What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best US Early Deals And Dates You Can't Miss!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just a week away! Get ready for the biggest summer sale with this essential guide to early deals and maximum savings.

Amazon Prime Day 2024
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Calling all savvy shoppers! Amazon's 10th Prime Day event is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 16th, and will run through Wednesday, July 17th. As the biggest summer sale event of the year, Prime Day deals offer incredible savings across a vast array of categories, from cutting-edge electronics and stylish fashion to essential home goods and unique gadgets. 

For a full 48 hours, you’ll have the chance to snag thousands of discounts on Amazon’s site like up to 55% Off on Amazon devices. Our shopping experts have curated all the must-know details to ensure you maximise your savings and score the best deals. Read through this comprehensive guide and prepare to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2024!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a highly anticipated annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members. First launched in 2015, it was created to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary and has since grown into a global shopping phenomenon.

Key Dates for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Official Prime Day Dates

Mark your calendars! Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on Tuesday, July 16th, and Wednesday, July 17th.

Early Deal Period

Amazon often releases early deals in the days leading up to Prime Day, giving eager shoppers a head start on savings.

Why Shop Early?

  • Avoid Sell-Outs: Popular items can sell out fast

  • Best Prices: Early deals often feature significant discounts

Do I need a Prime membership to access Prime Day deals? 

Here’s the List Of Best Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now


Product On Sale 

List Price

Discount 

Deal Price

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

$259.99

42%

$149.99

Ring Wired Doorbell Pro

$379.99

29%

$269.98

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush

$279.99

43%

$159.95

Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set 

$479.98

54%

$219.81

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

$999.95

20%

$799.95

TOLOCO Massage Gun

$59.99

39%

$39.99

JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$99.95

40%

$59.95

LENOVO IdeaPad 1 Laptop

$359.00

15%

$305.14

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer

$179.99

33%

$199.99

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9

$919.99

19%

$749.00

Braun IPL Long-lasting Hair Removal Device

$519.99

23%

$399.94

  1. Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is said to be one of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair due to its hypervelocity suction for tackling everyday messes effortlessly. This lightweight, cordless vacuum features LED headlights for spotting hidden debris and a removable handheld vac for versatile cleaning. 

Ideal for all floor types, its XL dust cup and low-profile design ensure thorough cleaning under furniture. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, this vacuum is a must-have as reflected with its 10K+ purchases just last month on Amazon. Grab it now with a fantastic discount, perfect for pet owners and households alike!

2. Ring Wired Doorbell Pro

Ring Wired Doorbell Pro
Amazon prime Day 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Enhance your home security with the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam bundle. Featuring Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, 3D Motion Detection, and built-in Alexa Greetings, this setup offers comprehensive monitoring and convenient package delivery instructions. 

Hardwired for continuous power, it integrates seamlessly with Alexa for hands-free control and notifications. With a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon and a substantial discount, upgrade your security affordably today!

3. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush
Prime day discounts and offers Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Transform your oral care routine with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush. This advanced sonic toothbrush offers up to 20x more plaque removal and promotes healthier gums with its 5 brushing modes and 3 intensity levels. It features a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing and connects to the Philips Sonicare app for personalized guidance. With an impressive 78% of reviewers rating it 5-stars on Amazon and a generous 43% discount, now is the perfect time to upgrade your dental hygiene regimen.

4. Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Set

Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Set
Best prime day deals 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Upgrade your travel experience with the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Set in stylish Mint Green. This best-selling luggage set includes a 21" carry-on and a 28" spinner, offering maximum packing power with ultra-lightweight, durable polypropylene construction.  Effortlessly navigate airports with four multi-directional spinner wheels and secure your belongings with a recessed TSA combination lock. With a generous discount and a 10-year limited warranty, it's the ideal choice for travellers seeking stylish, reliable luggage for any trip.

5. Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Best prime day deals for home 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Experience barista-quality coffee at home with the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine. This sleek stainless steel machine offers customizable coffee strength, milk texture, and temperature settings via its intuitive touchscreen display. Featuring an integrated conical burr grinder with 30 grind settings and hands-free milk texturing, it’s perfect for creating rich, complex espresso and silky microfoam for latte art. With a substantial discount, now is the ideal time to indulge in professional-quality coffee without leaving your kitchen.

6. JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Prime day discounts on electronics Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Immerse yourself in JBL's Pure Bass Sound with the Tune Flex True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds in sleek black. Featuring 12mm drivers, these earbuds deliver powerful audio while minimising distractions with Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware technology. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with 4 built-in microphones and up to 32 hours of total battery life. With IPX4 water resistance and sweatproofing, they're perfect for workouts and outdoor adventures. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal—grab the Tune Flex now while it's at its lowest price since last November!

7. LENOVO IdeaPad 1 Laptop

LENOVO IdeaPad 1 Laptop
Best Prime day deal on laptops Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop, features a 15.6” FHD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and impressive 12GB RAM coupled with a speedy 512GB SSD. Perfect for multitasking with ease, it boasts USB Type-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11 Home for enhanced performance and compatibility with Android apps. With a numeric keypad and a significant discount, this Amazon Choice product is currently at its lowest price ever—don't miss out, grab yours now!

8. Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer
Best Air fryer prime day deal Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Ninja DZ071 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone FlexBasket Air Fryer is designed for versatility and large-capacity cooking. With its innovative FlexBasket divider, you can cook two different foods simultaneously or remove it for a spacious 7-quart MegaZone. Enjoy 6 cooking functions including Air Fry, Bake, and Dehydrate, all within a wide temperature range. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon with over 1,000 purchases last month, this best air fryer is now available at a significant discount—ideal for large families.

9. SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S9 11
Price cut of Samsung products Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This tablet boasts a super-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smooth performance, a stunning 11" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for vibrant visuals, and a built-in S Pen for natural note-taking and drawing. Plus, it's built tough with a durable Armor Aluminum frame and IP68 water resistance. And to sweeten the deal, the Galaxy Tab S9 is currently available at a discount of 19%! Trust us you won’t get a chance to snag a high-performance tablet for less so make a move now.

10. Braun IPL Long-lasting Hair Removal Device

Braun IPL Long-lasting Hair Removal Device
Best at home hair laser remover Photo: Amazon
info_icon

the Braun IPL Long-lasting Hair Removal Device, the world's first smart IPL system designed to adapt to your unique skin. With real-time coverage feedback and smart head recognition, it offers safe and effective hair removal at home. Featuring specialised heads for face and body, it's gentle and virtually painless, making it suitable for sensitive areas. Rated 5 stars by 69% of reviewers on Amazon, this device is a high-quality, reliable choice for long-lasting hair removal now available at a good discount price.

Frequently Asked questions (FAQs)

  1. When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 17th. This annual event offers Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals across various categories for 48 hours.

  1. Amazon Prime Day vs. Black Friday, Which is better?

Both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday offer significant discounts, but they cater to different shopping experiences. Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and focuses on a wide range of products with flash sales and limited-time offers. It's a great time to snag deals on tech gadgets, home essentials, and more. On the other hand, Black Friday is traditionally known for in-store and online sales across various retailers, not limited to Amazon. It typically offers deeper discounts on a broader range of products, including electronics, appliances, and fashion. Ultimately, the choice between Prime Day and Black Friday depends on your shopping preferences and what items you're looking to purchase.

  1. How much does a Prime membership cost?

Prime memberships start at $14 per month. You can save slightly by paying $139 annually for all 12 months upfront. Students can benefit from a 50% discount, bringing the monthly cost down to less than $8. Prime membership includes benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and exclusive deals on Prime Day.

  1. How many times a year does Prime Day take place?

Prime Day typically occurs once a year, offering Prime members a special shopping event with exclusive deals and discounts. Occasionally, Amazon may also hold a smaller-scale Prime Day event during the year or specific regional Prime Day events.

  1. What Prime Day deals can I expect this year?

Prime Day deals cover a wide range of categories including 

  • Tech: Look forward to deep discounts on electronics such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices like Echo speakers and Ring security cameras. Amazon typically offers exclusive deals on its own products like Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets, making it an ideal time to upgrade your tech arsenal.

  • Home Appliances: Prime Day brings excellent savings on kitchen gadgets, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and small appliances. Expect deals on brands like Instant Pot, Shark, and iRobot for cleaning and cooking essentials that streamline household tasks.

  • Beauty and Personal Care: Enjoy discounts on skincare, haircare, and grooming products from well-known brands like L'Oreal, Philips Sonicare, and Braun. Look out for special offers on beauty tools, electric toothbrushes, and luxury skincare sets.

  • Fashion: Prime Day features markdowns on clothing, shoes, and accessories from both top brands and Amazon's own fashion labels. Whether you're shopping for everyday wear or designer items, Prime Day offers a variety of styles at competitive prices.

  • Toys and Games: Families can find great deals on toys, board games, and outdoor play equipment. Look for discounts on popular toy brands like LEGO, Barbie, Nerf, and educational toys that keep kids entertained and engaged.

  • Sports and Outdoors: Expect savings on fitness equipment, camping gear, bicycles, and outdoor apparel. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on gear for your next adventure or upgrade your fitness routine with discounted exercise equipment.

  • Books and Entertainment: Prime members can access exclusive deals on books, eBooks, and audiobooks across various genres. Additionally, look for discounts on subscriptions to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible.

  1. How do I prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

To make the most of Amazon Prime Day, start by becoming a Prime member if you're not already. Download the Amazon app for notifications on upcoming deals and create a wish list to keep track of items you want to purchase. Follow Amazon on social media for updates and sneak peeks of deals. Check for early Prime Day offers and participate in Lightning Deals that are available for a limited time or until stocks last.

The Bottom Line


Wrapping up, Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises to be an exciting event filled with exclusive deals across a wide range of categories. Whether you're looking for electronics, home essentials, fashion, or more, Prime Day offers a unique opportunity to save big and enjoy the benefits of being a Prime member. From the convenience of early access deals to the thrill of Lightning Deals, Prime Day stands out as a prime time to shop for both everyday essentials and special treats. Keep an eye out for updates and start preparing to make the most of this annual shopping extravaganza!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  2. ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot; Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Progress
  3. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday: Pakistan Greats Share Heartfelt Messages As Little Master Turns 75
  5. Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SO Vs WAF Match
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  2. NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU
  3. India's Climate Crisis and Urban Poor
  4. Ladakh: 108 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Seized Near Indo-China Border; 3 Arrested
  5. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Second Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin Born In Prague Zoo In Less Than 2 Years
  2. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  3. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  4. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  5. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row