What's Hot

7 Best Anti theft Backpacks in India (2024)

Protect your valuables with the best anti-theft backpacks in India, boasting innovative features and stylish functionality for enhanced security.

Best Buy
Best Buy

February 2, 2024

Our Top Picks

Backpacks serve as indispensable companions for travellers, accommodating a myriad of essentials for a seamless journey. However, as our belongings get more valuable, especially our expensive laptops, smartphones, and tablets—the necessity for safe transportation grows. In a country like India, where pickpocketing is a concern, safeguarding your possessions becomes paramount to ensure an uninterrupted and enjoyable travel experience.

The dynamic world of travel gear has birthed a specialised category – anti-theft backpacks. These innovative designs surpass traditional options, offering travellers peace of mind and robust protection against potential thefts.

In this Article, we have curated a list of best anti-theft backpacks in India, exploring their innovative features and highlighting their ability to seamlessly blend security with style.

Advertisement

Key factors to consider before buying an anti theft backpack

  • Security Features: Evaluate the backpack's security mechanisms, such as lockable zippers, hidden pockets, and cut-resistant materials, to deter theft attempts.

  • RFID Protection: Look for RFID-blocking technology to safeguard your credit cards and passports from electronic theft.

  • Durability: Choose a backpack made from durable and water-resistant materials, ensuring it can withstand the rigours of travel and protect your belongings in various conditions.

  • Size and Capacity: Assess the size and capacity based on your needs. Ensure it can accommodate your essentials, including electronic devices, without compromising on comfort.

  • Comfort and Ergonomics: Check for padded straps, back support, and overall ergonomic design to ensure comfort during extended wear, especially if you plan on using it for long journeys.

  • USB Charging Port: Consider a backpack with a built-in USB charging port for convenient on-the-go charging of your devices.

  • Style and Design: Choose a design that suits your preferences and travel style, ensuring that the anti-theft features seamlessly integrate with the overall aesthetics.

  • Weight: Keep in mind the weight of the backpack, especially if you plan to carry it for extended periods. A lightweight yet durable option is ideal.

Advertisement

How we picked them for you 

  • Compartments and Organization: We assessed the design and functionality of the backpacks, emphasising the number and layout of compartments. An efficiently organised backpack enhances convenience and accessibility, ensuring that your belongings are well-protected and easy to retrieve.

  • Reviews and Ratings: Extensive research was conducted to analyse customer reviews and ratings. This firsthand feedback provides valuable insights into the real-world performance and user satisfaction with each anti-theft backpack.

  • Warranty: We prioritised backpacks that come with reliable warranties. A robust warranty ensures that you have a safety net in case of any manufacturing defects or issues that may arise during regular use.

  • Price: We considered anti-theft backpacks that offer a competitive price point, ensuring that you receive optimal value for your investment in terms of both security features and overall quality.

  • Brand Reputation: Well-established brands with positive reputations were given preference. Brand reliability is crucial when it comes to anti-theft gear, as established brands often adhere to high-quality standards and customer satisfaction.

Here's a list of best anti theft backpacks in India

Advertisement

  1. FUR JADEN Smart Tech Water Repellent Anti-Theft 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack

Advertisement

Fur Jaden's Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack redefines convenience with a built-in USB charging port for on-the-go power. Crafted with precision, this backpack features an anti-theft designed main compartment, ensuring the safety of laptops and essentials. The boat-styled spacious compartment is ideal for short getaways, complemented by small utility pockets for wallets and keys. Innovative design includes quick access front pockets and side pockets for added functionality. With a 1-year warranty, 25L storage volume, and durable PU material, this lightweight backpack suits professionals and college students. Elevate your style and stay organised effortlessly with Fur Jaden's Pro Series backpack.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,799 (MRP 4,000 55% Off)

  • Brand: Fur Jaden 

  • Size: 47 x 30 x 17 cm

  • Capacity: 25L

  • Weight: 900g

  • Compatibility: Up to 15.6" laptops

  • Material: Premium PU

  • Features: USB charging port, anti-theft design

ProsCons
Convenient on-the-go chargingZipper quality could be improved
Excellent material and finishNot compatible to accommodate large water bottle
Spacious compartments
stylish, functional, and secure
Well padded and comfortable
Completely water resistant
Lightweight and compact

