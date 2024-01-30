What's Hot

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Big deals on Major appliances like TV, Refrigerators, Washing Machine and More

Discover incredible savings at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024! Score big discounts on large appliances at great deals and offers.

Best Buy
Best Buy

January 30, 2024

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is now live, bringing unparalleled deals on major appliances. Enjoy the convenience of No Cost EMI, making high-ticket items affordable without interest charges. Avail exchange offers to upgrade your gadgets effortlessly. SBI card users receive an additional 10% discount, maximising savings on top brands.

Revamp your entertainment hub with discounted smart TVs, redefine your kitchen with cutting-edge refrigerators, and streamline your chores with advanced washing machines, all at unbeatable prices. The sale extends beyond appliances, featuring a wide array of products, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience. Don't miss this chance to enhance your lifestyle without breaking the bank. Hurry, as these offers are for a limited time only.

ProductMRPOffer price
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) Smart TV"99,900""52,490"
Samsung 236 L Double Door Refrigerator"37,990""25,290"
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine"43,990""28,990"
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney"23,990""12,499"
"Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC""37,400""24,990"
Voltas beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher"26,990""22,840"

Things to consider before buying any major appliance during amazon freedom sale 

  • Product Specifications: Pay close attention to product specifications. Ensure the appliance meets your requirements in terms of size, capacity, energy efficiency, and any other specific features you may need.

  • Read Customer Reviews: Customer reviews provide valuable insights into the real-world performance of the appliance. Look for reviews that highlight both positive and negative experiences to make an informed decision.

  • Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check the warranty period and the terms of after-sales service. A reliable warranty can provide peace of mind and save you from potential repair costs in the future.

  • Energy Efficiency Ratings: For appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, consider their energy efficiency ratings. Energy-efficient appliances not only save money on utility bills but also contribute to environmental sustainability.

  • Compatibility and Space Considerations: Confirm that the appliance is compatible with your existing setup. Measure the available space in your home to ensure the new appliance fits seamlessly into your living space.

Here is an extensive breakdown of the appliances featuring fantastic deals and discounts during the sale:

  1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Enhance your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia KD-55X74K 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with a 4K resolution, powered by the advanced X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR technology. Enjoy clear, natural sound with 20 Watts Output and Dolby Audio. The TV's Google TV features, voice search, and compatibility with streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video provide a seamless viewing experience. 

With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, connect various devices effortlessly. While the TV excels in performance, it's worth noting the 60 Hz refresh rate, which may be a consideration for fast-paced action enthusiasts. Secure your entertainment investment with a 1-year comprehensive warranty. Don't miss the chance to bring this technological marvel home at a significant discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale. 

Specifications:

  • Brand: Sony 

  • Display: 55" 4K Ultra HD LED

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Audio: 20W, Dolby Audio

  • Processor: X1 4K Processor

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

  • Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search

  • Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm

Pros 

Cons

Excellent IPS panel with refined look

May not suit fast-paced action

Dual down facing speakers audio is brilliant

Limited 60 Hz refresh rate

Picture quality is exceptional 

TV is user-friendly

High overall performance 

Vibrancy of the colours are very sharp

Stunning visuals

Multiple connectivity options available

Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: At this price range it is an exceptional product with picture and audio quality. With its 20w dual down facing speakers audio is brilliant. Yes, they do have audio and picture setting options which are again great options. You can set it as you like.

Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity is smooth and does not see any latency. The Google TV features works very well. I am Happy this Tv also has an inbuilt option for screensaver. Happy with the product. Best in Class.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its impressive 4.7-star Amazon rating from over 21,000 satisfied customers, ensuring a reliable and highly rated purchase.

