The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024, live from 27th September, is now offering massive discounts on a wide range of washing machines, with savings of upto 60%. Be it if you're looking for top-load, front-load, or fully automatic models, the sale has it all!
With unbeatable deals across categories including home appliances, electronics, fashion, and more, it's the perfect time to grab the best products at amazing prices. Don’t miss out on the incredible offers available now on the Amazon website. Head over to the sale and make the most of these exciting discounts before they’re gone!
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
MRP
|
Deal Price
|
4.2
|
₹54900
|
₹36990
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater
|
4.2
|
₹59990
|
₹38900
|
LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|
4.2
|
₹38490
|
₹27990
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|
2.1
|
₹50000
|
₹30990
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|
4.2
|
₹27990
|
₹17490
|
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|
4.2
|
₹27990
|
₹17990
|
Voltas beko 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine
|
4
|
₹22990
|
₹22990
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Start and end Date
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on 27th September, with early access for Prime members beginning on 26th September. The sale is packed with amazing deals across various categories. The end date hasn't been announced yet, so shoppers should hurry and make the most of these offers while they last!
Banks offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Take advantage of an instant 10% discount with SBI cards, ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 via Amazon Pay UPI, and no-cost EMIs on select products. Enjoy additional savings with digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay. Exchange old devices for discounts, and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
Below are the best deals on Washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Revamp your laundry experience with the Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, now available at a discounted price of ₹36,990. Featuring advanced Hygiene Steam technology and an inbuilt heater, this stylish black appliance delivers exceptional cleaning performance while being energy efficient. With a range of 12 wash programs tailored for every fabric type, it's ideal for large families seeking powerful and gentle care for their clothes.
Specifications
Capacity: 9 Kilograms
Dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimeters
Maximum Spin Speed: 1400 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Control Type: Knob
Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)
Key Features
Digital Inverter Technology for quieter operation
Cycle Options: 12 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Wool
Diamond Drum design for gentle fabric care
Additional Features: Child Lock, Delay End, Smart Check
Upgrade your laundry routine with the Bosch 9 kg, 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. Now available at a discounted price of ₹38,900 (M.R.P. ₹59,990), this stylish black-grey appliance offers exceptional cleaning performance with its built-in heater and advanced features. Designed for large families, it effectively tackles tough stains while ensuring energy efficiency. With its innovative Anti Bacteria Steam and SoftCare paddles, this machine provides gentle care for your clothes, making every wash a breeze.
Specifications
Capacity: 9 Kilograms
Dimensions: 58D x 59.8W x 84.8H Centimeters
Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Control Type: Remote
Voltage: 240 Volts
Key Features
Child Lock for safety
Hygiene Steam Cycle to eliminate germs and allergens
Special Anti Stain options for effective stain removal
SoftCare Paddles for gentle washing
Quiet operation at only 47 decibels
Pre-Soaking feature for tough stains
Cycle Options: Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 12 Years on Motor
Transform your laundry routine with the LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, now available at a discounted price of ₹27,990 (M.R.P. ₹38,490). Featuring advanced AI Direct Drive technology, this appliance automatically selects the optimal wash cycle from over 20,000 pre-loaded patterns, ensuring superior fabric care. With Steam Wash for allergy removal and an in-built heater, it effectively tackles tough stains while providing a gentle touch to all your garments.
Specifications
Capacity: 9 Kilograms
Dimensions: 56D x 54W x 94.5H Centimeters
Maximum Rotational Speed: 780 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Control Type: Push Button
Voltage: 230 Volts
Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 10 Years on Motor
Key Features
AI Direct Drive technology for optimal wash cycles
Hygiene Steam feature for allergy removal
6 Motion Direct Drive for better wash performance
Tub Clean option for hygienic maintenance
Child Lock for safety
Pulsator drum for durability and effective washing
Additional Features: Auto Restart, Voltage Protection, Smart Diagnosis, Glass Lid
Achieve exceptional laundry results with the Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival it is available at a discounted price of ₹30,990 (M.R.P. ₹50,000). Featuring innovative i-Sense technology, this machine intelligently senses the load and optimizes settings for maximum efficiency. With an in-built heater and a maximum spin speed of 1200 RPM, it ensures thorough cleaning while saving energy and water.
