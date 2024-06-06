AC Vs Cooler: The Ultimate Guide To Beat The Heat In India

The choice between an air cooler and an air conditioner is mostly determined by your needs and usage scenarios. Both have persuasive arguments in their favour, but the most important considerations are your budget, the climate conditions where you reside, and your cooling requirements in terms of power and speed. Regardless of the way you take it, there are several options available from reputable manufacturers that you can purchase right now. Both cooling solutions have their benefits and cater to different needs, ensuring comfort and peace in this sweating summer in India.