What's Hot

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Geysers at Unbeatable Prices—Up to 50% Off!

This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 features incredible deals on geysers, with discounts of up to 50%. Don’t miss the chance to bring warmth and comfort to your home!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, bringing incredible deals and discounts that keep getting better since its launch on September 27. This year’s festival features a wide range of categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more, ensuring something for everyone. From geysers at unbeatable prices to the latest gadgets, shoppers can explore amazing offers that enhance their lifestyles.

Take advantage of an instant 10% discount with SBI cards, ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 via Amazon Pay UPI, and no-cost EMIs on select products. Enjoy additional savings with digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay.

Exchange old devices for discounts and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. With new deals added daily, there's no better time to find the perfect products at discounted prices. Don’t miss out on this shopping extravaganza that celebrates the spirit of the season!

Best discounts across geysers from top brands in India

1. Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Transform your bathing experience with the Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater, now available at a fantastic discount. This energy-efficient geyser features a powerful 2000 W heating element that reaches a temperature of 45°C in just 10 minutes. With advanced safety features and anti-rust technology, it ensures durability and performance for years to come.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 25 liters

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Star Rating: 5-Star

  • Pressure: 8 bar

  • Dimensions: 37.5W x 54.2H cm

  • Item Weight: 9.5 kg

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

Key Features

  • Advanced 3-level safety system for protection

  • Anti-rust magnesium anode for corrosion prevention

  • Smart energy management with standby cutoff

  • Temperature control knob for personalized comfort

  • Nano Poly Bond Technology for durability

  • Fast heating with superior 1200 gm heating element

2. Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater is designed for modern homes, now available at an incredible offer of ₹5,999, down from the M.R.P. of ₹11,800. This 5-star rated geyser combines efficiency with advanced safety features, including child safety mode, making it perfect for families. With a durable DuraAce™ tank and multiple safety systems, this geyser provides 20% more hot water and is ideal for high-rise buildings.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 15 liters

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Star Rating: 5-Star

  • Pressure Rating: 8 bar

  • Item Weight: 10,500 grams

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Colour: White and Grey

  • Warranty: 10-Year tank, 6-Year heating element , and 4-Year product

Key Features

  • DuraAce™ tank with marine-grade glassline coating

  • DuraCoat™ non-stick heating element

  • Unique weld-free joint technology for outer body

  • Swirlflow technology for 20% more hot water

  • Multiple safety systems with LED indicator

  • Magnesium anode for enhanced protection

  • Thermostat knob for easy temperature setting

  • Fire-retardant cable with 16A plug

3. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater is now available at an impressive price of ₹6,498, reduced from the M.R.P. of ₹13,100. This BEE 5-Star rated geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability with its blue diamond glass-lined tank, designed to withstand high pressure, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. With a sleek design and low power consumption, this geyser combines functionality and style for any modern home.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 15 liters

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Pressure Rating: 8 bar

  • Product Dimensions: 38.3W x 37.6H cm

  • Item Weight: 10 kilograms

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Colour: White Body with Red Panel

  • Warranty: 5 years on inner tank, 2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and 2 years comprehensive

Key Features

  • Rustproof ABS plastic outer body for enhanced durability

  • Blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance

  • Factory-set thermostat with a maximum temperature of 75°C

  • Double protection with thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve

  • BEE 5-Star rated for maximum energy savings

4. Havells Adonia Spin 15 Litre Storage Water Heater 

Havells Adonia Spin 15 Litre Storage Water Heater
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Havells Adonia Spin 15 Litre Storage Water Heater, now available at a discounted price of ₹9,999 from the M.R.P. of ₹21,290, is packed with advanced features. This 5-star rated geyser is perfect for high-rise buildings, equipped with Feroglas-coated technology and a temperature-sensing LED knob that changes color based on water heat levels. Its high-pressure protection, corrosion-resistant tank, and shock-safe plug ensure safety, durability, and energy efficiency.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 15 liters

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Pressure Rating: 8 bar

  • Product Dimensions: 44.5W x 52H cm

  • Item Weight: 9600 grams

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Colour: White Blue

Key Features

  • Feroglas™ technology with ultra-thick steel for superior corrosion resistance

  • Genuine flexi pipe included in the box for easy installation

  • Heavy-duty magnesium anode rod to protect against rust and corrosion

  • 8-bar pressure protection, ideal for high-rise buildings

  • Incoloy glass-coated heating element for oxidation and corrosion resistance

  • Shock-safe plug for added safety against electric shocks

  • Temperature-sensitive LED ring knob to indicate real-time water heat level

  • Whirlflow technology for faster heating and energy savings with 20% more hot water output

5. Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro

Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Storage Water Heater is a blend of style, safety, and efficiency, now available for ₹5,499, a significant reduction from its M.R.P. of ₹16,490. Designed for high-rise buildings, it offers high-pressure compatibility with an 8-bar pressure rating and comes with multiple safety features, including a shock-proof and splash-proof body. With 20% more hot water output thanks to its Whirlflow technology and 10% longer heat retention due to high-quality PUF insulation, this 5-star rated geyser ensures energy efficiency and optimal performance. It also comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 25 liters

  • Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Material: Metal, Copper

  • Item Weight: 9600 grams

  • Colour: White

  • Style: Enamour Classic Pro

  • Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element, and 2 years on the overall product

Key Features

  • Stylish pre-coated metal body complements your interiors

  • Shock-proof and splash-proof IPX2 protected body for safe usage

  • Multifunction valve enhances safety and load efficiency

  • Nickel-coated heavy copper heating element for corrosion resistance

  • Whirlflow technology provides 20% more hot water output by minimizing hot and cold water mixing

  • PUF insulation for 10% longer heat retention, ensuring hot water availability

  • Ergonomic temperature control knob for easy setting

  • Power and heating status indicators for user convenience

6. Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L

Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater is a 25L vertical geyser designed for efficient bathroom use, featuring smart logic technology and multiple safety levels. With its titanium enamelled coating, this energy-efficient water heater resists pressure and water impurities, ensuring longevity and reliability. The intelligent functions can save you up to 30% on electricity, offering options for bucket baths or shower baths. Additionally, it includes a smart guard anode to prevent corrosion, making it perfect for high-rise buildings and high-pressure applications.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 25 liters

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Material: Plastic

  • Item Weight: 10,000 grams

  • Colour: White and Metallic Violet

  • Product Dimensions: 38.5W x 51.7H cm

Key Features

  • Made with a titanium steel tank to resist pressure and water impurities

  • Saves up to 30% electricity with intelligent function options

  • Special deflector for optimal mixing of cold and hot water, keeping it hot for longer

  • 3 safety levels against high temperature and pressure

  • Suitable for high-rise buildings and high-pressure pump applications

  • 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the tank

    Free standard installation and pipes included

7. Bajaj Edrrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

Bajaj Edrrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Upgrade your home’s hot water solution with the Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater. This efficient geyser combines advanced safety features, including a child safety mode and a multiple safety system, ensuring peace of mind for families. Designed with a durable polymer-coated tank, it can withstand up to 8 bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The powder-coated metal body not only enhances durability but also adds a touch of elegance to your space. Now available at a fantastic price of ₹6,399, down from the original M.R.P. of ₹13,760. This sale price is the best to grab now, ensuring you stay warm and safe without breaking the bank!

Specifications

  • Brand: Bajaj

  • Capacity: 25 litres

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Voltage: 230 Volts

  • Maximum Temperature: 72 Degrees Celsius

  • Material: Metal

  • Item Weight: 9,600 grams

  • Colour: White & Black

  • Warranty: 2-Year Product Warranty, 3-Year Heating Element Warranty, and 5-Year Inner Tank Warranty

Key Features

  • Enhanced protection features, including a child safety mode

  • Polymer-coated tank with PUF insulation for energy efficiency

  • Thermostat knob for precise temperature settings

  • Efficient heating with a durable design

  • Comes with a 16A plug for added safety

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event where customers can enjoy significant discounts, exclusive offers, and deals on a wide range of products across various categories, making it an ideal time to shop for electronics, fashion, home goods, and more.

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start?

  • The sale typically starts in early October and lasts for several days, coinciding with the festive season in India, but exact dates may vary each year, so it’s advisable to check the Amazon website for the most current information.

Who can participate in the Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • The sale is open to all Amazon customers in India, including both Prime and non-Prime members, allowing everyone to take advantage of the exciting deals and discounts offered during this event.

Can I return items purchased during the sale?

  • Yes, items purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are eligible for returns under Amazon’s return policy, allowing customers to return products that do not meet their expectations within the specified return window.

How can I find the best deals during the sale?

  • To find the best deals, customers can browse the “Deals of the Day” section, utilize filters to sort by category or discount percentage, and follow specific product pages for real-time updates on price drops.

The Bottom Line

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is an amazing opportunity to score incredible deals on everything you’ve been eyeing. It's like a shopping paradise where you can find discounts on a wide range of items, making it the perfect time to treat yourself or grab gifts for loved ones. Plus, with our curated list of recommendations, you won’t have to sift through endless options; we’ve highlighted the best picks just for you. So, mark your calendars and get ready to shop smart—you won't want to miss out!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5
  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: BAN-W Bat First - Check Teams
  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Both Asian Sides Eye Momentum Before Mega Event
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Ups: Winners Of First Game Against Each Other
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
Football News
  1. Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw
  2. Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football
  3. Serie A: Conte Warns Napoli 'Far Away' From Scudetto Despite Strong Start
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
  5. Atletico Vs Real, La Liga: Madrid Derby Draw A 'Good Point' Despite Late Concession, Says Ancelotti
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 30, 2024
  2. SC Seeks Response From Assam Gov For Demolishing Houses Following Anti-Encroachment Verdict | Case Details Inside
  3. Outlook Talks: Ajay Sadhotra, National Conference candidate from Jammu North speaks to Reporter Ashwani Sharma
  4. “The Muscular Policy Worked” | Interview With A S Dulat, ex RAW Secretary
  5. Prison And Prisoners Find Space in Kashmir's Election Vocabulary
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  2. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  3. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  4. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  5. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Set 176-Run Target For UAE
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign