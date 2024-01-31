Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best of Smartwatches From Top Brands

User’s Review: I’ve been using an Apple Watch for the longest time. Recently I bought this Fitbit only for 2 reasons, one to track my sleep (no other tracker does it like Fitbit) & second because the battery life of the Apple Watch is bad & the Apple Watch is very big and heavy. Fitbit is super light and comfy. Now that I’m using this Fitbit for tracking, I’m so impressed! It’s so easy to use & log the data of the food that I consume & see how many calories I’ve burned against the calories that I’ve consumed. Moreover, it’s super easy to keep a track of my overall fitness! If fitness is what you want to track, go for a Fitbit even if you have an Apple Watch. Fitbit is far better for overall tracking.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for comprehensive health tracking, including stress and sleep, plus an impressive 60% 5-star rating on Amazon.