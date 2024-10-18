The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 kicked off on September 27, marking the beginning of a Diwali special extravaganza that promises excitement and unbeatable deals. While the end date is yet to be announced, it’s anticipated to run for a month, culminating in Diwali celebrations. Spanning a wide range of categories, from sports and fitness gear to outdoor essentials, this sale is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their lifestyle.
Shoppers can enjoy fantastic savings with 10% off up to ₹6,000 on credit and debit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank. Additionally, customers using Amazon Pay and the ICICI Bank credit card can snag a 5% instant discount along with up to 5% cashback. Amazon Pay UPI users can score a flat 50% cashback and unlock bumper rewards worth ₹10,000. With up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and additional discounts on select products, this sale is not to be missed!
Below is the list of the best sports/fitness and outdoor gear available during the Amazon great Indian festival sale 2024
The REACH AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle is designed for a full-body workout at home, supporting up to 100 kg. With its adjustable resistance and dual-action handles, you can customize your routine for optimal fitness. The ergonomic design features a comfortable back support seat and a tummy twister for core strength, all while operating quietly. Available now for just ₹6,799, offering a fantastic 48% discount!
Specifications
Brand: REACH
Item Weight: 22,000 grams
Colour: Black
Material: Alloy Steel
Product Dimensions: 93.5D x 22W x 64.5H cm
Key Features
Dual-action arms help with upper body endurance.
Adjustable cushioned seat and high-density foam handlebars for comfort.
Tracks time, distance, speed, and calories burned.
Enhances core strength and mobility.
Manual knob for varying workout intensity.
Why It’s Worth Buying
The REACH Air Bike offers versatile workout options and is perfect for home fitness enthusiasts. With its solid construction and comfort features, it ensures a smooth and effective workout. Plus, the 48% discount makes it an affordable choice for anyone looking to invest in their health and fitness!
Elevate your game with the Nivia VB-492 Spot Volleyball, designed for both training and matches. Crafted with 18-panel technology and a durable rubber exterior, this multicolour ball ensures superior performance on any surface. Weighing only 280 grams, it’s perfect for aspiring players.
Specifications
Brand: Nivia
Material: Leather, Rubber
Colour: Multicolour (Yellow & Blue)
Size: 4
Item Weight: 280 grams
Core Material: Butyl
Construction Type: Machine Stitched
Number of Panels: 18
Suitable For: All Conditions
Ideal For: Training/Match
Key Features
Offers enhanced control and durability for intense gameplay.
Suitable for all weather conditions, ensuring longevity.
Excels on both indoor and outdoor surfaces.
Top-layer design provides better handling and performance.
Ensures consistent bounce for improved play.
Why It’s Worth Buying
At ₹1,044.05, with a 36% discount, it’s an excellent investment for both aspiring athletes and seasoned players looking to up their game!
The Toning Let's Play LP-WPAD Treadmill is a versatile 2-in-1 folding treadmill designed for home use. With a powerful 2.5HP DC motor (4HP peak) and a space-saving design, it offers speeds from 0.8 to 12 km/h. This under-desk walking pad features an LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a large running surface, making it perfect for both walking and running. Enjoy this treadmill at an affordable price!
Specifications
Brand: Toning
Colour: Black
Product Dimensions: 125D x 69W x 107H cm
Item Weight: 32 kg
Motor: 2.5HP DC (Peak 4HP)
Weight Capacity: 100 kg
Speed Range: 0.8 - 12 km/h
Running Surface Size: 105 x 40.5 cm
Key Features
Compact and portable for easy storage.
Powerful yet quiet motor for uninterrupted workouts.
16 pre-set training modes and 2 manual options for personalized workouts.
Large screen for tracking time, distance, speed, and calories burned.
Connects to your phone for music during workouts.
Why It’s Worth Buying
Its powerful motor, spacious running surface, and user-friendly features enhance your fitness experience. The folding design saves space, while the Bluetooth connectivity keeps your workouts entertaining.
The Urban Terrain Steel Bicycle UT5000S27.5 is a robust mountain bike designed for men and boys aged 15 and up. Featuring a durable steel frame, 27.5-inch tires, and high-quality double disc brakes, it ensures a smooth and safe ride on various terrains. With a tool-free adjustable saddle height and a floral white finish, this bike is perfect for both daily commutes and adventurous trails.
Specifications
Brand: Urban Terrain
Bike Type: Mountain Bike
Age Range: Adult (15+ years)
Frame Size: 17.5 inches
Colour: Floral White
Number of Speeds: 1
Tyre Size: 27.5 inches
Brake Type: Double Disc Brakes
Key Features
Sturdy steel construction for long-lasting performance.
Strong grip and support for stable cycling on rough terrain.
Easily adjustable seat height without tools for comfort.
Quick and reliable braking for safe navigation in various conditions.
Lightweight and durable double-walled rims enhance performance.
Why It’s Worth Buying
With its impressive features and affordable price of ₹6,299—down 69% from the M.R.P. of ₹20,000—it provides exceptional value for both casual and adventurous cyclists. Plus, enjoy a 3-month Cult Pass Live for unlimited access to workouts and meditation sessions!
