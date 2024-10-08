The Select by Calphalon™ Self-Sharpening Knife Set is designed to keep your kitchen cutting tools in top shape with SharpIN Technology, which automatically sharpens the knives each time they're removed from the block. This 15-piece set features durable, high-carbon stainless steel blades and an ergonomic design for comfortable handling. The stylish dark wood block not only looks great but also includes labeled handles for easy access. Priced at $79.99, this limited-time deal offers a 30% savings from the original price.