Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Grab Up to 65% Off on Home Security Essentials!

Secure your home with unbeatable deals! The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is offering up to 65% off on top-rated home security products. Don’t miss out on this chance to upgrade your safety.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 kicked off on September 27th, bringing with it Diwali special discounts and deals that are expected to last up to a month, until Diwali arrives. While the exact end date is yet to be announced, this sale promises huge savings across categories like home security, electronics, fashion, and more. With up to 65% off on top-rated home security essentials, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your protection. Expect thrilling offers, festive excitement, and unbeatable deals throughout this Diwali season!

Banks Offers During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Take advantage of incredible savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Get up to 10% off (up to ₹6,000) on credit/debit card purchases with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and Au Small Finance Bank. ICICI Bank customers can also benefit from a 5% instant discount plus up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay. Amazon Pay UPI offers a flat ₹50 cashback, along with rewards worth ₹10,000. Plus, avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and additional discounts on select products for even more value.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the deals available on home and security items

1. QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group

QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group is now available at just ₹8,990 down from its original M.R.P: ₹19,990 offers advanced security with 6-way unlocking, including fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth, and RFID access. Made from durable aluminum alloy, it comes with a sleek black finish and is designed for wooden doors. With features like activity logs, low battery alerts, and USB emergency charging, it’s perfect for modern homes.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 24.5 x 7 x 15 cm

  • Material: Aluminum alloy, mirror finish

  • Lock Type: Key Lock

  • Battery: 4 AA batteries, lasts 3-6 months

  • Door Thickness: 3.2 cm+

Key Features:

  • 6-way unlocking: Fingerprint, passcode, RFID, Bluetooth, OTP, key

  • Up to 50 fingerprint registrations, 2 RFID cards

  • Low battery alerts and emergency USB charging

  • Stainless steel bolts for added security

Why It's Worth Buying:
This lock combines convenience and top-notch security with its multiple unlocking methods and modern features like activity logs and remote access sharing. Perfect for families and homes that value both security and ease of use, with free installation in major cities.

2. Godrej Security Solutions Forte Pro 15 Litres

Godrej Security Solutions Forte Pro 15 Litres
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Godrej Security Solutions Forte Pro 15-litre digital safe offers reliable protection for home or office use. Made with heavy-duty alloy steel, it features a motorized locking mechanism, electronic keypad, and backup mechanical override. With auto-lock, USB charging, and pre-drilled mounting holes, it’s ideal for securing your valuables with ease and peace of mind.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 25 cm

  • Material: Alloy steel

  • Capacity: 15 litres

  • Lock Type: Electronic, key

  • Colour: Grey

  • Mounting Type: Wall/Floor

Key Features:

  • Motorized locking with stainless steel bolts

  • 4-6 digit password with numeric keypad

  • Auto-lock after 4 wrong attempts

  • USB charging for emergencies

  • Mechanical override key for backup access

Why It's Worth Buying:
This safe offers superior security with advanced features like auto-lock, backup access, and external USB charging. Its durable construction and convenient mounting options make it perfect for protecting valuables at home or the office.

3. Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock

Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock offers cutting-edge security with six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN, NFC card, and remote OTP. With a sleek rose gold design and two stainless steel bolts, it ensures durability and style. The smart lock is easily controlled via the Atomberg app, providing convenience and peace of mind for your home.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 27 x 2.4 x 5.6 cm

  • Material: Stainless steel

  • Lock Type: Key lock, electronic lock

  • Warranty: 2 years

  • Door Compatibility: Wooden doors (2.8 cm to 6.5 cm thick)

Key Features:

  • 6 ways to unlock: Fingerprint, PIN, Remote OTP, NFC, app access, and mechanical key

  • Periodic access configuration via Atomberg app

  • Snoop protection for enhanced PIN security

  • Emergency power backup with external power bank support

  • Free installation available in select cities

Why It's Worth Buying:
This smart door lock combines advanced technology with stylish design, offering robust security features and convenient access options. Its user-friendly app and customizable access permissions make it ideal for families, ensuring safety without compromising convenience.

4. GE Personal Security Window/Door Alarm

GE Personal Security Window/Door Alarm
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The GE Personal Security Window/Door Alarm is an effective solution for home protection. This 2-pack alarm system features three adjustable settings—off, chime, and alarm. When triggered, the loud 120-decibel alarm alerts residents and deters intruders. Priced at just ₹1,262 per alarm, it offers an affordable way to enhance security in your home, garage, apartment, or office.

Specifications:

  • Size: 2 Pack

  • Colour: White

  • Brand: GE

  • Power Source: Battery powered

  • Product Dimensions: 41 x 10 x 117 mm

Key Features:

  • Adjustable settings: Off, chime, and alarm

  • Loud 120-decibel alarm for maximum deterrence

  • Easy DIY installation with no wiring required

  • Built-in low battery test button

  • Includes four LR44 batteries per alarm

Why It's Worth Buying:
With its loud alarm, easy setup, and versatile use in various settings, the GE Personal Security Alarm ensures peace of mind at an economical price. Protect your home effectively with this essential security device.

