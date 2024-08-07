Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 80% Off on Best Selling Earbuds, Headphones and more!

l is live right now, having kicked off just yesterday, August 6th, at midnight for Prime members and at noon for everyone else. This exciting sale will continue until August 11th, offering massive discounts across various categories including electronics, , home goods, , and more.
You can score up to 80% off on best-selling items like earbuds and headphones. Plus, enjoy a 10% instant discount on payments made with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. New customers can also benefit from cashback and free delivery on their first order.
Don’t forget to select the ‘Apply coupon’ option wherever available to maximise your savings. Make the most of this limited-time event and grab top-rated products at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!
Check out these best deals and offers available on earbuds, headphones and earphones.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones provide industry-leading noise cancellation with dual processors and 8 microphones. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback, crystal-clear call quality, and intuitive touch controls in a comfortable, lightweight design.
Specifications:
Brand: Sony
Noise Cancellation: Industry Leading
Battery Life: Up to 40 Hours
Microphones: 4 Beamforming
Sound Quality: Integrated Processor
Connection: Multipoint
Controls: Touch Sensitive
2.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r feature 12.4mm drivers for clear sound and deep bass. With up to 38 hours of playback, an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, and gaming mode, these earbuds are both versatile and durable.
Specifications:
Brand: OnePlus
Driver Size: 12.4mm
Playback Time: Up to 38 Hours
Water Resistance: IP55 Rating
Audio Profiles: 3 Options
Gaming Mode: Supported
Mic Design: 4-Microphone
3.
The realme Buds T300 offers up to 40 hours of playback with 30dB active noise cancellation and 360° spatial audio. You also can easily enjoy rich sound with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, IP55 water and dust resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
Specifications:
Brand: realme
Driver Size: 12.4mm
Noise Cancellation: 30dB
Playback Time: Up to 40 Hours
Spatial Audio: 360°
Water Resistance: IP55
Bluetooth Version: 5.3
4.
The boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds ensures 120 hours of total playback, including 24 hours per charge. With Crystal Bionic Sound, dual EQ modes, quad mics for clear calls, and low latency, these earbuds offer exceptional performance and convenience.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Playback Time: 120 Hours
Sound Quality: Crystal Bionic
EQ Modes: Dual Modes
Microphones: 4 Mics
Latency: 60ms
Bluetooth Version: 5.2
5.
The JBL C100SI wired in-ear headphones deliver JBL Pure Bass sound with extra deep bass and a comfortable, lightweight design. Featuring a one-button remote with a microphone, premium metallic finish, and 3.5mm gold-plated jack, they offer a superior audio experience and easy control.
Specifications:
Brand; JBL
Sound Quality: Pure Bass
Cable Length: 1.2M
Frequency Range: 20-20kHz
Driver Sensitivity: 100±3dB
Jack Type: 3.5mm
Remote Type: One-Button
6.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earphones feature 45dB hybrid active noise cancellation and 12.4mm dynamic drivers for deep bass. With up to 28 hours of battery life, quick device switching, and advanced call noise cancellation, these earphones provide clear audio and long-lasting performance.
Specifications:
Brand: OnePlus
Noise Cancellation: 45dB ANC
Driver Size: 12.4mm
Battery Life: 28 Hours
Bluetooth Version: 5.2
Latency: 94ms
Water Resistance: IP55
7.
The boAt Rockerz 450 headphones achieve up to 15 hours of playback with 40mm dynamic drivers for rich audio. They include padded ear cushions for comfort, integrated controls for easy access, and dual connectivity options (Bluetooth and AUX). Ideal for extended listening and seamless use.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Playback Time: 15 Hours
Driver Size: 40mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth/AUX
Earcushions: Padded
Impedance: 16 Ohm
Charging Time: 3 Hours
Explore These Brands Based on Your Preferences
Known for its stylish and budget-friendly audio gear with impressive sound quality.
Offers high-end headphones renowned for their superior noise cancellation and sound precision.
A leader in premium audio, famous for its exceptional sound clarity and comfort.
Provides robust and dynamic audio solutions, popular for both casual and professional use.
Features high-fidelity audio products, ideal for audiophiles and those seeking detailed sound.
Focuses on affordable yet feature-rich headphones, including effective noise cancellation.
Delivers reliable audio gear with a solid balance of performance and value.
Offers a range of headphones that combine quality sound with innovative features.
Provides smart, budget-friendly audio solutions with advanced technology.
Known for its diverse range of audio products, offering value and performance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How can I maximise my savings during the sale?
To maximise your savings, make sure to check for available coupons and apply them at checkout. Additionally, look for deals that offer extra discounts on specific products and consider using payment options that provide instant savings.
Can I return items purchased during the sale?
Yes, items purchased during the Great Freedom Festival are subject to Amazon's standard return policy. If you need to return an item, ensure it is within the return window and follow the instructions provided on the Amazon website.
Will there be additional deals or price drops throughout the sale period?
Yes, it's possible that additional deals and price drops will be announced as the sale progresses. Staying updated through the sale's website or app can help you catch these new offers in real time.
In Conclusion
In conclusion, the Great Freedom Festival Sale is an excellent opportunity to score fantastic deals across a wide range of products, from electronics to home essentials. With discounts, promotions, and exclusive offers running until August 11th, there's plenty of time to take advantage of the savings. Remember to apply any available coupons, check return policies, and keep an eye out for additional deals as the sale progresses. Happy shopping, and enjoy making the most of this special event!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change