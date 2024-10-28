Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tomorrow: Grab Best Deals Before It's Over!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, a month-long Diwali shopping event, started on September 27th and ends tomorrow, October 29th, just in time for Dhanteras! This exciting sale has offered incredible deals on a wide range of categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and festive essentials. With only one day left, shoppers have a final chance to enjoy amazing discounts on top brands and exclusive products.
From lightning deals to bank offers and EMI options, the Great Indian Festival has helped shoppers get ready for Diwali. Whether upgrading gadgets, redecorating your home, or shopping for traditional outfits, tomorrow is the last opportunity to make the most of these deals and celebrate a brighter Diwali!
Bank Offers that you can take advantage of
Get up to 10% savings, capped at ₹6,000, on credit/debit card purchases and EMI from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank. For Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users, there’s an additional 5% instant discount plus up to 5% cashback.
Amazon Pay UPI users can grab a flat 50% cashback and unlock bumper rewards worth ₹10,000. With no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on purchases over ₹24,999, plus bonus discounts on select items, now’s the time to save big!
Here are some great deals that you can snag before they are gone
Experience stunning visuals with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43DUE70BKLXL). Featuring a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 50 Hz, this TV offers breathtaking clarity and detail.
Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it supports HDR 10+ and UHD Dimming for vibrant colors. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and built-in Wi-Fi. With 20W audio output, enjoy rich sound quality too.
Currently available at a discounted price of ₹28,490, down from ₹44,900 (37% savings), this TV is a fantastic addition to your home entertainment setup!
Elevate your traditional style with the See Designs Men’s Full Sleeve Side Slit Chanderi Silk Sequins Kurta. Crafted from premium Chanderi Silk, this knee-length kurta features elegant embroidery and a Mandarin collar, providing a sophisticated and trendy look.
Designed to be soft on the skin, it’s perfect for a variety of occasions, including weddings, festivals, and celebrations like Diwali, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan.
The timeless teal and gold hues add a refined touch to your wardrobe. Now available at a remarkable 63% discount for ₹1,480 (originally ₹3,999), this kurta is a must-have!
Capture every adventure in stunning detail with the DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo, featuring 4K/120fps resolution and an impressive 1/1.3-inch sensor for incredible low-light performance. Available at ₹28,989 with a 36% discount (originally ₹44,999), it’s a powerful choice for thrill-seekers!
This action camera brings 10-bit & D-Log M color grading for vibrant post-production, while the 155º ultra-wide FOV immerses you fully in the action.
With a deep-freeze resistant battery lasting up to 2.5 hours, and 360º HorizonSteady stabilization for smooth footage, this camera is built for extreme environments.
Experience the power of the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) in stunning Midnight color. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, this smartphone delivers vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience.
The A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance, while the advanced dual-camera system (12MP Wide and Ultra Wide) includes Cinematic mode for professional-quality videos with shallow depth of field.
Capture stunning photos even in low light with Night mode and enjoy 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.
Now available for just ₹42,999, offering 28% savings off the original price of ₹59,600, making it an exceptional choice for tech enthusiasts!
Enhance your wardrobe with the VredeVogel Women's Cotton Silk Jacquard Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set. This elegant set features a knee-length kurta made from 50% cotton and 50% silk cotton silk jacquard, complemented by a luxurious Banarasi silk dupatta.
The kurta showcases a straight style, three-quarter sleeves, and a round neck, perfect for any occasion. The self-designed Banarasi woven pattern adds a touch of sophistication to your look.
Ideal for festive events like Diwali, Bhai dooj or casual gatherings, this versatile outfit combines comfort with style. Get ready to make a statement with this beautiful ensemble!
Upgrade your kitchen with the Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder. This powerful mixer grinder features a heavy-duty motor and comes with 4 jars, including 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars and 1 juicer jar.
With a sleek ABS body in grey, it operates at 750 watts with 3 speed settings for all your grinding needs, from wet grinding to chutney preparation.
The LED power indicator ensures you know when it's in use, while the anti-skid design provides stability. Priced at ₹2,699.00 after a 47% discount, this mixer grinder is a fantastic addition to any kitchen!
Experience exceptional performance with the Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop featuring an Intel Core i5-1235U Processor. This powerhouse includes 16GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample storage.
Available for ₹46,990.00 after a 30% discount, this laptop combines style and functionality in a sleek Carbon Black design!
The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers stunning visuals, while the lightweight design (just 1.69kg) makes it perfect for on-the-go use. Running on Windows 11 and pre-loaded with MS Office 2021 and a 15-month McAfee subscription, it's equipped for both productivity and security.
Transform your makeup routine with the Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 12 highly blendable shades in both matte and sheen finishes. This palette is designed for versatility, allowing you to create stunning day or night looks with flattering colors that suit all skin tones.
Each shade is highly pigmented, ensuring vibrant coverage that lasts. The compact 9g palette includes essential instructions for application, helping you master your eye makeup.
Now available at a fantastic price of ₹585.00, this palette offers a 41% discount off its original price of ₹999.00. Get ready to captivate with every glance!
This elegant AJ DEZINES Kids Foil Print Kurta and Sharara Set is crafted in lightweight Georgette fabric for comfort and style. Featuring a sleeveless, round neck kurta with delicate hand embroidery on the neckline and hemline, it combines a modern look with a touch of tradition.
The foil print design and elastic waistband Sharara add flair, while the included net dupatta completes the outfit. Perfect for festive occasions like Diwali, weddings, or birthdays, this set allows your little girl to move freely in its relaxed fit. Available at an attractive discount, it’s a must-have for festive celebrations!
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver an unparalleled listening experience with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and Dual Noise Sensor technology.
Get 30 hours of battery life with quick charge—10 minutes of charging provides up to 5 hours of playback. These headphones support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing hands-free control and easy access to music and information.
For convenience, Speak-to-Chat pauses your music when you start speaking, and wear detection adapts playback to save power. With touch controls and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, these headphones redefine wireless freedom and sound quality. Available now at just ₹19,988!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual mega shopping event offering huge discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics and appliances to fashion and home essentials, enabling shoppers to get the best deals of the year.
How can I get the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
To grab the best deals, log in early, create a wishlist in advance, and check out lightning deals and bank offers that can give you additional discounts on top of sale prices.
Are there additional discounts available with bank offers during the sale?
Yes, Amazon usually partners with major banks to provide extra discounts or cashback on debit and credit card transactions, making purchases even more affordable.
Is there an option for No Cost EMI during the Great Indian Festival Sale?
Yes, Amazon often offers No Cost EMI options on select products during the sale, enabling customers to pay in installments without any added interest.
How can I return or exchange items purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies apply to sale items, though some products may have specific terms. Check the product details for eligibility and ensure easy returns if needed.
In Conclusion
The Great Indian Festival 2024 is packed with amazing deals, and it’s honestly the perfect time to pick up things you’ve been eyeing all year. Whether you’re planning to refresh your gadgets, upgrade your home essentials, or grab some festive gifts, the discounts are unbeatable. We’ve pulled together a list of recommendations to make shopping easier, with picks that offer real value for your money. Trust me, you'll find something that fits the bill, and getting it now means you’ll save a ton – so why wait?
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change