The Boldfit Yoga Mat is designed for both men and women, featuring a comfortable 6mm thickness to cushion your spine, hips, knees, and elbows during workouts. Made from durable TPE material, this anti-slip mat offers excellent grip and stability for various exercises. The included carry bag makes transportation easy, and it’s sweat-resistant and washable. Get yours now for just ₹1,099, a fantastic 56% discount off the M.R.P. of ₹2,499!
Specifications
Brand: Boldfit
Material: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
Product Dimensions: 13L x 13W x 61Th cm
Thickness: 6 mm
Colour: Dark-Light Blue
Care Instructions: Hand wash only
Key Features
6mm thickness for enhanced comfort during workouts.
Easy strapping and lightweight for convenient transport.
Double-sided non-slip surfaces for stability and safety.
TPE construction ensures longevity and safety from toxins.
Moisture-resistant technology makes it easy to clean.
Why It’s Worth Buying
The Boldfit Yoga Mat combines comfort, durability, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enhance their fitness routine. Its sweat-resistant and easy-to-clean features ensure it stays fresh for every workout, making it a must-have for yoga enthusiasts!
The Amazon Brand - Symactive 10 Kg 3-in-1 Convertible Dumbbells Fitness Kit is perfect for full-body workouts at home. With 2.5 kg weights and a combination of dumbbell rods and a cushioned connector rod, this versatile set caters to all fitness levels. Now available for just ₹499, enjoy a fantastic 58% discount off the M.R.P. of ₹1,199!
Specifications
Brand: Amazon Brand - Symactive
Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Total Weight: 10 kg (2.5 kg x 4 weights)
Included Components:
2 x 14-inch dumbbell rods
Nuts for rods
1 cushioned connector rod
Colour: Multicolor
Key Features
Convert between dumbbells and barbell exercises easily.
Made from high-quality PVC for longevity and stability.
Ensures safety during workouts for a secure hold.
Suitable for beginners to advanced users, perfect for muscle building and fat burning.
Support local manufacturing while enjoying quality fitness equipment.
Why It’s Worth Buying
Its versatility allows for a wide range of exercises, catering to all fitness levels. This set not only helps in building strength but also promotes a healthier lifestyle, making it a must-have for fitness enthusiasts!
The Yonex Graphite Badminton Racquet Muscle Power 29LT is designed for intermediate players seeking enhanced performance on the court. Weighing only 85 grams, this racquet offers excellent maneuverability and power. Its isometric head shape and 30 lbs tension provide optimal control, making it a top choice for badminton enthusiasts. Now available for ₹2,699, enjoy a 41% discount off the M.R.P.!
Specifications
Brand: Yonex
Material: Graphite
Weight: 85 grams
Grip Size: 3 3/4 inches
Tension: 30 lbs
Head Shape: Isometric
Recommended Player Level: Intermediate
Key Features
At just 85 grams, it offers exceptional handling and quick reactions.
Provides a larger sweet spot for improved accuracy and power on hits.
30 lbs tension enhances control and stability during play.
Made from high-quality graphite for long-lasting performance.
Why It’s Worth Buying
Priced at ₹2,699 with a 41% discount, this racquet combines lightweight manoeuvrability with powerful performance, ensuring you dominate on the court. With excellent ratings and a reputable brand, it's a reliable choice for enhancing your badminton skills!
Introducing the Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle, designed for adventure seekers aged 15 and above. With a stylish Matt Black and Orange finish, this single-speed mountain bike features a durable steel frame and 27.5-inch tires, ensuring a smooth ride on any terrain.
Specifications
Brand: Leader
Bike Type: Mountain Bike
Frame Size: 19 inches
Tire Size: 27.5 inches
Number of Speeds: 1
Frame Material: Steel
Brakes: Front and Rear V Brakes
Recommended Height: 5.5FT to 6.4FT
Assembly: 90% pre-assembled; tools included
Key Features
Ideal for both trails and urban commuting.
Eye-catching Matt Black and Orange finish for a stylish look.
Sturdy steel frame ensures longevity and reliability.
Comes with necessary tools, reflectors, and a water bottle for convenience.
Why It’s Worth Buying
With a price of ₹4,299 and a 64% discount, it combines performance, style, and affordability, making it a great choice for anyone looking to explore new terrains or simply enjoy a ride around the city. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event that offers significant discounts, deals, and offers on a wide range of products across categories like electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, making it an ideal time for consumers to shop and save.
How can I participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
To participate, simply visit the Amazon website or app during the sale period, browse through the deals, and add your desired items to your cart. You can then proceed to checkout and enjoy the discounts.
Are there any exclusive deals for Prime members during the sale?
Yes, Amazon Prime members often enjoy exclusive early access to deals and additional discounts during the Great Indian Festival Sale, allowing them to shop select items before they are available to non-Prime members.
Will there be flash sales during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
Absolutely! Flash sales are common during the event, offering limited-time discounts on select products. It’s advisable to check the deals frequently to catch these limited offers.
The Bottom Line
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is the perfect opportunity to snag amazing deals and save big on a ton of products. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home, shop for essentials, or find the perfect gift, there's something for everyone. Plus, with all the discounts and offers available, it’s a smart time to invest in items you've been eyeing. Trust me, checking out our recommendations will make your shopping experience even better. Happy shopping, and may you score the best finds this festive season!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change