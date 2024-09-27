The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has officially begun on September 27 and is in full swing, offering a plethora of exciting deals across various categories. Smart TVs are featured prominently, with discounts reaching up to 65%. This festival presents a perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment experience.
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, shoppers can take advantage of a range of enticing offers. You can enjoy an instant 10% discount with SBI debit or credit cards, and earn ₹100 cashback on orders of ₹1,000 or more using Amazon Pay UPI. No-cost EMIs are available on select products with eligible bank cards, making it easier to upgrade your tech.
Additionally, exchange old devices like smartphones or laptops for discounts on new purchases. Don't miss the chance for extra cashback and discounts through digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay, and earn more reward points with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on every purchase.
Here's the list of the best smart TVs on sale for Amazon Great Indian Festival
Elevate your home entertainment with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series K-75S30B 75-Inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, now available at an impressive discount price of ₹1,35,990, down from the M.R.P. of ₹2,69,900. Featuring Google TV, this stunning display offers vibrant colors and exceptional clarity. With advanced smart features like Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay, it's perfect for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, making movie nights unforgettable.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 75 Inches
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports
Product Dimensions: 7.3D x 167.5W x 96.2H cm
Key Features:
Smart TV with Google TV and Google Assistant
Chromecast Built-In for easy streaming
Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio
Apple AirPlay and HomeKit compatibility
Game menu and ALLM/eARC for gaming enthusiasts
2-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind
Transform your viewing experience with the TCL P71B Pro 75-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, now available for an incredible price of ₹64,240, down from ₹2,28,900. This TV features Google TV and advanced QLED technology for vibrant colors and exceptional clarity. With Dolby Atmos sound and a 120Hz Game Accelerator, it’s perfect for both movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 75 Inches
Display Technology: QLED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity Technology: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound Output: 35 Watts, Dolby Atmos, ONKYO 2.1ch
Product Dimensions: 34.7D x 166.6W x 103.5H cm
RAM/ROM: 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM
Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core Processor
Viewing Angle: 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle
Key Features:
4K UHD QLED Google TV with Dolby Vision
Wide Color Gamut and Dynamic Color Enhancement
178-degree wide viewing angle with Micro Dimming
Hands-free voice control and mobile to TV mirroring
Slim and uni-body design for aesthetic appeal
Experience the brilliance of the Xiaomi LED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN, featuring a 55-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD display that brings colors to life with stunning clarity. Powered by Android TV 11 and integrated with PatchWall 4, it allows for effortless access to your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. With Dolby Vision IQ and DTS X, enjoy not only breathtaking visuals but also an immersive audio experience. Now available at a fantastic price of ₹54,999, reduced from the M.R.P. of ₹1,99,999, this TV is a perfect addition to any home.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 55 Inches
Display Technology: OLED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity Technology: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Bluetooth
Sound Output: 30 Watts, DTS X
Product Dimensions: Not specified
Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and 5000+ apps from Play Store
Model Name: Xiaomi LED Vision TV
Key Features:
PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration and universal search
Kids mode with parental lock
90+ free live channels
Hands-free voice assistant and Google Assistant
Chromecast built-in and Miracast support
Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience
Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced for superior picture quality
The Vu Vibe Series 55VIBE24 55 Inches QLED TV delivers stunning visuals and impressive audio. Featuring 4K Quantum Dot Technology and an integrated soundbar, this smart TV enhances every viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and HDR10+, it provides vibrant colors and sharp images. Available now for just ₹36,999, down from ₹60,000, this TV is an incredible deal.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 55 Inches
Display Technology: QLED
Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity Technology: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound Output: 88 Watts, Dolby Audio
Product Dimensions: 26.7D x 122.6W x 77.5H Centimeters
Included Components: TV Unit, Remote Control, Power Cord, User Manual, Mounts
Key Features:
Integrated voice clarity soundbar for enhanced audio
Google TV for easy access to streaming platforms
Cricket Mode for an immersive sports experience
AI Picture Engine for optimized picture quality
Bezel-less design for a modern aesthetic
Dynamic backlight control for superior contrast
ActiVoice remote control for hands-free operation
The LG UR7500P 43UR7500PSC Smart TV redefines home entertainment with its stunning 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display. Featuring WebOS 23, it provides personalized user profiles and access to unlimited OTT apps for endless viewing options. Now available for ₹28,990, down from an M.R.P. of ₹49,990 just at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You will also enjoy vivid colors and lifelike detail with HDR 10 and HLG support, while the AI Sound technology creates an immersive audio experience.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 43 Inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound: 20 Watts Output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)
Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode
Display: Slim design with 4K Upscaling
Warranty: 1 year from date of purchase
Key Features:
WebOS 23 with user profiles for personalized viewing
Unlimited OTT app support including Netflix, Prime Video, and more
Game Optimizer and ALLM for enhanced gaming experiences
AI Brightness Control and AI Acoustic Tuning for optimal performance
4K Upscaling for improved picture quality
The Samsung 43 Inches D Series Smart TV combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design to elevate your viewing experience. With a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details that bring your favorite shows and movies to life. At just ₹26,990, down from an M.R.P. of ₹44,900, this is the best deal among all smart TVs available today. Don’t miss your chance to make this exceptional purchase!
