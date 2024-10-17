The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, a Dussehra special, kicked off on September 27th and is expected to run for nearly a month, possibly until Diwali. This exciting sale offers massive discounts across categories like electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more.
Laptops are a highlight, with up to 40% off on top models, perfect for everyone from coders to graphic designers and video editors. With endless deals, it's the perfect time to upgrade your tech and grab some festive bargains!
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Bank Offers
Get up to 10% savings (up to ₹6,000) on credit/debit cards and EMIs from ICICI, Axis, IDFC, and AU Small Finance Bank during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail a 5% instant discount plus up to 5% cashback. Amazon Pay UPI offers flat 50% cashback, and you can unlock rewards worth ₹10,000. No-cost EMI for up to 24 months is available on purchases above ₹24,999.
Here's the list of the best laptops available during the Amazon great Indian festival sale 2024
The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) is a versatile 2-in-1 device powered by Windows 11 Home and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor. With a stunning 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and creative work at just ₹1,11,990. Its sleek design and long-lasting battery make it perfect for on-the-go professionals.
Specifications
Brand: Microsoft
Model Name: Surface Pro
Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB
Screen Size: 13 Inches
Display Resolution: 2880 x 1920 Pixels
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core)
RAM: 16 GB
Key Features
Enhanced AI capabilities for faster multitasking.
Iconic 165-degree fluid kickstand for versatile use.
Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G for ultra-fast connectivity.
Up to 14 hours with fast charging options.
HD front and rear cameras with advanced features.
Why It’s Worth Buying
With advanced AI features, stunning display quality, and long battery life, it seamlessly adapts to your needs, providing excellent value for your investment. Its sustainable design further enhances its appeal.
The Apple MacBook Air is the best laptop that is on sale right now at a unbeatable price of ₹59,990 down from its original M.R.P of ₹92,900. It features the powerful M1 chip, delivering exceptional performance in a sleek design. With a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, it offers fast, responsive multitasking. The laptop also boasts an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment on the go.
Specifications
Brand: Apple
Model Name: MacBook Air
Screen Size: 13 Inches
Color: Space Grey
Storage: 256 GB SSD
RAM: 8 GB
CPU Model: Apple M1 (8-core)
Operating System: macOS 10.14 Mojave
Key Features
Up to 18 hours on a single charge.
Up to 3.5x faster than previous generations.
8GB unified memory for smooth multitasking.
13.3-inch Retina display for vibrant colors and sharp text.
Secure and convenient access with a fingerprint sensor.
Why It’s Worth Buying
The MacBook Air with its long battery life and exceptional performance from the M1 chip, it effortlessly handles everything from browsing to gaming ensuring great value for your investment.
The MSI Modern 14 is a lightweight and powerful laptop featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, now available at a discounted price of ₹47,990 (originally ₹64,990). With a 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for work and entertainment. Its ultra-slim design and portability make it an ideal choice for professionals on the go.
Specifications
Brand: MSI
Model Name: Modern 14
Screen Size: 36 Centimetres (14 inches)
Color: Classic Black
CPU Model: Intel Core i7 1255U
RAM: 16 GB
Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Key Features
Up to 4.7GHz with the Intel Core i7 1255U.
14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS-Level, 60Hz.
Weighs only 1.4 kg, ultra-slim design for easy transport.
Backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel for comfort.
Includes USB-A, USB-C, Micro SD, and HDMI ports.
Why It’s Worth Buying
This laptop combines performance and portability, making it perfect for students and professionals. With its powerful Intel i7 processor and ample storage, it handles demanding tasks effortlessly.
The HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 is a sleek and powerful laptop available for ₹47,990, down from ₹80,999. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for work and play. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it ideal for professionals and students on the go.
Specifications
Brand: Honor
Model Name: BRN
Screen Size: 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Color: Space Gray
CPU Model: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4x
Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Key Features
13th Gen Intel i5 with up to 4.6 GHz and 8 cores.
Premium aluminum body, only 1.4 kg and 16.5 mm thick.
60Wh battery lasts up to 12 hours; 65W Type-C fast charging.
Full HD anti-glare display with TÜV Rheinland certification.
2-in-1 fingerprint power button for quick access.
Why It’s Worth Buying
The HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 combines performance and portability, ideal for professionals and students. Its powerful processor, ample RAM, and fast SSD excel in multitasking, while its lightweight design, long battery life, and fingerprint scanner enhance security and productivity on the go.
The ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED (2024) is a cutting-edge dual-screen laptop featuring a 14-inch FHD OLED touch display and Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. With 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking. Its portable design and AI enhancements make it ideal for professionals on the go, all priced at ₹2,19,990.
Specifications
Brand: ASUS
Model Name: Zenbook Duo OLED
Screen Size: 14 inches (FHD OLED)
CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Weight: 1.65 kg
Key Features
Intel Core Ultra 7 with AI Boost for enhanced performance.
Two 14-inch 3K OLED screens helps with expanded productivity.
Designed for portability without frequent recharging.
Ergonomic typing experience ensures comfort during extended use.
Why It's Worth Buying
Its AI enhancements streamline tasks, while the vibrant OLED display offers stunning visuals, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable user experience.
The Dell Vostro 15 Thin & Light Laptop combines a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivering smooth performance for work and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch FHD display offers vibrant visuals, while Windows 11 and included software enhance productivity. Weighing just 1.69 kg, it's perfect for on-the-go professionals.
Specifications
Brand: Dell
Model Name: Vostro
Screen Size: 15.6 inches (FHD)
CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U
RAM: 16GB DDR4 (expandable)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Weight: 1.69 kg
Key Features
Up to 4.40 GHz with 10 cores helps with efficient multitasking.
15.6" FHD WVA AG with 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals.
Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021, and 15-month McAfee subscription.
Multiple USB ports and HDMI provide versatile connections.
Why It's Worth Buying
Its available at an attractive price while having a lightweight design, solid specifications, and bundled software making it an excellent choice for students and professionals seeking a reliable laptop for daily tasks and entertainment.
The HP Laptop 15s features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With a 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display and long battery life, this thin and light laptop is perfect for students and professionals. Weighing just 1.69 kg, it offers portability without sacrificing functionality.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Model Name: 15s-fq5007TU
Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.6 cm)
CPU: Intel Core i3-1215U
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Weight: 1.69 kg
Key Features
6-core Intel Core i3 with 8 threads for efficient multitasking.
15.6" FHD micro-edge, anti-glare screen with 250 nits brightness.
Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI ports.
Up to 7 hours and 45 minutes, with fast charging (0% to 50% in 45 minutes).
Why It's Worth Buying
The HP Laptop 15s offers performance, portability, and value. With powerful specs, a sleek design, and pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s an ideal choice for reliable
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with its powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, provides seamless performance for multitasking. With a 15" FHD IPS display and lightweight design, it combines portability with impressive visuals, making it ideal for both work and play. Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 come pre-installed for added convenience.
Specifications
Brand: Lenovo
Model: IdeaPad Slim 3
Screen Size: 15 Inches (FHD IPS, 1920x1080)
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H (2.4 GHz to 4.9 GHz)
RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-4800
Storage: 512 GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB)
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Graphics: Integrated
Weight: 1.62 kg
Battery Life: Up to 8 hours
Warranty: 1-year onsite + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection
Key Features
15" FHD IPS screen with 300 nits brightness and anti-glare technology.
Built-in Alexa, Lenovo Aware, and Whisper Voice technology.
2 hours of video playback in just 15 minutes of charging.
MIL-STD-810H qualified design for robust performance.
Dolby Audio with dual HD stereo speakers for immersive sound.
4. Why It’s Worth Buying
Its advanced specs, sleek design, and smart features cater to both productivity and entertainment needs. With added benefits like a long battery life and military-grade durability, it's an ideal choice for students.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a compact and lightweight laptop powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access. The 14-inch FHD display provides vibrant visuals, while Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed, making it a great choice for students and professionals alike.
Specifications
Brand: ASUS
Model: Vivobook 14
Screen Size: 14 Inches (FHD, 1920 x 1080)
Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (1.2 GHz, up to 4.4 GHz)
RAM: 8 GB DDR4
Storage: 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Weight: 1.40 kg
Battery Life: Up to 6 hours
Warranty: 1-year McAfee Anti-Virus
Key Features
Measures only 1.79 cm in thickness and weighs 1.40 kg for easy portability.
Enhances security and convenience for quick logins.
14-inch IPS-level panel with 60Hz refresh rate for crisp visuals.
Comes with Windows 11 Home and Office 2021 for immediate productivity.
Includes USB-C, HDMI, and audio jack for versatile connectivity.
Why It’s Worth Buying
With its solid specifications, lightweight design, and pre-installed software, it provides great value for anyone seeking an efficient and stylish laptop for daily use.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event where customers can enjoy significant discounts and offers across various product categories, including electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, allowing them to save while shopping for their favorite items.
2. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?
The sale started on October 27th and is still in full swing, coinciding with the festive season in India, and is set to last for several days, offering customers ample time to browse and purchase products at discounted prices.
How can I find the best deals during the sale?
To find the best deals, customers can visit the "Deals" section on the Amazon website or app, where curated offers and lightning deals are highlighted, making it easier to shop smartly during the festival.
Can I return products purchased during the sale?
Yes, items bought during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale can typically be returned according to Amazon's return policy, which allows for returns within a specified period if the product is unused and in its original packaging.
In Conclusion
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is an exciting time for shoppers, offering incredible savings and deals across various categories. If you're looking to upgrade your essentials or snag that item you've been eyeing, this is the perfect opportunity. With so many fantastic recommendations to choose from, you're bound to find something that fits your needs and budget. So, don’t wait too long—mark your calendar and get ready to shop smartly while enjoying the thrill of scoring amazing discounts!