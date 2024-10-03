The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024 is a much-anticipated shopping extravaganza that has begun on September 27th, with early access granted to Prime members starting September 26th. This festival sale offers incredible deals across a wide array of categories, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, and, of course, kitchenware and appliances.
Shoppers can enjoy a minimum of 50% off on their favourite kitchen essentials, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. With amazing offers and discounts, this one-of-a-kind sale promises unbeatable value for all. Although the end date is yet to be announced, the festivities are in full swing!
Banks offer during the sale period
Take advantage of incredible savings during the Amazon Great Indian Sale! Get an instant 10% discount with SBI cards and receive ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 when you pay via Amazon Pay UPI. For select products, no-cost EMIs make budgeting easier. You can also save more by using digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay. If you have old devices, exchange them for additional discounts. Additionally, earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for extra value on your purchases!
Here's the list of best deals on kitchen wear and appliances on Amazon Great Indian sale 2024
Transform your cooking experience during the Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale with the Glen 3 Burner Built-In Glass Hob, now available for just ₹11,798, down from ₹24,595 which is about 52% off! This sleek and efficient gas stove features premium forged brass burners and a durable 8 mm thick toughened glass surface, making it perfect for multitasking in the kitchen.
Specifications:
Brand: Glen
Heating Elements: 3
Colour: Black
Power Source: AC 230-240 V
Fuel Type: Gas
Dimensions: 600 x 510 mm
Weight: 1063 SQ DB
Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on glass
Key Features:
Spacious layout for simultaneous cookin
Premium forged brass burners for efficient heat distribution
8 mm thick toughened glass designed for high durability
Vitreous enameled pan supports suitable for various cookware
Smooth, non-porous surface for effortless cleaning
ISI certified for safety and quality compliance
Ergonomic knobs for easy flame adjustment
360-degree revolving inlet nozzle for versatile installation
Why It’s Worth Buying: This gas stove combines style and functionality, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen at an unbeatable price, especially during the sale.
The KENT Kettle Multicooker Cum Steamer is a versatile kitchen appliance, ideal for small households or busy individuals. Available at a discounted price of ₹1,299 (55% off from ₹2,900), it comes with a 1.2-liter capacity and 800W power for quick cooking. From boiling water and making tea to steaming idlis, momos, and boiling eggs, this compact multicooker is perfect for various cooking needs. Its stainless steel inner body ensures durability, while the cool-touch outer body makes handling safe and convenient.
Specifications:
Brand: KENT
Colour: White
Capacity: 1.2 liters
Power: 800 Watts
Voltage: 240 Volts
Material: Stainless Steel
Dimensions: 25L x 20W x 22H cm
Weight: 1.36 kg
Special Features: Keep Warm Setting, Automatic Shut Off
Finish Type: Glossy
Key Features:
Multi-cooking function for boiling, steaming, and cooking a variety of foods.
High-quality stainless steel inner pot with a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring.
Compact and portable design, perfect for bachelors and small families.
Auto turn-off feature and cool-touch handle for safe and hassle-free use.
Easy-to-clean with included accessories like an egg boiler tray and idli maker tray.
Why It’s Worth Buying: This all-in-one multicooker saves time, effort, and space in the kitchen. Its discounted price makes it an affordable, versatile, and essential appliance for any household.
The Wonderchef Nutri-Pot 3L is a multifunctional electric pressure cooker designed for modern kitchens. With 7-in-1 functions, this compact appliance simplifies daily cooking with one-touch automatic operation, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned cooks. Available at a discounted price of ₹5,499 which is 39% off from its original price that is ₹9,000, it features 18 pre-set functions for cooking a variety of dishes and ensures nutritious meals every time. Its durable anodized aluminum pot and easy-to-clean design make it an ideal choice for busy households.
Specifications:
Brand: Wonderchef
Capacity: 3 liters
Material: Anodized Aluminum
Colour: Silver
Wattage: 750 Watts
Weight: 3 kg
Control Method: Touch
Controller Type: Push Button
Special Feature: Timer, One-touch operation, Multifunctional
Key Features:
7-in-1 multifunctionality for versatile cooking options.
