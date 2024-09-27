The Voltas Beko 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and innovation to meet the needs of large families. With a capacity of 9 kg, this washing machine is perfect for handling heavier loads, ensuring your laundry is completed quickly. Featuring a special pulsator and double waterfall technology, it provides a thorough clean while conserving water. The IPX4 control panel offers splash resistance, making it user-friendly and safe. The machine operates at a maximum spin speed of 1350 RPM for better water extraction and faster drying. Now available for ₹22,990 down from M.R.P. ₹35,990, which is an unbeatable deal you can't miss.

Specifications

Capacity: 9 Kilograms

Dimensions: 48D x 83W x 100H Centimeters

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1350 RPM

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Voltage: 230 Volts

Controls Type: Knob

Key Features