Get ready for the festive season! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is around the corner, bringing exclusive offers and discounts to celebrate Diwali and Dussehra like never before!

Amazon great Indian festival sale 2024
Amazon great Indian festival sale Photo: Amazon
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is the biggest shopping event of the year, kicking off on September 26th! Get ready to indulge in amazing discounts across various categories, from electronics and fashion to home essentials and more.

Shoppers can expect a minimum discount of 10% and thrilling savings of up to 80% on select items! With exclusive deals and offers tailored for Diwali and Dussehra celebrations, this sale is the perfect opportunity to grab gifts for loved ones or treat yourself. Mark your calendars and prepare to shop till you drop during this festive extravaganza!

Amazon Great Indian Sale Start and End Date

For Prime Members

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts for Prime members on September 26th at 12:00 AM. This early access lets you grab the best deals before they’re available to everyone else. If you’re not a Prime member yet, now’s the perfect time to join for benefits like fast 1-day delivery, exclusive deals, and access to Prime Video, Music and more.

For Everyone

The sale opens to all Amazon shoppers on September 27th. Take advantage of incredible discounts across various categories, and keep an eye out as the end dates are yet to be confirmed!

Amazon Great Indian Sale Start Bank Offers

  • Get an instant 10% discount when using SBI debit or credit cards during the sale.

  • Enjoy ₹100 cashback on a minimum order of ₹1,000 with Amazon Pay UPI.

  • Avail no-cost EMIs on select products when using eligible bank cards.

  • Exchange your old devices like smartphones or laptops for discounts on new purchases.

  • Additional cashback and discounts available when using digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay.

  • Earn more reward points on every purchase with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Latest Innovations and Time-Limited Deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale features new product launches, including the latest smartphones, laptops, and gadgets. Look for flash sales and limited-time deals, offering special discounts for a short duration. Stay alert to grab these exclusive products before they are gone

Here's a list of the deals available at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

  • TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and ACs: Enjoy up to 75% off on a wide range of essential appliances. This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home with high-quality products at significant discounts.

  • Smart TVs and Projectors: New smart TVs are now available at up to 65% off. Grab the LG 108 cm LED 4K Ultra HD TV for ₹32,990 and the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) for ₹17,999, among other great deals.

  • Home, Kitchen, and Outdoors: Shop from big brands and save up to 50% on various home and kitchen essentials, perfect for enhancing your living space.

  • Mobile Phones and Accessories: Get up to 40% off on popular smartphones. The iPhone 13 is priced at just ₹40,499, the Samsung Galaxy is now ₹59,999 (down from ₹74,999), and the OnePlus 12R is available for ₹34,999.

  • Laptops, Smartwatches, and Headphones: Take advantage of discounts of up to 75%. JBL headphones are available for just ₹3,999, while the Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at ₹19,999. Don’t miss out on the HP Pavilion 16 AI laptop for ₹72,990 and the best gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Ryzen 7 3050, for ₹61,990.

  • Fashion and Beauty Products: Explore substantial discounts of 50-80% on fashion items from top brands, including watches, sunglasses, beauty products, kids' fashion, luggage bags, and footwear.

  • Daily Needs: Stock up on daily essentials with discounts of up to 70%, ensuring you have everything you need at lower prices.

  • Books, Toys, Grooming, and Gaming: Enjoy up to 70% off on a variety of books, toys, grooming products, and gaming items, perfect for entertainment and personal care.

  • Amazon Brands and More: Discover exclusive offers with up to 75% off on Amazon-branded products, allowing you to find quality items at unbeatable prices.

  • Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle: Get up to 55% off on smart devices like Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle, enhancing your home entertainment and reading experience.

How to Maximize Your Savings During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

•Sign up for Amazon Prime to access deals earlier than regular shoppers.

•Use bank offers for instant discounts on purchases.

•Keep an eye on flash sales and lightning deals for limited-time offers.

•Opt for no-cost EMI options to spread out payments on big-ticket items.

•Exchange old devices for discounts on new purchases.

•Shop using Amazon Pay UPI for additional cashback.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

•The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is one of the biggest annual sales in India, offering customers huge discounts across a variety of categories like electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. The sale typically coincides with the festive season, making it a perfect opportunity for shoppers to purchase gifts, daily essentials, and premium items at discounted rates.

Can I exchange old products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

•Yes, Amazon offers exchange options on select products during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Customers can trade in their old smartphones, laptops, and other devices for discounts on new purchases, with the value of the old product being deducted from the total price.

How can I get the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

•To get the best deals during the sale, it's recommended to keep an eye on flash sales and lightning deals, which are time-sensitive and offer deep discounts. Signing up for Amazon Prime ensures early access to these deals. Using bank offers and exchange programs can further maximize your savings.

How do I know when new deals are added during the sale?

•Amazon frequently updates its deals during the Great Indian Festival Sale, especially through flash sales and limited-time offers. You can track new deals by regularly checking the website or enabling notifications through the Amazon app to ensure you don’t miss out on any great offers.

In Conclusion

The upcoming sale is one of the best times to get what you’ve been eyeing for months. With a ton of discounts and offers, there’s something for everyone, and honestly, it’s hard to pass up on such great deals. Whether you need an upgrade or just want to treat yourself, the timing couldn’t be better. Plus, we've already listed discounts across categories, so you’re all set to grab exactly what you need at the right price!

