Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024

Transform your cooking experience during the Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale with the Glen 3 Burner Built-In Glass Hob, now available for just ₹11,798, down from ₹24,595 which is about 52% off! This sleek and efficient gas stove features premium forged brass burners and a durable 8 mm thick toughened glass surface, making it perfect for multitasking in the kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Glen

Heating Elements: 3

Colour: Black

Power Source: AC 230-240 V

Fuel Type: Gas

Dimensions: 600 x 510 mm

Weight: 1063 SQ DB

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on glass

Key Features:

Spacious layout for simultaneous cookin

Premium forged brass burners for efficient heat distribution

8 mm thick toughened glass designed for high durability

Vitreous enameled pan supports suitable for various cookware

Smooth, non-porous surface for effortless cleaning

ISI certified for safety and quality compliance

Ergonomic knobs for easy flame adjustment

360-degree revolving inlet nozzle for versatile installation

Why It’s Worth Buying: This gas stove combines style and functionality, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen at an unbeatable price, especially during the sale.