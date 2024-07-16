Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on Smartphones like iPhone, Realme, Oneplus and More!

is set to kick off on July 20, featuring a plethora of new product launches and substantial discounts on popular devices like the OnePlus 12, iPhone 13, and more. This eagerly awaited sale starts at midnight on July 20 and runs until 11:59 PM on July 21.
Shoppers can look forward to exclusive Prime Day offers, early access to deals, and significant savings across various categories, making it the perfect time to grab your favourite gadgets and more. to make the most of these unbeatable deals and exciting new releases.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members, featuring massive discounts across various categories. This year marks the 8th edition of Prime Day, celebrating Amazon's 20th anniversary. During this event, shoppers can access incredible deals on electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, making it one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.
What are the bank offers for Prime day 2024 ?
During Prime Day 2024, buyers can enjoy an instant 10% discount on purchases made with SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards. With exclusive launches from over 70 brands and extra benefits such as no-cost EMI options and exchange offers, it's the ideal opportunity to secure the best deals.
What smartphone offers can I expect during the upcoming sale?
The Prime Day Sale will feature exciting new smartphone launches, including the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Honour 200 5G series, Motorola razr 50 Ultra, and Lava Blaze X among others.
Additionally, new variants of popular models like the Redmi 13 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, realme GT 6T 5G, and OnePlus 12R will also debut during the sale. This Prime Day is not just about great discounts but also about getting your hands on the latest technology. Be ready to explore these cutting-edge smartphones and take advantage of exclusive offers and deals on these new arrivals.
Best Smartphone deals for Prime day sale 2024
Samsung
During the upcoming sale, you can find incredible offers on popular Samsung smartphones. (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available at a remarkable discount of 43%, bringing the price down from ₹1,49,999 to just ₹84,999, with an effective sale price of ₹74,999. Plus, there's a No Cost EMI option available for up to 12 months, making it easier to manage your purchase.
Additionally, (Graphite, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with a Snapdragon 888 processor will be offered at ₹27,999, down from its original M.R.P. of ₹74,999. The (Marble Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will also be available for an effective price of ₹66,999. This sale presents a fantastic opportunity to grab these top-tier smartphones at unbeatable prices.
2. iPhone
Apple enthusiasts can score incredible deals on a range of iPhone models. The , featuring the powerful A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance, normally priced at ₹79,900, will be available for ₹47,999 after factoring in bank offers.
For those seeking advanced features, the with a 48MP camera and 2x telephoto lens, will have an effective sale price of ₹78,999. Meanwhile, the upcoming , boasting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and additional bank offers, will be priced at an effective ₹61,800 during the sale.
3. OnePlus
The , originally priced at ₹19,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹17,999 after factoring in bank offers. Additionally, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, usually priced at ₹42,999, will be discounted to an effective price of ₹39,999, and buyers will also receive worth ₹5,499 for free.
For those interested in the , known for its fast and smooth performance powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, it will be priced at ₹21,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the featuring a super fluid AMOLED display with 1440 Hz refresh rate will see its price reduced from ₹1,39,999 to ₹1,19,999.
4. Redmi
Redmi is offering compelling discounts on their latest smartphone models. The , making its India debut with features like a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor and a 108MP pro-grade camera, originally priced at ₹17,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹12,999.
Meanwhile, the , equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor and a 50MP AI triple camera, will see its price drop from ₹33,999 to an effective ₹27,499 during the sale.
For those looking for a budget-friendly option, will be available at a steep discount, priced at just ₹7,499. These deals make it a great opportunity to upgrade to a new Redmi smartphone.
5. iQOO
During the Prime Day sale, iQOO is offering exciting discounts on their latest smartphones. The , featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a Supercomputing Chip Q1, and a flagship-level Sony IMX920 camera, will be available at an effective price of ₹30,999.
Meanwhile The , typically priced higher, will be available at a discounted rate of ₹29,999, inclusive of bank offers. Additionally, customers can receive an extra ₹2,000 discount when exchanging an old device, making it an even better deal.
6. Realme
The, known for its 45W SUPERVOOC Charge that charges up to 50% in just 31 minutes and a massive 5000mAh battery providing up to 26 days of standby time, will be available at a discounted price of ₹11,749.
Meanwhile, the , featuring India's first 7+ Gen 3 flagship chipset, will be priced at ₹25,999, inclusive of bank offers and coupons. Additionally, the realme will have an effective price of ₹15,249 during the sale. These deals present a great opportunity to upgrade to a realme smartphone with advanced features and competitive pricing.
7. Deals on Other Smartphone Brands
OPPO is set to offer the, featuring a 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display with a tough 3D curved design, at a price of ₹26,499. For those seeking budget-friendly options, the will be discounted from ₹9,999 to ₹8,099.
Also, the will be available for ₹13,249, and the, boasting a 50MP AI camera, will be priced at just ₹6,749 during the sale. These offers cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets, making it an ideal opportunity to upgrade to a new smartphone with advanced features or to explore more affordable options without compromising on quality.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How can I make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2024?
To maximize your savings, keep an eye on Lightning Deals, which offer limited-time discounts on popular items. Start early, check frequently, and utilize Amazon's app for real-time updates on deals.
Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate?
Yes, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial or subscribe to Prime to access all the deals and benefits.
How can I find the best deals during Prime Day?
Stay tuned to the Amazon app and website for Lightning Deals, Deal of the Day, and early access offers. Also, consider subscribing to Amazon Prime for exclusive benefits and early access.
What precautions are being taken for safe shopping during Prime Day?
Amazon follows strict safety protocols for packaging and delivery. Customers can choose contactless delivery options and track their orders through the Amazon app for a seamless shopping experience.
In Conclusion
Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises unparalleled savings and exciting offers on smartphones, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Whether you're looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone or explore the features of the OnePlus and Samsung models, this two-day event offers a golden opportunity to shop smart and save big. With exclusive discounts for Prime members, special bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and convenient exchange offers, Prime Day is the perfect time to seize the best deals and elevate your smartphone experience.