18 pre-set cooking functions for precise and effortless meal preparation.
Delay timer feature allows convenient cooking as per your schedule.
Durable, non-reactive anodized aluminum pot ensures even heat distribution.
Easy to clean with detachable silicone ring and safety valve for added convenience.
Why It’s Worth Buying: The Nutri-Pot offers excellent versatility, making it a must-have for those who want to cook hassle-free meals quickly. With its 39% discount and multiple functions, it’s a reliable kitchen companion that brings value and convenience to your daily cooking routine.
The Vinod 18/8 Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with a 2-litre capacity is an essential addition to your kitchen, offering superior durability and functionality. Made from premium AISI 304 18/8 stainless steel, this pressure cooker is both corrosion-resistant and long-lasting. It features a unique sandwich bottom for even heat distribution, making it compatible with induction and gas stovetops. With enhanced safety features like a fusible safety valve and ergonomic, heat-resistant handles, this ISI and CE certified pressure cooker is perfect for small meals and individual portions. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for every cooking session.
Specifications:
Brand: Vinod
Capacity: 2 litres
Material: Stainless Steel (AISI 304 18/8)
Colour: Silver
Dimensions: 20D x 38W x 18H cm
Special Features: Gas and Induction Compatible
Weight: 1.81 kg
Wattage: 1000 Watts
Certification: ISI and CE certified
Warranty: 2 Years
Key Features:
Premium Stainless Steel Construction: Made from AISI 304 18/8 stainless steel for long-lasting performance and corrosion resistance.
Silicone Gasket: The food-grade silicone gasket ensures that the food's original flavor is preserved.
Enhanced Safety: Equipped with a fusible safety valve and a gasket release system to provide added protection while cooking.
Why It’s Worth Buying: This pressure cooker is ideal for those seeking a reliable, durable, and compact cooking solution. Its stainless steel construction ensures longevity, while its compatibility with both gas and induction stovetops makes it versatile. Priced attractively with a 23% discount, it offers excellent value for money along with the assurance of safety and quality, making it perfect for small families or individuals.
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF is a premium water purifier designed to provide 100% safe, mineral-enriched water while saving up to 60% water compared to traditional RO systems. With a high capacity of 10 litres and a long filter life of up to 6000 litres, this purifier is perfect for large families. It features advanced 7-stage purification, UV sterilization, and Smartsense indicators that alert you to filter changes, ensuring you always have fresh and healthy water.
Specifications:
Brand: Pureit
Capacity: 10 litres
Purification Method: RO+UV+MF
Dimensions: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm
Power: 42 watts
Special Features: Water-saving, UV sterilization, Mineral enrichment
Key Features:
aves up to 60% more water compared to regular RO systems.
Includes mineral enrichment and UV sterilization to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
Why It's Worth Buying: With its advanced technology, high capacity, and significant water savings, the Pureit Eco Water Saver is ideal for families who want efficient, mineral-rich purified water. It offers long-term savings with its extended filter life and eco-friendly design.
The Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder brings versatility and power to your kitchen at an amazing sale price of ₹2,599 (original MRP ₹6,295). Designed with a powerful 750-watt motor, it comes with four jars for grinding, blending, and juicing, making it a must-have appliance for any home. Its sleek black design and ergonomic handle not only ensure functionality but also enhance your kitchen’s aesthetic.
Specifications:
Brand: Prestige
Power: 750 watts
Capacity: 1000 milliliters
Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H cm
Included Components: 1 Mixer Grinder base, 3 Stainless Steel Jars (1.5L Wet, 1L Dry, 300ml Chutney), 1 Transparent Juicer Jar
Warranty: 2 years
Key Features:
750-watt motor for high-performance grinding and blending.
Three-speed control with a whip function helps with better control over grinding.
Equipped with sharp stainless steel blades it provides efficient grinding of spices, grains, and chutneys.
Mirror-finish body with a robust handle for easy, secure handling.
Designed for comfort with easy-grip handles.
Built-in safety feature ensures to protect the motor from overheating.
Attractive black finish complements your kitchen’s look.
