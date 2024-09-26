Amazon great Indian festival sale 2024

TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and ACs: Enjoy up to 75% off on a wide range of essential appliances. This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home with high-quality products at significant discounts.

Smart TVs and Projectors: New smart TVs are now available at up to 65% off. Grab the LG 108 cm LED 4K Ultra HD TV for ₹32,990 and the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) for ₹17,999, among other great deals.

Home, Kitchen, and Outdoors: Shop from big brands and save up to 50% on various home and kitchen essentials, perfect for enhancing your living space.

Mobile Phones and Accessories: Get up to 40% off on popular smartphones. The iPhone 13 is priced at just ₹40,499, the Samsung Galaxy is now ₹59,999 (down from ₹74,999), and the OnePlus 12R is available for ₹34,999.

Laptops, Smartwatches, and Headphones: Take advantage of discounts of up to 75%. JBL headphones are available for just ₹3,999, while the Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at ₹19,999. Don’t miss out on the HP Pavilion 16 AI laptop for ₹72,990 and the best gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Ryzen 7 3050, for ₹61,990.

Fashion and Beauty Products: Explore substantial discounts of 50-80% on fashion items from top brands, including watches, sunglasses, beauty products, kids' fashion, luggage bags, and footwear.

Daily Needs: Stock up on daily essentials with discounts of up to 70%, ensuring you have everything you need at lower prices.

Books, Toys, Grooming, and Gaming: Enjoy up to 70% off on a variety of books, toys, grooming products, and gaming items, perfect for entertainment and personal care.

Amazon Brands and More: Discover exclusive offers with up to 75% off on Amazon-branded products, allowing you to find quality items at unbeatable prices.