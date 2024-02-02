What's Hot

10 Best Wi-fi Routers for Home in India (2024)

Choosing the right Wi-Fi router is crucial for seamless connectivity. Explore top options for the best home Wi-Fi experience in India.

Best Buy
Best Buy

February 2, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps stands out for best wifi router for home with its AC2000 WiFi, high-power external antennas, and MU-MIMO technology, ensuring a reliable and fast connected home.

  • Best High Performance: TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 impresses with AC1200 dual-band Wi-Fi, boosted coverage with four external antennas, and advanced security features like WPA3, providing a fast and secure internet experience.

  • Best Gaming Router: D-Link DIR-825 1200Mbps takes the lead with AC1200 Mbps WAVE 2, Gigabit ports, and MU-MIMO technology for efficient simultaneous data transfer, enhancing the gaming experience.

  • Best Budget: The Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 offers reliable dual-band WiFi with speeds up to 1167 Mbps, a high-frequency 1 GHz CPU, and cost-effective performance, making it an ideal budget-friendly choice.

As millions of individuals rely on home-based connectivity for work, selecting the right best Wifi router for home has become a critical decision. Gone are the days when routers were solely responsible for streaming movies and facilitating gaming sessions. Today, they serve as the backbone for virtual offices, ensuring a seamless connection for virtual meetings, file transfers, and collaborative projects.

Simultaneously, the evolution of smart home technology has expanded the router's responsibilities to include managing an array of interconnected devices, from smart thermostats to security cameras.

In this era of heightened connectivity demands, finding a Wifi router that strikes the perfect balance between meeting professional requirements and staying budget-friendly is more challenging than ever. This guide explores the best router for home options available in India, aiming to assist users in navigating the complexities of the modern home networking landscape and ensuring a reliable and efficient Wi-Fi experience.

Advertisement

Things to consider before buying a Wifi router for your home

  • Speed and Performance: Consider the speed offered by the router, typically measured in Mbps. Assess your internet plan and the number of devices to ensure the router can handle your data requirements efficiently.

  • Wireless Standard (Wi-Fi Generation): Choose a router that supports the latest Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), for improved speed, coverage, and device handling, especially in environments with multiple connected devices.

  • Coverage Area: Evaluate the router's coverage area to ensure it blankets your entire home with a strong and stable signal. Factors like the size and layout of your home can impact coverage.

  • Frequency Bands: Dual-band or tri-band routers offer different frequency bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz). Dual-band is common for general use, while tri-band is beneficial for high-performance requirements.

  • Number of Antennas: More antennas generally translate to better coverage. Consider routers with multiple external antennas for enhanced signal strength and stability.

  • Security Features: Prioritise routers with robust security features, including WPA3 encryption, firewall options, and regular firmware updates. Security is crucial to protect your network and connected devices from potential threats.

  • Quality of Service (QoS): Look for routers with QoS settings, allowing you to prioritise specific devices or applications for a better overall internet experience, particularly during high network traffic.

  • Router Ports: Check the number and type of ports available on the router. Ensure it has enough Ethernet ports for wired connections, USB ports for file sharing or printer connectivity, and other ports as per your specific needs.

Advertisement

On what basis we chose them for you 

  • Ease of Setup and Management: We prioritised routers that offer a seamless and user-friendly setup process. Devices with intuitive management interfaces and, where applicable, mobile apps for easy configuration were given preference to enhance your overall user experience.

  • Future-Proofing: Anticipating the rapidly evolving technological landscape, we focused on routers equipped with features that support future advancements. Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and other forward-looking specifications were considered to ensure your investment remains relevant for an extended period.

  • Brand Reputation: We took into account the reputation of the router manufacturers. Established brands known for consistently delivering reliable and high-performance networking solutions were given priority to instil confidence in the durability and quality of the selected routers.

  • Customer Reviews: We extensively reviewed customer feedback and testimonials to gauge the routers' performance in diverse home environments. Positive reviews and high customer satisfaction played a crucial role in shaping our recommendations.

  • Budget Considerations: Recognizing the importance of staying within budget, we considered routers at various price points. Our goal was to present you with options that offer the best value for your investment, balancing performance and features with your financial considerations

Here's a list of best wifi routers for home in India

Advertisement

  1. TP-Link WiFi 6 AX1500 Mbps Archer AX10 Smart WiFi

Advertisement

Delivering blazing-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, the TP-Link Archer AX10 is your gateway to an advanced networking experience. With a robust triple-core CPU, this router ensures instant response to all network activities, minimising latency. Boasting Wi-Fi 6 technology, it handles multiple devices simultaneously, offering a lag-free environment for video chats and gaming. Beamforming technology and 4 high-gain antennas provide extensive coverage, while Gigabit Ethernet ports enable lightning-fast wired connections. Manage settings effortlessly with the Tether App or web interface. Amazon Alexa compatibility adds a layer of smart control, making this router a top choice for a future-ready, high-performance home network.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,599 (MRP 8,999 80% Off)

  • Brand: TP-Link

  • Speed: 1.5 Gbps Wi-Fi 6

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz Triple-Core

  • Coverage: Beamforming, 4 Antennas

  • Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet Ports

  • Technology: Dual-Band OFDMA, MU-MIMO

  • Setup: Easy via Tether App

ProsCons
Fast Wi-Fi 6 performanceRouter heats up sometimes
Extremely faster network speedSignal strength could be better
Quick hassle-free setup
Good lightweight build
Coverage range is excellent
Robust triple-core CPU
Easy to set up
Consistent and reliable connectivity

User’s Review: Best of the best in the market for home usage with multiple device connectivity without latency. Highly recommended to go for it without any second thoughts! Thank you TP-Link for creating this spectacular product!
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this wifi router stands out as a reliable choice, earning the coveted "Amazon Choice" label for its high performance and user satisfaction.

Shop Now!

2. Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router

Experience seamless connectivity with the Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router. Boasting a powerful 1GHz processor, this router ensures responsive performance and fast speeds for multiple clients. The four external antennas, equipped with high-power amplifiers, eliminate WiFi dead zones and provide extensive whole-home coverage. With MU-MIMO technology, enjoy a stable wireless connection and support for numerous connected devices. The AC10 delivers impressive dual-band speeds - 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867Mbps on 5GHz, ideal for streaming and gaming. Innovative features like Beamforming+ technology and configuration-for-quick-setup make it a top choice for robust, reliable home networking.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,308 (MRP 4,500 49% Off)

  • Brand: Tenda 

  • Speed: 300Mbps (2.4GHz), 867Mbps (5GHz)

  • Ports: 3x Gigabit LAN, 1x Gigabit WAN

  • Antennas: Four 5dBi external dual-band

  • Technology: MU-MIMO and Beamforming+

  • Processor: 1GHz for multi-client performance

  • Security: WPS and Application Control

  • Coverage: Whole-home with high-power amplifiers

ProsCons
Build and quality of construction is impressivePerformance could be improved
Setting up is quite easy
Fast dual-band speeds for streaming
Decent signal strength
MU-MIMO enhances multi-task capabilities
External antennas eliminate WiFi dead zones

User’s Review: I am really surprised with its performance and wifi coverage. Now I am getting full wifi coverage in every corner of my house and at full speed for 40 Mbps. No drop in speed at any distance within the house. I measured the wifi strength at different points inside the house with a wifi analyzer app. It's been a few days and i never experienced any internet dropouts. Overall best performance. 


Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar performance, backed by over 34,000 Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.1-star average, reflecting widespread user satisfaction.

Shop Now!

3. Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps, WiFi USB Dual Band Gigabit Wall Mount Router

Transform your home network with the Netgear R6850 AC2000 Mbps WiFi Router. You can  enjoy lightning-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2000Mbps, perfect for online gaming and HD streaming throughout your entire home. The 880MHz processor ensures high-performance connectivity, while the USB 2.0 port allows convenient wireless access to and sharing of USB hard drives. With AC2000 Wi-Fi and Gigabit wired connections, this router is ideal for HD gaming and videos. Benefit from MU-MIMO technology for simultaneous streaming to multiple devices and better wireless coverage, making it compatible with major internet service providers. Set up effortlessly with the Nighthawk App for ultimate control.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,595 (MRP 9,999 64% Off)

  • Brand: Netgear 

  • Speed: AC2000 WiFi, 300+1733 Mbps

  • Processor: 880MHz high-performance connectivity

  • Ports: USB 2.0 for wireless drive access

  • WiFi Bands: Dual-band technology

  • MU-MIMO: Simultaneous streaming to multiple devices

  • App Control: Nighthawk App for easy management

  • Antennas: Three high-power external antennas

ProsCons
High performance speedPricer
Build quality is solidDifficulty connecting with the PPPoE network
Excellent reception on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
Provides good network coverage
Nighthawk app helps with easy installation
Features and stability are great
Dual-band technology helps with optimal performance

User’s Review: In the past one month of use, I have not faced any issue with WiFi signal drop off / disconnection and the connectivity has been very stable. With about 12 devices connected, I have seen no issues with speed so far. Very happy with my purchase.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for AC2000 speeds, reliable performance, and user satisfaction with 67% awarding 5 stars on Amazon. 

Shop Now!

4. TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi

Upgrade your home network with the TP-Link Archer AC1200 C6 Wi-Fi Router, delivering impressive dual-band speeds - 867 Mbps at 5 GHz and 400 Mbps at 2.4 GHz. The MU-MIMO technology ensures 2× faster performance, seamlessly catering to multiple device connections. Equipped with four external antennas and Beamforming technology, it extends and concentrates Wi-Fi signals, eliminating dead zones. With support for Access Point Mode and easy setup via the TP-Link Tether app, transforming your wired connection into a wireless network is a breeze. Also you get to enjoy Gigabit connectivity for 10× faster speeds and advanced security with WPA3 for enhanced cybersecurity. Bring reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi to every corner of your home effortlessly with TP-Link.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,599 (MRP 4,999 48% Off)

  • Brand: TP-Link

  • Speed: AC1200 (867Mbps/5GHz + 400Mbps/2.4GHz)

  • Technology: MU-MIMO for 2× faster performance

  • Coverage: Four antennas with Beamforming technology

  • Security: Advanced WPA3 encryption protocol

  • Connectivity: Gigabit WAN/LAN ports for high-speed

  • Setup: Easy setup with TP-Link Tether app

  • Compatibility: Works with Windows, Linux, macOS

ProsCons
Provides reliable performanceExternal antennas may be bulky
Easy to use and set upSignal strength is poor
Sleek and sophisticated design
Ensures a stable connection
Fast dual-band Wi-Fi speeds
Extended coverage with Beamforming
Sufficient coverage

User’s Review: I highly recommend the TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 to anyone in need of a reliable and high-performance router. It's a solid investment that delivers on its promises and makes home networking a delightful experience. Kudos to TP-Link for creating such an outstanding product!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven reliability and customer satisfaction, with over 2,000 recent purchases last month and an impressive 38,000+ ratings. 

Shop Now!

5. D-Link DIR-825 1200Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router

Take advantage of fast internet access with the D-Link DIR-825 AC1200 Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Router. Offering reliable speeds of 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867Mbps on 5GHz, this router ensures seamless HD video streaming and fast online gaming. Equipped with four high-gain Omni antennas, it delivers an impressive wireless range. The MU-MIMO technology allows simultaneous data transmission to multiple devices, enhancing speed and efficiency. With one Gigabit WAN and four Gigabit LAN ports, enjoy high-speed wired connectivity. The router supports multiple operating modes, including Router, Access Point, and Repeater modes. Setting up is a breeze with the D-Link Assistant Mobile App or the intuitive web GUI setup wizard. Upgrade your network effortlessly with this feature-packed router.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,099 (MRP 3,500 40% Off)

  • Brand: D-Link

  • Speed: AC1200 Mbps, 300Mbps (2.4GHz), 867Mbps (5GHz)

  • Wireless Standards: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • Antennas: 4 High-gain Omni Antennas

  • Ports: 1 Gigabit WAN, 4 Gigabit LAN

  • Operating Modes: Router, Access Point, Repeater

  • Technology: MU-MIMO for simultaneous data transmission

ProsCons
High-speed dual-band performancePerformance could be enhanced
Easy to install and useConnectivity issues
Multiple operating modes provides flexibility
MU-MIMO technology enhances efficiency
Moderate signal strength
Provides adequate coverage

User’s Review: The product is undoubtedly good. I bought this after a lot of research. This is a mid-range router with high-end features at an affordable price. No other router came close to the features of this product at this price.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for AC1200 speeds, versatile operating modes, and the Amazon Choice label with 8000+ ratings ensure reliability and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

6. Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router

Enhance your home network with the Tenda AC5 V3 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band WiFi Router. With speeds up to 1167Mbps, this router ensures optimal performance for your 100Mbps fibre access, delivering a superior internet experience. The 1GHz high-frequency CPU, powered by advanced 28nm technology, guarantees stable and reliable connections. Enjoy seamless setup with the Tenda WiFi App, allowing local and remote management. With features like Smart Traffic Prioritization, WiFi schedule, and IPv6 support, the AC5V3.0 is designed for high-performance networking. Its security and remote control capabilities, along with various working modes, make it an ideal choice for home and business networks. Upgrade today for a smoother and faster internet experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,780 (MRP 3,500 49% Off)

  • Brand: Tenda 

  • Speed: AC1200 Dual-Band (867Mbps/5GHz + 300Mbps/2.4GHz)

  • Technology: 802.11ac Wave 2.0, MU-MIMO

  • Processor: 1GHz High-Frequency CPU (28nm)

  • Antennas: 4 External 6dBi Antennas

  • RAM: 32MB RAM for Reliable Connections

  • Modes: Multiple Operating Modes Supported

  • Security: IPv6 Support, WPS, Remote Access

ProsCons
Very easy to operateRange of 5 Ghz band is slight low
User friendly UIPower adaptor very cheap
Impressive speed
Excellent security features
Exceptional performance
Affordable pricing
Great coverage area
Multiple operating modes

User’s Review: I was in search of a router to function as a wireless repeater since my ground floor room had difficulty capturing the Wi-Fi signal from the 1st floor. When configured as a wireless repeater, I've noticed minimal bandwidth degradation, and the Wi-Fi coverage range is also quite satisfactory. If you're in need of a reliable wireless repeater, I would recommend giving this one a try.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for fast dual-band speeds, advanced features, and positive user reviews with a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon. Upgrade to reliable, high-performance networking with confidence.

Shop Now!

7. Netgear R6350 AC1750 Smart WiFi Router

The Netgear R6350 AC1750 Smart WiFi Router can turn your house into a fast-loading hub. 

With blazing Wi-Fi speeds up to 1750Mbps, it's perfect for 4K streaming, online gaming, and smart home devices. The 880MHz processor ensures high-performance connectivity, while the MU-MIMO technology allows simultaneous streaming to multiple devices. Ideal for large homes, it offers extensive coverage with three external antennas. With advanced QoS for smooth HD streaming and gaming, this router is compatible with current and future WiFi devices. Easy setup and management with the Nighthawk App make it a reliable choice for your connected home. Upgrade to seamless connectivity today.

Specifications 

  • Price: 4,899 (MRP 9,899 51% Off)

  • Brand: Netgear 

  • Speed: AC1750 WiFi (300+1450Mbps)

  • Technology: Simultaneous dual band 2.4 & 5GHz

  • Coverage: Large homes (up to 1750 sq. ft.)

