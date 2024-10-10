Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is a spectacular shopping festival that began on September 27th, with early access granted to Prime members on September 26th. This much-anticipated event spans various categories, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more, offering incredible deals and discounts that make it a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. While the end date is yet to be announced, the sale is currently in full swing, inviting shoppers to indulge in a treasure trove of bargains.
To enhance your savings, take advantage of an instant 10% discount when using SBI cards, and enjoy ₹100 cashback on orders exceeding ₹1,000 with Amazon Pay UPI. There are also no-cost EMIs available on select products. Plus, you can enjoy additional savings by using digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay. Don’t forget to exchange old devices for discounts and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, making this sale even more rewarding!
Here are some of the best deals to shop right now on Fashion and Beauty Products
The BIBA Women Cotton Straight Printed Kurta in a vibrant pink hue is an essential addition to any wardrobe. Made from soft, breathable cotton, this thigh-length kurta features 3/4 sleeves and a stylish round neck, making it ideal for casual outings or festive occasions. With a charming printed pattern, it stands out while providing comfort. This piece is available for just ₹1,999, making it an excellent choice for fashion-forward individuals. Hand wash for easy care and maintenance.
The Casio Vintage A158WA-1DF combines retro charm with modern functionality. Featuring a sleek silver stainless steel band and a durable chrome-plated case and bezel, this timepiece offers both style and durability. With a micro-light for nighttime visibility, an adjustable clasp for a comfortable fit, and a 1/100-second stopwatch for precise timing, it's designed for everyday casual use. Rated 4.4 stars from over 43,000 reviews, this classic watch is available during the Great Indian Festival for just ₹1,525.
The Puma Women's Cassia Rose Metallic Dream Sneaker blends style and comfort with its sleek design and feminine details. Featuring a synthetic upper in white and gold, a durable rubber outsole, and a lace-up closure, these sneakers are both functional and fashionable. The SOFTFOAM+ sockliner adds cushioning for all-day comfort, making them ideal for casual wear. Available for ₹3,999, these shoes are crafted with at least 20% recycled materials, making them a stylish and eco-conscious choice.
The Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit T-Shirt offers a timeless, versatile look with its solid pattern and classic fit. Made from a blend of 55% RCO and 45% BCI, this half-sleeve t-shirt provides both comfort and durability. With a collarless design and standard length, it's perfect for casual or laid-back occasions. Originally priced at ₹2,799, this stylish t-shirt is now available for ₹1,259, offering great value from a premium brand.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is crafted with 96% snail secretion filtrate, providing deep hydration and effective skin repair. This lightweight serum helps improve skin elasticity, reduces fine lines, and tackles hyperpigmentation, leaving the skin revitalized and nourished. Free from artificial colors and parabens, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Priced at ₹1,599, this cruelty-free Korean skincare product offers a gentle yet potent solution for smoother, more radiant skin.
The BIBA Cotton Women Fuchsia Liva Gathered Kurta Palazzo Suit Set is a stylish ensemble crafted from a comfortable cotton blend. Featuring a calf-length kurta with a flattering V-neck and 3/4 sleeves, paired with matching palazzos, it offers a blend of traditional and modern design. The vibrant pink hue adds a lively touch to any occasion. Easy to maintain with machine wash, this suit set is available for ₹3,499, making it a great choice for fashion-conscious individuals.
The Tommy Hilfiger Men's 44 Baker Blue Dial Analogue Watch combines elegance and functionality. Featuring a sleek blue dial and stainless steel band, this quartz-powered timepiece offers reliable performance with its classic analogue display. The durable steel case and 10mm thickness make it both stylish and sturdy. Currently available at ₹7,500 during the Great Indian Festival, this watch is a fantastic deal, offering 50% off its original price of ₹15,000. A refined choice for everyday wear.
Swiss Beauty Airbrush Finish Foundation in Caramel Beige provides full coverage with a lightweight texture, enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and Vitamin E. Designed for all skin types, it blends smoothly into the skin, offering a natural matte finish while enhancing your complexion. The waterproof and long-lasting formula ensures your makeup stays in place throughout the day. Available now at ₹549, this foundation is a great choice for a flawless, breathable look that keeps your skin hydrated.
Step into sophistication with Hush Puppies Men's Aaron Monk E 23 Formal Shoes. Crafted from high-quality leather, these mid-top shoes offer a sleek black design that's both stylish and comfortable. The breathable material ensures all-day wear, making them ideal for any formal occasion. With a rubber sole for traction and durability, these shoes are easy to maintain. Available now for ₹1,783, reduced from ₹3,299, they’re a smart addition to any wardrobe.
Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with the GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Printed Anarkali Kurta Set. This beautiful wine-colored ensemble features a calf-length Anarkali kurta, complemented by stylish 3/4 sleeves and a V-neck design. The set includes a matching pant and dupatta, all crafted from a comfortable cotton blend. Ideal for various occasions, from casual gatherings to festive celebrations, this set is now available for ₹1,999, offering a chic look at an affordable price.
The MOKOBARA Women The Sunflower Work Tote Bag is designed for functionality and style. Crafted from water-resistant vegan leather, this lightweight tote features a spacious interior with a padded compartment for up to a 14” laptop, multiple pockets for organization, and a hidden back pocket for quick access to essentials. Measuring 39 x 28 x 16 cm, it offers ample storage without compromising on elegance. Now available for ₹5,499 during the Great Indian Festival, this tote combines practicality with chic design.
The Jompers Men's Collar Embroidered Kurtas blend elegance and comfort with their silk blend fabric. Featuring a stylish mandarin neck and long sleeves, this knee-length kurta showcases a beautiful floral pattern that adds a touch of sophistication to any occasion. The regular fit ensures ease of movement, making it ideal for festive gatherings or casual outings. Available now for ₹759, down from an M.R.P. of ₹1,899, this kurta is a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a major annual shopping event that offers substantial discounts and deals across various product categories, allowing customers to save money on their favorite items.
What types of products are included in the sale?
The sale features a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, beauty products, and more, providing customers with ample choices for all their shopping needs.
Are there any special offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
Yes, the sale often includes exclusive offers such as additional bank discounts, cashback on select purchases, and limited-time flash deals that enhance the overall savings for shoppers.
The Bottom Line
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is shaping up to be an incredible shopping event that you won’t want to miss! It’s the perfect time to grab those items you’ve had your eye on or explore something new. With so many amazing deals and discounts, you can score some fantastic finds while saving money. We highly recommend checking out our list of recommendations to make the most of this festival. Trust us, you’ll find some real gems that you’ll love at prices you can’t resist!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change