Also, consider subscribing to Amazon Prime for exclusive benefits and early access.

What precautions are being taken for safe shopping during Prime Day? 

  • Amazon follows strict safety protocols for packaging and delivery. Customers can choose contactless delivery options and track their orders through the Amazon app for a seamless shopping experience.

In Conclusion 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises unparalleled savings and exciting offers on smartphones, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Whether you're looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone or explore the features of the OnePlus and Samsung models, this two-day event offers a golden opportunity to shop smart and save big. With exclusive discounts for Prime members, special bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and convenient exchange offers, Prime Day is the perfect time to seize the best deals and elevate your smartphone experience.

