7 Best Face Serums for Men in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best overall: Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum stands out with its 12 ml volume, enriched with a blend of 26 Ayurvedic herbs including saffron and sandalwood, providing a complete age-defying solution for radiant skin.

Best budget: Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete 30X Vitamin C Booster Face Serum offers affordability with its 50 ml volume, boasting a potent formula enriched with Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Salicylic Acid, instantly brightening the skin and reducing spots over time.

Men have started to take care of their skin, just like women have, but there aren't many resources out there to help them make informed decisions. To bridge this gap, we have curated a list of the best face serums for men.

Face serums are lightweight, fast-absorbing liquids that deliver powerful ingredients directly into the skin. They are designed to target specific skin concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging, and brightening.

In our guide, you'll find a variety of serums suited to different skin types and concerns. Whether you're looking to combat fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone, or simply hydrate and refresh your skin, our selection has you covered.

We understand that choosing the right skincare product can be overwhelming, so we've narrowed down the options to make your decision easier. With our guide, you can confidently choose a face serum that will help you achieve healthier, more radiant skin.