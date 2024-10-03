The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has kicked off on September 27th, bringing an unparalleled shopping experience filled with incredible deals across various categories. Early access was granted to Prime members on September 26th, allowing them to get a head start on these amazing offers. This festival sale is unlike any other, showcasing massive discounts of up to 60% on categorise like furniture, electronics, fashion, and more.
As the sale continues to gain momentum, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive perks like an instant 10% discount with SBI cards and ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 through Amazon Pay UPI. Enjoy the flexibility of no-cost EMIs on select products and further savings with digital wallets such as Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay. Additionally, exchange old devices for discounts and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Don’t miss out—experience this spectacular sale before it ends!
Enhance your sleep quality during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with the Sleepyhead Original 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress, now available at a special discounted price! This 6-inch queen-sized mattress adapts to your body for personalized comfort and support, ensuring undisturbed sleep for just ₹[discounted price].
Specs:
Brand: Sleepyhead
Size: Queen
Product Dimensions: 198.1L x 152.4W x 15.2Th cm
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Item Weight: 18.4 kg
Firmness: Medium
Key Features:
BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam adapts to your unique shape for optimal support.
Three layers of foam provide a perfect balance of comfort and support.
Zero motion transfer ensures undisturbed sleep, even if your partner moves.
Breathable fabric cover wicks moisture and is resistant to abrasion and pilling.
Easy to unpack with vacuum-roll packing and comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.
Why It's Worth Buying: This mattress not only promises exceptional comfort and support but also guarantees a peaceful night's sleep, making it a smart investment for your well-being.
Upgrade your dining experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with the Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set, now available at a fantastic discount price of just ₹12,499 down from its M.R.P ₹19,999. This stylish honey-finish dining set includes two cushioned chairs and a bench, perfect for family meals and gatherings.
Specs:
Brand: Porash Furniture
Size: 4 Seater
Item Dimensions: 86.4 x 86.4 x 76.2 cm
Material: Solid Sheesham Wood, MDF
Item Weight: 80 kg
Style: Contemporary
Key Features:
Spacious dining set includes a rectangular table, two cushioned chairs, and one bench for ample seating.
Crafted from durable Sheesham wood for long-lasting quality and a warm chestnut finish.
Versatile design ideal for use in living rooms, home offices, or dining rooms.
Requires basic self-assembly with included instructions and necessary accessories.
Why It's Worth Buying: This stylish and functional dining set enhances your home decor while providing comfort and durability, making it a perfect addition for family dinners and gatherings. Enjoy a warm and inviting space with this beautiful dining table set!
Transform your storage solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with the Nilkamal Freedom Big (FB1) Compact Plastic Cabinet, now available for just ₹9,490 with a whopping 8% off from this top brand. This modern storage cabinet features a stylish brown and biscuit color scheme, making it perfect for organizing clothes, crockery, and other essentials in your home, kitchen, or office.
Specs:
Brand: Nilkamal
Colour: Brown & Biscuit
Material: Plastic
Product Dimensions: 53D x 71W x 180H cm
Item Weight: 23.25 kg
Number of Doors: 2
Key Features:
Easy DIY assembly with step-by-step video guidance for hassle-free setup.
Lightweight yet robust construction ensures durability and easy maneuverability.
Modern design with a safety lock and tower bolt for enhanced security.
Three spacious shelves provide ample storage for various items in any room.
Why It's Worth Buying: This stylish and practical cabinet not only enhances your living space but also provides versatile storage options, making it an essential addition to any home or office setup.
Elevate the aesthetic of your workspace with the Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair, now at an incredible price of ₹5,699 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This high-back mesh ergonomic chair features adjustable armrests and lumbar support, providing ultimate comfort for long hours at your desk. With a sleek grey design, it effortlessly fits into any modern office environment.
Specs:
Brand: Da URBAN
Colour: Grey
Material: Mesh
Product Dimensions: 63.5D x 60.9W x 119.3H cm
Item Weight: 18 kg
Maximum Weight Recommendation: 120 kg
Key Features:
Ergonomic design conforms to the natural curve of the body for a healthy sitting posture.
