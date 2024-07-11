Amazon Prime Day 2024 India: Deals, Discounts, and Key Dates Revealed!

How much does Prime membership cost in India?

Amazon Prime membership offers several subscription plans tailored to different durations and needs. The monthly plan costs ₹299 , providing access to Prime benefits for a single month. For those seeking a longer commitment, the quarterly plan is priced at ₹599, covering three months. The most popular option is the annual plan at ₹1499 , offering a full year of Prime benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, exclusive deals during events like Prime Day, and more. Additionally, there's an Annual Prime Lite plan available at ₹799 , focusing on essential benefits such as faster delivery options and access to Prime Video.