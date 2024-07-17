Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Pre-deals Up to 65% on Home Appliances!

in India is all set to kick start on July 20 and run through midnight of July 21. This two-day shopping extravaganza offers incredible discounts across a wide range of products, with prices slashed well below their usual rates.
Shoppers can expect unbeatable deals on personal electronic items such as . Remember, these exclusive bargains are available only to , so make sure to sign up or renew your membership to take full advantage of the savings.
Amazon Prime Day Sale Bank offers
During Amazon Prime Day 2024, shoppers can take advantage of a special 10% instant discount when using SBI or ICICI Bank credit cards while also saving extra when using UPI payment method. The sale features exclusive launches from over many brands along with additional benefits like no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and fast delivery options including same-day and one-day delivery. This event presents a perfect opportunity to grab fantastic deals and enjoy extra savings on a wide range of products.
Best prime day deals on Home Appliances
This year, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on washing machines with discounts of up to 60%, making it a steal for consumers. Here are some highlights:
Now just ₹40,990, down from ₹61,000 (31% off).
Available at ₹28,990, reduced from ₹47,990.
Now priced at ₹39,990, down from ₹59,990.
For more affordable options, the is a steal at ₹17,990. And don't miss out on the , now at ₹28,490 (14% off from ₹32,950.00).
Here are some amazing deals on refrigerators this Prime Day:
Now ₹79,990, down 29% from ₹1,13,000.
Priced at ₹36,990, a 21% discount from ₹46,999.
Available for ₹34,990, saving you 31% from ₹50,990 (plus cashback of up to ₹4,000).
Now just ₹19,340, 23% off from ₹25,050.
Priced at ₹17,790, offering a 32% discount from ₹26,290.
These deals are too good to miss!
Enhance your comfort with incredible discounts on top air conditioners. Whether you're looking for efficiency or advanced features, these amazing deals make it the perfect time to upgrade your home cooling system. Check out these fantastic offers:
Now ₹45,990, down 40% from ₹77,990.
Available for ₹36,990, a 37% discount from ₹58,400.
Priced at ₹40,490, saving you 45% from ₹73,490.
Now just ₹38,990, down 28% from ₹54,100.
Available for ₹40,990, a 33% discount from ₹60,990.
Now ₹41,990, offering 45% off from ₹76,090.
Upgrade your kitchen with Prime Day's unbeatable deals on chimneys! Enjoy massive discounts on top brands:
Now ₹19,780, down 47% from ₹36,990.
Available for ₹10,999, a 52% discount from ₹23,000.
Priced at ₹10,990, saving you 50% from ₹21,990.
Now just ₹14,610, down 58% from ₹34,990.
Available for ₹12,990, a 46% discount from ₹23,990.
Transform your cooking experience with amazing discounts on microwave ovens this Prime Day! Check out these fantastic offers:
Now ₹7,890, down 23% from ₹10,199.
Available for ₹28,740, a 28% discount from ₹39,990.
Priced at ₹8,890, saving you 16% from ₹10,590.
Now just ₹8,390, down 18% from ₹10,290
Discover unbeatable discounts on dishwashers this Prime Day! Here are the standout deals:
Now ₹29,490, down 26% from ₹39,990.
Available for ₹51,990, a 31% discount from ₹74,999.
Priced at ₹56,000, saving you 19% from ₹68,990.
Now just ₹26,999, down 5% from ₹28,490.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusively for Prime members, featuring significant discounts on a wide range of products. It typically lasts for two days and includes deals across categories like electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more.
Tips and tricks for Shopping Amazon Prime Day 2024?
To make the most of Prime Day, set a budget, create a wishlist, and check early deals. Keep an eye on lightning deals and use the Amazon app for notifications. Compare prices to ensure you’re getting the best value.
Is Everything on Sale for Prime Day?
No, Amazon Prime Day isn’t a sitewide sale. However, you can find hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly all product categories. Remember, you must be a Prime member to access these exclusive deals.
Wrapping up
Amazon Prime Day offers an exceptional opportunity to snag fantastic deals on home appliances. With significant discounts across various categories, this is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen and living space. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big and enhance your home with quality products!