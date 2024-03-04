7 Best Face Serums for Men in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum stands out with its 12 ml volume, enriched with a blend of 26 Ayurvedic herbs including saffron and sandalwood, providing a complete age-defying solution for radiant skin.
Best budget: offers affordability with its 50 ml volume, boasting a potent formula enriched with Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Salicylic Acid, instantly brightening the skin and reducing spots over time.
Men have started to take care of their skin, just like women have, but there aren't many resources out there to help them make informed decisions. To bridge this gap, we have curated a list of the best face serums for men.
Face serums are lightweight, fast-absorbing liquids that deliver powerful ingredients directly into the skin. They are designed to target specific skin concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging, and brightening.
In our guide, you'll find a variety of serums suited to different skin types and concerns. Whether you're looking to combat fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone, or simply hydrate and refresh your skin, our selection has you covered.
We understand that choosing the right skincare product can be overwhelming, so we've narrowed down the options to make your decision easier. With our guide, you can confidently choose a face serum that will help you achieve healthier, more radiant skin.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a face serum for men
Skin Type: Determine whether your skin is oily, dry, combination, or sensitive. Choose a serum that is formulated to address the specific needs of your skin type.
Ingredients: Look for serums with high-quality, effective ingredients that target your skin concerns. Common ingredients include hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for brightening, retinol for anti-aging, and niacinamide for overall skin health.
Concerns: Identify your primary skincare concerns, such as fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, uneven texture, or acne. Select a serum that is specifically designed to address these concerns.
Texture: Consider the texture and consistency of the serum. Some serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing, while others may be thicker or more emollient. Choose a texture that feels comfortable on your skin and suits your preferences.
Sensitivity: If you have sensitive skin, opt for a serum that is fragrance-free and formulated with gentle ingredients to minimise the risk of irritation or allergic reactions.
SPF Protection: While not all serums contain SPF, consider whether you prefer a serum with added sun protection to help prevent damage from UV rays.
Compatibility: Ensure the serum is compatible with other skincare products you use.
How we picked them for you
Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research, scouring reputable sources, expert reviews, and user feedback to identify the most highly recommended face serums for men.
Ingredient Analysis: We carefully scrutinised the ingredients of each serum, focusing on potent and effective components known for targeting specific skincare concerns like hydration, anti-aging, and brightening.
User Feedback: We took into account real user experiences and feedback to gauge the effectiveness, texture, absorption, and overall satisfaction with each serum.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised reputable brands known for their commitment to quality, safety, and efficacy in skincare formulations, ensuring that you receive products you can trust.
Value for Money: Lastly, we considered the overall value proposition of each serum, balancing quality, performance, and price to ensure that you get the best bang for your buck.
Below is a list of best face serums for men in India along with their price
Achieve youthful, vibrant skin with COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence. Formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight serum deeply nourishes and moisturises men's skin, fading dark spots and improving texture. Infused with sodium hyaluronate, it plumps and soothes, leaving skin revitalised and illuminated. Perfect for dull, rough, or damaged skin, this Korean skincare essential delivers unmatched hydration and anti-aging benefits for a natural, healthy glow.
Specifications:
Price: 1,046 (
MRP 145028% Off)
Brand: COSRX
Volume: 100 ml
Skin Type: All
Ingredient: Snail Mucin
Form: Cream
Weight: 136 g
Scent: Unscented
Free of: Alcohol
Pros
Cons
Improves skin texture noticeably
May not address all aging concerns
Effective dark spot fading
Some may find it pricey
Provides intense hydration
Soothes and repairs damaged skin
Lightweight and fast-absorbing
Suitable for all skin types
User’s Testimonial: Dermatologist kind of had a tough time healing red bumps on my forehead. Combination of moisturiser (ceramide, niacinamide, vit C), this lovely product and petroleum jelly in that order has healed almost 50-60 percent of it in under two weeks. I was using moisturiser before I bought this product so I suppose it was the mucin and petroleum jelly in addition. Overall my skin is brighter and smoother as well as plumper. So this product worked for me.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and over 10,000 recent purchases last month, this snail mucin essence is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and popularity among satisfied customers.
Advertisement
Experience the age-defying power of Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid. This Ayurvedic night serum, enriched with saffron, brightens and illuminates skin while reducing dark spots for a radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this facial oil revitalises and nourishes, promoting youthful skin. Harnessing the potency of 14 Ayurvedic ingredients, including saffron and lotus, it evens skin tone and defends against aging stressors, ensuring overall skin rejuvenation.
