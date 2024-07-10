Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best US Early Deals And Dates You Can't Miss!

Calling all savvy shoppers! event is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 16th, and will run through Wednesday, July 17th. As the biggest summer sale event of the year, offer incredible savings across a vast array of categories, from cutting-edge electronics and stylish fashion to essential home goods and unique gadgets.
For a full 48 hours, you’ll have the chance to snag thousands of discounts on Amazon’s site like up to . Our shopping experts have curated all the must-know details to ensure you maximise your savings and score the best deals. Read through this comprehensive guide and prepare to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2024!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a highly anticipated annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members. First launched in 2015, it was created to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary and has since grown into a global shopping phenomenon.
Key Dates for Amazon Prime Day 2024
Official Prime Day Dates
Mark your calendars! Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on Tuesday, July 16th, and Wednesday, July 17th.
Early Deal Period
Amazon often releases early deals in the days leading up to Prime Day, giving eager shoppers a head start on savings.
Why Shop Early?
Avoid Sell-Outs: Popular items can sell out fast
Best Prices: Early deals often feature significant discounts
Do I need a Prime membership to access Prime Day deals?
Yes, a is required to get access to Amazon prime day 2024
Here’s the List Of Best Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now
|
Product On Sale
|
List Price
|
Discount
|
Deal Price
|
$259.99
|
42%
|
$149.99
|
$379.99
|
29%
|
$269.98
|
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush
|
$279.99
|
43%
|
$159.95
|
$479.98
|
54%
|
$219.81
|
$999.95
|
20%
|
$799.95
|
$59.99
|
39%
|
$39.99
|
$99.95
|
40%
|
$59.95
|
$359.00
|
15%
|
$305.14
|
$179.99
|
33%
|
$199.99
|
$919.99
|
19%
|
$749.00
|
$519.99
|
23%
|
$399.94
The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is said to be one of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair due to its hypervelocity suction for tackling everyday messes effortlessly. This lightweight, cordless vacuum features LED headlights for spotting hidden debris and a removable handheld vac for versatile cleaning.
Ideal for all floor types, its XL dust cup and low-profile design ensure thorough cleaning under furniture. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, this vacuum is a must-have as reflected with its 10K+ purchases just last month on Amazon. Grab it now with a fantastic discount, perfect for pet owners and households alike!
Enhance your home security with the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam bundle. Featuring Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, 3D Motion Detection, and built-in Alexa Greetings, this setup offers comprehensive monitoring and convenient package delivery instructions.
Hardwired for continuous power, it integrates seamlessly with Alexa for hands-free control and notifications. With a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon and a substantial discount, upgrade your security affordably today!
Transform your oral care routine with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush. This advanced sonic toothbrush offers up to 20x more plaque removal and promotes healthier gums with its 5 brushing modes and 3 intensity levels. It features a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing and connects to the Philips Sonicare app for personalized guidance. With an impressive 78% of reviewers rating it 5-stars on Amazon and a generous 43% discount, now is the perfect time to upgrade your dental hygiene regimen.
Upgrade your travel experience with the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Set in stylish Mint Green. This best-selling luggage set includes a 21" carry-on and a 28" spinner, offering maximum packing power with ultra-lightweight, durable polypropylene construction. Effortlessly navigate airports with four multi-directional spinner wheels and secure your belongings with a recessed TSA combination lock. With a generous discount and a 10-year limited warranty, it's the ideal choice for travellers seeking stylish, reliable luggage for any trip.
Experience barista-quality coffee at home with the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine. This sleek stainless steel machine offers customizable coffee strength, milk texture, and temperature settings via its intuitive touchscreen display. Featuring an integrated conical burr grinder with 30 grind settings and hands-free milk texturing, it’s perfect for creating rich, complex espresso and silky microfoam for latte art. With a substantial discount, now is the ideal time to indulge in professional-quality coffee without leaving your kitchen.
Immerse yourself in JBL's Pure Bass Sound with the Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds in sleek black. Featuring 12mm drivers, these earbuds deliver powerful audio while minimising distractions with Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware technology. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with 4 built-in microphones and up to 32 hours of total battery life. With IPX4 water resistance and sweatproofing, they're perfect for workouts and outdoor adventures. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal—grab the Tune Flex now while it's at its lowest price since last November!
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop, features a 15.6” FHD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and impressive 12GB RAM coupled with a speedy 512GB SSD. Perfect for multitasking with ease, it boasts USB Type-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11 Home for enhanced performance and compatibility with Android apps. With a numeric keypad and a significant discount, this Amazon Choice product is currently at its lowest price ever—don't miss out, grab yours now!
The Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer is designed for versatility and large-capacity cooking. With its innovative FlexBasket divider, you can cook two different foods simultaneously or remove it for a spacious 7-quart MegaZone. Enjoy 6 cooking functions including Air Fry, Bake, and Dehydrate, all within a wide temperature range. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon with over 1,000 purchases last month, this best air fryer is now available at a significant discount—ideal for large families.
This tablet boasts a super-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smooth performance, a stunning 11" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for vibrant visuals, and a built-in S Pen for natural note-taking and drawing. Plus, it's built tough with a durable Armor Aluminum frame and IP68 water resistance. And to sweeten the deal, the Galaxy Tab S9 is currently available at a discount of 19%! Trust us you won’t get a chance to snag a high-performance tablet for less so make a move now.
the Braun IPL Long-lasting Hair Removal Device, the world's first smart IPL system designed to adapt to your unique skin. With real-time coverage feedback and smart head recognition, it offers safe and effective hair removal at home. Featuring specialised heads for face and body, it's gentle and virtually painless, making it suitable for sensitive areas. Rated 5 stars by 69% of reviewers on Amazon, this device is a high-quality, reliable choice for long-lasting hair removal now available at a good discount price.
Frequently Asked questions (FAQs)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled to take place on . This annual event offers Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals across various categories for 48 hours.
Amazon Prime Day vs. Black Friday, Which is better?
Both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday offer significant discounts, but they cater to different shopping experiences. Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and focuses on a wide range of products with flash sales and limited-time offers. It's a great time to snag deals on tech gadgets, home essentials, and more. On the other hand, Black Friday is traditionally known for in-store and online sales across various retailers, not limited to Amazon. It typically offers deeper discounts on a broader range of products, including electronics, appliances, and fashion. Ultimately, the choice between Prime Day and Black Friday depends on your shopping preferences and what items you're looking to purchase.
How much does a Prime membership cost?
start at . You can save slightly by paying upfront. Students can benefit from a 50% discount, bringing the monthly cost down to . Prime membership includes benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and exclusive deals on Prime Day.
How many times a year does Prime Day take place?
Prime Day typically occurs once a year, offering Prime members a special shopping event with exclusive deals and discounts. Occasionally, Amazon may also hold a smaller-scale Prime Day event during the year or specific regional Prime Day events.
What Prime Day deals can I expect this year?
Prime Day deals cover a wide range of categories including
Tech: Look forward to deep discounts on electronics such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices like and . Amazon typically offers exclusive deals on its own products like and , making it an ideal time to upgrade your tech arsenal.
Home Appliances: Prime Day brings excellent savings on kitchen gadgets, , , and . Expect deals on brands like Instant Pot, Shark, and iRobot for cleaning and cooking essentials that streamline household tasks.
Beauty and Personal Care: Enjoy discounts on skincare, haircare, and grooming products from well-known brands like , , and . Look out for special offers on , , and
Fashion: Prime Day features markdowns on clothing, shoes, and accessories from both top brands and Amazon's own fashion labels. Whether you're shopping for everyday wear or designer items, Prime Day offers a variety of styles at competitive prices.
Toys and Games: Families can find great deals on toys, , and outdoor play equipment. Look for discounts on popular toy brands like LEGO, Barbie, Nerf, and educational toys that keep kids entertained and engaged.
Sports and Outdoors: Expect savings on fitness equipment, camping gear, , and . Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on gear for your next adventure or upgrade your fitness routine with discounted exercise equipment.
Books and Entertainment: Prime members can access exclusive deals on books, eBooks, and audiobooks across various genres. Additionally, look for discounts on subscriptions to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, and .
How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?
To make the most of Amazon Prime Day, start by becoming a Prime member if you're not already. Download the for notifications on upcoming deals and create a wish list to keep track of items you want to purchase. Follow Amazon on social media for updates and sneak peeks of deals. Check for early Prime Day offers and participate in Lightning Deals that are available for a limited time or until stocks last.
The Bottom Line
Wrapping up, Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises to be an exciting event filled with exclusive deals across a wide range of categories. Whether you're looking for electronics, home essentials, fashion, or more, Prime Day offers a unique opportunity to save big and enjoy the benefits of being a Prime member. From the convenience of early access deals to the thrill of Lightning Deals, Prime Day stands out as a prime time to shop for both everyday essentials and special treats. Keep an eye out for updates and start preparing to make the most of this annual shopping extravaganza!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change