Thick moulded PU seat with mesh fabric for enhanced comfort and breathability.
Adjustable height and tilt mode for personalized seating preferences; reclines up to 135 degrees.
360-degree swivel and heavy-duty metal base for stability and smooth movement.
Why It's Worth Buying: This chair combines comfort and style, making it a perfect addition to any office setup. Enjoy a healthier work posture and maximize productivity at an unbeatable price!
The Sleepyhead Kiki 3+2 Seater Sofa Set in a vibrant Lava Orange, designed for comfort and style, making it a perfect fit for any living room setting. This contemporary sofa set features a compact yet comfortable bucked design. Get it now at an incredible price of ₹26,799, originally priced at ₹41,599, offering a fantastic 36% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Specs:
Brand: Sleepyhead
Colour: Lava Orange
Assembly Required: No
Product Dimensions: 0.76D x 2.01W x 0.76H meters
Item Weight: 67.9 kg
Seating Capacity: 5
Key Features:
Made with a solid wood frame for enhanced durability and termite resistance.
Upholstered in high-quality 230 GSM polyester fabric for a stylish look.
Medium firm comfort level with high-density foam seating for support.
Warranty: 1-year manufacturing warranty; assembly fulfilled by the brand within specified timeframes.
Why It's Worth Buying:
This stylish sofa set combines functionality with a modern aesthetic, making it a practical addition to your living space at a fantastic price!
Meet the Emma Black Mattress, a double bed mattress designed to cater to your comfort needs. With its advanced HyperAdapt Technology, this orthopedic memory foam mattress offers a unique 4-layer design that combines softness with firm support, making it an ideal choice for all body types and sleep positions. Measuring 72 x 48 inches and engineered in Germany, the Emma Black Mattress promises to alleviate modern lifestyle issues like back pain and stress. Experience quality sleep backed by a 15-year warranty at an unbeatable price of ₹10,999, down from ₹12,999, with a fantastic 15% discount.
Specs:
Brand: Emma
Size: 72 x 48 inches
Product Dimensions: 183L x 122W x 15Th centimeters
Top Style: Tight Top
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Colour: Black
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Item Firmness Description: Medium
Key Features:
Crafted with high-quality materials for durable support and comfort.
Offers gentle pressure relief and conforms to your body's unique contours for precise support.
Delivers firm orthopedic support while maintaining exceptional softness.
Ensures better stability and durability with a multi-layer spindle stitch design.
Why It's Worth Buying: The Emma Black Mattress combines innovative design with exceptional comfort, ensuring a restful night's sleep and providing relief from back pain. Plus, with its award-winning technology and a long warranty, it's a reliable investment for your sleep health!
Enjoy your outdoor space with the CORAZZIN Rattan & Wicker Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set. This stylish set includes one square table and four chairs, perfect for enjoying coffee on your balcony or hosting gatherings in your garden. Crafted from durable rattan and wicker, this modern furniture set is designed to withstand the elements while providing a touch of elegance to any outdoor décor.
Specifications:
Brand: CORAZZIN
Color: White
Material: Rattan & Wicker
Size: 4 Seater
Shape: Square
Assembly Required: Yes
Key Features:
The robust iron frame ensures durability, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.
The unique rattan and wicker combination offers a fashionable yet simple look, fitting seamlessly into any outdoor setting.
Ideal for gardens, backyards, poolside areas, or even living rooms, adding a touch of modernity wherever placed.
The set requires minimal upkeep; simply clean with a dry or wet cloth to keep it looking fresh.
Why It's Worth Buying: This CORAZZIN Rattan & Wicker Patio Set is perfect for comfort lovers, blending lightweight design with durability. Enhance your outdoor experience with this elegant and vintage-styled furniture set. Priced at just ₹16,999, enjoy a generous discount of 15% off the original price of ₹19,999!
