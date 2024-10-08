The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 started off on September 27, with early access granted to Prime members on September 26. Though the end date hasn't been announced yet, the sale is in full swing, offering unbeatable deals across a wide range of categories including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. This sale is one-of-a-kind with its incredible offers and discounts on top brands, making it the perfect time to shop for your essentials.