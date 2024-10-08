The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 started off on September 27, with early access granted to Prime members on September 26. Though the end date hasn't been announced yet, the sale is in full swing, offering unbeatable deals across a wide range of categories including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. This sale is one-of-a-kind with its incredible offers and discounts on top brands, making it the perfect time to shop for your essentials.
In addition to slashed prices, shoppers can enjoy an instant 10% discount using SBI cards, ₹100 cashback on orders above ₹1,000 via Amazon Pay UPI, and no-cost EMIs on select products. Digital wallet users can save even more through Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay, while those exchanging old devices can score additional discounts. With rewards from the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, this sale is a shopper's paradise for savings.
Below are some of the best water purifiers deals to shop now
The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier offers 2 years of hassle-free service, with a 10-stage purification system using RO, UV, copper, and alkaline technologies. It delivers pure, mineral-enriched water and has an 8L capacity. Currently available at ₹13,999 during the Great Indian Festival (33% off from ₹20,999), it also comes with a 2-year warranty covering filters and parts.
The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier makes sure that the drinking water is purified with superior RO Maxx technology, removing impurities like lead, mercury, viruses, and bacteria. It’s designed for all water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water, with UV E-Boiling technology that purifies water as effectively as boiling for 20 minutes. With a free service plan worth ₹2,000 and a smart LED indicator system, this purifier is now available at ₹7,499 during the Great Indian Festival, a 46% discount from ₹14,000.
The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier ensures 100% pure drinking water with its multi-stage purification process, including RO, UF, and UV LED. It effectively removes impurities like arsenic, rust, and pesticides while retaining essential minerals with its TDS control system. With a large 8L tank and a 20 LPH flow rate, it's ideal for homes. Currently priced at ₹10,999 during the Great Indian Festival (44% off from ₹19,500), this purifier also comes with 4 years of free service and a ₹1,000 exchange offer.
The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier features a 10-stage filtration system, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring safe drinking water from any source. With a 12-liter storage tank and a TDS controller for taste adjustment, it is versatile and efficient. Priced at just ₹4,299 during the Great Indian Festival, offering an incredible 83% discount from its original price of ₹24,999, this purifier also includes a fully automatic shut-off function for convenience.
The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier provides an 8-liter capacity with advanced 7-stage purification, combining RO, UV, and MF technologies. Its unique copper dosing system infuses 99.8% pure copper into your water, promoting health benefits. Priced at ₹20,990 during the Great Indian Festival, this purifier features dual dispensing options and intelligent indicators for filter maintenance. With a sleek black and copper design, it fits seamlessly in any kitchen setup.
The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier delivers safe drinking water through a robust 7-stage purification process. With a storage capacity of 7 liters, it effectively eliminates impurities while keeping essential minerals intact. Available for ₹7,699 during the Great Indian Festival, it includes a complimentary service plan valued at ₹2,500, which covers installation and maintenance for the first year. Advanced UV disinfection and post-carbon filtration contribute to improved water quality, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources.
The Proven® Pixer Copper Water Purifier combines advanced RO, UV, and UF filtration with a TDS adjuster, ensuring safe drinking water. With a spacious 12-liter food-grade ABS tank, it is ideal for home and office use. Currently priced at ₹9,499, this purifier features a built-in taste adjuster for enhanced water flavor and a fully automatic operation for hassle-free use. A complimentary pre-filter is included, making maintenance easy while promoting a healthier lifestyle with the benefits of copper.
The Aquaguard Ritz Water Purifier comes with a high-grade 304 stainless steel tank and advanced 9-stage RO+UV+Active Copper purification technology. With a capacity of 5.5 liters and a taste adjuster, it ensures clean and sweet-tasting water tailored to your source. Currently available for ₹16,499, this purifier saves up to 60% water compared to standard models. Its stylish design and flexible installation options make it a great addition to any kitchen, while its mineral guard technology retains essential nutrients.
As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 rolls around, it's a fantastic opportunity to snag some incredible deals on must-have items. With discounts and offers galore, it's the perfect time to treat yourself or stock up on essentials. Our curated list makes it easy to find the best options available, ensuring you get great value without the hassle. Trust me, you won’t want to miss out on these savings—it’s a chance to grab quality products that can elevate your everyday life!