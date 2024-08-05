What's Hot

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Dates, Deals, And Everything You Need to Know!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is approaching fast, bringing incredible deals for shoppers. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of this exciting event!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Dates, Deals, And Everything You Need to Know! Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Amazon's annual Great Freedom Festival Sale returns this year, offering a week-long celebration to mark Independence Day 2024. During this event, you'll find discounts on a wide range of products, from beauty essentials to laptops, smartphones, and more. It's the perfect opportunity to shop for various categories at reduced prices.

To help you make the most of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, we’ve compiled all the important details. Read on for information about the start and end dates, early access opportunities, and the best offers you can expect during this exciting shopping event.

Amazon Great Freedom festival 2024 Start and End Dates

For Prime Members: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 kicks off at 12:00 AM (IST) on August 6th exclusively for Amazon Prime members and ends on August 11th. If you haven't subscribed to Prime yet, you can sign up for ₹299 per month or ₹399 for the year to enjoy early access and exclusive deals.

For Non-Prime Members: For those without a Prime subscription, the sale starts on August 6th at 12:00 PM (noon), 12 hours after the early access for Prime members and ends on August 11th. This ensures everyone gets a chance to shop the fantastic deals.

Amazon Great Freedom festival 2024 Bank Offers 


During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, you can enjoy a 10% instant discount on payments made with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. To maximise your savings, don’t forget to select the ‘Apply coupon’ option wherever available. This ensures you receive the best possible deal on your purchases. Keep an eye out for additional offers and promotions that may enhance your shopping experience even further.

Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024


Smartphones: Mobiles and accessories will start at just ₹6,799, with benefits including No Cost EMI, exchange offers, and coupons for extra savings.

Electronics and accessories: During the sale, laptops will have discounts of up to ₹45,000, while other tech gadgets like tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and home audio will be up to 60-80% off.

Home Appliances: Up to 65% off, including washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. Take advantage of No Cost EMI, exchange offers, bank discounts, and applicable coupons for extra savings.

Smart TVs and Projectors: These will be up to 65% off, featuring new launches from top brands like VU, Sony, and Hisense. Save up to ₹5,000 with coupons and benefit from up to 12 months of No Cost EMI.

Home Kitchen and Outdoors: Items here will start at just ₹79, with Amazon brands offering a minimum of 50% off. Free delivery is available on the first order, along with No Cost EMI and other benefits.

Alexa and Fire TV: These devices will be up to 40% off. For example, the Echo Dot 5th Gen combo will be available at ₹5,249, down from ₹7,598, and the Fire TV Stick will be at ₹2,999, reduced from ₹4,999.

Fashion & Beauty: With up to 50-80% off, this is an ideal opportunity to upgrade your fashion game for the upcoming Indian festivals.

Daily Needs: With up to 60% off and over 9,000 deals at great prices, there’s a wide selection to choose from. Be sure to check them out.

Books, Toys, Gaming and More: Up to 80% off on books, toys, and gaming with deals on over 50 products from top brands.

Small and Medium Enterprises: Up to 70% off on small to medium local businesses featured on Amazon.

Travel Bookings: Up to 15% off on domestic and international flights, with ₹6,000 off on international flights. Plus, receive an additional 5% unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


How can I make the most of the sale?

  • To maximize savings, be sure to check the sale start times, use applicable coupons, and take advantage of No Cost EMI and exchange offers.

Is everything discounted during the sale?

  • The sale does not cover the entire Amazon catalog. However, shoppers can access hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly every product category.

What should I do if I face issues with my order? 

  • For any issues with your order, including cancellations or returns, visit Amazon's customer service page. They provide comprehensive support and solutions for order-related queries.

In Conclusion 


The Great Freedom Festival offers a fantastic opportunity to grab significant discounts across a wide range of products. With early access for Prime members and special offers on flights, appliances, and more, it’s an event not to be missed. Be sure to take advantage of the various deals, payment benefits, and exclusive offers to maximize your savings. Stay informed and prepared to make the most of this exciting shopping event. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

