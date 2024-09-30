The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, bringing incredible deals and discounts that keep getting better since its launch on September 27. This year’s festival features a wide range of categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more, ensuring something for everyone. From geysers at unbeatable prices to the latest gadgets, shoppers can explore amazing offers that enhance their lifestyles.
Take advantage of an instant 10% discount with SBI cards, ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 via Amazon Pay UPI, and no-cost EMIs on select products. Enjoy additional savings with digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay.
Exchange old devices for discounts and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. With new deals added daily, there's no better time to find the perfect products at discounted prices. Don’t miss out on this shopping extravaganza that celebrates the spirit of the season!
Best discounts across geysers from top brands in India
Transform your bathing experience with the Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater, now available at a fantastic discount. This energy-efficient geyser features a powerful 2000 W heating element that reaches a temperature of 45°C in just 10 minutes. With advanced safety features and anti-rust technology, it ensures durability and performance for years to come.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Star Rating: 5-Star
Pressure: 8 bar
Dimensions: 37.5W x 54.2H cm
Item Weight: 9.5 kg
Power Source: Corded Electric
Key Features
Advanced 3-level safety system for protection
Anti-rust magnesium anode for corrosion prevention
Smart energy management with standby cutoff
Temperature control knob for personalized comfort
Nano Poly Bond Technology for durability
Fast heating with superior 1200 gm heating element
The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater is designed for modern homes, now available at an incredible offer of ₹5,999, down from the M.R.P. of ₹11,800. This 5-star rated geyser combines efficiency with advanced safety features, including child safety mode, making it perfect for families. With a durable DuraAce™ tank and multiple safety systems, this geyser provides 20% more hot water and is ideal for high-rise buildings.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 liters
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Star Rating: 5-Star
Pressure Rating: 8 bar
Item Weight: 10,500 grams
Power Source: Corded Electric
Colour: White and Grey
Warranty: 10-Year tank, 6-Year heating element , and 4-Year product
Key Features
DuraAce™ tank with marine-grade glassline coating
DuraCoat™ non-stick heating element
Unique weld-free joint technology for outer body
Swirlflow technology for 20% more hot water
Multiple safety systems with LED indicator
Magnesium anode for enhanced protection
Thermostat knob for easy temperature setting
Fire-retardant cable with 16A plug
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater is now available at an impressive price of ₹6,498, reduced from the M.R.P. of ₹13,100. This BEE 5-Star rated geyser offers superior energy efficiency and durability with its blue diamond glass-lined tank, designed to withstand high pressure, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. With a sleek design and low power consumption, this geyser combines functionality and style for any modern home.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 liters
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Pressure Rating: 8 bar
Product Dimensions: 38.3W x 37.6H cm
Item Weight: 10 kilograms
Power Source: Corded Electric
Colour: White Body with Red Panel
Warranty: 5 years on inner tank, 2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and 2 years comprehensive
Key Features
Rustproof ABS plastic outer body for enhanced durability
Blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance
Factory-set thermostat with a maximum temperature of 75°C
Double protection with thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve
BEE 5-Star rated for maximum energy savings
The Havells Adonia Spin 15 Litre Storage Water Heater, now available at a discounted price of ₹9,999 from the M.R.P. of ₹21,290, is packed with advanced features. This 5-star rated geyser is perfect for high-rise buildings, equipped with Feroglas-coated technology and a temperature-sensing LED knob that changes color based on water heat levels. Its high-pressure protection, corrosion-resistant tank, and shock-safe plug ensure safety, durability, and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 liters
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Pressure Rating: 8 bar
Product Dimensions: 44.5W x 52H cm
Item Weight: 9600 grams
Power Source: Corded Electric
Colour: White Blue
Key Features
Feroglas™ technology with ultra-thick steel for superior corrosion resistance
Genuine flexi pipe included in the box for easy installation
Heavy-duty magnesium anode rod to protect against rust and corrosion
8-bar pressure protection, ideal for high-rise buildings
Incoloy glass-coated heating element for oxidation and corrosion resistance
Shock-safe plug for added safety against electric shocks
Temperature-sensitive LED ring knob to indicate real-time water heat level
Whirlflow technology for faster heating and energy savings with 20% more hot water output
The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Storage Water Heater is a blend of style, safety, and efficiency, now available for ₹5,499, a significant reduction from its M.R.P. of ₹16,490. Designed for high-rise buildings, it offers high-pressure compatibility with an 8-bar pressure rating and comes with multiple safety features, including a shock-proof and splash-proof body. With 20% more hot water output thanks to its Whirlflow technology and 10% longer heat retention due to high-quality PUF insulation, this 5-star rated geyser ensures energy efficiency and optimal performance. It also comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars
Power Source: Corded Electric
Material: Metal, Copper
Item Weight: 9600 grams
Colour: White
Style: Enamour Classic Pro
Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element, and 2 years on the overall product
Key Features
Stylish pre-coated metal body complements your interiors
Shock-proof and splash-proof IPX2 protected body for safe usage
Multifunction valve enhances safety and load efficiency
Nickel-coated heavy copper heating element for corrosion resistance
Whirlflow technology provides 20% more hot water output by minimizing hot and cold water mixing
PUF insulation for 10% longer heat retention, ensuring hot water availability
Ergonomic temperature control knob for easy setting
Power and heating status indicators for user convenience
The Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater is a 25L vertical geyser designed for efficient bathroom use, featuring smart logic technology and multiple safety levels. With its titanium enamelled coating, this energy-efficient water heater resists pressure and water impurities, ensuring longevity and reliability. The intelligent functions can save you up to 30% on electricity, offering options for bucket baths or shower baths. Additionally, it includes a smart guard anode to prevent corrosion, making it perfect for high-rise buildings and high-pressure applications.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Power Source: Corded Electric
Material: Plastic
Item Weight: 10,000 grams
Colour: White and Metallic Violet
Product Dimensions: 38.5W x 51.7H cm
Key Features
Made with a titanium steel tank to resist pressure and water impurities
Saves up to 30% electricity with intelligent function options
Special deflector for optimal mixing of cold and hot water, keeping it hot for longer
3 safety levels against high temperature and pressure
Suitable for high-rise buildings and high-pressure pump applications
2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the tank
Free standard installation and pipes included
Upgrade your home’s hot water solution with the Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater. This efficient geyser combines advanced safety features, including a child safety mode and a multiple safety system, ensuring peace of mind for families. Designed with a durable polymer-coated tank, it can withstand up to 8 bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The powder-coated metal body not only enhances durability but also adds a touch of elegance to your space. Now available at a fantastic price of ₹6,399, down from the original M.R.P. of ₹13,760. This sale price is the best to grab now, ensuring you stay warm and safe without breaking the bank!
Specifications
Brand: Bajaj
Capacity: 25 litres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Maximum Temperature: 72 Degrees Celsius
Material: Metal
Item Weight: 9,600 grams
Colour: White & Black
Warranty: 2-Year Product Warranty, 3-Year Heating Element Warranty, and 5-Year Inner Tank Warranty
Key Features
Enhanced protection features, including a child safety mode
Polymer-coated tank with PUF insulation for energy efficiency
Thermostat knob for precise temperature settings
Efficient heating with a durable design
Comes with a 16A plug for added safety
