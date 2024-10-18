The REACH AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle is designed for a full-body workout at home, supporting up to 100 kg. With its adjustable resistance and dual-action handles, you can customize your routine for optimal fitness. The ergonomic design features a comfortable back support seat and a tummy twister for core strength, all while operating quietly. Available now for just ₹6,799, offering a fantastic 48% discount!

Specifications

Brand: REACH

Item Weight: 22,000 grams

Colour: Black

Material: Alloy Steel

Product Dimensions: 93.5D x 22W x 64.5H cm

Key Features

Dual-action arms help with upper body endurance.

Adjustable cushioned seat and high-density foam handlebars for comfort.

Tracks time, distance, speed, and calories burned.

Enhances core strength and mobility.

Manual knob for varying workout intensity.

Why It’s Worth Buying

The REACH Air Bike offers versatile workout options and is perfect for home fitness enthusiasts. With its solid construction and comfort features, it ensures a smooth and effective workout. Plus, the 48% discount makes it an affordable choice for anyone looking to invest in their health and fitness!