What's Hot

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Limited Time Offers on Laptops—Save Up to 40%!

Our top picks cater to every need—whether you’re coding, graphic designing, video editing, or handling everyday tasks.

Amazon Great Indian Sale festival 2024
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, a Dussehra special, kicked off on September 27th and is expected to run for nearly a month, possibly until Diwali. This exciting sale offers massive discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more.

Laptops are a highlight, with up to 40% off on top models, perfect for everyone from coders to graphic designers and video editors. With endless deals, it's the perfect time to upgrade your tech and grab some festive bargains!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Bank Offers

Get up to 10% savings (up to ₹6,000) on credit/debit cards and EMIs from ICICI, Axis, IDFC, and AU Small Finance Bank during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail a 5% instant discount plus up to 5% cashback. Amazon Pay UPI offers flat 50% cashback, and you can unlock rewards worth ₹10,000. No-cost EMI for up to 24 months is available on purchases above ₹24,999.

Here's the list of the best laptops available during the Amazon great Indian festival sale 2024

1. Microsoft New Surface Pro (11Th Edition)

Microsoft New Surface Pro (11Th Edition)
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) is a versatile 2-in-1 device powered by Windows 11 Home and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor. With a stunning 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and creative work at just ₹1,11,990. Its sleek design and long-lasting battery make it perfect for on-the-go professionals.

Specifications

  • Brand: Microsoft

  • Model Name: Surface Pro

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB

  • Screen Size: 13 Inches

  • Display Resolution: 2880 x 1920 Pixels

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core)

  • RAM: 16 GB

Key Features

  • Enhanced AI capabilities for faster multitasking.

  • Iconic 165-degree fluid kickstand for versatile use.

  • Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G for ultra-fast connectivity.

  • Up to 14 hours with fast charging options.

  • HD front and rear cameras with advanced features.

Why It’s Worth Buying

With advanced AI features, stunning display quality, and long battery life, it seamlessly adapts to your needs, providing excellent value for your investment. Its sustainable design further enhances its appeal.

2. Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Apple MacBook Air is the best laptop that is on sale right now at a unbeatable price of ₹59,990 down from its original M.R.P of ₹92,900. It features the powerful M1 chip, delivering exceptional performance in a sleek design. With a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, it offers fast, responsive multitasking. The laptop also boasts an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment on the go.

Specifications

  • Brand: Apple

  • Model Name: MacBook Air

  • Screen Size: 13 Inches

  • Color: Space Grey

  • Storage: 256 GB SSD

  • RAM: 8 GB

  • CPU Model: Apple M1 (8-core)

  • Operating System: macOS 10.14 Mojave

Key Features

  • Up to 18 hours on a single charge.

  • Up to 3.5x faster than previous generations.

  • 8GB unified memory for smooth multitasking.

  • 13.3-inch Retina display for vibrant colors and sharp text.

  • Secure and convenient access with a fingerprint sensor.

Why It’s Worth Buying

The MacBook Air with its long battery life and exceptional performance from the M1 chip, it effortlessly handles everything from browsing to gaming ensuring great value for your investment.

3. MSI Modern 14

MSI Modern 14
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The MSI Modern 14 is a lightweight and powerful laptop featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, now available at a discounted price of ₹47,990 (originally ₹64,990). With a 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for work and entertainment. Its ultra-slim design and portability make it an ideal choice for professionals on the go.

Specifications

  • Brand: MSI

  • Model Name: Modern 14

  • Screen Size: 36 Centimetres (14 inches)

  • Color: Classic Black

  • CPU Model: Intel Core i7 1255U

  • RAM: 16 GB

  • Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Key Features

  • Up to 4.7GHz with the Intel Core i7 1255U.

  • 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS-Level, 60Hz.

  • Weighs only 1.4 kg, ultra-slim design for easy transport.

  • Backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel for comfort.

  • Includes USB-A, USB-C, Micro SD, and HDMI ports.

Why It’s Worth Buying

This laptop combines performance and portability, making it perfect for students and professionals. With its powerful Intel i7 processor and ample storage, it handles demanding tasks effortlessly.

4. HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024

HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 is a sleek and powerful laptop available for ₹47,990, down from ₹80,999. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for work and play. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it ideal for professionals and students on the go.

Specifications

  • Brand: Honor

  • Model Name: BRN

  • Screen Size: 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Color: Space Gray

  • CPU Model: Intel Core i5-13420H

  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4x

  • Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Key Features

  • 13th Gen Intel i5 with up to 4.6 GHz and 8 cores.

  • Premium aluminum body, only 1.4 kg and 16.5 mm thick.

  • 60Wh battery lasts up to 12 hours; 65W Type-C fast charging.

  • Full HD anti-glare display with TÜV Rheinland certification.

  • 2-in-1 fingerprint power button for quick access.

Why It’s Worth Buying

The HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 combines performance and portability, ideal for professionals and students. Its powerful processor, ample RAM, and fast SSD excel in multitasking, while its lightweight design, long battery life, and fingerprint scanner enhance security and productivity on the go.

5. ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED (2024), Dual Screen Laptop

ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED (2024), Dual Screen Laptop
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED (2024) is a cutting-edge dual-screen laptop featuring a 14-inch FHD OLED touch display and Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. With 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking. Its portable design and AI enhancements make it ideal for professionals on the go, all priced at ₹2,19,990.

Specifications

  • Brand: ASUS

  • Model Name: Zenbook Duo OLED

  • Screen Size: 14 inches (FHD OLED)

  • CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

  • RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X

  • Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

  • Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Weight: 1.65 kg

Key Features

  • Intel Core Ultra 7 with AI Boost for enhanced performance.

