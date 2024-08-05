Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Must have Deals on Oneplus, Redmi, Samsung and more

Best Deals and Discounts on Smartphones on Great Freedom Festival sale on Amazon





OnePlus





The biggest deal of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite , available for just ₹16,999, down from ₹20,999, thanks to bank and coupon offers. Another enticing offer is on the OnePlus Nord 4 5G , which will be available for ₹27,999, including the bank discount. If you’ve been eyeing a phone with top-notch camera quality and excellent performance, these OnePlus models are worth checking out. Enjoy significant savings on these high-performance phones during the sale!

iPhone





Calling all iPhone lovers! The iPhone 13 will be available at a whopping discounted price of just ₹47,999, down from its original price of ₹59,600, including bank offers. This is an incredible opportunity to own a premium device at a fantastic price. Don't miss out!

Samsung





The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G , known for its affordability within the renowned S series, will be available for just ₹24,999, down from its original price of ₹74,999. Additionally, the newly launched Galaxy M35 , which debuted during Amazon Prime Day, will also be on sale at a tempting price. This is a great chance to grab top Samsung models at unbeatable discounts!

Redmi

The Redmi 13C 5G (Startrail Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available at an attractive price of just ₹9,499. This impressive deal features a 50MP AI Dual camera, excellent display quality, and a battery life that lasts over 12 hours, making it a fantastic choice for those seeking great performance at an affordable price.

iQOO

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is available at a sweet price of ₹9,999, down from its original price of ₹14,499, thanks to bank offers. This is a great opportunity to grab a high-performance 5G phone at a fantastic discount.