Specifications:
Screen Size: 43 Inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound: 20W Output with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound
Smart TV Features: Bixby Voice, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, mobile to TV mirroring
Warranty: 2 Years (1 Year Standard + 1 Year Additional on Panel)
Key Features:
Crystal Processor 4K for superior picture quality
HDR 10+ support for enhanced contrast and color
Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and VRR for an optimized gaming experience
Sleek, minimalistic design that fits seamlessly into any room
Endless free content options and Samsung Knox Security for your privacy
Enhance your entertainment space with the Hisense E68N Series QLED TV, which delivers breathtaking visuals and an immersive audio experience. With a discounted price of ₹25,999, reduced from an M.R.P. of ₹49,999, it stands out as an exceptional deal for anyone looking to elevate their viewing experience. Featuring a 43-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV is equipped with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision for enhanced color depth and contrast.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 43 Inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 3 eARC supported), 2 USB 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet
Sound: 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos and multiple sound modes
Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive
Key Features:
QLED display with 8bit+FRC color depth for stunning visuals
Game Mode Plus and VRR for an optimal gaming experience
Far Field Voice Control and Google Assistant for smart functionality
Multiple picture modes, including Filmmaker Mode for true cinematic viewing
Wide Color Gamut and high native contrast ratio for vibrant colors
Enjoy a world of entertainment with the Redmi F Series 32-inch LED Smart TV, designed for budget-conscious viewers who don’t want to compromise on quality. With a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this HD Ready TV offers vibrant visuals and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, making it perfect for any room. Fire OS 7 provides access to over 12,000 apps, including popular services like Prime Video and Netflix. At just ₹9,499, down from an M.R.P. of ₹24,999, this TV is an unbeatable deal for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment setup.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 32 Inches
Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
Sound: 20W output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year on Panel
Key Features:
Voice Remote with Alexa for hands-free control
DTH Set-Top Box Integration for seamless channel switching
Display Mirroring capabilities with Airplay and Miracast
Metal bezel-less screen design for a sleek look
Quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU for smooth performance
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual event offering significant discounts on various products, including electronics, fashion, and home essentials, coinciding with the festive season in India.
How can I prepare for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
To prepare, create an Amazon account, make a wishlist of desired items, set a budget, and stay updated on deals through the Amazon app or website.
Can I return or exchange items purchased during the sale?
Items are subject to Amazon’s standard return policies, typically allowing returns within 10 to 30 days, depending on the product category.
How do I find the best deals during the sale?
Use search filters to sort items by discounts and check the "Deals of the Day" and "Lightning Deals" sections for time-sensitive offers.
Will I receive any cashback or additional discounts during the sale
Many promotions include cashback offers and discounts, particularly when using specific bank cards or e-wallets. Check the promotional banners for details.
The Bottom Line
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is shaping up to be an incredible opportunity to snag some fantastic deals just in time for the festive season. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or find gifts for loved ones, the variety and savings are hard to beat. It’s a great chance to check off your shopping list while enjoying the excitement of the sale. So, definitely consider our list of recommendations to make the most out of this amazing shopping experience. Happy shopping!