Specifications:
Price: 3,495
Brand: Kama Ayurveda
Type: Facial Oil
Scent: Sandalwood, Lavender, Rose
Form: Oil
Active Ingredient: Saffron
Net Quantity: 12 ml
Skin Type: Normal
Special Ingredients: Rose, Mogra, Lavender, Vetiver
Item Volume: 12 ml
Pros
Cons
Brightens skin effectively
Scent may be overpowering for some
Even skin tone
Expensive
Nourishes and hydrates skin deeply
Defends against aging stressors
Promotes overall skin rejuvenation
Clinically tested and dermatologically proven
User’s Testimonial: It is very good serum for skin and especially when ageing is big problem amongst 20 + as well because our environment is full of pollution and free radicals which are extremely harmful for skin.This serum helps in repairing the skin so well :)) Must have :))
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective brightening and skin rejuvenating properties, backed by a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon.
Get glowing, youthful skin with Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam Skin Brightening Face Oil. This natural anti-aging serum, infused with 26 Ayurvedic herbs including saffron and sandalwood, reduces pigmentation and dark spots while improving skin elasticity. Experience brighter, firmer skin in just 28 days, thanks to the collagen-boosting properties of saffron. This hydrating serum combats dullness and dryness, leaving your skin refreshed and radiant without a heavy skincare routine.
Specifications:
Price: 1,245 (
MRP 1,49517% Off)
Brand: Blue Nectar
Type: Face Oil
Size: 30ml
Skin Type: Combo, Sensitive, Dry, Normal
Benefits: Skin Brightening, Wrinkle Reduction
Scent: Herbal Saffron & Sandalwood
Brand: Blue Nectar
Form: Serum
Active Ingredient: 26 Ayurvedic Herbs
Pros
Cons
Effective pigmentation reduction
Strong herbal scent
Visible results in 28 days
Not very effective on dark circles
Lightweight non-sticky texture
Intense hydration for dull skin
Collagen-boosting saffron ingredient
Ayurvedic formulation
User’s Testimonial: I have been using this serum every night for a little more than 3 weeks, around 4 weeks. The oil gets absorbed quickly, there is hardly anything left on the skin after gently massaging it. My skin feels smooth & soft. Doesn't cause any breakout or skin irritation.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for visible results in 28 days and effective pigmentation reduction. Rated 4 stars on Amazon from 3,700+ ratings, indicating high customer satisfaction.
La Roche-Posay Pure Retinol Face Serum is a potent anti-aging solution for men, delivering smoother, hydrated skin with reduced wrinkles and premature sun damage. Enriched with vitamin B3, this serum strengthens and soothes sensitive skin while refining and renewing the complexion. Its lightweight, hydrating texture visibly renews the skin, creating a more luminous appearance. With key ingredients like pure retinol and niacinamide, it promotes surface cell turnover and restores the skin's moisture barrier for a brighter, smoother complexion.
Specifications:
Price: 1,944 (
MRP 3,00035% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
Type: Face Serum
Size: 1.0 fl. oz
Skin Type: Sensitive
Active Ingredient: Pure Retinol, Vitamin B3
Texture: Lightweight, Hydrating
Fragrance: Yes
Dermatologically Tested: Yes
Pros
Cons
Effective for reducing wrinkles
May cause irritation in some
Lightweight and hydrating texture
Not suitable for all skin types
Suitable for sensitive skin
Visibly renews the complexion
Dermatologically tested and allergy-tested
Promotes smooth hydrated skin
User’s Testimonial: My skin has improved a lot thanks to the daily use of this serum, and I also know that it has worked a lot on me (I have used it every day for 2 months, a super generous amount (I also use it on my chest and neck)) and it has helped me to have skin without blemishes, dilated pores and skin irregularities.
Why it's worth buying: With 81% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, this face serum is worth buying for its effective hydration, renewal, and suitability for sensitive skin, delivering smoother, younger-looking skin.
Advertisement
Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Dark Spot Corrector Face Serum is a powerful daily anti-wrinkle serum for men, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, and Vitamin C. This serum helps brighten and even skin tone while reducing stubborn dark spots and skin discoloration. It improves skin clarity and radiance, revealing younger-looking skin in just one week. The lightweight gel formula absorbs quickly, instantly brightening the skin and diminishing the look of skin discoloration. Gentle enough for all skin tones, this serum is suitable for daily use to transform dry skin into a self-care experience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,795 (
MRP 6,80059% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Type: Face Serum
Volume: 1 oz
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Vitamin C
Form: Gel
Weight: 1 oz
Pros
Cons
Effective dark spot corrector
May cause sensitivity in some
Instantly brightens skin tone
Results may vary individually
Noticeable results in one week
Hydrates and smooths wrinkles
Absorbs quickly into the skin
Reduces dark spots and discoloration
User’s Testimonial: I had been using this product on the backs of my hands. It has significantly faded sun damage/dark spots. It has not caused any irritation to my sensitive skin. Would purchase again.
