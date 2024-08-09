What's Hot

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Big Discounts on Kitchen Chimneys – Up to 65% Off!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is here, and kitchen chimneys are up to 65% off! Dive into the best deals on top-selling models and upgrade your kitchen while these incredible discounts last. Check them out now!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is now live! It kicked off on August 6th at midnight for Prime members and at noon for everyone else, this spectacular event runs until August 12th. Don’t miss out on incredible discounts across a range of categories, from electronics, home appliances, audio tech to fashion, Camera and more.

Score up to 65% off on best-selling kitchen chimneys, transforming your cooking space with top-quality products at unbeatable prices. Plus, enjoy additional savings with a 10% instant discount up to ₹3000 when using SBI credit cards or EMI transactions.

For Prime members, the exclusive shopping edition is available for just ₹399, down from ₹499. Seize this opportunity to shop smart and save big on your favorite items. Dive into the sale now and make the most of these limited-time offers!

Best Deals on Kitchen Chimneys

Shop By Suction Powers

  1. 600-900 m³/hr: Ideal for smaller kitchens with light cooking, efficiently handles moderate smoke and odors.

  2. 900-1200 m³/hr: Suitable for medium-sized kitchens, effectively manages heavier cooking like frying or grilling.

  3. 1210-1350 m³/hr: Perfect for larger kitchens, can handle intense cooking with high smoke and grease levels.

  4. 1360-1490 m³/hr: Designed for spacious kitchens, excels at removing heavy smoke and strong odors quickly.

  5. > 1500 m³/hr: Best for large, open kitchens or commercial spaces, ideal for heavy-duty cooking with maximum ventilation.

Explore Deals on Curved Shaped Chimneys

Best Curved Shaped Chimneys
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Best Deals on Pyramid Shaped Chimneys

Best Pyramid Shaped Chimneys
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Top Deals on T Shaped Chimneys

Best T Shaped Chimneys
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Big Deals on Slant Shaped Chimneys

Best Slant Shaped Chimneys
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024?

  • The sale runs from August 6th (starting at midnight for Prime members and noon for everyone else) until August 12th.

Can I return or exchange items bought during the sale?

  • Yes, Amazon’s return and exchange policies apply during the sale, so you can shop with confidence knowing you can return or exchange items if needed.

How can I make sure I don’t miss out on the best deals?

  • Add items to your wishlist or cart in advance and keep notifications on for price drops or lightning deals, ensuring you grab the best deals before they sell out.

What payment methods are accepted during the sale?

  • All standard payment methods are accepted, including credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, and Amazon Pay. You can also opt for No-Cost EMI and Pay Later options on eligible purchases.

In Conclusion

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is your chance to snag incredible deals across a wide range of products, from electronics to fashion. With early access for Prime members, special discounts for SBI cardholders, and a variety of payment options, this sale offers something for everyone. Be sure to mark your calendar, take advantage of these limited-time offers, and make the most of the biggest shopping event of the year. Whether you're upgrading your home or treating yourself, the Great Freedom Festival is the perfect opportunity to save big and enjoy exclusive deals. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Chelsea Forward Raheem Sterling Says He Misses Playing For England
  2. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  5. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: FIR Against Father Of Ex-Trainee IAS For Threatening Officer Over Cabin Allocation
  2. PM Modi To Visit Wayanad On Aug 10 To Review Relief Efforts, Meet Landslide Survivors
  3. Kolkata: Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found At Hospital After Duty Hours; Probe Underway
  4. Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle
  5. Air India Tel Aviv Flights, Stopped Till Aug 8, Now Suspended Till Further Notice
Entertainment News
  1. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  2. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  3. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  4. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  5. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
US News
  1. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
  4. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
  5. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
World News
  1. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. Japan Warning: What Is Nankai Trough Megaquake, How Much Damage It Can Cause | Questions Answered
  4. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
  5. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign