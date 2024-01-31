Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Offers On Shoes From top brands like Nike, Puma and more!

What's Hot

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is here, and it's bringing you an irresistible opportunity to revamp your wardrobe with the latest and trendiest footwear. Dive into a shopping spree where discounts reach up to a staggering 50-80% off on a wide array of fashionable shoes, promising not just a style upgrade but also unbeatable savings.

As if that weren't enticing enough, SBI cardholders are in for an extra treat. This sale comes with an exclusive perk for SBI card users, allowing them to enjoy an additional 10% discount on their purchases.

The clock is ticking, and the deals are waiting – let the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 be your ticket to a fashion-forward and budget-friendly shopping spree!

ProductMRPOffer price
Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers"3,999""2,435"
NIKE Renew Ride 3 Men's Road Running Shoes"4,218""6,295"
Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women"1,139""5,699"
Reebok Mens Advent Tr Track and Field Shoe"1,249""2,599"
Skechers Womens Flex Appeal 4.0-Brilliant Vie Sneaker"2,803""5,499"
Nike Men's Md Runner 2 Running Shoes"5,495""3,659"
Red Tape Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men"5,399""1,079"
Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 Running Shoe"3,999""1,799"
Things to consider before buying shoes during amazon freedom sale

  • Fit and Size: Ensure you know your accurate shoe size and check the sizing guide provided by the brand. Different brands may have variations in sizing, so pay attention to customer reviews for insights on fit.

  • Comfort and Durability: Look for information on the materials used in the shoes to ensure they meet your comfort and durability expectations.

  • Type of Shoe: Identify the type of shoe you need. Whether it's athletic shoes, casual footwear, formal shoes, or specific activity-oriented shoes, knowing your purpose will help you narrow down your options.

  • Material and Quality: Examine the material used in the shoes. Genuine leather, synthetic materials, or mesh can affect durability and comfort. Read product descriptions and customer reviews to understand the quality of the shoes.

  • Brand Reputation: Consider purchasing from reputable brands with positive customer feedback. Well-known brands often prioritise quality, and reviews can give you insights into the durability and performance of the shoes.

  • Customer Reviews: Read customer reviews to get an understanding of the experiences of others who have purchased the same shoes. Look for reviews related to comfort, durability, and sizing.


    Here is a thorough breakdown of each product, providing you with a detailed analysis to help you make the perfect decision.

  1. Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers

Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers
Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers

The Puma Dazzler is a versatile and stylish sneaker designed to upgrade your casual shoe collection. Crafted with a breathable mesh upper, it ensures advanced ventilation and ultimate comfort, making it an ideal choice for all seasons. The rubber outsole provides exceptional traction and durability, while the classic PUMA Cat logo adds a sleek finish to your look. The iconic PUMA Formstrip guarantees both style and performance. While not water-resistant, the cotton outer material offers a comfortable feel. Get ready to outshine your goals with these all-season favourites. Now available at a fantastic discount – seize the opportunity!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Puma

  • Closure: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: Flat

  • Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant

  • Sole Material: Rubber

  • Outer Material: Cotton

  • Style: Sneaker

  • Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Breathable meshGrip can be improved
Rubber outsole ensures traction and durability
Lightweight and versatile
Casual yet fashionable design
Classic PUMA Cat logo
Comfortable lace-up closure

User’s Review: Quality is good, lightweight. In this price range these are the best ones.. I get what I actually need...

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its iconic PUMA style, comfort, and durability, as evidenced by a stellar 4-star rating from over 4000 satisfied Amazon customers.

2. NIKE Renew Ride 3 Men's Road Running Shoes

Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers
Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers

Enhance your running experience with the NIKE Renew Ride 3 Men's Road Running Shoes. Designed for the modern runner, these lace-up shoes boast a sleek black and red colorway for a stylish touch. The mesh outer material ensures breathability, while the rubber sole provides optimal grip and durability. Featuring a unique no-heel design, these running shoes offer a natural and comfortable stride. Whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill, the NIKE Renew Ride 3 delivers performance with style. Act now and seize the opportunity to own these top-notch running shoes at an unbeatable discount – it's the perfect time to make your move!

Specifications:

  • Brand: NIKE 

  • Closure Type: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: No Heel

  • Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant

  • Sole Material: Rubber

  • Style: Running Shoes

  • Outer Material: Mesh

  • Country of Origin: Vietnam

ProsCons
Lightweight and breathable meshNot water-resistant
Comfortable no-heel design
Durable rubber sole ensures optimal traction
Cushioning effect while using
Fit and feel is next to perfect.
Sleek and stylish look

User’s Review: Amazing shoe, lightweight and fits well, quality wise and comfort wise really stunning shoes, it looks nice on feet, really value for money.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design, comfort, and NIKE's renowned quality, offering a top-notch running experience at a great discounted price. 

Shop Now 

3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women

3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women
3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women 3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women

Step into style and comfort with Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women. Crafted with a PU+Mesh upper and TPU+TPR sole, these lace-up sneakers offer a blend of fashion and functionality. The round toe design ensures ample space, while the slip-resistant features guarantee stability on various surfaces. Enjoy a cosy embrace for your feet with the soft cushioned insole, promoting ease and comfort throughout the day. Dynamic arch support reduces strain, fostering a healthy and confident stride. With durability in mind, these sneakers are built to last. Seize the opportunity now to own these stylish and comfortable sneakers at an unbeatable discount!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Red Tape

  • Material: PU+Mesh upper, TPU+TPR sole

  • Closure: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: Flat

  • Water Resistance: Not water-resistant

  • Style: Sneaker

  • Country of Origin: Bangladesh

ProsCons
Soft cushioned insoleA little heavy in weight but not a dealbreaker
Round toe design provides ample space
Durable construction
Dynamic arch support
Stylish and comfortable casual sneakers

User’s Review: These sneakers exceeded my expectations! The comfort level is unmatched, providing a cushioned feel with every step. Plus, the stylish design adds a trendy touch to any outfit. Definitely my new go-to pair.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for unparalleled comfort, durability, and style. As Amazon's best-seller, it delivers top-notch quality and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now 

4. Reebok Mens Advent Tr Track and Field Shoe

3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women
3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women 3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women

Upgrade your training sessions with the Reebok Men's Advent Tr Track and Field Shoe. Designed for optimal performance, the mesh and PU upper construction offer a perfect blend of breathability and support. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, complemented by the innovative 3D ultralite technology that keeps the shoe lightweight. The synthetic sole provides durability, while the new lightweight EVA outsole enhances both design and comfort. However, note that these shoes are not water-resistant. It's the ideal time to boost your workout with style and functionality!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Reebok 

  • Material: Mesh and PU upper

  • Closure: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: No Heel

  • Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant

  • Sole Material: Synthetic

  • Style: Training

  • Technology: 3D Ultralite

ProsCons
Breathable mesh and PU upperNo cushioning
Durable synthetic soleSole may be a little hard
Suitable for training activities
Lightweight and sleek
Secure lace-up closure

User’s Review: Super light, comfortable, and amazing for gym use. One of the best shoes available in this budget. The shoelaces feel a bit cheap but nothing problematic.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for unparalleled comfort, durability, and style. As Amazon's best-seller, it delivers top-notch quality and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now 

5. Skechers Womens Flex Appeal 4.0-Brilliant Vie Sneaker

3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women
3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women 3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women

Indulge in comfort and style with Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 4.0-Brilliant Vie Sneaker. This lace-up wonder features a soft engineered mesh upper with a blissful Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole, making it the perfect companion for your cardio sessions. The lightweight, shock-absorbing midsole ensures a responsive and comfortable fit, while the super-flexible traction outsole provides stability. Plus, it's machine washable and vegan-friendly. Embrace sporty elegance with this athletic sneaker that goes beyond expectations. Hurry and seize the moment – these Skechers sneakers are currently available at a fantastic discount, making it the ideal time to upgrade your workout wardrobe!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Skechers 

  • Material: Engineered Mesh

  • Closure: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: No Heel

  • Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant

  • Sole Material: Rubber

  • Style: Sneaker

  • Country of Origin: Vietnam

ProsCons
Extremely comfortableMay not fit wide feet well
Lightweight and minimalistic designSome users find them too narrow
Super-flexible traction
Shock-absorbing midsole
Vegan-friendly and machine washable
Breathable engineered mesh

User’s Review: The best of the best, my order arrived one day in advance the tomorrow. They are very pretty, simple and discreet, light and incredibly comfortable. The big plus is that they are machine washable.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for exceptional comfort and style, rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, with an impressive 78% awarding a perfect 5-star rating – a testament to its high customer satisfaction and substantial discount.

