Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024: Shop the Best Washing Machines with Upto 60% Off!

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024 brings you upto 60% off on top washing machine brands. Find reliable, high-performance models at great prices and make the most of these savings!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024, live from 27th September, is now offering massive discounts on a wide range of washing machines, with savings of upto 60%. Be it if you're looking for top-load, front-load, or fully automatic models, the sale has it all!

With unbeatable deals across categories including home appliances, electronics, fashion, and more, it's the perfect time to grab the best products at amazing prices. Don’t miss out on the incredible offers available now on the Amazon website. Head over to the sale and make the most of these exciting discounts before they’re gone!

Product 

Amazon Ratings 

MRP 

Deal Price

Samsung 9 kg Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

4.2

₹54900

₹36990

Bosch 9kg 5 Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater

4.2

₹59990

₹38900 

LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

4.2

₹38490

₹27990

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 

2.1

₹50000

₹30990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

4.2

₹27990

₹17490

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

4.2

₹27990

₹17990

Voltas beko 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine

4

₹22990

₹22990

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Start and end Date

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on 27th September, with early access for Prime members beginning on 26th September. The sale is packed with amazing deals across various categories. The end date hasn't been announced yet, so shoppers should hurry and make the most of these offers while they last!

Banks offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Take advantage of an instant 10% discount with SBI cards, ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 via Amazon Pay UPI, and no-cost EMIs on select products. Enjoy additional savings with digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay. Exchange old devices for discounts, and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Below are the best deals on Washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

1. Samsung 9 kg Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Samsung 9 kg Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
Revamp your laundry experience with the Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, now available at a discounted price of ₹36,990. Featuring advanced Hygiene Steam technology and an inbuilt heater, this stylish black appliance delivers exceptional cleaning performance while being energy efficient. With a range of 12 wash programs tailored for every fabric type, it's ideal for large families seeking powerful and gentle care for their clothes.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 9 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimeters

  • Maximum Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Control Type: Knob

  • Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)

Key Features

  • Digital Inverter Technology for quieter operation

  • Cycle Options: 12 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Wool

  • Diamond Drum design for gentle fabric care

  • Additional Features: Child Lock, Delay End, Smart Check

2. Bosch 9kg 5 Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater

Bosch 9kg 5 Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
Upgrade your laundry routine with the Bosch 9 kg, 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. Now available at a discounted price of ₹38,900 (M.R.P. ₹59,990), this stylish black-grey appliance offers exceptional cleaning performance with its built-in heater and advanced features. Designed for large families, it effectively tackles tough stains while ensuring energy efficiency. With its innovative Anti Bacteria Steam and SoftCare paddles, this machine provides gentle care for your clothes, making every wash a breeze.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 9 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 58D x 59.8W x 84.8H Centimeters

  • Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Control Type: Remote

  • Voltage: 240 Volts

Key Features

  • Child Lock for safety

  • Hygiene Steam Cycle to eliminate germs and allergens

  • Special Anti Stain options for effective stain removal

  • SoftCare Paddles for gentle washing

  • Quiet operation at only 47 decibels

  • Pre-Soaking feature for tough stains

  • Cycle Options: Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse

  • Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 12 Years on Motor

3. LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
Transform your laundry routine with the LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, now available at a discounted price of ₹27,990 (M.R.P. ₹38,490). Featuring advanced AI Direct Drive technology, this appliance automatically selects the optimal wash cycle from over 20,000 pre-loaded patterns, ensuring superior fabric care. With Steam Wash for allergy removal and an in-built heater, it effectively tackles tough stains while providing a gentle touch to all your garments.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 9 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 56D x 54W x 94.5H Centimeters

  • Maximum Rotational Speed: 780 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Control Type: Push Button

  • Voltage: 230 Volts

  • Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 10 Years on Motor

Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive technology for optimal wash cycles

  • Hygiene Steam feature for allergy removal

  • 6 Motion Direct Drive for better wash performance

  • Tub Clean option for hygienic maintenance

  • Child Lock for safety

  • Pulsator drum for durability and effective washing

  • Additional Features: Auto Restart, Voltage Protection, Smart Diagnosis, Glass Lid

4. Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
Achieve exceptional laundry results with the Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival it is available at a discounted price of ₹30,990 (M.R.P. ₹50,000). Featuring innovative i-Sense technology, this machine intelligently senses the load and optimizes settings for maximum efficiency. With an in-built heater and a maximum spin speed of 1200 RPM, it ensures thorough cleaning while saving energy and water.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 8 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 55.4D x 59.6W x 84H Centimeters

  • Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Voltage: 230 Volts

  • Item Weight: 62200 Grams

  • Annual Energy Consumption: 0.07 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Key Features

  • i-Sense technology for intelligent wash optimization

  • Auto adjusts spin RPM and temperature settings

  • Foam overflow detection and self-diagnosing feature

  • Quick Wash cycle for time-saving convenience

  • 10 Years Warranty on Wash Motor, 2 Years Warranty on Product

  • Hot water wash and prewash options for better stain removal

  • Ideal for large families with its 8 kg capacity

5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers exceptional cleaning power and efficiency for households with 3-4 members. With innovative TurboDrum technology, this washing machine effectively tackles tough dirt through a strong water stream, ensuring your clothes come out cleaner than ever. The Smart Inverter Technology maximizes energy savings while the LED display keeps you informed about the wash cycle progress. With a variety of wash programs tailored to meet different fabric needs, this washing machine combines convenience with performance. Available at a discount price of ₹17,490 (M.R.P. ₹27,990).