Specifications
Capacity: 8 Kilograms
Dimensions: 55.4D x 59.6W x 84H Centimeters
Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Voltage: 230 Volts
Item Weight: 62200 Grams
Annual Energy Consumption: 0.07 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Key Features
i-Sense technology for intelligent wash optimization
Auto adjusts spin RPM and temperature settings
Foam overflow detection and self-diagnosing feature
Quick Wash cycle for time-saving convenience
10 Years Warranty on Wash Motor, 2 Years Warranty on Product
Hot water wash and prewash options for better stain removal
Ideal for large families with its 8 kg capacity
The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers exceptional cleaning power and efficiency for households with 3-4 members. With innovative TurboDrum technology, this washing machine effectively tackles tough dirt through a strong water stream, ensuring your clothes come out cleaner than ever. The Smart Inverter Technology maximizes energy savings while the LED display keeps you informed about the wash cycle progress. With a variety of wash programs tailored to meet different fabric needs, this washing machine combines convenience with performance. Available at a discount price of ₹17,490 (M.R.P. ₹27,990).
Specifications
Capacity: 7 Kilograms
Dimensions: 54D x 54W x 91H Centimeters
Maximum Rotational Speed: 700 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Voltage: 230 Volts
Controls Type: Fully Automatic
Key Features
TurboDrum Technology for powerful washing
Smart Inverter Technology for up to 36% energy savings
Child Lock feature for added safety
Time Remaining Display for cycle management
Multiple Wash Programs including Quick Wash and Tub Clean
Steel Body Material for durability
Waterfall Circulation ensures even washing
The Whirlpool 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY, GREY DAZZLE) is designed for small to medium-sized families, making laundry day more efficient and convenient. Equipped with TURBODRY Technology, this machine offers superior drying performance with a high spin speed of 1400 RPM, allowing your clothes to dry in just 10 minutes. The built-in collar scrubber effectively cleans collars and cuffs without hand scrubbing, saving you time and effort. With a rust-proof body and protective rat mesh, this washing machine is built to last. It also features easy mobility with large wheels and a handy end-of-cycle buzzer to ensure you never miss a wash. Available now for ₹17,990 (M.R.P. ₹27,990).
Specifications
Capacity: 8.5 Kilograms
Dimensions: 50.7D x 84W x 95.6H Centimeters
Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Voltage: 230 Volts
Controls Type: Knob
Key Features
3 wash programs for various laundry needs.
Auto restart feature for convenience during power cuts.
Soak technology helps loosen dirt and stains.
High-speed spin motor ensures faster drying.
Triple-layer lint filter effectively collects lint.
Large wheels for easy mobility.
Rust-proof body ensures durability.
End-of-cycle buzzer alerts when washing is complete.
The Voltas Beko 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and innovation to meet the needs of large families. With a capacity of 9 kg, this washing machine is perfect for handling heavier loads, ensuring your laundry is completed quickly. Featuring a special pulsator and double waterfall technology, it provides a thorough clean while conserving water. The IPX4 control panel offers splash resistance, making it user-friendly and safe. The machine operates at a maximum spin speed of 1350 RPM for better water extraction and faster drying. Now available for ₹22,990 down from M.R.P. ₹35,990, which is an unbeatable deal you can't miss.
Specifications
Capacity: 9 Kilograms
Dimensions: 48D x 83W x 100H Centimeters
Maximum Rotational Speed: 1350 RPM
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Voltage: 230 Volts
Controls Type: Knob
Key Features
4 wash programs: Gentle, Normal, Strong, Heavy.
Special pulsator technology for tough stain removal.
Double waterfall design for efficient cleaning and water conservation.
IPX4 control panel is water-resistant.
2 cassette filters keep the drainage system clear.
Fast dry feature saves time and energy.
Magic filter captures lint and debris.
Child lock and auto balance detection enhance safety.
Includes a user manual and warranty card.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event where customers can enjoy significant discounts and offers on a wide range of products across various categories, making it an excellent opportunity for shoppers to save money.
How can I participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
To participate in the sale, simply log in to your Amazon account during the sale period, browse through the discounted products, and take advantage of the offers available, ensuring to add items to your cart for a hassle-free checkout experience.
What types of products are available during the sale?
The sale features a wide variety of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and grocery items, ensuring that customers can find great deals on virtually anything they need.
Can I return items purchased during the sale?
Yes, items purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are generally eligible for return under the standard return policy, allowing customers to return products that do not meet their expectations within the specified return window.
How can I stay updated on the best deals during the sale?
To stay updated on the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, customers can check the Amazon app, subscribe to promotional emails, and follow social media channels for alerts on flash sales and exclusive offers.
In Conclusion
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is the perfect time to snag amazing deals and elevate your shopping game. With so many discounts and exclusive offers, it’s a great opportunity to find everything you need in one place. Whether you’re treating yourself or getting gifts for loved ones, you’ll discover some incredible options. Plus, our list of recommendations makes it easy to choose the best products without any hassle. Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings; it’s definitely worth checking out!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change