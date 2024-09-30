Upgrade your home’s hot water solution with the Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater. This efficient geyser combines advanced safety features, including a child safety mode and a multiple safety system, ensuring peace of mind for families. Designed with a durable polymer-coated tank, it can withstand up to 8 bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The powder-coated metal body not only enhances durability but also adds a touch of elegance to your space. Now available at a fantastic price of ₹6,399, down from the original M.R.P. of ₹13,760. This sale price is the best to grab now, ensuring you stay warm and safe without breaking the bank!

Specifications

Brand: Bajaj

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Maximum Temperature: 72 Degrees Celsius

Material: Metal

Item Weight: 9,600 grams

Colour: White & Black

Warranty: 2-Year Product Warranty, 3-Year Heating Element Warranty, and 5-Year Inner Tank Warranty

Key Features