The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 kicked off on September 27 and has only been getting better since then, offering a fantastic array of deals across various categories. From electronics to home essentials, this sale provides incredible savings that you won’t want to miss.

Shoppers can enjoy an instant 10% discount when using SBI cards, along with ₹100 cashback on orders over ₹1,000 via Amazon Pay UPI. For those looking to spread their payments, select products are available with no-cost EMIs, making it easier to invest in the items you love.

Additionally, you can maximize your savings by using digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay. Don’t forget the opportunity to exchange old devices for further discounts, and earn reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. With so many amazing offers available, it’s the bests time to shop and save big!

Top Deals on Smartwatch, Headphones and Accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival

1. Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony WH-1000XM5
info_icon

Dive into superior sound quality with the Sony WH-1000XM5, featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and crystal-clear calling capabilities. With a stunning discount price of ₹25,988, down from an M.R.P. of ₹34,990, these headphones are designed for music lovers and professionals alike. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback time and quick charging options, ensuring you stay connected and entertained all day long.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sony

  • Colour: Black

  • Ear Placement: Over Ear

  • Form Factor: Over Ear

  • Noise Control: Sound Isolation

  • Battery Life: Up to 40 hours (30 hours with noise cancellation)

  • Quick Charging: 3 minutes for 3 hours of playback

  • Multipoint Connection: Switch seamlessly between devices

Key Features

  • Industry-leading noise cancellation with 8 microphones

  • Intuitive touch control for easy track management

  • Ultra-lightweight design with soft fit leather

  • Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses music when you speak

  • Magnificent sound quality with advanced audio processing

  • Crystal-clear calling with 4 beamforming microphones

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Mic

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Mic
info_icon

Experience exceptional sound with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds. Featuring up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation, these earbuds ensure a superior audio experience by eliminating unwanted background noise. With a discount price that enhances their appeal, enjoy up to 36 hours of total playback time with the charging case, making them perfect for long listening sessions. The innovative 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers deliver crisp, clear sound and powerful bass, all wrapped in a stylish Thunder Gray finish.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus

  • Colour: Thunder Grey

  • Ear Placement: In Ear

  • Form Factor: True Wireless

  • Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

  • Battery Life: Up to 36 hours with charging case

  • Individual Battery Life: Approximately 7 hours

Key Features

  • Up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening

  • 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers for enhanced audio quality

  • BassWave technology for deep, rich bass response

  • Master Equalizers with three audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Serenade

  • IP55 rating for water and dust resistance

  • Fast charging capabilities for quick power-ups

3. Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor without Cable

Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor without Cable
info_icon

Charge your devices efficiently with the Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor, designed for powerful and fast charging in a compact form. Now available for ₹999, down from an M.R.P. of ₹1,699, this adaptor supports 25W Super Fast Charging, ensuring your devices are ready to go in no time. With its GaN technology, it provides a powerful charging experience while maintaining a low standby power consumption of just 5mW, making it an excellent choice for travel and everyday use.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung

  • Connectivity Technology: USB

  • Connector Type: USB

  • Compatible Devices: Cellular Phones

  • Included Components: 1 Charging Power Adapter without Cable

  • Input Voltage: 240 Volts

  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Key Features

  • 25W Super Fast Charging with Type-C support

  • Compact design utilizing GaN technology for efficiency

  • Low standby power consumption of 5mW

  • Safety features for overcurrent and short circuit protection

  • PDO: 9V / PPS: 3.3-5.9V or 3.3-11.0V

4. Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker
info_icon

Immerse yourself in rich, powerful sound with the Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Designed for music lovers, it offers over 30 hours of playtime and features an IP67 rating, ensuring it's both dustproof and waterproof. Priced at ₹12,998, down from an M.R.P. of ₹19,999, this speaker combines contemporary technology with Marshall's iconic design, delivering exceptional 360° sound wherever you go. Experience the perfect blend of style and performance, whether you’re at home or on the move.

Specifications

  • Brand: Marshall

  • Colour: Black & Brass

  • Frequency Response: 60 Hz

  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.1

  • Audio Output Mode: Surround

  • Mounting Type: Tabletop

Key Features

  • Over 30 hours of portable playtime

  • Superior signature sound with True Stereophonic

  • IP67-rated for dust and waterproof durability

  • Easy pairing for quick connectivity

  • Stack mode for hosting multi-speaker sessions

  • Sustainable design made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic

5. Samsung T7 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2

Samsung T7 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2
info_icon

The Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD combines speed, security, and style in a compact design. With read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, it outpaces traditional external hard drives by nearly 9.5 times. This robust storage solution features AES 256-bit hardware encryption for added security and a durable build that can withstand drops of up to 2 meters. Available at a competitive price, this versatile SSD is perfect for gaming, business, and multimedia storage, making it an essential accessory for any tech-savvy individual.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung

  • Digital Storage Capacity: 1 TB

  • Colour: Grey

  • Connectivity Technology: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)

  • Hard Disk Description: Solid State Drive

  • Compatible Devices: Laptops, desktops, smartphones, gaming consoles, televisions

  • Included Components: SSD, USB Type-C to C cable, USB Type-C to A cable, guide

Key Features

  • Sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s

  • Durable design withstands drops from up to 2 meters

  • AES 256-bit encryption for secure data protection

  • Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and gaming consoles

  • Compact size, roughly the size of a credit card, weighing only 58 grams

  • Advanced thermal management to control heat during use

5. Epson Ecotank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Wireless Color LED Printer

Epson Ecotank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Wireless Color LED Printer
info_icon

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a versatile all-in-one printer that excels in printing, scanning, and copying for home and small office environments. Featuring Epson’s innovative Heat-Free Technology, this wireless color LED printer delivers sharp text and vibrant colors while minimizing energy consumption. With a compact design and smart integration of high-capacity ink tanks, it offers a low cost per page, making it an economical choice for everyday printing needs. Currently, this printer is available at a discounted price of ₹13,299, down from its original M.R.P. of ₹17,999.

Specifications

  • Brand: Epson

  • Model Name: L3252

  • Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

  • Printing Technology: Epson Heat-Free Technology

  • Colour: Black

  • Printer Output: Colour

  • Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15 ppm

  • Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 33 ppm

  • Item Weight: 5600 grams

  • Supported Page Sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL

  • Operating Systems: Windows (XP and above), Mac OS X 10.6.8 or later

Key Features

  • All-in-one functionality: Print, scan, and copy with duplex printing capabilities

  • Eco-friendly design reduces environmental impact and e-waste

  • Integrated ink tank for hassle-free, spill-free refilling

  • Low power consumption (12W) ensures efficiency even on UPS

  • Print up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in color with genuine refill ink bottles

  • User-friendly Epson Smart Panel app for seamless mobile connectivity and management

6. Bose New Quietcomfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling in Ear Earbuds

Bose New Quietcomfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling in Ear Earbuds
info_icon

T he Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are Designed for the discerning listener. These true wireless earbuds feature cutting-edge Spatial Audio technology, providing an unparalleled listening experience that makes your music feel incredibly lifelike. With Bose’s world-class noise cancellation, CustomTune technology tailors the sound to your ears, ensuring a premium audio experience every time. The earbuds come with nine soft eartips and stability bands, allowing you to find the perfect fit for extended comfort during long listening sessions.

Specifications

  • Brand: Bose

  • Colour: Black

  • Form Factor: True Wireless

  • Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

  • Headphones Jack: Bluetooth

Key Features

  • Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience

  • CustomTune technology for personalized sound

  • Nine eartips and stability bands for customizable comfort

  • Three listening modes: Quiet, Aware, and Immersion

  • Up to 6 hours of battery life; 20-minute charge for 2 additional hours

7. DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo
info_icon

Capture every moment of your adventures with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo. Designed for creators on the go, this compact action camera features a powerful 1/1.3" CMOS sensor, allowing you to shoot stunning 4K videos with exceptional detail, even in low-light conditions. Whether you’re biking through the city at night or vlogging on a mountain trail, the Osmo Action 5 ensures your footage is vibrant and true-to-life with its dual OLED touchscreens, offering precise control and easy playback.

