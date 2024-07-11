What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day 2024 India: Deals, Discounts, and Key Dates Revealed!

Amazon has announced its 8th edition of Prime Day, offering incredible savings on top brands across various categories. Read on to find exclusive early deals, key dates to remember, and fantastic bank offers you won't want to miss!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 India
Amazon Prime Day 2024
Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day Sale 2024 is just around the corner, set to go live on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 AM and continue until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 21st. This two-day extravaganza promises an array of exciting 350+ new launches across categories from renowned brands like Sony, Samsung, Godrej, Puma, and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day Exactly? 


Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering significant discounts, new product launches, and exclusive deals across various categories such as electronics, fashion, home goods, and more. It's designed to reward Prime members with special savings and benefits, encouraging sign-ups and increasing customer engagement. Prime Day typically spans 48 hours, featuring limited-time offers and promotions, making it a highly anticipated event in the e-commerce calendar globally.

Key dates to remember for Amazon Prime Day 2024:

  • Start Date: Prime Day Sale 2024 begins on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 AM IST

  • End Date: The sale concludes on Sunday, July 21st at 11:59 PM IST

Here's a structured summary of what you can expect for the discounts across various categories during Amazon Prime Day:

Smartphones: Save up to 40% on mobiles and accessories, with up to 18 months no-cost EMI, up to ₹50,000 off on exchange, and additional discounts up to ₹10,000 with coupons. Top brands like OnePlus, iQOO, MI, and Narzo are included.

Home and Kitchen: Enjoy a minimum of 50% off on home, kitchen, and outdoor essentials, with no-cost EMI options available. Explore top brands such as V-Guard and Godrej with a wide selection.

Electronics & Accessories: Get up to 80% off on electronics, along with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Brands like Dell, HP, Sony, and Noise are offering same-day delivery options.

Fashion and Beauty: Discover discounts ranging from 50% to 80% overall, including minimum 60% off on clothing and significant savings on jewellery, watches, luggage, footwear, and beauty products (up to 70% off).

Smart TVs and Projectors: Enjoy up to 65% off on smart TVs and projectors, with no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and easy replacements available from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.

Home Appliances: Save up to 65% on home appliances from top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Haier.

Daily Needs: Get up to 60% off on daily essentials from a wide selection of top brands, including additional discounts with coupons.

Books, Toys, and Games: Enjoy discounts up to 80% on a variety of books, toys, and games from top brands.

Amazon Brands and More: Save up to 70% on Amazon brands such as Solimo, AmazonBasics, and Presto.

Amazon Devices: Get up to 55% off on Amazon devices, including speakers, Fire TV devices, and smart screens.

Small & Medium Business: Discover discounts up to 70% on products like wall paintings, facial hair trimmers, and kitchen organisers from small and medium-sized businesses.

Travel Bookings: Up to 45% off on travel bookings with hassle-free booking experiences, instant refunds, and over 5 crore bookings made.

How much does Prime membership cost in India?

Amazon Prime membership offers several subscription plans tailored to different durations and needs. The monthly plan costs ₹299, providing access to Prime benefits for a single month. For those seeking a longer commitment, the quarterly plan is priced at ₹599, covering three months. The most popular option is the annual plan at ₹1499, offering a full year of Prime benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, exclusive deals during events like Prime Day, and more. Additionally, there's an Annual Prime Lite plan available at ₹799, focusing on essential benefits such as faster delivery options and access to Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Day Bank Offers

Prime members are in for exclusive perks, with Amazon partnering with ICICI and SBI banks to offer substantial discounts. They can enjoy a 10% savings when using ICICI Bank for payments, along with an additional 5% cashback when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. With deals spanning electronics, fashion, home appliances, and beyond, this Prime Day is shaping up to be a shopping event not to be missed."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I prepare for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?

  • To prepare, make sure you're an Amazon Prime member for access to all deals. Create a wishlist of items you're interested in, and keep an eye on Lightning Deals and Prime Day Launches for new products.

How many times is prime day a year in India? 

  • Amazon Prime Day occurs once annually, offering a major shopping event. In 2024, it will be held on July 16–17 in the United States and on July 20–21 in India. This exclusive event features significant discounts, new product launches, and special offers for Prime members across various categories.

Can I return items purchased during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?

  • Yes, items purchased during Prime Day Sale are eligible for Amazon's standard return policy. Check the specific return window for each product when making your purchase.

Are there any benefits for first-time Amazon Prime members?

  • Yes, first-time Prime members can sign up for a free trial to access all Prime Day deals. Additionally, they can avail of all Prime benefits including free and fast delivery, streaming of movies and music, and more.

How do I find the best deals during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?

  • Keep checking the Amazon app or website regularly for upcoming deals. Use filters and categories to narrow down your search, and consider setting notifications for items on your wishlist to grab them before they sell out.

8. What payment methods are accepted during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?

  • Amazon accepts various payment methods including debit/credit cards, net banking, Amazon Pay balance, and EMI options from select banks for eligible products.

In Conclusion

Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises to be an exciting opportunity for shoppers worldwide. With exclusive discounts across a wide range of products, from smartphones to home appliances, and special offers for Prime members, this annual event is set to deliver exceptional savings and shopping experiences. Don't miss out on the chance to explore new launches and secure great deals during this limited-time extravaganza!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