Why It's Worth Buying: With its durable stainless steel jars and user-friendly design, it caters to all your grinding and blending requirements, making meal preparation a breeze. The 2-year warranty adds to its reliability, ensuring you get great value for your investment.
The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan, available at a special sale price of ₹1,249 (original MRP ₹2,800), offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency. This 1200mm BEE Star Rated ceiling fan ensures powerful cooling with its high-speed motor and 350 RPM, delivering an airflow of 210 CMM. Its corrosion-resistant blades and minimal design make it durable, low-maintenance, and a great addition to any room in your home. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a fan you can trust for consistent performance.
Specifications:
Brand: Orient Electric
Colour: Blue
Power: 50 Watts
Speed: 350 RPM
Airflow: 210 CMM
Material: Metal
Number of Speeds: 5
Mounting Type: Downrod Mount
Dimensions: 55D x 26.5W x 19H cm
Warranty: 2 years
Key Features:
Delivers 210 CMM airflow with a 350 RPM motor for superior cooling.
Corrosion-resistant galvanized blades for enhanced durability and easy maintenance.
BEE Star Rated, providing optimal cooling while consuming less power.
Double ball bearing system for quiet and efficient operation.
Minimal design with easy-to-clean blades ensures hassle-free upkeep.
Strong and powerful motor for long-lasting performance.
Why It's Worth Buying: At a 55% discount, the Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is a smart investment for efficient and powerful cooling at an affordable price. With durable, corrosion-resistant blades and smooth operations, this fan is built to last, making it an excellent choice for any room in your home.
The Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer is designed for health-conscious families who want to enjoy delicious meals without compromising on health. Priced at an attractive ₹9,499, this 1200W air fryer features 360° high-speed air circulation technology for perfectly crispy results with up to 95% less oil than traditional frying methods. With a generous 4.2-litre capacity, it allows you to prepare large batches of your favorite snacks, making family meals easier and healthier. The digital display and eight preset menus take the guesswork out of cooking, while the delay start and defrost functions enhance convenience for busy home chefs.
Specifications
Brand: Pigeon
Colour: Green
Power: 1200 W
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium
Product Dimensions: 30D x 22.9W x 29H cm
Key Features
Simplify cooking with options for French fries, Paneer Tikka, Samosa, Vegetable Roast, Pizza, Cutlets/Nuggets, Cakes, and Chips.
User-friendly interface for selecting modes and monitoring cooking times.
Allows meal planning ahead of time for added convenience.
Safely thaws frozen foods quickly, so you can cook without delay.
Spacious design accommodates larger portions for family meals.
Durable, rust-proof basket and stainless steel oil separator for long-lasting use.
Why It's Worth Buying: The Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer stands out for its ability to create healthier meals without sacrificing flavor. Crafted with durability in mind, this air fryer is an investment in healthier cooking that fosters a love for good food and family bonding, ensuring you create delicious memories together.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I return products purchased during the sale?
Yes, products purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are generally eligible for return according to Amazon's standard return policy. Customers should check the return window and conditions for specific items before making a purchase.
Is there a limit on the number of items I can buy during the sale?
While there is typically no strict limit on the number of items a customer can purchase during the sale, certain high-demand products may have restrictions to ensure fair access for all shoppers.
How can I find the best deals during the sale?
To find the best deals during the sale, customers can navigate to the "Deals of the Day" section, use the filter options to sort by discounts, and regularly check the website for flash sales and limited-time offers that provide significant savings.
Will there be offers on shipping during the sale?
Yes, Amazon often provides free shipping on eligible orders during the Great Indian Festival Sale, especially for Prime members. Customers should verify shipping details at checkout to take advantage of these offers.
When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?
The sale typically starts in early October and lasts for several days, often culminating just before Diwali. Specific dates may vary each year, so it's best to check the Amazon website for the exact schedule.
In Conclusion
It’s a fantastic time to snag some great deals. With so many discounts across various categories, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye. Plus, shopping from our list of recommendations means you can trust that you’re getting quality items that really deliver. It’s like having a friend’s advice right at your fingertips! Don’t miss out on these amazing offers; they won’t last long, and you’ll be glad you took the plunge!
