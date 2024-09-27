Enjoy a world of entertainment with the Redmi F Series 32-inch LED Smart TV, designed for budget-conscious viewers who don’t want to compromise on quality. With a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this HD Ready TV offers vibrant visuals and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, making it perfect for any room. Fire OS 7 provides access to over 12,000 apps, including popular services like Prime Video and Netflix. At just ₹9,499, down from an M.R.P. of ₹24,999, this TV is an unbeatable deal for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 20W output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year on Panel

Key Features: