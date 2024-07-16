What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2024: Up to 60% Off on Smart TVs + Exciting New Launches!

Amazon's biggest annual event is back, offering up to 60% off on top Smart TVs, exciting new launches, Amazon Pay Rewards, same-day delivery, exchange offers, and more. Read on to find the best prime day deals!

Amazon Prime Day Sale
Prime Day 2024 Photo: Amazon Prime Day sale for Smart TVs
Amazon's much-anticipated Prime Day sale is set to go live on July 20th and ends on July 21st, 2024. This event promises incredible deals across various categories, including mobiles, home and kitchen, electronics, fashion and beauty, home appliances, and much more.

In addition to the fantastic discounts, Amazon is introducing exclusive Prime Day launches, featuring new products from over 70+ brands. Special offers are available for ICICI Bank and SBI debit and credit cardholders, with extra savings for UPI payments. Shoppers can also take advantage of no-cost EMIs and exchange offers, making it easier to get the products they want.

Other amazing benefits include free same-day and one-day delivery, cashback, and Amazon Pay Rewards. With all these perks, there's no better time to join Prime membership and enjoy these incredible savings and exclusive launches.

For smart TV enthusiasts, expect new launches from top brands like Sony and Samsung, with discounts of up to 60%.We’ve compiled all these exciting new releases in this article for you. Browse through, find the perfect fit, and pre-book those that are available.

New Smart TV launches on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Top Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on Smart TVs to Shop Now

1. Best Prime Day Deals on on 4K TVs

2. Best Prime Day Deals on OLED TVs

3. Best Prime Day Deals on QLED TVs

4. Best Prime Day Deals on Full HD TVs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is prime day in amazon?

  • Prime Day is an annual event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, featuring significant discounts and special offers across a wide range of products. It's designed to reward Prime members with exclusive access to deals on items from electronics to fashion, home goods, and more. Prime Day also often includes new product launches and limited-time promotions, making it a highly anticipated event for shoppers looking to score great deals and savings.

How can I participate in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024? 

  • To access the Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Simply visit the Amazon website or app during the sale dates, browse the deals across categories, and make your purchases to avail of the discounts and offers.

How can I prepare for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?

  • To prepare, make sure you're an Amazon Prime member for access to all deals. Create a wishlist of items you're interested in, and keep an eye on Lightning Deals and Prime Day Launches for new products.

Can I return items purchased during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?

  • Yes, items purchased during Prime Day Sale are eligible for Amazon's standard return policy. Check the specific return window for each product when making your purchase.

In Conclusion 


Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity to upgrade your entertainment setup with up to 60% off on Smart TVs and exciting new launches. Whether you're looking for the latest technology or budget-friendly options, Prime Day promises exceptional deals that cater to every need and preference. Don't miss out on these exclusive offers to enhance your viewing experience with cutting-edge features and savings.