User’s Review: The product has good cushioning to prevent damage from normal handling and travelling. The power bank adapter, back side compartment and compartment in the bag strap are strategically placed. The product looks durable and can carry a lot of weight, considering high-end gaming laptops. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its innovative features, including USB charging and anti-theft design, backed by a solid 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

2. Arctic Fox Slope Anti Theft 23 L Backpack

Arctic Fox's Slope Anti-Theft Backpack ensures worry-free travel with its advanced anti-theft design, concealing the main pocket zipper for enhanced security. The 23L backpack features a built-in USB port for convenient electronic device charging, with a water-repellent fabric protecting against splashes and rain. Equipped with smart organisers, including a laptop sleeve, tablet sleeve, water bottle pouch, and anti-theft compartment, this backpack combines functionality with style. The abrasion-resistant bottom adds durability, allowing you to confidently place it on various surfaces. With a one-year warranty, Arctic Fox delivers a versatile and secure backpack for your everyday adventures.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,439 (MRP 2,599 45% Off)

  • Brand: Arctic Fox

  • Size: 47x29x17 CM

  • Capacity: 23 Liters

  • Weight: 900 grams

  • Compatibility: 15-inch laptop 

  • Material: Water Repellent 400D Twill Polyester PU coated fabric

  • Features: Anti-Theft, USB Charging Port

  • Water Resistance: Water Repellent Fabric

  • Warranty: 1 Year

ProsCons
Durable quality constructionUsb port inside charges slow
Ample storage capacity
Gives a premium vibe
Small and compact design
Lightweight
Water-resistant material

User’s Review: Feels premium and looks really attractive. The colour I chose matches my helmet and I got a lot of compliments for this bag at work. There are many sections inside the bag as you'll see in some of the other reviews. It also comes with a rain cover which is nice. I'm happy with this and I hope it lasts long!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its secure design, USB charging, and water repellent features. High satisfaction with 67% 5-star ratings on Amazon emphasises its quality.

Shop Now!

3. Gods GHOST 25 ltr Anti Theft 15.6 inch Laptop Tech Backpack

Gods GHOST 25L Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack is the epitome of security and style and is the best backpack in the anti theft category. With a patented anti-theft design, it safeguards against pickpocketing, featuring a dedicated zippered laptop compartment for up to 15.6-inch laptops. The Ghost is built like a tank with an unbreakable fibre-reinforced outer shell, providing unmatched durability and protection. The backpack opens 180 degrees for efficient packing, includes advanced organisers, and boasts a weather-resistant construction. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended wear, making it perfect for urban adventures, bike rides, and travel. With an 8-year warranty and multiple design options, the Gods Ghost is your ultimate companion for rugged usage and fashion-forward functionality.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,579 (MRP 4,800 25% Off)

  • Brand: Gods 

  • Size: 47x29x17 CM

  • Capacity: 25L

  • Weight: 900 grams

  • Compatibility: Up to 15.6-inch laptops

  • Material: Water-repellent PU

  • Features: Anti-theft, USB charging port

  • Water resistance: Yes

  • Warranty: 8 years

ProsCons
Remarkable design and qualityNone
Spacious multiple compartments
Well-padded
zippers are of good quality
Lightweight yet durable construction
Stylish and functional design
Anti-theft features enhance security
Water-resistant fabric provides added protection

User’s Review: I bought the bag on July 15 2019, and I have used it throughout the days, in rain, wind and in Sun, it has travelled with me to my 100s of trips. The photo I uploaded is the latest photo after 4 yrs. One thing astonished me is how new and clean it looks after 4 yrs. It's the closest to real life magic. I can't praise this bag enough. Most points go to the wait balance design, which makes a 1kg laptop feel like 500 gms on your back. The highest quality material used, the compartment and organisation design that have helped me over the years.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design, advanced anti-theft features, and the trust of a 4.4-star rating from 8700+ satisfied Amazon customers.

Shop Now!

4. Red Lemon Swiss Cut Design 15.6 Inch Smart Laptop Backpack

Red Lemon's Swiss Cut Design Laptop Backpack is a go-to multifunctional bag, crafted with premium water-repellent polyester material for durability and protection against water. Its spacious 15.6-inch laptop compartment, front zipper pockets, and organised sections accommodate all your essentials. The bag's design incorporates wear-resistant hardware, a trolley strap for convenient travel, and a hidden anti-theft pocket for added security. Enjoy maximum comfort with airflow back ergonomics and adjustable shoulder straps. The foam-padded top handle ensures easy carrying. With a one-year warranty, this Swiss Cut Design Backpack from Red Lemon seamlessly blends built quality, storage space, comfort, and utility, making it your ideal companion for work, school, or college.

Specifications 

  • Brand: Red Lemon

  • Price: 1,798 (MRP 3,999 55% Off)

  • Size: 15.6 inches

  • Capacity: 2 compartments, 15.6" laptop sleeve

  • Weight: Lightweight design

  • Compatibility: Versatile, fits various essentials

  • Material: Water-repellent polyester

  • Features: USB charging port, anti-theft pocket

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Warranty: 1-year warranty

ProsCons
Remarkable design and qualityNone
Spacious multiple compartments
Well-padded
zippers are of good quality
Lightweight yet durable construction
Stylish and functional design
Anti-theft features enhance security
Water-resistant fabric provides added protection

User’s Review: Been using it for a year putting a lot of luggage for work like laptop, pouches, bottle, and much much more. It has worked so well and not even one stitch was removed here and there. Nice pockets and the best one is the one outside on the back for easy access to remove anything without getting the bag off your back. If you are someone who is looking to buy something sturdy and lasting and have a long commute to work, buy this

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying with a 62% 5-star rating on Amazon, emphasising its water-resistant design, spacious compartments, and the trusted Red Lemon brand.

Shop Now!

5. BANGE Multi Functional Water Proof Anti Theft 15.6 inch Laptop Backpack

The BANGE Multi-Functional Water-Proof Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack is a versatile companion designed for convenience and security. Crafted from premium water-resistant and scratch proof material, it ensures durability. The well-arranged spaced compartment with a soft laptop sleeve accommodates your devices, documents, and accessories. The backpack features an exterior hidden pocket for a water bottle, a built-in lock for added security, and a USB port for convenient charging. With wear-resistant hardware, adjustable shoulder straps, and a TSA lock for anti-theft, this backpack is a perfect blend of style and functionality. BANGE offers a one-year warranty, providing assurance of its quality and performance.

Specifications 

  • Price: 5,499 (MRP 6,999 21% Off)

  • Brand: BANGE 

  • Size: 30 x 16 x 47 cm

  • Capacity: 15.6-inch laptop, tablet, documents

  • Weight: 1.25 kg

  • Compatibility: USB charging, power bank connection

  • Material: Water-resistant, scratchproof

  • Features: Hidden pockets, TSA lock, adjustable straps

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Warranty: 1-year against manufacturing defects

ProsCons
Well-organised compartmentsNot many pockets inside
High quality laptop bagA little expensive
Unique design makes it eye catching
Compact and durable
Adjustable straps ensures comfortable wear
Hidden pockets add discreet storage options
Exceptional stitch quality

User’s Review: What did I dislike? Nothing to be honest. What did I like? The aesthetics of the bag is amazing. I instantly got attention from people asking about where I got it from, price, features etc. It saved my belongings from Rain without a rain cover. It has enough space to meet all my daily requirements and makes you look like a badass to some people too.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional quality, backed by a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, ensuring customer satisfaction and reliability.

Shop Now!

6. Safari 48 Cms Black Formal/Office/Laptop Backpack With Anti-Theft, Lock, Usb And Rfid

Safari presents a sophisticated solution with the 48 Cms Black Formal/Office/Laptop Backpack, ensuring style meets functionality. Designed from durable 900d polyester, this Vault Anti-Theft Backpack boasts a fixed combination lock for added security. With a USB port and RFID-safe pocket, it's perfect for modern needs. The 23L capacity and water-resistant material make it ideal for college or office use. Featuring a multi-utility organiser and a spacious compartment for a 17-inch laptop, it offers convenience without compromising on style. The sleek design, coupled with an efficient combination lock, makes this Safari backpack a reliable and secure choice for everyday use.

Specifications

  • Price: 1,077 (MRP 3,990 73% Off)

  • Brand: Safari 

  • Size: 48x34x17.5"

  • Capacity: 23L

  • Weight: 580g

  • Compatibility: 17-inch laptop

  • Material: 900d polyester

  • Features: Anti-theft, USB, RFID, lock

  • Water resistance: Yes

  • Warranty: Not specified

ProsCons
Zips are of high qualitySmall in size
Well built and spaciousNo zipped compartments inside
Neat and compact design
Comfortable and secure
Efficient anti-theft and lock features
RFID safe pocket ensures added security
Lightweight and ebay to carry

User’s Review: Product is worthy to be bought. It's waterproof and can fit an 16 inch laptop easily. Charging cable is good and it supports quick charging modes. Compartments are less but spacious. No doubt the bottle slot is missing but for offices and colleges this fulfils all the criteria.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design, advanced security features, and versatile functionality, this Amazon Choice product ensures style and safety in every commute. 

Shop Now!

7. Artistix Alpine Business Class Series Medium Size Anti Theft Laptop Backpack

The Artistix Alpine Business Class Series Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack is a 32-litre powerhouse crafted from high-density water-resistant nylon fabric. Its anti-theft design ensures the main pocket zipper is hidden, making it thief-proof with secret pockets for secure document storage. The 180-degree opening laptop compartment suits daily office use, college, or travel, offering ample space for essentials. Charging on the go is hassle-free with the built-in USB port, eliminating the need for a bulky power bank in hand. This backpack accommodates a 15.6-inch laptop with ease, featuring puffed handles for comfort and top-notch water-resistant nylon fabric for durability. A reliable and secure choice with a 12-month warranty.

Specifications 

  • Price: 1,783 (MRP 3,899 54% Off)

  • Brand: Artistix Alpine

  • Size: 48 x 32 x 18 cm

  • Capacity: 32 Litre

  • Weight: Not specified

  • Compatibility: 15.6 inch laptop

  • Material: High-density Nylon Fabric

  • Features: Anti-theft design, USB charging port

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Warranty: 12 months

ProsCons
Exceptional qualityZipper quality could be improved
Durable and functional bag
Multiple compartments and pockets
Sleek and professional
Comfortable to carry
Water and moisture resistant

User’s Review: One of the things I appreciate most about this bag is its versatility. It can be used as a shoulder bag or a backpack, depending on my needs. The backpack straps are well-padded and can be hidden when not in use. Overall, I highly recommend this laptop bag to anyone in need of a durable and functional bag for their device. It is well-designed, comfortable, and versatile.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status and impressive 4.4-star rating, offering a stylish anti-theft design and durable water-resistant nylon fabric.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are anti-theft backpacks effective?

  • Yes, anti-theft backpacks are designed with features like hidden zippers, lockable compartments, and cut-resistant materials, providing an added layer of security to protect your belongings.

Can I use an anti-theft backpack for daily commuting?

  • Absolutely, anti-theft backpacks are versatile and suitable for daily commuting, offering both style and functionality to safeguard your belongings in crowded spaces.

How durable are anti-theft backpacks?

  • Anti-theft backpacks are crafted from robust and durable materials, often with reinforced stitching and abrasion-resistant bases, ensuring longevity and reliability in daily use.

Can these backpacks fit under airline seats?

  • Generally, anti-theft backpacks are designed to be cabin-friendly, fitting under airline seats or in overhead compartments, making them suitable for air travel.

Can I wash my anti-theft backpack?

  • It's recommended to spot clean anti-theft backpacks using a damp cloth. Washing instructions may vary, and checking the product's care guidelines is advisable to maintain its durability.

In Bottom line 

We understand that your choice has to be perfect, and when it comes to anti-theft backpacks, our curated list offers assurance. With durable materials, smart designs, and favourable reviews, these backpacks prioritise security without compromising style. Consider the peace of mind, functionality, and positive user experiences – all pointing to a worthwhile investment. Choose from our curated list, and secure your belongings effortlessly.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
    Advertisement
    MOST POPULAR
    Advertisement
    WATCH
    Advertisement
    PHOTOS
    Advertisement