Shop Now 

2. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung RT28C3053S8/HL, a 236-litre, 3 Star, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator that brings convenience and efficiency to your kitchen. Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance, backed by a remarkable 20-year warranty. The Coolpack feature safeguards food during power cuts, maintaining freshness for up to 12 hours. With Stabiliser-Free Operation, Easy Slide Shelf, and Movable Ice Maker, organising and accessing your items is a breeze. Enjoy All-around Cooling, Toughened Glass Shelves, and LED Lighting for optimal storage. While the refrigerator excels, note the 3 Star Energy Efficiency and a slightly smaller freezer capacity for larger families. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your kitchen with this Samsung refrigerator, now at a fantastic discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Capacity: 236 litres

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Compressor: Digital Inverter

  • Dimensions: 63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H cm

  • Shelves: Toughened Glass, 3

  • Special Features: Coolpack, All Round Cooling

Pros

Cons

Excellent performance and build quality 

Storage space on the door is less

maintains stable temperature

Consumes more power 

Colour and finishing is premium

Energy-efficient Digital Inverter

Sleek design with recessed handles

Toughened glass shelves

Sufficient capacity 

User’s Review: Everything was up to our expectations. It arrived on the day Amazon said it would. The delivery men were professional. The service engineer arrived two days later to set up the refrigerator. We have been using it for a month now and everything works well. The refrigerator looks futuristic. There is plenty of space inside. The ice cube maker is easy to use. The discounted festive price helped us save a couple of thousand rupees. We are completely satisfied and would recommend this brand and model to anyone who is looking for something in this price range.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient features, with a stellar 4.4-star rating and recognition as an Amazon Choice product. It ensures reliability and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now 

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Upgrade your laundry routine with the LG FHM1207SDM 7kg 5-star Inverter Front Load Washing Machine. Offering superior wash quality, energy efficiency, and water conservation, this fully-automatic machine with Hygiene Steam ensures a thorough and hygienic clean. With a 5-star energy rating and 10 wash programs, including a baby care cycle and in-built heater, it caters to diverse needs. The Direct Drive Motor guarantees less noise and vibration, while the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology provides optimal care for different fabric types. The full-touch control panel, Smart Diagnosis, and in-built heater add convenience. Get it now at a great discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale for a powerful and silent laundry experience!

Specifications:

  • Brand: LG 

  • Type: Front Load Washer

  • Capacity: 7 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Stars

  • RPM: 1200

  • Motor: Direct Drive

  • Wash Programs: 10 Options

  • Special Features: Hygiene Steam, In-built Heater, Full Touch Control

Pros

Cons

Works well and is user-friendly

Drum size is too small

Impressive washing quality 

Water supply and drain pipe is too short

Silent operation

Reliable function and sturdy built 

Sleek full-touch control panel design

Multiple wash programs for versatility

5-star energy rating for efficiency

Hygienic steam and in-built heater

User’s Review: If you are looking for a washing machine go for it. At first we too thought that the tub size is small but this tub can fit 16- 18 clothes. We are a family of three and we loved it. I didn't go with IFB because the motor quality of LG washing machines is the best. It has a very nice noise cancelling feature and it really doesn't make any noise but yes it has some sound to indicate it's working. After it finishes one cycle it produces a sound which is also pleasant to hear. It washes the clothes very very very well. It's highly recommended just go for it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cleaning, hygienic features, and a silent motor. High satisfaction with 60% 5-star reviews on Amazon affirms its performance.

Shop Now 

4. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Transform your kitchen with the Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO Chimney, a sleek black marvel offering a smoke-free cooking experience. With powerful filterless technology and a 1200 m3/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke and oily fumes. The motion sensor control allows easy operation with a wave of your hand. The auto-clean feature with a heating pad simplifies maintenance, while the touch control panel adds a modern touch. The 15-year motor warranty ensures long-lasting performance. Light up your cooking space with LED lamps and enjoy a clean kitchen effortlessly. Buy now at a fantastic discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale for a stylish and efficient kitchen upgrade!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Elica 

  • Type: Wall Mounted Chimney

  • Dimensions: 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H cm

  • Colour: Black

  • Control: Touch + Motion Sensor

  • Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

  • Warranty: 15 years motor, 2 years comprehensive

Pros

Cons

Auto-clean with heating pad

Noise level is more

Efficient and reliable performance 

Limited warranty on comprehensive coverage

Design looks extremely good

`

Great suction power 

Sensor works effortlessly well

Hands Free control is excellent

LED lamps enhanced visibility

User’s Review: The suction power works well. Design looks extremely good. The noise levels could have been reduced at speed level 3. Technician Raheel Saifi was a true gentleman and a professional. Finished off the job pretty quickly and easily. He was informative and also provided a working and maintenance demo effectively. Great Job

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient auto-clean, motion sensor, and powerful suction. Amazon's best seller with stellar 4.5-star ratings.