Specifications

  • Capacity: 7 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 54D x 54W x 91H Centimeters

  • Maximum Rotational Speed: 700 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Voltage: 230 Volts

  • Controls Type: Fully Automatic

Key Features

  • TurboDrum Technology for powerful washing

  • Smart Inverter Technology for up to 36% energy savings

  • Child Lock feature for added safety

  • Time Remaining Display for cycle management

  • Multiple Wash Programs including Quick Wash and Tub Clean

  • Steel Body Material for durability

  • Waterfall Circulation ensures even washing

6. Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
The Whirlpool 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE) is designed for small to medium-sized families, making laundry day more efficient and convenient. Equipped with TURBODRY Technology, this machine offers superior drying performance with a high spin speed of 1400 RPM, allowing your clothes to dry in just 10 minutes. The built-in collar scrubber effectively cleans collars and cuffs without hand scrubbing, saving you time and effort. With a rust-proof body and protective rat mesh, this washing machine is built to last. It also features easy mobility with large wheels and a handy end-of-cycle buzzer to ensure you never miss a wash. Available now for ₹17,990 (M.R.P. ₹27,990).

Specifications

  • Capacity: 8.5 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 50.7D x 84W x 95.6H Centimeters

  • Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Voltage: 230 Volts

  • Controls Type: Knob

Key Features

  • 3 wash programs for various laundry needs.

  • Auto restart feature for convenience during power cuts.

  • Soak technology helps loosen dirt and stains.

  • High-speed spin motor ensures faster drying.

  • Triple-layer lint filter effectively collects lint.

  • Large wheels for easy mobility.

  • Rust-proof body ensures durability.

  • End-of-cycle buzzer alerts when washing is complete.

7. Voltas beko, 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine

Voltas beko, 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
The Voltas Beko 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and innovation to meet the needs of large families. With a capacity of 9 kg, this washing machine is perfect for handling heavier loads, ensuring your laundry is completed quickly. Featuring a special pulsator and double waterfall technology, it provides a thorough clean while conserving water. The IPX4 control panel offers splash resistance, making it user-friendly and safe. The machine operates at a maximum spin speed of 1350 RPM for better water extraction and faster drying. Now available for ₹22,990 down from M.R.P. ₹35,990, which is an unbeatable deal you can't miss.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 9 Kilograms

  • Dimensions: 48D x 83W x 100H Centimeters

  • Maximum Rotational Speed: 1350 RPM

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Voltage: 230 Volts

  • Controls Type: Knob

Key Features

  • 4 wash programs: Gentle, Normal, Strong, Heavy.

  • Special pulsator technology for tough stain removal.

  • Double waterfall design for efficient cleaning and water conservation.

  • IPX4 control panel is water-resistant.

  • 2 cassette filters keep the drainage system clear.

  • Fast dry feature saves time and energy.

  • Magic filter captures lint and debris.

  • Child lock and auto balance detection enhance safety.

  • Includes a user manual and warranty card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event where customers can enjoy significant discounts and offers on a wide range of products across various categories, making it an excellent opportunity for shoppers to save money.

How can I participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • To participate in the sale, simply log in to your Amazon account during the sale period, browse through the discounted products, and take advantage of the offers available, ensuring to add items to your cart for a hassle-free checkout experience.

What types of products are available during the sale?

  • The sale features a wide variety of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and grocery items, ensuring that customers can find great deals on virtually anything they need.

Can I return items purchased during the sale?

  • Yes, items purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are generally eligible for return under the standard return policy, allowing customers to return products that do not meet their expectations within the specified return window.

How can I stay updated on the best deals during the sale?

  • To stay updated on the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, customers can check the Amazon app, subscribe to promotional emails, and follow social media channels for alerts on flash sales and exclusive offers.

In Conclusion

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is the perfect time to snag amazing deals and elevate your shopping game. With so many discounts and exclusive offers, it’s a great opportunity to find everything you need in one place. Whether you’re treating yourself or getting gifts for loved ones, you’ll discover some incredible options. Plus, our list of recommendations makes it easy to choose the best products without any hassle. Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings; it’s definitely worth checking out!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

