7 Best Eureka Forbes Vacuum Cleaners In India (2024)

Effortlessly maintain a pristine home with these reliable and efficient Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners in India

February 3, 2024

Eureka Forbes Vacuum cleaners

Our Top Picks 

  • Best Overall: The Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, with its Smart Voice Control, 3D Laser Mapping, and powerful 2700-Pa motor, ensures a comprehensive and convenient cleaning experience.

  • Best Suction Power: The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo, equipped with a robust 1400W motor, 20 liters tank capacity, and versatile accessories, stands out for its powerful suction and efficient cleaning performance.

  • Best for Pet Hair: The Eureka Forbes Supervac 1600 Watt, boasting a high suction power of 1600 Watts and a Cyclone System, is an ideal choice for tackling pet hair, dirt, and dust effectively.

  • Best Budget: The Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts, with its affordable pricing, 700W motor, and Washable HEPA Filter, provides a budget-friendly option without compromising on essential features for efficient cleaning.

Eureka Forbes is India's No 1 vacuum cleaner brand and has long been synonymous with cutting-edge home cleaning solutions. Their range of vacuum cleaners stands as a testament to their commitment to innovation and performance.

The best Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners in India are revered for their powerful suction capabilities, adept at tackling various types of dirt and debris. These appliances boast advanced filtration systems that ensure not only a pristine home but also a healthier living environment by trapping allergens and fine particles.

Whether it's the compact and manoeuvrable models for quick spot cleaning or the robust, feature-rich variants for comprehensive home maintenance, Eureka Forbes has a vacuum cleaner to suit every requirement.

In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the best Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners available in the Indian market, exploring their unique features, performance attributes, and overall value for homeowners seeking a reliable and efficient cleaning solution.

Things to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner from Eureka Forbes 

  • Cleaning Requirements: Assess your cleaning needs, considering the size of your living space, floor types, and the nature of dirt and debris you typically encounter.

  • Type of Vacuum Cleaner: Decide between upright, canister, handheld, or robotic vacuum cleaners based on your preferences and the specific areas you intend to clean.

  • Suction Power: Check the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, ensuring it is sufficient for your cleaning tasks, especially if you have carpets or deal with pet hair.

  • Filtration System: Evaluate the filtration system, as a good one can trap allergens and improve indoor air quality. This is crucial for households with allergies or respiratory concerns.

  • Bagged vs. Bagless: Choose between bagged and bagless models based on your convenience and preference. Bagless options are eco-friendly, but bagged models may be more suitable for allergy sufferers.

  • Attachments and Accessories: Consider the availability of attachments and accessories. Check if the vacuum cleaner comes with specialised tools for different surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.

  • Cord Length and Maneuverability: Ensure the cord length is adequate for your space, and evaluate the vacuum's manoeuvrability, especially if you have furniture or obstacles to navigate around.

  • Noise Level: Check the noise level of the vacuum cleaner, particularly if you plan to use it during quiet hours. Quieter models are more suitable for homes with sensitive occupants.

  • Energy Efficiency: Consider the energy efficiency of the vacuum cleaner, as this can impact your electricity bills in the long run.

How we picked them for you when curating the list 

  • Product Specifications: We delved into the technical specifications of each vacuum cleaner, evaluating factors such as suction power, filtration systems, and additional features. This allowed us to provide a comprehensive overview of the capabilities of each model.

  • Comparison of Models: We compared different Eureka Forbes models, considering their strengths and weaknesses. This comparative analysis enabled us to highlight the key differences and similarities, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

  • Consideration of Budgets: Understanding that budget plays a crucial role in decision-making, we curated a list that spans different price ranges. This ensures that there is a suitable Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner for every budget without compromising on quality.

  • User Feedback: We considered user feedback and ratings on various online platforms to understand the experiences of individuals who have used Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners. This helped us gauge user satisfaction and identify any common issues

  • Comprehensive Coverage: Our list aims to provide a comprehensive coverage of Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, considering different types, models, and their suitability for various cleaning needs. This ensures that you can find the most suitable option for your specific requirements.

Here's a list of best Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners in India along with their prices 

  1. Eureka Forbes Supervac bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Sure from Forbes Super Vac, a powerful bagless vacuum cleaner, boasts a 1600 Watts motor for robust 21 KPA suction, effectively tackling dirt, dust, and mites. Its Cyclone System enhances airflow, separating dust from air to maintain peak performance. With variable power control, it adapts to diverse cleaning needs. The auto cord winder ensures secure storage, and easy dust disposal adds convenience. Compact and lightweight, it comes with a range of accessories for efficient, hassle-free cleaning. Ideal for hard floors, its HEPA filter enhances air quality. Bring home this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner for a reliable, high-performance cleaning companion with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,999 (MRP 9,999 30% Off)

  • Power: 1600 Watts motor

  • Suction: 21 KPA powerful suction

  • Capacity: 2 litres dust tank

  • Filtration: HEPA filter for air quality

  • Cord Length: 5 metres

  • Weight: 5 kilograms

  • Accessories: 7 included accessories

ProsCons
Efficient cyclonic technologyWheels are a bit flimsy
Modern and functional designSmall 2 duster filter
Performance is exceptional
Handy and small in size
Powerful suction and versatile attachments
Ensure every nook and cranny is spotless
Precise GPS with multiple systems
Integration with a rich app ecosystem
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: This is an amazing product from Eureka Forbes. The vacuum cleaner is small and compact but yet very powerful. The accessories are very useful, thereby helping in cleaning the carpet, marble floor, tiles, sofa, and curtains. I personally used it on all surfaces mentioned above and it works great.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.3-star rating, the Eureka Forbes Super Vac combines powerful suction, user-friendly features, and versatility, earning it Amazon's Choice recognition.

Shop Now!

2. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner, featuring a potent 1200W motor, offers robust suction to eliminate embedded dust and dirt from upholstery and various surfaces. Equipped with 3 swivel wheels for easy movement, an auto cord winder, and a dust bag full indicator, this canister vacuum ensures convenient and efficient cleaning. The package includes multiple accessories, such as a floor cum carpet brush and crevice nozzle, catering to diverse cleaning needs. With a 2-litre capacity and a user-friendly design, the Quick Clean DX is your go-to solution for daily cleaning, providing a tidy home effortlessly. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,699 (MRP 4.499 18% Off)

  • Power: 1200W 

  • Capacity: 2 litres 

  • Hose Length: 5 feet 

  • Wheels: 3 swivel wheels 

  • Indicator: Dust bag full indicator

  • Accessories: Multiple tools 

  • Weight: 3.6 kilograms 

ProsCons
Quick and efficient daily cleaningSmall cord length
Pick up dirt, dust, and debris from both carpets and hard floorsNoisy operation
Affordable and easy to useTends to heat up quite quickly
Hassle free to assemble
Powerful suction capability
Portable and user-friendly
Dust bag full indicator alert
Integration with a rich app ecosystem
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: Impressed with the vacuum cleaner's strong suction and compact design. It easily handles dirt and pet hair. Simple to manoeuvre, Overall, a reliable choice for everyday cleaning tasks.

Why it's worth buying: A best-seller on Amazon with over 38,000+ ratings affirms its reliability and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

3. Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner, India's top brand, features a robust 700W motor providing powerful 15.5 KPA suction and a blower function to combat dirt, dust, and mites. The washable HEPA filter traps tiny particles for ultra-clean air. With a bagless design and easy dust disposal, it ensures hassle-free cleaning on various surfaces. Lightweight and compact, this vacuum cleaner boasts a 4-metre long cord for convenient movement. Equipped with 6 accessories, it offers efficient cleaning for tiles, wooden floors, carpets, and more. Forbes Compact is the ideal choice for a user-friendly, powerful, and versatile cleaning solution, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,099 (MRP 3,299 6% Off)

  • Power: 700W motor

  • Suction: 15.5 KPA, Blower function

  • Filter: Washable HEPA

  • Capacity: 0.8 litres

  • Cord Length: 4 metres

  • Weight: 1.34 kilograms

  • Accessories: 6 included

ProsCons
Powerful suction and blower functionHeats up quickly
Lightweight and compact designmotor endurance could be improved
Washable HEPA for ultra-clean air
Bagless design helps with easy dust disposal
Sturdy and strong build quality
Easy to operate and assemble
Decent suction power
Integration with a rich app ecosystem
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: It has proven to be the best vacuum cleaner I have ever used. The suction power is truly remarkable, effortlessly lifting dirt and debris, leaving my floors impeccably clean. Really compact and easy to operate and maintain mechanism.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful suction, compact design, and the trust of 1,000 recent purchasers, recognized as an Amazon Choice product for top-notch performance.