  • Security: Advanced WiFi security (WPA3, AES encryption)

  • Connectivity: Five Gigabit Ethernet ports

  • Setup: Easy with Nighthawk App

ProsCons
Antenna quality is really goodKeeps losing internet connectivity
Excellent signal strengthPerformance could be better
Performance is exceptional
Advanced QoS optimised for smooth streaming
Compatible with current and future devices
Speed and coverage is reliable

User’s Review: I already had a higher model of Netgear and had no doubt about its performance. This one I bought for my permanent home. I didn't stay there, so I was using a cheap router. But now due to lock down my current stay has been long and I really struggle to cope with the existing WiFi signal. Hence order this Netgear router. I'm getting a superb performance out of it. It's kept on the 1st floor of our 2 storied house and a strong 5 GHz signal is available everywhere - ground floor as well as roof. There is no blind spot. Reliability is 100 time better than my existing one with no disconnection in last 10 days and super low latency.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for AC1750 speed, extensive Gigabit connectivity, and strong customer satisfaction with 62% giving 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Shop Now!

8. TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Dual Band Wireless MU-MIMO Router

Get TP-Link Archer C60 AC1350 Dual Band Wireless Router and enjoy lightning-fast Wi-Fi.Delivering speeds up to 867Mbps on the 5GHz band and 450Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, this router ensures optimal performance for all your wireless devices. The innovative antenna arrangement enhances coverage, minimising interference for a stable connection. With MU-MIMO technology, communicate with up to 2 devices simultaneously, boosting efficiency. Parental controls and Guest Network features provide personalised management, ensuring a secure network. The sleek design, along with advanced software functions, makes the Archer C60 an ideal choice for a stylish and high-performing home network.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,299 (MRP 4,599 50% Off)

  • Brand: TP-Link

  • Speed: 450 Mbps (2.4GHz) + 867 Mbps (5GHz)

  • Technology: 802.11ac Dual Band

  • Coverage: Superior with 5 Antennas

  • Security: Advanced Parental Controls, Guest Network

  • Connectivity: 4 LAN + 1 WAN Ports

  • Setup: Easy via Web Interface, Tether App

ProsCons
Build quality is decentFluctuates quite a lot of speed
UI is simple with explanationsTakes time to boot up and connect
Installation via Tether App is seamlessPower adapter stops working after a point
Excellent signal strength
Incredible coverage area
Fast and reliable connection

User’s Review: It covers a very large area without any interference in speed. Loved using it for three years and it has never disappointed me.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its impressive 4.3-star rating backed by over 76,000 Amazon reviews, indicating widespread user satisfaction. 

Shop Now!

9. D-Link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO AI Dual-Band Smart Router

The D-Link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO AI Dual-Band Smart Router, which boasts Wi-Fi 6 technology for lightning-fast speeds up to 1500 Mbps, is sure to enhance your home network like never before. With 4 high-gain Omni Antennas and gigabit ports, this router ensures high-speed wired and wireless connectivity. Set up effortlessly using the D-Link Eagle Pro AI Mobile App or the intuitive web GUI setup wizard. Benefit from D-Link's AI technology, including AI Mesh Optimizer, AI Wi-Fi Optimizer, AI Traffic Optimizer, and AI Parental Controls. Experience Wi-Fi 6 performance with OFDMA, BSS colouring, and Target Wake Time, providing smooth connectivity for various devices. Ensure a secure and clean network with WPA3 security standards. Enjoy enhanced coverage with customizable mesh WiFi and a 3-year warranty for peace of mind. 

Specifications 

  • Speed: Wi-Fi 6 AX1500 Mbps

  • Technology: Advanced AI Chipset

  • Coverage: Enhanced with 4 High-Gain Antennas

  • Security: WPA3, IEC 624431-4-1 Compliant

  • Connectivity: Gigabit Ports for High-Speed Wired

  • Setup: Easy D-Link Eagle Pro AI

  • Ports: Four Gigabit LAN, One WAN

  • Antennas: 4 High-Gain Omni Antennas

ProsCons
High-speed Wi-Fi 6 performanceRebooting issues
Easy to install and setupMay heat up at times
Fast and reliable internet
Decent UI
Great AI optimization
Enhanced coverage with 4 antennas
Connection is seamless

User’s Review: It covers a very large area without any interference in speed. Loved using it for three years and it has never disappointed me.

Why it's worth buying: Easy setup and enhanced coverage make it a smart investment for seamless connectivity.

Shop Now!

10. TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router

The TP-Link Archer C20 AC750 Dual Band Wireless Cable Router will improve your home network by providing smooth dual-band connections with a total capacity of 733Mbps. Experience lag-free work with 433Mbps over the 5GHz band and handle everyday tasks simultaneously with 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. The router boasts three stable external antennas, ensuring superior coverage and reliable performance throughout your home or office. With versatile working modes, easy setup, and the intuitive Tether app for convenient network management, this router is perfect for 2-bedroom houses. Enjoy parental controls, guest access, and advanced features like IPv6 and WPS button for a modern Wi-Fi experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,599 (MRP 2,399 33% Off)

  • Brand: TP-Link

  • Speed: 733Mbps Dual Band Connections

  • Technology: 802.11ac/n/a 5GHz, 802.11n/b/g 2.4GHz

  • Coverage: Stable, Omnidirectional, Superior Wireless Coverage

  • Security: WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA/WPA2-Enterprise, WPS button

  • Connectivity: Dual Band, 3 External Antennas

  • Setup: Easy, Intuitive Web Interface, Tether App

  • Ports: 1 WAN, 4 LAN Ports

ProsCons
Fast dual-band connectionsBasic parental control features
Stable signal with superior coverage
Easy setup with intuitive interface
Supports advanced security protocols
Versatile connectivity options
Guest network functionality available

User’s Review: It covers a very large area without any interference in speed. Loved using it for three years and it has never disappointed me.

Why it's worth buying: Proven reliability with 1K recent purchases and 76K+ ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a dual-band router?

  • A dual-band router operates on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, providing flexibility for various devices. The 2.4GHz band offers better coverage, while the 5GHz band offers faster speeds, ideal for high-performance tasks.

How do I improve my Wi-Fi coverage at home?

  • Enhance Wi-Fi coverage by placing the router centrally, minimizing obstacles, and using range extenders for larger spaces. Additionally, updating router firmware and optimising settings can improve signal strength.

What is MU-MIMO technology?

  • MU-MIMO allows routers to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously, reducing lag and improving overall network efficiency, making it ideal for households with multiple connected devices.

How many antennas do I need for better Wi-Fi performance?

  • More antennas can improve signal strength and coverage. However, the effectiveness also depends on the router's overall design, including technologies like beamforming and antenna placement.

What is the significance of IPv6 support in a router?

  • IPv6 supports future-proofing your network, ensuring compatibility with the evolving internet landscape and preventing potential connectivity issues as IPv4 addresses become scarce.

How do I troubleshoot slow Wi-Fi speeds?

  • Troubleshoot slow Wi-Fi speeds by checking for interference, updating router firmware, optimising channel settings, and ensuring devices are not too far from the router, maintaining a strong and consistent connection.

In Bottom line 

With an array of reliable options catering to diverse needs, our curated list offers routers designed for seamless connectivity. High speeds, advanced security, and expansive coverage ensure a robust Wi-Fi experience. Backed by positive reviews and recent purchases, our recommendations stand out for their performance and user satisfaction. Choose from our list, and effortlessly upgrade your home network today for a faster and more reliable internet connection.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
    Advertisement
    MOST POPULAR
    Advertisement
    WATCH
    Advertisement
    PHOTOS
    Advertisement