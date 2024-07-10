Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best US Early Deals And Dates You Can't Miss!

Frequently Asked questions (FAQs)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 17th . This annual event offers Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals across various categories for 48 hours.

Amazon Prime Day vs. Black Friday, Which is better?

Both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday offer significant discounts, but they cater to different shopping experiences. Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and focuses on a wide range of products with flash sales and limited-time offers. It's a great time to snag deals on tech gadgets, home essentials, and more. On the other hand, Black Friday is traditionally known for in-store and online sales across various retailers, not limited to Amazon. It typically offers deeper discounts on a broader range of products, including electronics, appliances, and fashion. Ultimately, the choice between Prime Day and Black Friday depends on your shopping preferences and what items you're looking to purchase.

How much does a Prime membership cost?

Prime memberships start at $14 per month . You can save slightly by paying $139 annually for all 12 months upfront. Students can benefit from a 50% discount, bringing the monthly cost down to less than $8 . Prime membership includes benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and exclusive deals on Prime Day.

How many times a year does Prime Day take place?

Prime Day typically occurs once a year, offering Prime members a special shopping event with exclusive deals and discounts. Occasionally, Amazon may also hold a smaller-scale Prime Day event during the year or specific regional Prime Day events.

What Prime Day deals can I expect this year?

Prime Day deals cover a wide range of categories including

How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?