Shop Now!

4. Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner redefines cleaning with innovative features. Utilise Smart Voice Control for hands-free operation, commanding your home's cleanliness effortlessly. The 3D Laser Mapping technology scans and creates real-time maps, ensuring precise cleaning in every corner. With a powerful 2700-Pa motor, it tackles stubborn dirt effectively, while Silent Mode minimises noise levels during operation. This multi-surface cleaner is versatile, suitable for wooden floors, marble, tiles, and carpets. Offering both dry vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities, it handles various cleaning tasks. With anti-fall and anti-collision sensors, this robotic cleaner guarantees a safe and efficient cleaning experience. Plus, you get to enjoy a 1-year warranty for added confidence.

Specifications:

  • Price: 28,499 (MRP 39,999 29% Off)

  • Operation: Silent mode

  • Smart Features: Voice control, 3D Laser Mapping

  • Suction Power: 2700-Pa motor.

  • Cleaning Modes: Dry vacuuming, Wet mopping.

  • Battery Life: 3200 mAh, 100-120 minutes runtime

  • Safety Features: Anti-fall, Anti-collision sensors

  • Dimensions: 34.5 x 34.5 x 9.5 cm

ProsCons
Impressive performanceRequires 4-5 hours for a full charge
Efficient voice-controlled cleaningMay be a little noisy
Multi-surface cleaner
Mopping feature is decent
User-friendly controls
Effortlessly removes dirt and dust
Powerful suction technology
Integration with a rich app ecosystem
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I got what I wanted! It cleans every inch. You don’t have to monitor how it is going around once you clear wires, tissue papers, ropes or stuff like that. Mapping capability is great. My most liked feature - You can define the area that you want to clean or don’t want. It collects fine dust too.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its advanced 3D Laser Mapping technology, ensuring thorough and precise cleaning with the convenience of Smart Voice Control, making household chores effortless and efficient.

Shop Now!

5. Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo 1400 Watts Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo is a go-to vacuum cleaner for versatile cleaning with its 1400W powerful motor and 20-litre tank capacity. Tackling both wet and dry spills effortlessly, it eliminates the need for separate equipment. The blower function efficiently blows away dust, and top-quality wheels ensure smooth mobility without floor marks. Equipped with HEPA filters, it ensures thorough cleaning on various surfaces like tiles, wooden floors, carpets, and more. With a 1-year warranty, this compact and lightweight vacuum cleaner delivers powerful suction, making it the safest and most efficient choice for a range of cleaning tasks.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,499 (MRP 9,999 35% Off) 

  • Power: 1400W motor

  • Capacity: 20 litres tank

  • Filter: HEPA filter

  • Functionality: Wet/Dry cleaning, Blower

  • Cord Length: 5 metres

  • Surface Recommendation: Ceramic tile

ProsCons
Excellent, light weight, and does the job wellMakes loud noise
Suction power is powerfulPlastic parts look fragile
Convenient to use with the help of bottom wheels
Large 20 litres storage capacity
Efficient dust removal
Versatile wet and dry cleaning
HEPA filter ensures thorough cleaning
Integration with a rich app ecosystem
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: This is the first vacuum cleaner I ever purchased. When I operated it, it was really a wonderful experience and I could see how effectively the machine sucks in the dust and cobwebs to leave the floors and corners neat and tidy. It's quite easy and convenient to use. The bottom wheels move the machine freely around.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 1400W motor, backed by 5000+ Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.1-star average.

Shop Now!

