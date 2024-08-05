Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Must have Deals on Oneplus, Redmi, Samsung and more

The is a much-awaited shopping event offering spectacular deals across various categories. Starting at 12:00 AM (IST) on August 6th for and 12:00 PM (noon) for non-Prime members, the sale runs until August 11th.
This event features discounts on a wide range of products, including , , , and more. If you’ve been eyeing a new phone, now is the perfect time to invest. Amazon is offering significant discounts on high-performance phones from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Redmi.
With mobiles and accessories starting at just ₹6,799, the Great Freedom Festival presents an ideal opportunity to upgrade your tech and enjoy unbeatable prices on some of the best devices in the market.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale Banks Offers
During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, shoppers can enjoy fantastic bank offers to boost their savings. Payments made with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions come with a 10% instant discount. To maximise your savings, remember to select the 'Apply coupon' option wherever available. Additionally, many products feature no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and one-day deliveries, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective shopping experience.
Best Deals and Discounts on Smartphones on Great Freedom Festival sale on Amazon
OnePlus
The biggest deal of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is on the , available for just ₹16,999, down from ₹20,999, thanks to bank and coupon offers. Another enticing offer is on the , which will be available for ₹27,999, including the bank discount. If you’ve been eyeing a phone with top-notch camera quality and excellent performance, these OnePlus models are worth checking out. Enjoy significant savings on these high-performance phones during the sale!
iPhone
Calling all iPhone lovers! will be available at a whopping discounted price of just ₹47,999, down from its original price of ₹59,600, including bank offers. This is an incredible opportunity to own a premium device at a fantastic price. Don't miss out!
Samsung
The , known for its affordability within the renowned S series, will be available for just ₹24,999, down from its original price of ₹74,999. Additionally, the , which debuted during Amazon Prime Day, will also be on sale at a tempting price. This is a great chance to grab top Samsung models at unbeatable discounts!
Redmi
The (Startrail Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will be available at an attractive price of just ₹9,499. This impressive deal features a 50MP AI Dual camera, excellent display quality, and a battery life that lasts over 12 hours, making it a fantastic choice for those seeking great performance at an affordable price.
iQOO
The is available at a sweet price of ₹9,999, down from its original price of ₹14,499, thanks to bank offers. This is a great opportunity to grab a high-performance 5G phone at a fantastic discount.
Others
The is on sale for just ₹6,999, down from its original price of ₹8,999. It features a 90Hz Eye Comfort Display, IP54 dust and water resistance, and 48-month fluency, making it a great deal for its price. Additionally, the will be available at a discounted price of ₹12,999, down from ₹18,999, including bank offers. Both deals offer excellent value for high-quality tech.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the Great Freedom Festival?
The Great Freedom Festival is Amazon’s annual sale event offering substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more. It’s a prime opportunity to score great deals and exclusive offers.
How can I make the most of the discounts?
To maximize your savings, make sure to apply any available coupons during checkout. Look out for additional bank offers, EMI options, and exchange deals to further enhance your discounts.
How can I stay updated on the latest offers?
To keep up with the latest deals, check Amazon’s website regularly, follow their notifications, or sign up for email alerts to receive updates on special offers and flash sales.
Can I use multiple offers on a single purchase?
Yes, you can often combine multiple offers, such as bank discounts, coupons, and product-specific deals, to maximise your savings. Check the terms and conditions for each offer to ensure they can be used together.
The Bottom Line
The Great Freedom Festival is the perfect opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to grab unbeatable deals on a wide range of devices. With significant discounts on popular models and exclusive offers, this sale is a prime chance to upgrade your tech without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for the latest high-performance phone or a budget-friendly option, the festival has something for everyone. Make sure to check out the deals, apply any available offers, and enjoy the savings on your next smartphone purchase!
