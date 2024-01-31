Things to consider before buying any smartwatch during Republic day sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best of Smartwatches From Top Brands
Discover irresistible discounts on Samsung, Fitbit, Boat, Noise, and other smartwatches at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. Act quickly as the sale concludes soon!
|Product
|MRP
|Offer price
|Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth
|26,999
|9,999
|Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker
|8,999
|8,499
|Cultsport Ace X 1.96
|AMOLED Smartwatch
|9,999
|2,799
|boAt Wave Call 2 with 1.83
|HD Display
|6,999
|1,199
|Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
|7,999
|2,499
|Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39
|Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
|11,999
|1,199
|Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch
|21,999
|15,499
|Hygienic steam and in-built heater
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
Things to consider before buying any smartwatch during Republic day sale
Compatibility: Confirm that the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone's operating system (iOS or Android) to seamlessly integrate functionalities.
Features: Prioritise features aligning with your needs, whether it's fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, or specific apps.
Battery Life: Assess the battery life to ensure it meets your usage requirements, considering factors like daily usage, workout tracking, and sleep monitoring.
Design and Comfort: Choose a smartwatch with a design that suits your style and a comfortable strap for prolonged wear.
Water Resistance: Opt for water-resistant models, especially if you plan to use the smartwatch during workouts or outdoor activities.
App Ecosystem: Check the availability and quality of apps compatible with the smartwatch, ensuring a diverse and useful ecosystem.
Brand Reputation: Consider the reputation of the brand, customer reviews, and after-sales service to ensure reliability and satisfaction.
Connectivity: Evaluate connectivity options, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, to ensure seamless synchronisation with your smartphone and other devices.
Budget: Set a budget and stick to it, keeping an eye out for discounts during the Republic Day sale without compromising on essential features.
Future Updates: Ensure that the smartwatch receives regular software updates to enhance performance and introduce new features.
Advertisement
Here is a comprehensive review of every product to help you make an informed choice
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung's Galaxy Watch4, designed exclusively for Android smartphones, is a fitness companion offering groundbreaking features. The Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor provides real-time body composition insights, including fat percentage and muscle mass. Set and track health goals effortlessly, celebrating achievements with badges. Engage in lively group challenges, fostering social motivation.
The watch boasts advanced fitness tracking with over 90 workout options, including interval training. Monitor blood oxygen levels and enjoy the most comprehensive sleep analysis. The sleek design, diverse band options, and Wear OS integration make it a versatile accessory. Don't miss the chance to grab this innovative smartwatch at a significant discount during the Republic Day sale.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Compatibility: Android smartphones only
Display: 1.4-inch AMOLED screen
Sensors: BioActive Sensor, Optical Heart Rate
Battery Life: Up to 40 hours typical usage
Features: Body Composition, Group Challenges, Advanced Fitness Tracking
Connectivity: USB, Wear OS by Samsung
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design with diverse bands
|Battery life can be inconsistent
|Accurate with health features
|Charging time is very high
|Sturdy and robust watch
|Impressive range of features
|Impeccable performance
|Comprehensive sleep analysis features
|Advanced fitness and activity tracking
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: I was never in doubt that I wanted a watch with similar features. But I was always confused on the price point. With a slight doubt on battery life, I made the brave decision and got it. Have been using it for the last few months and am in love with it. It tracks the details accurately. For those with doubt on battery life I would say it's something you can plan to manage by turning on features when not in use.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar 4.2-star rating, acclaimed by 1k purchasers in the past month on Amazon, reflecting high satisfaction.
Fitbit's Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker in Midnight Zen/Black is a sleek wellness companion with an always-on display. Achieve daily fitness goals with metrics like heart rate, active minutes, and cardio fitness score. Monitor stress levels with the Stress Management Score and indulge in mindfulness sessions. The device offers a 10-day battery life, and the premium membership includes exclusive features like daily readiness score and sleep profile. However, blood glucose tracking is limited to the app, and the always-on display mode may affect battery life. Seize the opportunity to grab this comprehensive fitness tracker at a fantastic discount during the Amazon sale.