Experience the epitome of comfort with the Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner. This luxurious single-seater recliner is designed to elevate your relaxation experience, making it perfect for reading, working, or enjoying a movie. Wrapped in sumptuous velvet fabric and featuring a warm brown tone, this recliner seamlessly fits into modern home aesthetics while providing unparalleled comfort.
Specifications:
Brand: Nilkamal
Color: Brown
Material: Velvet and Engineered Wood
Dimensions: 97 cm (D) x 97 cm (W) x 101 cm (H)
Size: Standard
Back Style: Solid Back
Special Feature: Recliner
Product Care Instructions: Wipe Clean
Key Features:
Plush foam and webbing create a cozy seating experience, ensuring complete body relaxation when fully reclined.
The reliable engineered wood frame supports up to 25 kg, providing stability and durability.
Wrapped in a smooth 260-gsm nylon fabric, this recliner is not only inviting but also easy to maintain.
Ideal for various activities, from reading to movie watching, this recliner will become your favorite spot in the house.
Why It's Worth Buying: You can enjoy the luxury of comfort with the Nilkamal Sierra Recliner, backed by a 1-year warranty for peace of mind. Priced at ₹26,999, it’s a perfect investment for your relaxation needs.
Keep your footwear organized with the Zemic DIY Portable Shoe Rack. This stylish black shoe rack features 18 shelves and 6 doors, offering ample space for up to 30 pairs of shoes while adding a modern touch to your entryway or bedroom. Designed for versatility, it also provides extra storage for bags, toys, or other items, making it an essential addition to any home.
Specifications:
Brand: Zemic
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 44 cm (D) x 32 cm (W) x 158 cm (H)
Room Type: Suitable for Office, Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room, Study Room
Number of Shelves: 10
Special Feature: Waterproof, Heavy Duty, Adjustable
Mounting Type: Floor Mount
Shelf Type: Floating Shelf
Finish Type: Bronze
Key Features:
Accommodates up to 30 pairs of shoes, with additional space for bags and toys. Space-saving side hooks are perfect for hanging hats or keys.
Crafted with premium connectors and strong steel wire, each cube supports up to 10 kg, ensuring robust storage.
Comes with a wooden mallet for quick assembly and disassembly, allowing for easy transport and rearrangement as needed.
Can be customized to fit your needs—split it into 2 or 3 separate rows or use smaller units for various storage solutions in your wardrobe, bathroom, or other spaces.
Why It's Worth Buying: Get organized with the this DIY Portable Shoe Rack, designed to enhance your living space while providing functional storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Will there be flash sales during the Great Indian Festival Sale?
Flash sales are a common feature during the Great Indian Festival Sale, offering limited-time discounts on select products that create a sense of urgency for customers to act quickly to secure their desired items at reduced prices.
What payment methods are accepted during the sale?
Amazon accepts various payment methods during the sale, including credit and debit cards, net banking, UPI, and Amazon Pay, ensuring a convenient and secure shopping experience for all customers.
How can I find the best deals during the sale?
To find the best deals, customers can visit the "Deals" section on the Amazon website or app, set deal alerts for their desired products, and keep an eye on promotional banners showcasing limited-time offers throughout the Great Indian Festival Sale.
Can I find exclusive launches during the sale?
Yes, many brands and sellers take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to launch exclusive products or collections, offering shoppers a chance to purchase items that are not available at other times.
How can I make the most of the sale?
To make the most of the sale, create a wishlist of desired items ahead of time, compare prices, use filters to find deals quickly, and keep an eye on lightning deals for additional savings.
In Conclusion
If you’re looking to snag some amazing deals this festive season, the Great Indian Festival 2024 is the perfect opportunity! With discounts on a wide variety of products, it’s a chance to grab what you’ve been eyeing for a while. Our curated list of recommendations has you covered, making it easy to find quality items that suit your needs and budget. Don’t miss out on the fun of shopping smart—take advantage of these deals and make your festival season even more special!
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change