Specifications

  • Brand: DJI

  • Photo Sensor Technology: CMOS

  • Maximum Focal Length: 24mm

  • Minimum Focal Length: 8.5mm

  • Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

  • Video Capture Format: MP4

  • Screen Size: 2.5 inches

  • Colour: Black

Key Features

  • Capture stunning low-light urban nightscapes with the new sensor

  • Enhanced subject tracking for fast, reliable framing

  • Up to 4 hours of extended battery life for continuous performance

  • Vibrant, true-to-life colors with dual OLED touchscreens

  • Ultra-stable footage with advanced stabilization technology

  • Professional audio capture with DJI Microphone Connection

8. TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Router

TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Router
info_icon

The TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 is a high-performance dual-band Wi-Fi router designed to deliver exceptional internet speeds and coverage throughout your home. With speeds of up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 400 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, this router is perfect for streaming, gaming, and multitasking across multiple devices. Equipped with four external antennas and advanced Beamforming technology, the Archer C6 ensures strong and stable connections, making it ideal for larger spaces. Its MU-MIMO technology allows simultaneous data transfer to multiple devices, doubling the performance for a seamless online experience.

Specifications

  • Brand: TP-Link

  • Model Name: TP-Link AC

  • Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

  • Wireless Communication Standard: 802.11ac

  • Number of Gigabit Ports: 5

  • Security Protocol: 64/128-Bit WEP, WPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK

  • Operating System Compatibility: Windows 10, Linux, macOS, Windows

Key Features

  • Dual-band speeds: 867 Mbps (5 GHz) + 400 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

  • MU-MIMO technology for simultaneous data transfer to multiple devices

  • Four external antennas with Beamforming technology for extended coverage

  • Access Point Mode to convert wired connections into wireless networks

  • Quick setup with the TP-Link Tether app for easy management

  • Gigabit connectivity for faster internet access and data transfer

9. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic
info_icon

Engineered for serious gamers, these headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver the renowned JBL Quantum Sound Signature, ensuring every sound—from the quietest footsteps to the loudest explosions—adds to your gaming experience. The detachable boom mic offers clear communication with teammates and features a mute option for when you need to focus. Designed for long hours of play, the lightweight headband and memory foam cushioning provide comfort without compromising on durability. Compatible with all major gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and VR, the Quantum 100 is your go-to headset for an immersive gaming adventure.

Specifications

  • Brand: JBL

  • Colour: Black

  • Ear Placement: Over Ear

  • Impedance: 200 Ohm

  • Driver Sensitivity: 96 dB (1kHz/1mW)

  • Dynamic Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

  • Headphone Cable Length: 120 cm

  • Included Components: JBL Quantum 100 headset, detachable mic, windshield foam for the microphone, QSG/warranty card, safety sheet

  • Warranty: 1 year manufacturer’s warranty

Key Features

  • Delivers realistic soundscapes for competitive gameplay.

  • Ensures crystal-clear communication with mute features.

  • Lightweight headband and memory foam cushioning for extended gaming sessions.

  • Works seamlessly with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, Mac, and VR systems.

  • Fully compatible with surround sound systems on Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One consoles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who can participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • Anyone can participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, but Prime members often get early access to deals and exclusive offers, enhancing their shopping experience.

What types of products are available during the sale?

  • During the sale, customers can find discounts on a wide array of products, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, books, beauty products, and more, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Are there any additional discounts or cashback offers available?

  • Yes, customers can enjoy additional discounts through bank offers, cashback promotions, and various payment options, further enhancing their savings during the sale.

How can I keep track of my favorite deals?

  • Customers can create a wishlist on the Amazon app or website to keep track of their favorite products and receive notifications when those items go on sale during the Great Indian Festival.

What should I do if I have an issue with my order?

  • If you encounter any issues with your order, such as delays or product defects, you can easily contact Amazon's customer service through the app or website for prompt assistance and resolution.

In Conclusion

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is the perfect opportunity to snag amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home, treat yourself, or get gifts for loved ones, this sale has something for everyone. With so many options available, our list of recommendations can help you find the best value without the hassle of searching. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on these fantastic offers—it's a great time to shop smart and save big!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

