Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products!

The has officially kicked off today, August 6th, at 12:00 PM and will run until August 11th. This exciting event brings a wave of discounts across various categories, like electronics, home appliances, and more. Dive into the to find fantastic deals and save on your favourite items.
For even greater savings, use your SBI credit card or opt for EMI transactions to enjoy a 10% instant discount. Make sure to select the ‘Apply coupon’ option wherever available to maximise your discounts.
Plus, new customers can benefit from up to 20% cashback and free delivery on their first order. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop and save big during one of the biggest sales of the year!
Get up to from top brands like Calvin Klein, Timex, Libas, L'Oréal, Safari, and more. Read this article to explore all the amazing deals available.
Top Deals for Women
Shop from brands like Janasya, BIBA, W for Women, Aurelia, and more, with prices starting at just ₹329.
Check out brands like Levi's, Puma, Allen Solly, Vera Moda, and more.
If you are into Sareers then you need to definitely look at these brands like, Soch, KARAGRI Indya and so on.
Cros, Puma, Mochi, Sketchers and more have some excellent collections on sale right now.
Check out stylish handbags from Lavie, Red Lemon, Lino Perros, and others. These brands offer a variety of designs to complement any outfit.
Explore durable and stylish options from brands like Safari, Skybags, American Tourister, and more. Perfect for all your travel needs
Find beautiful pieces from brands like Salty, Zaveri Pearls, You Bella, Shining Diva Fashion, and others.
Browse an array of watches from popular brands like Fastrack, Fossil, Titan, and more. Whether you prefer a classic look or a modern design, there’s something for everyone.
: Shop a diverse range of lingerie options from top brands, ensuring comfort and style for every occasion.
Best Discounts For Men
Find stylish options from U.S. POLO ASSN, Levi's, Allen Solly, Bewakoof, and more. Perfect for everyday wear and laid-back outings.
Shop elegant attire from Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, and others. Ideal for professional settings and formal events.
Discover high-performance gear from Boldfit, Puma, adidas, and more. Whether for the gym or outdoor activities, these brands have you covered.
Explore comfortable and trendy footwear from Red Tape, Crocs, Bacca Bucci, adidas, and more. Perfect for casual outings and everyday wear.
Choose from top brands like New Balance, Puma, adidas, and more for high-quality sports shoes designed for performance and comfort.
Find durable and stylish luggage options from MOKOBARA, FUR JADEN, Safari, Kamiliant, and more. Ideal for any travel needs.
Browse a variety of watches from Casio, Titan, Fossil, Timex, and others. Find the perfect timepiece to match your style.
Check out cool sunglasses and frames from Oakley, Fastrack, Ray-Ban, and more. Protect your eyes in style.
Explore beautiful jewelry from Yellow Chimes, SALTY, Kovove, and others. Add a touch of elegance to your look.
Our Favourite Deals for Kids
Shop stylish options from Puma, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Perfect for trendy and comfortable outfits for boys of all ages.
Discover fashionable clothing from Pepe Jeans, Levi's, BIBA, Marks &
Spencer, and others. Ideal for stylish and versatile looks for girls.
Find adorable and comfortable baby wear from LuvLap, Kapri Kids, Miniklub, and more. Perfect for keeping your little ones cozy and cute.
Browse quality footwear from Liberty, Bata, Crocs, and more. Whether you need everyday shoes or something special, these brands offer great options.
Explore durable and trendy backpacks from Rabitat, Toys Uncle, Chris & Kate, and others. Ideal for school, travel, and everyday use.
Discover elegant pieces from Giva, Melbees by Yellow Chimes, and more. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Check out stylish and reliable watches from SPIKY, ADAMO, Matrix, and others. Find the perfect timepiece for any occasion.
Offers on Brands:
Min. 50% off
Min. 50% off
Min. 50% off
Min. 50% off
Up to 50% off
Min. 40% off
Min. 60% off
Up to 60% off
Min. 20% off
Min. 40% off
Up to 10% off
Up to 50% off
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
When does the Great Freedom Festival Sale start and end?
The sale begins on August 6th at 12:00 PM and continues until August 11th.
Can I return items purchased during the sale?
Yes, returns are generally accepted as per Amazon's return policy. Make sure to check the specific return policy for the items you purchase.
Are the discounts applicable to all products?
Discounts apply to a wide range of products, but exclusions may apply. Be sure to check individual product details for specific offers.
What should I do if I face any issues with my order?
For any issues with your order, including payment or delivery problems, contact Amazon customer service for assistance.
The Bottom Line
The Great Freedom Festival Sale offers an excellent opportunity to grab incredible deals across various categories, with discounts reaching up to 80%. With additional perks like instant discounts, cashback offers, and free shipping for new customers, this sale is the perfect time to shop for your favorite products. Remember to check the specific details for each offer and make the most of the available savings. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals running from August 6th to August 11th. Happy shopping!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change