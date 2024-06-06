AC Vs Cooler: The Ultimate Guide To Beat The Heat In India

India's climate varies greatly across its enormous territory, but one constant is the extreme heat that grips the country for many months each year. To overcome this, Indians typically use two cooling methods: air conditioners (ACs) and air coolers. Both have significant advantages and disadvantages, and their applicability is often determined by climate, cost, and specific requirements. This article compares air conditioners and coolers to help you make an informed selection.
The differences between air coolers and air conditioners are as follows:
Basic understanding
Air Conditioner
Cooling Mechanism: ACs use refrigerants to collect heat from indoor air and release it outside. This generates a cold and dry environment. Coolers, on the other hand, use evaporative cooling. Water flows through a filter, and a fan blows air through the moistened filter. As water evaporates, it absorbs heat from the air, creating a colder and more humid environment.
Climate Suitability: ACs work effectively in any climate, especially humid ones. Coolers, on the other hand, flourish in drought-prone areas. In high-humidity settings, cooler operation may become ineffective since the air is already struggling to absorb additional moisture.
Cooling Method: AC cool the air with a refrigerant, making the area colder and less humid while, coolers give moisture to the air, which makes them useful in dry conditions.
Temperature Control: ACs provide accurate temperature control, letting you set and maintain the desired temperature. Coolers give a refreshing sensation but lack the precise temperature control of air conditioners.
Installation requirement: Unlike air conditioners, air coolers do not need to be professionally installed. Air conditioners require comprehensive professional installation assistance, as well as proper preparations in and out of the room for the AC to fit properly.
Comfortability: Air conditioners provide more comfort because they can cool a room/hall or chosen location in minutes. Air coolers, on the other hand, may cool the rooms slowly.
Seasonal Use: Air conditioners are now designed with advanced technology and features that allow them to be utilized throughout the year. They may adjust the room's temperature as needed. Air coolers, on the other hand, are only suitable for use during the summer.
Cost Comparison
Initial Cost:
ACs are often more expensive to buy and install. Split and window air conditioners typically cost between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 or more, while coolers are more cheap, with costs ranging from ₹5,000–₹15,000.
Operating cost:
Regarding running costs, air conditioners and air coolers offer very different experiences. Air conditioners are notorious for their high electricity usage, typically consuming between 1,000 and 2,000 watts. This translates to higher monthly expenses on your electricity bill. On the other hand, air coolers are much more energy-efficient. They typically use only 100 to 500 watts, resulting in significantly cheaper operating costs. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly way to stay cool, an air cooler might be the better option.
Installation and Maintenance
Air Conditioner
To ensure that your air conditioner functions smoothly, both installation and maintenance must be done properly. Professional installation is required, especially for split systems and window units, to ensure optimal operation and safety. Once your air conditioner is operational, frequent maintenance is essential to keeping it efficient and extending its life. This involves cleaning the filters regularly, monitoring the refrigerant levels, and doing basic unit maintenance. By following these instructions, you can enjoy cool comfort for many years to come.
Air Coolers:
Setting up your air cooler is simple! Simply fill the water tank, plug it in, and you're ready to go. Maintaining it is just as simple. To keep things fresh, clean the water tank and any pads it utilizes regularly. Make sure nothing is blocking the airflow vents for best efficiency.
Comfort and Health Factors
Air Conditioner
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems play an important role in keeping the indoor climate comfortable. They accomplish this by accurately regulating temperature and reducing humidity. This can have a positive health impact by improving indoor air quality with proper filtering. However, excessive usage of HVAC systems can have negative consequences, including dry skin and respiratory difficulties.
Air coolers:
Air Coolers can provide significant comfort in dry areas. They can help your skin and respiratory health by introducing moisture into the air. This promotes a healthier environment by reducing dryness, which can irritate the skin and airways. However, coolers require clean water to provide the best health advantages. Using dirty water can promote the growth of mould and germs, counteracting the humidifier's beneficial effects.
Environmental Impact
Air Conditioner
Air conditioners can have both positive and negative environmental effects. On the one hand, their dependency on power and refrigerants may contribute to a higher carbon footprint. However, there is a positive side. Advances in inverter technology and the use of eco-friendly refrigerants are helping to lessen air conditioners' environmental impact
Air coolers:
Coolers provide a more environmentally friendly approach to temperature regulation than other solutions. While they need water to function, their environmental impact is minor. This is because, unlike many other cooling systems, coolers require very little electricity and contain no toxic chemicals.
Air Cooler Vs Air Conditioners FAQ
In what climates do air conditioners and air coolers work best?
Air Conditioners: Effective in any climate, especially humid ones.
Air Coolers: Best suited for dry, drought-prone areas. Less effective in high-humidity settings.
How do the operating costs of air conditioners and air coolers compare?
Air Conditioners: High electricity usage, consuming between 1,000 and 2,000 watts, leading to higher monthly electricity bills.
Air Coolers: More energy-efficient, using only 100 to 500 watts, resulting in significantly lower operating costs.
What maintenance do air conditioners and air coolers require?
Air Conditioners: Require regular professional maintenance, including filter cleaning, refrigerant level monitoring, and general unit upkeep.
Air Coolers: Simple maintenance, such as regularly cleaning the water tank and pads, and ensuring airflow vents are not blocked.
What is the environmental impact of using air conditioners versus air coolers?
Air Conditioners: Higher carbon footprint due to electricity use and refrigerants, though advances in technology are reducing this impact.
Air Coolers: More environmentally friendly, requiring minimal electricity and no toxic chemicals, though they do use water.
The choice between an air cooler and an air conditioner is mostly determined by your needs and usage scenarios. Both have persuasive arguments in their favour, but the most important considerations are your budget, the climate conditions where you reside, and your cooling requirements in terms of power and speed. Regardless of the way you take it, there are several options available from reputable manufacturers that you can purchase right now. Both cooling solutions have their benefits and cater to different needs, ensuring comfort and peace in this sweating summer in India.
