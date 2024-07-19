What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Early Deals To Shop Now!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, and Apple iPad (10th gen) are already discounted. We've rounded up top products with significant savings just for you. Shop now before they're gone!

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 in India
Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 in India kicks off in just hours on July 20th and runs through July 21st. Ahead of the event, Amazon has already slashed prices on top products like laptops, smart TVs, smartphones, washing machines, and fashion accessories. We've sifted through thousands of deals to highlight the most sought-after items. Join Prime now to seize these exclusive discounts and enhance your shopping experience with incredible savings across a wide range of categories. 

What is Amazon Prime day?


Amazon Prime Day is the flagship event of the retail giant, marking its 8th edition this year. It's a global shopping extravaganza exclusively for Prime members, offering steep discounts across a vast array of products—from electronics and gadgets to fashion and household essentials. Prime Day features lightning deals, exclusive launches, and limited-time offers, enticing millions worldwide to shop and save.

Best Prime Day Early Deals on Electronics


Best Prime Day deals on Computers and Accessories 


Best Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen 


Best Prime Day Deals on Beauty and Fashion 


Best Deals on All Other Essentials 


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 in India starts at 12:00 AM on July 20th and ends at 11:59 PM on July 21st.

How can I participate in Amazon Prime Day? 

  • To participate in Amazon Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a Prime membership on Amazon's website, which includes a 30-day free trial for new members.

What are some benefits of Amazon Prime membership?

  • Amazon Prime membership offers several benefits, including:

    • Free and fast shipping on eligible items

    • Access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading

    • Exclusive deals and early access to Lightning Deals

    • Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos

Are Prime Day deals available on all products? 

  • Prime Day deals cover a wide range of categories, but not all products will be discounted. It's best to check the deals section on Amazon's website or app to see the available offers.

Is there a limit to how many items I can buy during Prime Day? 

  • There is generally no limit to the number of items you can purchase, but some deals may have quantity restrictions to ensure more customers can benefit from the discounts.

In Conclusion 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner, starting on July 20th and running through July 21st. With exclusive deals and discounts across a wide range of products, now is the perfect time to prepare your wishlist and get ready to shop. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to save big on your favorite items. Join Amazon Prime today and take full advantage of these incredible offers. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