Specifications
Brand: Fitbit
Compatibility: Smartphones, Tablets
Display: Colour Touchscreen
Sensors: Heart Rate, SpO2, Skin Temperature
Battery Life: Up to 10 Days
Features: Fitness Tracking, Stress Management, Sleep Monitoring
Connectivity: Call, Text, App Notifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Performs exceptionally well
|Always-on display may affect battery
|Close to accurate tracking
|Overall performance could be improved
|Battery life is long lasting
|Comfortable on the wrist
|Easy to use and operate
|Lightweight but powerful build
|6-month Premium membership included
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: I’ve been using an Apple Watch for the longest time. Recently I bought this Fitbit only for 2 reasons, one to track my sleep (no other tracker does it like Fitbit) & second because the battery life of the Apple Watch is bad & the Apple Watch is very big and heavy. Fitbit is super light and comfy. Now that I’m using this Fitbit for tracking, I’m so impressed! It’s so easy to use & log the data of the food that I consume & see how many calories I’ve burned against the calories that I’ve consumed. Moreover, it’s super easy to keep a track of my overall fitness! If fitness is what you want to track, go for a Fitbit even if you have an Apple Watch. Fitbit is far better for overall tracking.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for comprehensive health tracking, including stress and sleep, plus an impressive 60% 5-star rating on Amazon.
Experience the pinnacle of technology with the Cultsport Ace X 1.96" AMOLED Smartwatch, a marvel of premium metallic design. Immerse yourself in a 410x502 pixel, Always On Display for crystal-clear visuals. Enhance your cricket experience with live scores on your wrist. Monitor heart rate, SPO2, steps, calories, and BMI for comprehensive health insights. Enjoy 7-day battery life and seamless Bluetooth calls. With 115+ sports modes, 130+ watch faces, voice assistant, and Cultsport Watch app integration, it's a holistic fitness solution. Seize this opportunity to acquire cutting-edge fitness tech at a discounted price.
Specifications
Brand: Cultsport
Compatibility: Universal Bluetooth
Display: 1.96" AMOLED Always On
Sensors: Heart rate, SPO2, Premium sensors
Battery Life: Impressive 7 days
Features: Bluetooth calling, 115+ sports modes
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Cultsport Watch app integration
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent hardware and built quality
|None
|Great battery life
|Accurate sleep and heart activity
|Stunning display with impressive touch quality
|Fairly reasonable accuracy
|Very intuitive and engaging
|6-month Premium membership included
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: This is an excellent watch, within budget, and has a fairly reasonable accuracy. Movements in autorickshaw are counted as steps but not a significant jump up in step count is seen because of this. Sport/Activity options are plenty in the app and overall the app is also very intuitive and engaging. The in-app challenges are a great value add for those who respond well to competition. I will definitely recommend this watch.
Why it's worth buying: With a stunning display, comprehensive health tracking, and 72% off, the Cultsport Ace X Smartwatch is a compelling deal for fitness enthusiasts.
The boAt Wave Call 2, a smartwatch that redefines functionality with a 1.83-inch HD display and advanced Bluetooth calling. With a DIY Watch Face Studio, customise your watch faces according to your style. Stay in the game with live cricket scores and dive into 700+ active modes, tracking every activity from workouts to leisure. Earn boAt Coins for rewards through the boAt Crest App. However, note that the HR and SpO2 readings are not for medical use. This is your chance to grab this feature-packed smartwatch at a discounted price now, offering a unique blend of style and substance.
Specifications
Brand: boAt
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Display: 1.83" HD Touchscreen
Sensors: HR, SpO2, Motion
Battery Life: Up to 2 days
Features: DIY Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling
Connectivity: Advanced Bluetooth, No GPS
|Pros
|Cons
|Good appearance and functionality
|Performance could be improved
|Impressive touch-screen display
|The UI and fonts
|Exceptional quality
|Customizable watch faces
|Universal smartphone compatibility
|Advanced Bluetooth calling
|Reasonably accurate sensors
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: I have been using this product for the last 8 months. No complaints yet. Battery lasts for almost a month once fully charged.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its widespread popularity, boasting 40,000+ Amazon ratings and a consistent demand with 2,000 recent purchases.
The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a colossal 1.96" AMOLED display and a premium metallic build in Jet Black. Revel in a week-long battery life, enhanced with 2 days of calling capability. Experience the best calling clarity with TruSyncTM and a stable connection through BTv5.3. Monitor your heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycles, and stress levels 24/7, and stay in control with smart touch technology. While it's not a medical device, it empowers your fitness journey with the NoiseFit app. Seize the moment to grab this feature-rich smartwatch at an unbeatable discount, offering style and functionality.
Specifications
Brand: Noise
Compatibility: Universal (Android & iOS)
Display: 1.96" AMOLED
Sensors: TruSync, Heart rate, SpO2, MEMS Microphone
Battery Life: 7 days (2 days with calling)
Features: Bluetooth calling, Gesture control, Always On Display
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, Single-chip B
|Pros
|Cons
|Crystal-clear Bluetooth calling
|Readings may have error margins
|Premium stainless steel body
|Vibrant display
|Gesture control provides easy navigation
|Comprehensive health monitoring features.
|Long battery life with quick charging
|Decently accurate results
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: I was never in doubt that I wanted a watch with similar features. But I was always confused on the price point. With a slight doubt on battery life, I made the brave decision and got it. Have been using it for the last few months and am in love with it. It tracks the details accurately. For those with doubt on battery life I would say it's something you can plan to manage by turning on features when not in use.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its impressive 1.96" AMOLED display, extensive health features, and the endorsement of 4 stars from over 17,000 satisfied customers on Amazon.