5. Ozone Smart Video Door Bell | Instant Visitor Video Call On Phone

Ozone Smart Video Door Bell | Instant Visitor Video Call On Phone
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Ozone Smart Video Door Bell revolutionizes home security with its 1080p video resolution and wireless connectivity. Easily monitor your home remotely via the Ozolife App on your smartphone, featuring real-time video, two-way communication, and motion detection alerts. With support for up to 128GB storage, this doorbell camera ensures you're always connected to your home’s safety.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless

  • Video Capture Resolution: 1080p

  • Compatible Devices: Smartphones (iOS and Android)

  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

  • Storage Support: Up to 128GB

Key Features:

  • Mobile app access for remote monitoring

  • Two-way communication for efficient interaction

  • Advanced motion detection with alert notifications

  • Low-battery indicator with a rechargeable option

  • Easy installation with included accessories

Why It's Worth Buying:
Its wireless design and smart features make it an excellent investment for anyone seeking peace of mind and seamless communication with visitors.

6. Mantra MFS 110 L1 Biometric Single Fingerprint Scanner

Mantra MFS 110 L1 Biometric Single Fingerprint Scanner
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Mantra MFS 110 L1 Biometric Fingerprint Scanner offers fast and secure identification for Aadhaar authentication. With its advanced fingerprint technology, this device ensures reliable and error-free verification. Compact and user-friendly, the MFS 110 L1 serves as an effective alternative to traditional passwords, making it a perfect choice for home security and surveillance.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Mantra

  • Media Type: Fingerprint

  • Scanner Type: Photo

  • Connectivity Technology: USB (Type C connector available)

  • Product Dimensions: 90D x 45W x 65H mm

Key Features:

  • Scratch-free sensor surface for durability

  • Auto finger detection for easy use

  • High security with fast scanning capabilities

  • Ideal for Aadhaar authentication and other verification processes

Why It's Worth Buying:
Its advanced features ensure quick access without the hassle of remembering passwords, making it a valuable addition to your home security system. With a proven track record as a best-seller, it delivers exceptional performance and peace of mind

7. Amazon Basics Digital Safe With Electronic Keypad Locker 

Amazon Basics Digital Safe With Electronic Keypad Locker
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Amazon Basics Digital Safe is a robust solution for securing your valuables, featuring a 58L capacity. Designed with a programmable electronic keypad and a backup key, it offers easy and secure access. Constructed from heavy-duty carbon steel, this safe is built to withstand tampering, making it ideal for protecting important documents and jewelry at home.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Amazon Basics

  • Lock Type: Electronic

  • Colour: Silver

  • Capacity: 51 litres

  • Material: Carbon Steel

  • Item Weight: 15,900 grams

  • Exterior Dimensions: 13.8 x 13 x 19.7 inches

  • Interior Dimensions: 13.6 x 10.6 x 19.5 inches

Key Features:

  • Programmable electronic keypad with backup key

  • Heavy-duty construction with 8-gauge steel door

  • Two live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges

  • Pre-drilled mounting holes for floor and wall installation

  • Visual alarm for enhanced security

Why It's Worth Buying:
Its sturdy design, combined with user-friendly features, ensures that your valuables are well-protected. With a significant discount of 52%, this best-selling safe offers exceptional value, making it a smart investment.

8. PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor 360 Degree Security Camera

PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor 360 Degree Security Camera
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor 360 Degree Security Camera offers exceptional clarity with 2K (1296p) resolution, making it ideal for monitoring your home. Its 360-degree coverage ensures no blind spots, while features like two-way audio and AI-based motion detection enhance security. Perfect for baby monitoring, pet surveillance, and indoor security, this camera keeps your loved ones safe.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: HSP3500

  • Resolution: 3MP (1296p)

  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

  • Compatibility: Smartphone

  • Storage: Up to 128 GB Micro SD (not included)

  • Warranty: 2-Year Replacement

Key Features:

  • 360-degree camera with pan, tilt, and zoom

  • Enhanced night vision with IR visibility up to 10 meters

  • Two-way audio for real-time communication

  • AI-based motion and sound detection with custom alerts

  • Cloud storage for secure recordings and 14-day backups

Why It's Worth Buying:
With a user-friendly app and a 2-year replacement warranty, this camera ensures you stay connected and protected, proving to be an essential addition to any home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I access the deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • Customers can access deals by visiting the Amazon website or using the Amazon mobile app. Exclusive offers are often available for Prime members, so signing up for Amazon Prime can enhance the shopping experience during the sale.

Are there any special deals for Amazon Prime members?

  • Yes, Amazon Prime members often enjoy early access to deals, exclusive discounts, and additional offers during the Great Indian Festival Sale, making it advantageous to have a Prime membership for enhanced savings.

Can I return products purchased during the Amazon Sale?

  • Yes, products purchased during the sale typically come with Amazon’s standard return policy. However, it's essential to check the return policy for specific items, as some may have different return terms or conditions.

Can I avail of additional discounts on my purchases?

  • Yes, you may be eligible for additional discounts through various offers, such as bank cashbacks, exchange deals, and coupon codes that can be applied at checkout, further enhancing your savings during the sale.

How to prepare for the sale?

  • To prepare for the sale, create an Amazon account, set a budget, wishlist desired items, subscribe to Prime for exclusive deals, and stay updated on sale dates and offers.

In a Nutshell

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is an exciting opportunity to snag amazing deals on everything you need. With so many discounts and offers, it’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials or treat yourself to something special. Plus, shopping from our curated list means you’ll find top-quality products that others love, so you can buy with confidence. Don't miss out—mark your calendar, prepare your wishlist, and get ready to grab some fantastic bargains that could save

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

