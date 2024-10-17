The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) is a versatile 2-in-1 device powered by Windows 11 Home and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor. With a stunning 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and creative work at just ₹1,11,990. Its sleek design and long-lasting battery make it perfect for on-the-go professionals.

Specifications

Brand: Microsoft

Model Name: Surface Pro

Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB

Screen Size: 13 Inches

Display Resolution: 2880 x 1920 Pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core)

RAM: 16 GB

Key Features

Enhanced AI capabilities for faster multitasking.

Iconic 165-degree fluid kickstand for versatile use.

Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G for ultra-fast connectivity.

Up to 14 hours with fast charging options.

HD front and rear cameras with advanced features.

Why It’s Worth Buying

With advanced AI features, stunning display quality, and long battery life, it seamlessly adapts to your needs, providing excellent value for your investment. Its sustainable design further enhances its appeal.