  • Two 14-inch 3K OLED screens helps with expanded productivity.

  • Designed for portability without frequent recharging.

  • Ergonomic typing experience ensures comfort during extended use.

Why It's Worth Buying

Its AI enhancements streamline tasks, while the vibrant OLED display offers stunning visuals, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable user experience.

6. Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Dell Vostro 15 Thin & Light Laptop combines a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivering smooth performance for work and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch FHD display offers vibrant visuals, while Windows 11 and included software enhance productivity. Weighing just 1.69 kg, it's perfect for on-the-go professionals.

Specifications

  • Brand: Dell

  • Model Name: Vostro

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (FHD)

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U

  • RAM: 16GB DDR4 (expandable)

  • Storage: 512GB SSD

  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Weight: 1.69 kg

Key Features

  • Up to 4.40 GHz with 10 cores helps with efficient multitasking.

  • 15.6" FHD WVA AG with 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals.

  • Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021, and 15-month McAfee subscription.

  • Multiple USB ports and HDMI provide versatile connections.

Why It's Worth Buying

Its available at an attractive price while having a lightweight design, solid specifications, and bundled software making it an excellent choice for students and professionals seeking a reliable laptop for daily tasks and entertainment.

7. HP Laptop 15s

HP Laptop 15s
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The HP Laptop 15s features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With a 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display and long battery life, this thin and light laptop is perfect for students and professionals. Weighing just 1.69 kg, it offers portability without sacrificing functionality.

Specifications

  • Brand: HP

  • Model Name: 15s-fq5007TU

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.6 cm)

  • CPU: Intel Core i3-1215U

  • RAM: 8GB DDR4

  • Storage: 512GB SSD

  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Weight: 1.69 kg

Key Features

  • 6-core Intel Core i3 with 8 threads for efficient multitasking.

  • 15.6" FHD micro-edge, anti-glare screen with 250 nits brightness.

  • Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI ports.

  • Up to 7 hours and 45 minutes, with fast charging (0% to 50% in 45 minutes).

Why It's Worth Buying

The HP Laptop 15s offers performance, portability, and value. With powerful specs, a sleek design, and pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s an ideal choice for reliable

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with its powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, provides seamless performance for multitasking. With a 15" FHD IPS display and lightweight design, it combines portability with impressive visuals, making it ideal for both work and play. Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 come pre-installed for added convenience.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lenovo

  • Model: IdeaPad Slim 3

  • Screen Size: 15 Inches (FHD IPS, 1920x1080)

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H (2.4 GHz to 4.9 GHz)

  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-4800

  • Storage: 512 GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB)

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Graphics: Integrated

  • Weight: 1.62 kg

  • Battery Life: Up to 8 hours

  • Warranty: 1-year onsite + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection

Key Features

  • 15" FHD IPS screen with 300 nits brightness and anti-glare technology.

  • Built-in Alexa, Lenovo Aware, and Whisper Voice technology.

  • 2 hours of video playback in just 15 minutes of charging.

  • MIL-STD-810H qualified design for robust performance.

  • Dolby Audio with dual HD stereo speakers for immersive sound.

4. Why It’s Worth Buying

Its advanced specs, sleek design, and smart features cater to both productivity and entertainment needs. With added benefits like a long battery life and military-grade durability, it's an ideal choice for students.

9. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop
Amazon Great Indian Sale festival Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a compact and lightweight laptop powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access. The 14-inch FHD display provides vibrant visuals, while Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, making it a great choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications

  • Brand: ASUS

  • Model: Vivobook 14

  • Screen Size: 14 Inches (FHD, 1920 x 1080)

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (1.2 GHz, up to 4.4 GHz)

  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4

  • Storage: 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

  • Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Weight: 1.40 kg

  • Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

  • Warranty: 1-year McAfee Anti-Virus

Key Features

  • Measures only 1.79 cm in thickness and weighs 1.40 kg for easy portability.

  • Enhances security and convenience for quick logins.

  • 14-inch IPS-level panel with 60Hz refresh rate for crisp visuals.

  • Comes with Windows 11 Home and Office 2021 for immediate productivity.

  • Includes USB-C, HDMI, and audio jack for versatile connectivity.

Why It’s Worth Buying

With its solid specifications, lightweight design, and pre-installed software, it provides great value for anyone seeking an efficient and stylish laptop for daily use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event where customers can enjoy significant discounts and offers across various product categories, including electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, allowing them to save while shopping for their favorite items.

2. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?

  • The sale started on October 27th and is still in full swing, coinciding with the festive season in India, and is set to last for several days, offering customers ample time to browse and purchase products at discounted prices.

How can I find the best deals during the sale?

  • To find the best deals, customers can visit the "Deals" section on the Amazon website or app, where curated offers and lightning deals are highlighted, making it easier to shop smartly during the festival.

Can I return products purchased during the sale?

  • Yes, items bought during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale can typically be returned according to Amazon's return policy, which allows for returns within a specified period if the product is unused and in its original packaging.

In Conclusion

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is an exciting time for shoppers, offering incredible savings and deals across various categories. If you're looking to upgrade your essentials or snag that item you've been eyeing, this is the perfect opportunity. With so many fantastic recommendations to choose from, you're bound to find something that fits your needs and budget. So, don’t wait too long—mark your calendar and get ready to shop smartly while enjoying the thrill of scoring amazing discounts!

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Dottin Claims Four Wickets, NZ-W At 104-7 In 16.4 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Hosts Down To 10 As Sana Sees Second Yellow | BFC 1-0 PFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3