Shop Now 

6. Nike Men's Md Runner 2 Running Shoes

3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women
3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women 3. Red Tape Casual Sneaker Shoes for Women

The Nike Men's MD Runner 2 Running Shoes feature a lace-up closure, flat heel type, and synthetic outer material, blending style with functionality. The sole, made of durable bast material, provides a comfortable and flat design ideal for your runs. While these shoes lack water resistance, they make up for it with the renowned Nike commitment to high performance and comfort. Whether you're hitting the track or the pavement, the MD Runner 2 ensures durability and support. Act now to snag these Nike running shoes at an unbeatable discount – the perfect time to enhance your runs with trusted quality!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Nike 

  • Closure Type: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: Flat

  • Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant

  • Sole Material: Bast

  • Style: Flat

  • Outer Material: Synthetic

  • Country of Origin: Vietnam

ProsCons
Lightweight and comfortable designNone
High quality material
Provides a snug fit
Easy lace-up closure
Eco-friendly bast sole material used

User’s Review: I usually wear a size 6 so I was confused if I should go for a 5.5 or a 6.5 as these were the sizes available. I finally opted for 6.5. I have broad feet and the shoe has a snug fit. The texture of the shoe is a little stiff. The shoe looks better than I expected. Overall I am happy with the purchase so I am keeping it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its flat design, durable materials, and outstanding customer satisfaction—garnering an impressive 4.1 stars from over 5000+ reviews.

Shop Now 

7. Red Tape Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men

Red Tape Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men
Red Tape Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men Red Tape Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men

Experience the epitome of casual style with Red Tape Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men, blending chic looks with ultimate comfort. Crafted with a PU upper and TPR sole, these lace-up sneakers offer dynamic feet support, arch support, and slip resistance, ensuring a secure grip to prevent accidental falls. The black and red design adds a touch of sophistication to your casual outfits. Enjoy the benefits of a soft cushion insole, slip-resistant traction, and durability from high-quality mesh. These sneakers provide on-ground traction and stability while keeping your feet relaxed all day. These stylish and comfortable sneakers from Red Tape are now available at a remarkable discount, making it the best time to upgrade your footwear collection!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Red Tape

  • Material: PU, TPR

  • Closure: Lace-up

  • Heel Type: Flat

  • Water Resistance: Not resistant

  • Sole Material: TPR

  • Style: Sneaker

  • Country of Origin: Bangladesh

ProsCons
Dynamic feet and arch supportHeavy weight
Provides on-ground traction and stabilityCleaning can be a task
Durable high-quality mesh construction
Slip-resistant sole
Soft cushion insole ensures comfort

User’s Review: These sneakers are amazing according to their price. Best white sneakers I bought, I will highly recommend this. It looks awesome.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status, backed by 1,000+ recent purchases and an impressive 4.1-star rating, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Shop Now 

8. Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 Running Shoe
Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 Running Shoe Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 Running Shoe

Lace up for superior comfort and style with Adidas Men's Yking 2.0 Running Shoes. Made with a Mesh and Synthetic upper, these shoes offer optimal breathability and durability. The Lightstrike IMEVA midsole ensures long-term lightweight cushioning and shock absorption, making them perfect for your runs. The full rubber outsole provides durability, offering a simplistic design with all-around comfort and support. Note that these shoes run a size small, so consider sizing up. Don't miss out on this opportunity – these lightweight running shoes are currently available at a good discount, the ideal time to score comfort, durability, and support in every step!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Adidas 

  • Material: Synthetic

  • Closure: Lace-Up

  • Heel Type: Flat

  • Sole Material: Rubber

  • Style: Running Shoes

  • Warranty: 90 days (Manufacturer)

ProsCons
Comfortable mesh and synthetic upper"Sizing runs small, consider upsizing"
Simplistic design
Lightweight and durable
Versatile pair can be used for all-around use
Easily contours the shape of your feet

User’s Review: This is a good product in this budget. The only thing to be kept in mind while buying is that the product runs a size smaller than usual.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its comfort, durability, and sleek design, backed by over 7000+ ratings on Amazon, showcasing widespread user satisfaction.

Shop Now 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best shoe deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

  • Explore a myriad of top-tier shoe brands with discounts up to 80%, ensuring exceptional value for your purchase.

Can I return shoes purchased during the Republic Day Sale?

  • Yes, Amazon offers hassle-free returns on shoes bought during the sale, ensuring customer satisfaction.

What popular shoe brands are on sale during Republic Day on Amazon?

  • Find renowned brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and more, featuring substantial discounts on their latest collections.

Can I use additional bank offers or cashback during the Republic Day Sale?

  • Definitely, avail extra savings with bank-specific offers, providing additional discounts or cashback on your shoe purchases.

In bottom line

With Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale showcasing top brands in shoes, seize the chance to upgrade your footwear collection with style and savings. Benefit from exclusive discounts and diverse options from renowned brands, ensuring you find the perfect pair for every occasion. Choose from our curated list and step into a world of comfort and fashion. Don't miss out on these incredible deals; add the finishing touch to your wardrobe now. 