The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro is a premium Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a stunning 1.39" TFT Color Full Touch Screen, offering a vibrant display with 280 NITS peak brightness. Enjoy a sleek metal body that's both durable and anti-corrosive, providing a glossy finish. With 120+ sports modes, track your fitness journey comprehensively. The AI Voice Assistant lets you wake up Siri/Google with a tap. Receive smartphone notifications, including social media alerts, and control music on the go. While it doesn't store music, the gaming on wrist feature and breathing function add versatility. Grab this feature-packed smartwatch, offering 7-day battery life, at a discounted price now.
Specifications
Brand: Fire-Boltt
Compatibility: iOS, Android
Display: 1.39" TFT Color Touch Screen
Sensors: Heart Rate, SpO2
Battery Life: 7 days (without calling), 4 days (with calling)
Features: 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant
Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling, Smartphone Notifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek metal body
|Lag of 5-6 seconds in quick view
|Anti-corrosive finish
|Tracking is not always accurate and may stop working midway
|Easy fitness tracking with 120+ modes
|Fashionable and reasonably priced
|Impressive battery life
|AMOLED display is vibrant and sharp
|Decently accurate results
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: I have purchased it for my sweet wife, and it's totally worth it, look and all, a great watch at a cheap rate.I recently bought the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smartwatch during Amazon's Great Indian Sale. After using it for 20 days, I am quite impressed with its features and looks. The smartwatch is budget-friendly and offers a lot of functionality at a low price.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its recent popularity with over 5,000+ purchases, boasting a stellar 4.2-star rating from 128,000+ satisfied ratings on Amazon.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a premium GPS sports watch designed for action. Boasting a 1.39" HD AMOLED always-on display, it's MIL-STD-810G certified for durability in extreme conditions. Equipped with 5 satellite positioning systems, it offers precise navigation, making it ideal for hikers and explorers. The watch excels in strength exercises, recognizing and tracking movements for effective workouts. With one tap, measure heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate. Featuring 150+ sports modes, 10 ATM waterproof rating, and 24-day battery life, the T-Rex 2 is your perfect adventure companion. Don't miss the discounted opportunity to grab this powerhouse now.
Specifications
Brand: Amazfit
Compatibility: iOS, Android
Display: 1.39" HD AMOLED
Sensors: GPS, heart rate, SpO2
Battery Life: Up to 24 days
Features: 150+ sports modes, military-grade durability
Connectivity: Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust military-grade durability
|Heart Rate sensor doesn't works properly
|Well-built, attractive, and tough
|Cannot receive call on watch
|Incredible backup.
|Sensors are reasonably accurate
|Battery life is impressive
|Brilliant display
|Precise GPS with multiple systems
|Integration with a rich app ecosystem
|Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly
User’s Review: I ordered this watch about a year ago.. Trust me over time this is one of the best smartwatch your money can buy. Great look, very rugged and does the job very well. Incredible backup.. I get about 18-21 days of backup. Don't have to run around to charge the watch. Over last year, quite a few software updates have come up and made the watch more efficient. It's expensive, but worth every penny.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its top-notch features, durability, and extensive sports modes, validated by 71% 5-star ratings on Amazon, making it an Amazon Choice product.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What are the best smartwatches on sale during Amazon Great Republic Day?
Top smartwatches like, Samsung Galaxy, and Fitbit are on sale, offering diverse features and discounts.
How to choose the right smartwatch during the Republic Day sale?
Consider your needs—fitness tracking, style, or specific brand preferences—and check for features like heart rate monitoring and compatibility.
Are budget-friendly smartwatches available in the Amazon sale?
Yes, there are affordable options from brands like Boat, Noise, and Amazfit, offering various functionalities without breaking the bank.
When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale end?
Act fast! The sale is ending on 19th january, so make sure to grab the best smartwatch deals before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale concludes.
In Conclusion
Explore the best deals on top-brand smartwatches during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. With discounts up to 80%, our curated list features renowned brands like Samsung, Fitbit, and Noise. Make the most of limited-time offers, ensuring you secure a reliable companion for your daily activities. Choose from our selection and upgrade your tech game effortlessly. Seize this opportunity to stay connected and track your fitness with a stylish and functional smartwatch.