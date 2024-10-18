Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

The QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group is now available at just ₹8,990 down from its original M.R.P: ₹19,990 offers advanced security with 6-way unlocking, including fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth, and RFID access. Made from durable aluminum alloy, it comes with a sleek black finish and is designed for wooden doors. With features like activity logs, low battery alerts, and USB emergency charging, it’s perfect for modern homes.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 24.5 x 7 x 15 cm

Material: Aluminum alloy, mirror finish

Lock Type: Key Lock

Battery: 4 AA batteries, lasts 3-6 months

Door Thickness: 3.2 cm+

Key Features:

6-way unlocking: Fingerprint, passcode, RFID, Bluetooth, OTP, key

Up to 50 fingerprint registrations, 2 RFID cards

Low battery alerts and emergency USB charging

Stainless steel bolts for added security

Why It's Worth Buying:

This lock combines convenience and top-notch security with its multiple unlocking methods and modern features like activity logs and remote access sharing. Perfect for families and homes that value both security and ease of use, with free installation in major cities.