Shop Now 

5. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Specifications:

  • Brand: Daikin 

  • Type: Split AC (Non-Inverter)

  • Capacity: 0.8 Ton

  • Cooling Power: 2.8 kW

  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

  • Condenser Coil: Copper

  • Dimensions (Indoor): 22.9D x 80W x 29.8H cm

  • Special Features: Power Chill, Coanda Airflow, R32 Refrigerant

Pros

Cons

Copper coil ensures low maintenance

No backlit in the remote

Performance is exceptional 

Lacks inverter technology

Noise is on the lower side

Economical and efficient 

Power consumption is very less

Excellent for small room

Smooth functioning with high cooling

User’s Review: I am writing this review after a couple days of using this product. Seriously very very excellent cooling within 10 min and look also so good compared to all other Ac brands in this price variance. If anyone want better look, cooling and low price blindly select this one. I am very much to suggest this one for everyone who all are need a Ac in low price.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for rapid cooling, efficient energy usage, and clean air with PM 2.5 filtration at a great discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Shop Now 

6. Voltas beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher 

Simplify your kitchen chores with the Voltas Beko DT8S Table Top Dishwasher. Perfect for small spaces, this freestanding dishwasher accommodates 8 place settings, making it suitable for daily use. With 6 wash programs, including Intensive 70C for heavily soiled items and Eco mode for water and energy efficiency, it caters to various needs. The compact size fits seamlessly into any kitchen without taking up floor space. Enjoy the convenience of an inbuilt heater, 2 tray baskets, and glass protection for streak-free shine. Though the faucet tap adapter is not included, this dishwasher offers efficient water usage and is available at an incredible discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale. Upgrade your kitchen now!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Voltas 

  • Type: Table Top Dishwasher

  • Capacity: 8 Place Settings

  • Wash Programs: 6 options, including Eco

  • Dimensions: 50D x 55W x 59.5H cm

  • Features: Touch Panel, Compact Design

  • Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on motor

User’s Review: I am writing this review after a couple days of using this product. Seriously very very excellent cooling within 10 min and look also so good compared to all other Ac brands in this price variance. If anyone wants a better look, cooling and low price, blindly select this one. I am very much to suggest this one for everyone who all need a Ac in low price.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient, compact design and superior cleaning; backed by over 4000 positive ratings on Amazon, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Shop Now 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a warranty on large appliances purchased during the sale?

  • Yes, most large appliances come with manufacturer warranties, providing coverage for a specified duration from the date of purchase.

Are exchange offers applicable to large appliances on Amazon?

  • Yes, you can take advantage of exchange offers, allowing you to exchange your old appliance for a new one at a discounted price.

What are the major brands participating in the Republic Day Sale for large appliances?

  • Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Whirlpool, and more participate, offering a wide range of options during the sale

Can I avail of No Cost EMI on large appliances during the  Republic Day Sale?

  • Yes, Amazon offers No Cost EMI options on many large appliances, making it convenient for buyers to make affordable monthly payments.

Can I return a large appliance if it doesn't meet my expectations?

  • Yes, Amazon has a return policy for large appliances, providing a window for returns if the product doesn't meet your expectations.

In Conclusion

Explore substantial savings during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on large appliances, with enticing discounts, exclusive deals, and user-friendly options. Our curated list ensures top-quality products with additional benefits like extended warranties and convenient services.

Enhance your shopping experience by choosing from our recommended selection, where reliability meets affordability. Seize this opportunity to upgrade your home essentials, and make a smart investment that promises both efficiency and value.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
    MOST POPULAR
    WATCH
    PHOTOS