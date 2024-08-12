Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ending Soon: Grab Up to 50% Off on Kitchen Essentials & Appliances!

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is ending tonight at 12 PM, and it’s your last chance to snag incredible discounts across various categories! Launched on August 6th at midnight for Prime members and at noon for everyone else, this spectacular event runs until August 12th.
Dive into unbeatable deals on electronics, home appliances, audio tech, fashion, cameras, and more. Plus, take advantage of additional savings with a 10% instant discount up to ₹3000 when using SBI credit cards or EMI transactions. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big before the sale concludes!
Organise your kitchen With Jars & containers At Good deals
Amazon Basics Glass Leak-Proof Locking Lids: Now ₹1,419 (was ₹3,500) – 59% off
Milton Beverage Dispenser: Now ₹3,264 (was ₹4,295) – 24% off
Borosil Spin N Store Tray with Classic Glass Jars: Now ₹2,399 (was ₹3,495) – 31% off
KCL Miska Stainless Steel Fruit & Vegetable Basket with Lid: Now ₹1,519 (was ₹2,499) – 39% off
Cutting EDGE Modular Airtight Kitchen Storage Container Set: Now ₹1,473 (was ₹2,240) – 34% off
MATIC HOUSEWARE Plastic 1100Ml Airtight Containers Set: At just ₹1,139
HAZEL Stainless Steel Kitchen Containers: Now ₹2,199 (was ₹4,049) – 46% off
Dravizon 6-Grid Rotating Food Dispenser: Now ₹1,844 (was ₹4,999) – 63% off
Femora Borosilicate Glass Food Storage Container with Air Vent Lid
Now ₹1,190 (was ₹1,620) – 27% off
YouBee® Air Tight Kitchen Storage Container for Rice
Now ₹1,456 (was ₹2,999) – 51% off
Borosil Klip N Store Glass Storage Containers: Now ₹1,699 (was ₹1,799) – 6% off
Allo FoodSafe Glass Containers: Now ₹1,399 (was ₹2,025) – 31% off
Femora Kitchen Storage Jars: Now ₹1,939 (was ₹2,430) – 20% off
Pearlpet Plus Range Plastic Containers for Kitchen Storage: Now ₹1,680 (was ₹3,090) – 46% off
Femora Borosilicate Glass Microwave Safe Rectangle Food Storage Container: Now ₹2,125 (was ₹2,485) – 14% off
Sumeet Stainless Steel Belly Shape Masala Box/Dabba/Organiser: Now ₹507 (was ₹1,000) – 49% off
Cello Clario Plastic Storage Container: Now ₹1,383 (was ₹2,048) – 32% off
Signoraware Large 12 Litres Modular Multi-Purpose Plastic Containers: Now ₹599 (was ₹900) – 33% off
For Hosting Experience, Get Dinning, serveware, glassware, & barware at great prices
Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set: Now ₹1,599 (was ₹3,640) – 56% off
Saki Home Decor Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Gift Set: Now ₹2,599 (was ₹3,000) – 13% off
Bebo Creations Electric Measurer Cup Whiskey Wine Decanter Aerator Dispenser: Now ₹3,925 (was ₹9,999) – 61% off
Shay Ceramic Soup Bowl Set with Spoons: Now ₹1,799 (was ₹2,499) – 28% off
Borosil 3 pc Set Serving & Mixing Bowl with Lid: Now ₹1,099 (was ₹1,845) – 40% off
Get Home Appliances Like Fans, vacuum cleaners, iron & more at amazing discounts
dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: Now ₹28,993 (was ₹59,999) – 52% off
Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron: Now ₹1,599 (was ₹3,050) – 48% off
Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan: Now ₹7,099 (was ₹11,475) – 38% off
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Now ₹21,999 (was ₹59,900) – 63% off
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC Remote Ceiling Fan: Now ₹3,297 (was ₹6,499) – 49% off
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater: Now ₹6,399 (was ₹8,500) – 25% off
Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Now ₹20,999 (was ₹39,999) – 48% off
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier: Now ₹16,999 (was ₹26,999) – 37% off
Eureka Forbes Buddy Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit: Now ₹9,999 (was ₹14,500) – 31% off
Buy Kitchen Appliances Like Air fryers, mixer grinders, electric kettle & more at exceptional deals
AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home: Now ₹8,454 (was ₹19,995) – 58% off
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W: Now ₹1,899 (was ₹4,125) – 54% off
V-Guard VKP15 Prime 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle: Now ₹1,099 (was ₹2,099) – 48% off
V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder: Now ₹2,899 (was ₹5,500) – 47% off
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer: Now ₹2,659 (was ₹7,995) – 67% off
Grab Top Recipes and Kitchen Must haves with good discounts
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100: Now ₹2,799 (was ₹5,995) – 53% off
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop: Now ₹1,919 (was ₹2,195) – 13% off
Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker: Now ₹2,480 (was ₹2,920) – 15% off
Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminium Pressure Cooker: Now ₹599 (was ₹1,395) – 57% off
Wonderchef Royal Velvet Non-stick 5-pcs Cookware Set: Now ₹2,698 (was ₹6,000) – 55% off
Bergner Tripro Triply Stainless Steel Cookware: Now ₹2,699 (was ₹6,995) – 61% off
The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Cookware Set: Now ₹3,587 (was ₹7,500) – 52% off
Pigeon by Stovekraft Edge Carbon Knife Set 6 Pcs: Now ₹708 (was ₹1,995) – 65% off
AGARO Galaxy 6x1 Stainless Steel Knife and Scissor Set: Now ₹699 (was ₹849) – 18% off
Victorinox Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set of 3 Knives: Now ₹1,521 (was ₹1,690) – 10% off
Purchase Monsoon Appliances at Great Discounts
V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Litre with Advanced 4 Layer Safety: Now ₹3,549 (was ₹6,300) – 44% off
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life: Now ₹19,999 (was ₹29,000) – 31% off
Orient Electric Enamour Prime: Now ₹7,599 (was ₹17,990) – 58% off
Havells Instanio 3 Litre Instant Water Heater: Now ₹3,799 (was ₹6,190) – 39% off
Polycab Superia 5-Star: Now ₹7,547 (was ₹13,990) – 46% off
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival start and end?
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival typically kicks off in early August and runs for about a week. For 2024, the sale began on August 6th for Prime members and on August 7th for all customers, ending on August 12th at 11:59 PM.
How can I maximize my savings during the Great Freedom Festival?
To get the best deals, plan your purchases in advance by adding items to your wishlist or cart. Keep an eye out for limited-time lightning deals and coupons that can be applied at checkout. Using an eligible credit card, like the SBI card for 10% instant discount, can also boost your savings.
What should I do if a product I want goes out of stock?
If a product is out of stock, consider setting an alert for when it becomes available again or exploring similar products. Checking back frequently during the sale can help you catch restocked items.
How do I ensure that I’m getting the best price on a product?
Use price comparison tools and check the price history of items to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Additionally, Amazon often highlights the percentage saved on each product, making it easier to spot substantial discounts.
In Conclusion
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers a fantastic opportunity to grab top-notch products at unbeatable prices, whether you're looking to upgrade your home, tech, or wardrobe. With a little planning and savvy shopping, you can make the most of the incredible deals and exclusive offers available during this sale. Even if you miss out on a particular deal, Amazon's frequent sales and promotions mean there's always another chance to save. So, keep an eye on future events and stay ready to make the most of every shopping opportunity.!