Why it's worth buying: With 4.2 stars from over 9000 ratings, this serum is highly effective, brightening skin tone and reducing dark spots, making it a worthwhile purchase for achieving radiant skin.
Minimalist Retinol 0.6% Face Serum is a medium-strength, anti-aging serum designed for men and women. Formulated with 0.6% pure Retinol, it effectively reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Enhanced with Coenzyme Q10, this serum energises skin cells and provides antioxidant effects, protecting the skin from oxidative damage and reversing signs of aging. The water-free formulation, featuring Rosehip Oil and Squalane, ensures the stability of Retinol, while the UV protective bottle maintains its efficacy.
Specifications:
Price: 616 (
MRP 6495% Off)
Brand: Minimalist
Type: Face Serum
Strength: Medium
Active Ingredient: Retinol 0.6%
Formulation: Water-free
Base Ingredients: Rosehip Oil, Squalane
Bottle: UV Protective
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
High-quality ingredients
May cause dryness or irritation
Stable Retinol formulation
Not suitable for sensitive skin
Energises skin cells
Protects against oxidative damage
Effective for fine lines
User’s Testimonial: Amazing product I ve been using for 3 weeks. Started very slowly like twice in a week at night. I like the glow it gives and I also noticed the fine lines on my forehead are slowly disappearing.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective fine line reduction and high-quality ingredients. Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with 2K recent purchases last month.
Garnier Bright Complete 30X Vitamin C Booster Face Serum is a powerful solution for men seeking to revitalize their skin. Enriched with 2% Niacinamide and 0.5% Salicylic Acid, this lightweight serum instantly brightens the skin and reduces spots over time. Infused with antioxidants like Vitamin C and lemon extracts, it combats dullness, acne marks, pigmentation, and dark spots, leaving the skin refreshed and glowing. Suitable for all skin types, this serum is the perfect addition to any skincare routine for men looking to achieve brighter, spotless skin.
Specifications:
Price: 481 (
MRP 87545% Off)
Brand: Garnier
Skin Type: All
Volume: 50 ml
Active Ingredient: Vitamin C
Other Ingredients: Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid
Form: Drop
Weight: 50 mg
Material: Natural
Pros
Cons
Brightens skin instantly
May cause irritation in sensitive skin
Combats dark spots effectively
Results may vary for individuals
Lightweight and non-oily formula
Fast absorbing for quick results
Replenishes lost glow effectively
User’s Testimonial: I would highly recommend this Vitamin C serum by Garnier to treat dull skin and minimise to an extent open pores. This should be used on a consistent basis day and night for 2 weeks to see the results. This serum is very light in texture and easily gets absorbed into the facial skin.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for instant glow and spot reduction. Best-selling on Amazon with 8K recent purchases last month.
Advertisement
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
When should I apply a face serum in my skincare routine?
Face serums are typically applied after cleansing and toning and before moisturising. This allows the active ingredients in the serum to penetrate deeply into the skin for optimal results.
How often should I use a face serum?
The frequency of use depends on the serum and your skin type. Generally, using a face serum once or twice daily yields the best results, but it's essential to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.
Are face serums suitable for oily skin?
Yes, many face serums are formulated to be lightweight and non-comedogenic, making them suitable for oily skin types. Look for serums labelled "oil-free" or "non-comedogenic" for best results.
Do face serums have any side effects?
While most face serums are well-tolerated, some individuals may experience mild irritation, redness, or sensitivity, especially when first starting to use a new product. It's essential to patch-test and introduce products gradually into your skincare routine.
How long does it take to see results from using a face serum?
Results vary depending on the serum and the individual's skin concerns. While some people may notice improvements in skin texture and radiance within a few days, it may take several weeks or even months to see significant changes in fine lines, wrinkles, or hyperpigmentation.
In Conclusion
Face serums for men offer a targeted solution for various skincare concerns like aging, hydration, and brightening. With potent ingredients like Vitamin C, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid, these serums penetrate deep into the skin, delivering visible results.
Considering the benefits they offer, investing in a quality face serum from our list of recommendations can be a smart choice to revitalise your skincare routine and boost your confidence. Try one today and experience the difference for yourself!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change