6.Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner, in striking red and black, combines the convenience of both upright and handheld designs. Weighing just 1.6 kilograms, its lightweight and compact form make cleaning effortless. With a powerful suction of 13.5KPA, it efficiently tackles dirt on hard floors. The bagless dust operation ensures hassle-free cleaning, while the HEPA filtration system traps fine particles for cleaner air. Designed for corded electric use, this versatile vacuum cleaner is perfect for quick cleanups and thorough cleaning sessions alike. Experience the dual functionality with Eureka Forbes, simplifying your cleaning routine.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 6000 50% Off)

  • Design: 2 in 1 (Upright and Handheld)

  • Weight: 1.6 kilograms

  • Suction Power: 13.5KPA

  • Capacity: 0.5 litres

  • Filter Type: HEPA

  • Power: 500 Watt Hours

  • Hose Length: 16 feet

ProsCons
Lightweight and compact for easy handlingHeating issues
Powerful suction tackles dirt efficientlyPerformance could be improved
Bagless dust operation provides convenience
Reusable filter and compact size
Suitable for hard floors
Excellent suction power
Long cord length helps with easy manoeuvrability
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: Very easy to assemble with multiple attachments. It has got a powerful suction. But what is most important to me is that it is light with the flexibility of being handheld or upright.

Why it's worth buying: It offers versatile cleaning with powerful suction, lightweight design, and HEPA filtration, making it a top choice. With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable and efficient solution for quick and effective cleaning tasks.

Shop Now!

7. Eureka Forbes ZeroBend Z10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Forbes ZeroBend Z10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner revolutionises cleaning with its innovative features. Employing ZeroBend technology, it effortlessly reaches challenging areas, ensuring a thorough clean. The powerful 12H Cyclonic Technology delivers 22 KPa suction in Turbo mode, while the Eco mode provides an impressive 40 minutes of runtime. Weighing a mere 1.67 kilograms, its compact design and Auto Hair Detangler make it perfect for multi-floor cleaning. The 4-stage cyclonic filtration system and washable HEPA filter ensure clean air discharge, and the LED display keeps you informed. With a super-fast charging battery and easy dust disposal, the Z10 is your convenient, noise-efficient cleaning companion.

Specifications:

  • Price: 27,999 (MRP 38,000 26% Off)

  • Technology: ZeroBend, Cyclonic, Auto Hair Detangler

  • Suction Power: 22 KPa (Turbo), 40 mins (Eco)

  • Weight: 1.67 kg, Compact Design

  • Filtration System: 4-Stage Cyclonic, HEPA, Steel Mesh

  • Battery: 25.5V, 4-Hour Charging

  • Accessories: 3-in-1 Motorized Brush, 5 Attachments

  • Additional Features: LED Display, Easy Dust Disposal, Docking Station

ProsCons
Deep cleans hard-to-reach areas4 hours charging time
Powerful suction with low noiseOnly 0.5-liter capacity
Lightweight and compact designNoisy in Turbo mode
Multi-floor cleaning versatility
Efficient 4-stage cyclonic filtration
LED display for informative notifications
Long cord length helps with easy manoeuvrability
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: Very modern and well designed cordless vacuum cleaner. The wall mount is a perfect accessory to put away and recharge the device, though it would probably need a professional to install it, definitely not a deal for an average person. Keeping with the excellent design, 2 accessories also get attached to the wall mount so you don't have to search for them. Only peeve is that the smaller brush doesn't have an attachment to the wall mount, so that needs to be stored somewhere else.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its ZeroBend technology and 4-stage cyclonic filtration that ensures a thorough and convenient cleaning experience.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often should vacuum filters be replaced?

  • It depends on the model, but generally, filters should be replaced every 3-6 months for optimal performance and air quality.

Are bagless vacuum cleaners better than those with bags?

  • Bagless vacuum cleaners offer convenience and cost savings as you don't need to purchase replacement bags, but the choice depends on personal preference and specific cleaning needs.

Are vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters necessary for allergies?

  • Yes, vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters trap allergens and airborne particles, making them an excellent choice for allergy sufferers, providing cleaner air

How do I deal with a vacuum cleaner that has lost suction power?

  • Check for clogs in hoses and filters, empty the dustbin, and ensure all attachments are properly connected to restore optimal suction power.

How do I maintain my vacuum cleaner for longevity?

  • Regularly clean or replace filters, empty dustbins, check for blockages, and follow the manufacturer's maintenance guidelines to ensure your vacuum cleaner lasts longer and operates efficiently.

Wrapping up

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners stand out for their reliability and efficiency. With powerful suction, innovative technology, and versatile designs, they cater to diverse cleaning needs. The curated list presents an array of options, ensuring you find the perfect match for your home. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes choosing from our selection an assured investment in a cleaner, healthier living space. Enhance your cleaning routine effortlessly by selecting a Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner from our recommended collection.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

