Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more!

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is live now! If you haven’t checked out the amazing discounts and deals yet, don’t miss your chance to save up to 80% on best-selling earbuds, headphones, and more!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival is live right now, having kicked off just yesterday, August 6th, at midnight for Prime members and at noon for everyone else. This exciting sale will continue until August 11th, offering massive discounts across various categories including electronics, audio equipments, home goods, fashion, and more. 

You can score up to 80% off on best-selling items like earbuds and headphones. Plus, enjoy a 10% instant discount on payments made with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. New customers can also benefit from cashback and free delivery on their first order. 

Don’t forget to select the ‘Apply coupon’ option wherever available to maximise your savings. Make the most of this limited-time event and grab top-rated products at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!

Check out these best deals and offers available on earbuds, headphones and earphones.


  1. Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony WH-1000XM5
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones provide industry-leading noise cancellation with dual processors and 8 microphones. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback, crystal-clear call quality, and intuitive touch controls in a comfortable, lightweight design.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Sony

  • Noise Cancellation: Industry Leading

  • Battery Life: Up to 40 Hours

  • Microphones: 4 Beamforming

  • Sound Quality: Integrated Processor

  • Connection: Multipoint

  • Controls: Touch Sensitive

2.OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r feature 12.4mm drivers for clear sound and deep bass. With up to 38 hours of playback, an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, and gaming mode, these earbuds are both versatile and durable.

Specifications:

  • Brand: OnePlus 

  • Driver Size: 12.4mm

  • Playback Time: Up to 38 Hours

  • Water Resistance: IP55 Rating

  • Audio Profiles: 3 Options

  • Gaming Mode: Supported

  • Mic Design: 4-Microphone

3. realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds

realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The realme Buds T300 offers up to 40 hours of playback with 30dB active noise cancellation and 360° spatial audio. You also can easily enjoy rich sound with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, IP55 water and dust resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Brand: realme 

  • Driver Size: 12.4mm

  • Noise Cancellation: 30dB

  • Playback Time: Up to 40 Hours

  • Spatial Audio: 360°

  • Water Resistance: IP55

  • Bluetooth Version: 5.3

4. boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds ensures 120 hours of total playback, including 24 hours per charge. With Crystal Bionic Sound, dual EQ modes, quad mics for clear calls, and low latency, these earbuds offer exceptional performance and convenience.

Specifications:

  • Brand: boAt 

  • Playback Time: 120 Hours

  • Sound Quality: Crystal Bionic

  • EQ Modes: Dual Modes

  • Microphones: 4 Mics

  • Latency: 60ms

  • Bluetooth Version: 5.2

5. JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic


JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The JBL C100SI wired in-ear headphones deliver JBL Pure Bass sound with extra deep bass and a comfortable, lightweight design. Featuring a one-button remote with a microphone, premium metallic finish, and 3.5mm gold-plated jack, they offer a superior audio experience and easy control.

Specifications:

  • Brand; JBL 

  • Sound Quality: Pure Bass

  • Cable Length: 1.2M

  • Frequency Range: 20-20kHz

  • Driver Sensitivity: 100±3dB

  • Jack Type: 3.5mm

  • Remote Type: One-Button

6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones feature 45dB hybrid active noise cancellation and 12.4mm dynamic drivers for deep bass. With up to 28 hours of battery life, quick device switching, and advanced call noise cancellation, these earphones provide clear audio and long-lasting performance.

Specifications:

  • Brand: OnePlus 

  • Noise Cancellation: 45dB ANC

  • Driver Size: 12.4mm

  • Battery Life: 28 Hours

  • Bluetooth Version: 5.2

  • Latency: 94ms

  • Water Resistance: IP55

7. boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic

boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more! Photo: Amazon
The boAt Rockerz 450 headphones achieve up to 15 hours of playback with 40mm dynamic drivers for rich audio. They include padded ear cushions for comfort, integrated controls for easy access, and dual connectivity options (Bluetooth and AUX). Ideal for extended listening and seamless use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: boAt 

  • Playback Time: 15 Hours

  • Driver Size: 40mm

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth/AUX

  • Earcushions: Padded

  • Impedance: 16 Ohm

  • Charging Time: 3 Hours

Explore These Brands Based on Your Preferences

boAt
Known for its stylish and budget-friendly audio gear with impressive sound quality.

Sony
Offers high-end headphones renowned for their superior noise cancellation and sound precision.

Bose
A leader in premium audio, famous for its exceptional sound clarity and comfort.

JBL Harman
Provides robust and dynamic audio solutions, popular for both casual and professional use.

Sennheiser
Features high-fidelity audio products, ideal for audiophiles and those seeking detailed sound.

Noise
Focuses on affordable yet feature-rich headphones, including effective noise cancellation.

Blaupunkt
Delivers reliable audio gear with a solid balance of performance and value.

Philips
Offers a range of headphones that combine quality sound with innovative features.

MI
Provides smart, budget-friendly audio solutions with advanced technology.

Zebronics
Known for its diverse range of audio products, offering value and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


How can I maximise my savings during the sale?

  • To maximise your savings, make sure to check for available coupons and apply them at checkout. Additionally, look for deals that offer extra discounts on specific products and consider using payment options that provide instant savings.

Can I return items purchased during the sale?

  • Yes, items purchased during the Great Freedom Festival are subject to Amazon's standard return policy. If you need to return an item, ensure it is within the return window and follow the instructions provided on the Amazon website.

Will there be additional deals or price drops throughout the sale period?

  • Yes, it's possible that additional deals and price drops will be announced as the sale progresses. Staying updated through the sale's website or app can help you catch these new offers in real time.

In Conclusion 

In conclusion, the Great Freedom Festival Sale is an excellent opportunity to score fantastic deals across a wide range of products, from electronics to home essentials. With discounts, promotions, and exclusive offers running until August 11th, there's plenty of time to take advantage of the savings. Remember to apply any available coupons, check return policies, and keep an eye out for additional deals as the sale progresses. Happy shopping, and enjoy making the most of this special event!


