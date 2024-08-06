What's Hot

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live! It's the best time to grab deals on fashion and beauty products, just in time for the festive season in India.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has officially kicked off today, August 6th, at 12:00 PM and will run until August 11th. This exciting event brings a wave of discounts across various categories, like electronics, home appliances, and more. Dive into the to find fantastic deals and save on your favourite items.

For even greater savings, use your SBI credit card or opt for EMI transactions to enjoy a 10% instant discount. Make sure to select the ‘Apply coupon’ option wherever available to maximise your discounts. 

Plus, new customers can benefit from up to 20% cashback and free delivery on their first order. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop and save big during one of the biggest sales of the year!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products! Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Get up to 50-80% off on fashion and beauty products from top brands like Calvin Klein, Timex, Libas, L'Oréal, Safari, and more. Read this article to explore all the amazing deals available.

Top Deals for Women


Top Deals for Women
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products! Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Kurtas & Sets:  Shop from brands like Janasya, BIBA, W for Women, Aurelia, and more, with prices starting at just ₹329.

Western Wear: Check out brands like Levi's, Puma, Allen Solly, Vera Moda, and more.

Sarees: If you are into Sareers then you need to definitely look at these brands like, Soch, KARAGRI Indya and so on.

Heels & Sandals: Cros, Puma, Mochi, Sketchers and more have some excellent collections on sale right now.

Handbags:  Check out stylish handbags from Lavie, Red Lemon, Lino Perros, and others. These brands offer a variety of designs to complement any outfit.

Suitcases & Trolleys: Explore durable and stylish options from brands like Safari, Skybags, American Tourister, and more. Perfect for all your travel needs

Jewellery: Find beautiful pieces from brands like Salty, Zaveri Pearls, You Bella, Shining Diva Fashion, and others.

Watches:  Browse an array of watches from popular brands like Fastrack, Fossil, Titan, and more. Whether you prefer a classic look or a modern design, there’s something for everyone. 

Lingerie: : Shop a diverse range of lingerie options from top brands, ensuring comfort and style for every occasion. 

Best Discounts For Men

Best Discounts For Men
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products! Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Casual & Denim Wear: Find stylish options from U.S. POLO ASSN, Levi's, Allen Solly, Bewakoof, and more. Perfect for everyday wear and laid-back outings.

Formal Wear: Shop elegant attire from Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, and others. Ideal for professional settings and formal events.

Sportswear: Discover high-performance gear from Boldfit, Puma, adidas, and more. Whether for the gym or outdoor activities, these brands have you covered.

Sneakers clogs & More: Explore comfortable and trendy footwear from Red Tape, Crocs, Bacca Bucci, adidas, and more. Perfect for casual outings and everyday wear.

Sports Shoes: Choose from top brands like New Balance, Puma, adidas, and more for high-quality sports shoes designed for performance and comfort.

Luggage: Find durable and stylish luggage options from MOKOBARA, FUR JADEN, Safari, Kamiliant, and more. Ideal for any travel needs.

Watches: Browse a variety of watches from Casio, Titan, Fossil, Timex, and others. Find the perfect timepiece to match your style.

Sunglasses & Frames: Check out cool sunglasses and frames from Oakley, Fastrack, Ray-Ban, and more. Protect your eyes in style.

Chains, Bracelets & More: Explore beautiful jewelry from Yellow Chimes, SALTY, Kovove, and others. Add a touch of elegance to your look.

Our Favourite Deals for Kids


Our Favourite Deals for Kids
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products! Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Boy's Clothing: Shop stylish options from Puma, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Perfect for trendy and comfortable outfits for boys of all ages.

Girl's Clothing: Discover fashionable clothing from Pepe Jeans, Levi's, BIBA, Marks & 

Spencer, and others. Ideal for stylish and versatile looks for girls.

Baby Clothing: Find adorable and comfortable baby wear from LuvLap, Kapri Kids, Miniklub, and more. Perfect for keeping your little ones cozy and cute.

Footwear: Browse quality footwear from Liberty, Bata, Crocs, and more. Whether you need everyday shoes or something special, these brands offer great options.

Backpacks: Explore durable and trendy backpacks from Rabitat, Toys Uncle, Chris & Kate, and others. Ideal for school, travel, and everyday use.

Jewellery: Discover elegant pieces from Giva, Melbees by Yellow Chimes, and more. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Watches: Check out stylish and reliable watches from SPIKY, ADAMO, Matrix, and others. Find the perfect timepiece for any occasion.

Offers on Brands: 


Offers on Brands
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale LIVE Now: Save 50-80% Off on Fashion and Beauty Products! Photo: Amazon
info_icon

American Tourister: Up to 50% off

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


When does the Great Freedom Festival Sale start and end?

  • The sale begins on August 6th at 12:00 PM and continues until August 11th.

Can I return items purchased during the sale?

  • Yes, returns are generally accepted as per Amazon's return policy. Make sure to check the specific return policy for the items you purchase.

Are the discounts applicable to all products?

  • Discounts apply to a wide range of products, but exclusions may apply. Be sure to check individual product details for specific offers.

What should I do if I face any issues with my order?

  • For any issues with your order, including payment or delivery problems, contact Amazon customer service for assistance.

The  Bottom Line

The Great Freedom Festival Sale offers an excellent opportunity to grab incredible deals across various categories, with discounts reaching up to 80%. With additional perks like instant discounts, cashback offers, and free shipping for new customers, this sale is the perfect time to shop for your favorite products. Remember to check the specific details for each offer and make the most of the available savings. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals running from August 6th to August 11th. Happy shopping!


Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  2. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani In Hospital Again, Condition Stable
  3. Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon
  4. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
  5. Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  3. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  4. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
  5. Is 'Haseen Dillruba 3' On The Cards? Here's What Taapsee Pannu Has To Say
US News
  1. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  2. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  3. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  4. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  5. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit
  2. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  3. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  4. Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin Dissolves Parliament Day After Hasine Resigned
  5. David Lammy’s India Visit: A High-Stakes Play In The Post-Brexit Diplomacy
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat In Quarter-Final Action; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit