10 Best Whey Protein Powders in India (2024)

Delve into optimal muscle nutrition with the best whey protein powders in India. Quickly absorbed and rich in essential amino acids—your fitness journey begins here.

February 1, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance stands out as the best whey protein powder with its premium blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate, offering 27g of protein per serving with digestive enzymes, ideal for enhanced muscle growth and easy digestion.

  • Best Keto-Friendly: Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey takes the lead with its 100% whey protein isolate, containing 25g of protein per serving and being keto-friendly with low carbs, making it a perfect choice for those on a ketogenic diet.

  • Best Gluten-Free: AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein is our top pick for gluten-free options, featuring a blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate, providing 27g of protein per serving, and certified by Labdoor for accuracy and purity.

  • Best Budget: Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder takes the budget-friendly spot, delivering 24g of whey protein per serving, making it a cost-effective yet high-quality option for fitness enthusiasts on a budget.

When it comes to effective muscle nourishment, whey protein stands out as a cornerstone. Recognized for its completeness and high-quality protein content, this animal based protein contains all essential amino acids crucial for muscle development and repair. 

One of the key advantages of whey protein lies in its remarkable digestibility. Compared to other protein sources, whey is rapidly absorbed from the gut, ensuring swift delivery of essential nutrients to the muscles. This characteristic makes it an ideal choice for post-workout recovery, helping to replenish amino acid levels and accelerate muscle recovery.

Understanding that there's no universal protein powder, our curated list showcases options that align with diverse dietary preferences, fitness goals, and health considerations, so that you can make an informed decision.

Things to consider before buying any whey protein powder 

  • Intended Use: Consider the purpose for which you're using the whey protein. Whether it's for muscle building, weight loss, or general protein supplementation, different formulations may cater to specific needs.

  • Protein Content: Check the protein content per serving. A higher protein concentration is generally more effective in supporting muscle growth and recovery.

  • Protein Source: Whey protein can be either concentrated, isolated, or hydrolysate. Concentrate contains some fats and carbohydrates, isolate undergoes further processing for higher protein content, and hydrolysate is pre-digested for easier absorption.

  • Amino Acid Profile: Evaluate the amino acid profile, especially the presence of essential amino acids (EAAs). These are crucial for muscle protein synthesis and overall health.

  • Ingredient List: Scrutinise the ingredient list for additives, fillers, and artificial sweeteners. Opt for products with minimal, natural ingredients.

  • Allergen Information: Check for potential allergens, especially if you have sensitivities or dietary restrictions. Ensure the product is free from substances that may trigger allergic reactions.

  • Flavour and Taste: Consider personal preferences regarding flavour and taste. Some brands offer a variety of flavours, so choose one that aligns with your palate.

  • Digestibility: Assess the digestibility of the product. Some individuals may experience digestive discomfort with certain formulations, so choose one that agrees with your system.

Here's is a list of best whey protein powders in India

  1. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard 100% Whey is a best whey protein, renowned for muscle support and recovery. With a protein blend of whey isolate, concentrate, and peptides, it delivers 24g of quality protein per serving, including 5g of BCAAs for lean muscle growth. Trusted by athletes worldwide, it undergoes rigorous testing for banned substances, ensuring safety. The product offers versatility with 7 delicious flavours and various size options. Authenticated through a unique code, it upholds Optimum Nutrition's high-quality standards. While it's not Ayurvedic, it excels in taste, mixability, and effectiveness. Tightly sealed and stored, it's a reliable choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking premium protein supplementation.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,899 (MRP 3,899 26% Off)

  • Brand: Optimum Nutrition

  • Protein Blend: Whey isolate, concentrate, peptides

  • Protein Content: 24g per serving

  • Amino Acids: 5g BCAAs, 4g glutamine per serving.

  • Testing: Banned substance tested, Informed Choice certified

  • Authentication: Unique code verification system

  • Usage: Pre/post-exercise, between meals

  • Options: 7 flavours, multiple size choices

ProsCons
Rigorous quality control measuresLittle pricier
Tastes good with milkSome may find the taste too sweet
High-quality supplements
Effective for muscle growth
Good absorbency
Effortlessly mixes with liquid
Diverse flavours and size options

User’s Review: I am a beginner in lifting and have just started a few months back. I am myself a health professional and initially, I was confused regarding the use of protein supplements because of all the myths about health issues associated with it. I went through so many studies about whey and decided to start consuming it. Trust me... whey protein is one of the best and fast digesting proteins available, and provides a fuel that your muscles need after workout. 


Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven performance with 1k monthly purchases and a commendable 4.2-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

2. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey is winner of the NutraIngredients Award 2021 and stands out for its 50% higher protein absorption. Certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, it guarantees label accuracy and purity. The patented Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF) minimises digestion issues. This clinically tested whey, with 25g protein per serving, aids in post-workout recovery and muscle synthesis. Its innovative 'Scoop On Top' packaging and U.S. Patent add to its appeal. However, some users may experience stomach upsets. With an authenticity code for verification, MuscleBlaze Biozyme ensures genuine, high-quality protein for your fitness journey.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,299 (MRP 5,499 22% Off)

  • Brand: MuscleBlaze

  • Type: Whey Protein Blend

  • Weight: 2 kg

  • Flavour: Rich Chocolate

  • Diet Type: Vegetarian

  • Protein Source: Whey

  • Certifications: Informed Choice, Labdoor, Trustified

  • Patent: US 17/425582

  • Absorption Formula: 50% higher, EAF®

ProsCons
Effective and a high-quality productIssues with lactose intolerance
Pleasant aftertasteSome may experience stomach aches
Consistency is smooth
Mixes well with water and there are no lumps
Helps reduce muscle soreness
Improve muscle recovery and increase strength
Absorbs pretty quickly

User’s Review: The performance of MuscleBlaze Whey Protein is where it truly shines. I've noticed significant gains in muscle recovery and overall strength since incorporating it into my daily regimen. It's particularly effective for post-workout recovery, helping to reduce muscle soreness and aiding in the repair and growth of muscle tissue.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for clinically tested higher absorption, awarded NutraIngredients product; Amazon bestseller with 1K+ purchases in the past month.

Shop Now!

3. AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein

Asitis Nutrition's Atom Whey Protein is USA Labdoor Certified that fuels your workouts with exceptional bioavailability, 27g protein, and 5.7g BCAAs. Its high PDCAA score of 1 ensures optimal muscle gains. The vegetarian, gluten-free blend of concentrate and isolate aids muscle synthesis and recovery. BCAAs promote anabolic response, reduce protein breakdown, and enhance muscle strength. Authenticated for quality, it's ideal for diverse needs—bodybuilders, beginners, athletes, vegetarians, and weight-conscious individuals. The enzyme blend accelerates protein utilisation for efficient recovery. However, some users find the taste less appealing, and the smell can be strong. Enhance your performance with Atom Whey Protein, prioritising authenticity and quality.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,711 (MRP 2,599 34% Off)

  • Brand: Asitis Nutrition

  • Type: Whey Protein Blend

  • Flavour: Chocolate

  • Weight: 1000g

  • Diet Type: Vegetarian

  • Protein Content: 27g per serving

  • BCAA Content: 5.7g per serving

  • Certifications: USA Labdoor Certified

ProsCons
Enhance muscle growth and strengthStrong smell may be off-putting
High concentration of nutrients
Promoted faster muscle recovery
Compatible with low carb diets
Suitable for multiple fitness goals
Authenticity and quality assurance

User’s Review: No one is better than Atom in this price range.I had used ON and many more expensive whey products but at this price it is the best one. Just go for it without any doubt . I'm a veteran ( experienced) player in this field and am not influenced by any youtube newbies. Best of Luck.


Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for high protein content, quality assurance, and over 4,000 purchases in the past month signify its popularity and effectiveness.

Shop Now!

4. NUTRABAY Gold 100% Whey Protein

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Isolate, with 25g protein and 5.8g BCAA, is the go-to supplement for intense training and muscle growth. Free from amino spiking, artificial colours, fillers, and added sugar, it's a clean source available in delightful flavours like Rich Chocolate Crème. Ideal for muscle building, recovery, and supporting metabolism, this whey protein is keto-friendly with low carbs. The cross-filtration extraction method preserves protein nutrients in their original form. Despite its impressive features, some users may find that it doesn't mix easily. Still, Nutrabay's commitment to quality makes it a trustworthy choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,369 (MRP 4,099 42% Off)

  • Brand: Nutrabay Gold

  • Protein Content: 25g per serving

  • BCAA Content: 5.8g per serving

  • Flavours Available: Rich Chocolate Crème, Café Mocha, Strawberry Milkshake, Vanilla Ice Cream

  • Diet Type: Vegetarian

  • Package Type: Jar (1 kg)

  • Certifications: USA Labdoor Certified

ProsCons
High-quality imported wheyMixing may be challenging
No amino spiking or added sugarPrice may be on the higher side
Gluten-free and keto-friendly
Supports muscle building and recovery
Supports Healthy Metabolism
Boosts Immunity

User’s Review: This is the best investment you can do on a Protein powder. I believe it has passed all the lab tests, tastes really good and is economical compared to other brands. Couldn't have asked for more. Will order again.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for rich flavours and 4-star ratings on Amazon attest to customer satisfaction. A clean, certified choice for effective muscle building and recovery.

Shop Now!

5. Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey is a potent blend of ultra-filtered Whey Protein Isolate and Whey Protein Concentrate that packs a punch with 25g protein, 5.5g BCAAs, and 4g Glutamic Acid per serving. Sourced from the USA, it's a performance powerhouse for bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts, promoting muscle growth, recovery, and counteracting muscle breakdown. With no added sugar, it ensures a pure and effective protein source. However, some users may find the coffee flavour intense. The LV Code and barcode provide authenticity assurance. Premium Gold Whey is a delicious and sports-safe choice for your muscle-building journey.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,325 (MRP 2,999 56% Off)

  • Brand: Bigmuscles Nutrition

  • Protein Type: Whey Isolate & Concentrate Blend

  • Protein Content: 25g per serving

  • Amino Acids: 5.5g BCAAs, 4g Glutamic Acid

  • Source: USA-sourced ingredients

  • Sugar Content: Zero sugar per serving

  • Authenticity: LV Code and barcode verification

ProsCons
Helps in muscle recoveryGets foamy after mixing
Decent taste
Moderate performance
Gets mixed well in water as well as milk
Easy to digest
Powerful protein blend
USA-sourced high-grade ingredients
Zero sugar promotes a clean diet

User’s Review: So coming directly to the point, I have been using this protein for the last 20 days, and started to notice its effects right after 10-12 days. I think it's one of the best proteins in mixability, taste, effect and digestibility.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its potent protein blend, sourced from the USA, delivering 25g protein with zero sugar, promoting effective muscle growth and supporting a clean diet.

Shop Now!

6. GNC 100% Whey Protein Powder

GNC's Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein Powder with Black Steel Shaker in Chocolate Supreme flavour is a fitness powerhouse. Packed with 24g concentrated protein and 5.5g BCAAs, it promotes lean muscle growth, reduces cramps, and enhances exercise performance. Enriched with 9 essential amino acids, it accelerates muscle recovery for an energised workout experience. The inclusion of DigeZyme ensures easy digestion, making it gentle on the stomach. Enjoy the delicious flavour without worrying about added sugar. WADA-approved and Informed Choice certified, GNC's whey guarantees purity. While it's a top-notch supplement, some users may find the chocolate flavour intense. Enhance your fitness journey with GNC Pro Performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,622 (MRP 6,058 57% Off)

  • Brand: GNC

  • Type: Whey Protein Blend

  • Flavor: Chocolate Supreme

  • Weight: 907g (2 lbs)

  • Servings: 25

  • BCAAs: 5.5g per serving

  • Digestive Enzymes: DigeZyme® included

ProsCons
Instantized for easy absorptionIntense chocolate flavour
Speeds up muscle recovery.Not many flavour options
No added sugar
Tastes really good
Contains 9 essential amino acids

User’s Review: I have many pre workout supplements which I don't stand anymore, I now take Caffeine with this, it helped me doing more reps and better stamina, thought I can feel it starts to work 40 min after taking the supplement (from the tingling) not as indicated on the bottle to take it 2 hours before exercise, I think that is too long for me, will buy again for sure.


Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.5-star Amazon rating, It delivers high-quality protein, aiding muscle growth and recovery.

Shop Now!

7. AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN

Avvatar Whey Protein in delectable Chocolate Hazelnut flavour offers a premium blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate, delivering a robust 27g of fresh whey protein per serving. Packed with BCAAs and essential amino acids, it accelerates protein synthesis, aiding muscle growth and swift recovery post intense workouts. The inclusion of glutamic acid supports immune and digestive system function. Enriched with naturally occurring milk calcium, it ensures bone health and provides a solid foundation for muscles. As a truly "Made in India'' product, processed and packed within 24 hours, Avvatar Whey maintains its biological properties for optimal results. However, individual preferences may vary regarding smell, value, and taste. Upgrade your fitness journey with this locally crafted powerhouse.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,535 (MRP 7199 37% Off)

  • Brand: Avvatar 

  • Protein Content: 27g per serving.

  • Protein Source: Whey concentrate and isolate.

  • Flavour: Chocolate Hazelnut.

  • Additional Ingredients: BCAAs, essential amino acids.

  • Functional Benefits: Immune support, digestive health.

  • Origin: Made in India

  • Packaging: 2 kg jar.

ProsCons
Fresh, locally sourced ingredientsTaste may not suit everyone's preference
Robust protein synthesis supportMay smell overpowering for some
Immune and digestive system boost
Quick recovery after intense workouts
Supports bone health
Promotes healthy metabolism
Easy to mix as there are no lumps
Easily digestible

User’s Review: It’s so tasty and satisfying to have. The malai kulfi flavour is the best. And it’s so light unlike other whey proteins, I couldn't digest MB so I was hesitant to try any other whey protein but trust me Avvatar is the best and easily digestible. The results are amazing. I’ll suggest you to have it with me overnight oats tastes like having a sweet.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its premium blend of whey concentrate and isolate, boasting 27g of protein per serving, and backed by a solid 4.2-star rating from over 2000 Amazon reviews

Shop Now!

8. Scitron Advance Whey Protein 

Scitron Advance Whey Protein, featuring hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate, is a top-tier solution for muscle growth and strength. Packed with 25.5g of protein, 6g of BCAAs, and 0g sugar per serving, this blend is carefully sourced for a delicious, easily soluble formula. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, it supports lean muscle mass and rapid absorption of peptides. Available in various flavours like Milk Chocolate and Mango Delight, Scitron Advance Whey Protein ensures you get the most out of your training. However, individual experiences may vary, with some users noting it doesn't digest easily and may take more time to mix well. Nevertheless, its overall benefits make it one of the best in the market.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,099 (MRP 3,499 40% Off)

  • Brand: Scitron 

  • Protein Type: Hydrolyzed Isolate & Concentrate Blend

  • Protein Content: 25.5g per serving

  • BCAAs: 6g per serving

  • Sugar Content: 0g per serving

  • Servings: 28.5 servings per 1kg

  • Flavours: Multiple, including Chocolate and Mango

ProsCons
Efficient muscle-building blendMay not digest easily for some
Taste is up to the markMixing might take more time
Boost metabolism
Rapid absorption
Supports lean muscle mass
Improves strength and mobility
Premium ingredients used

User’s Review: Initially was reluctant buying it because it's not directly imported, But got it anyway because of the price and its 3 combination whey, Don't underestimate an indian product is what I learnt after using it for 2 weeks now it really is worthy to the other import whey products in the market selling for double its price.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its potent protein blend, proven by over 3500+ positive ratings on Amazon, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

9. MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein is a powerhouse in muscle-building, offering a cutting-edge formula for enhanced muscle, strength, and performance. Packed with 30g of whey protein, 6.7g BCAAs, and 3g creatine monohydrate, it's a game-changer for both men and women. In a 6-week study, Nitro-Tech users gained 70% more lean muscle than regular whey users, showcasing its muscle-gaining prowess. The HPLC-tested creatine contributes to increased strength and ATP replenishment. Fast absorption and easy digestion make it ideal for quick recovery. However, some users have reported issues with the product seal, and there's room for improvement in taste. Choose Nitro-Tech for your muscle-building journey today. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,999 (MRP 7,799 36% Off)

  • Brand: MuscleTech 

  • Type: Whey Protein Blend

  • Quantity: 1.81kg Tub

  • Protein Content: 30g per serving

  • Ingredients: Creatine, BCAAs, Glutamine

  • Recommended Use: Mix with 175-200 ml water

  • Additional Features: Gluten-Free, Vegetarian

ProsCons
Advanced muscle-building formulaTaste improvement needed
Rapid absorption with whey peptidesIssues with the seal
Significant increase in lean muscle
Enhanced recovery and performance
High protein content
High BCAA and glutamine levels

User’s Review: When i started this biceps size was 15.5 and after consumption of 1 pack its 17 inches. Though i take natural protein also like dal egg etc but this is my all time fav. Even when i was in dubai one Egyptian friend was taking it with a 21 inches biceps.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its potent muscle-building formula, as evidenced by 51% 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

10. XLR8 Whey Protein Powder 

XLR8 Whey Protein Powder, a muscle-boosting gem that delivers 24g of high-quality protein per serving for optimal muscle growth and recovery. With 5.4g of BCAAs, it stimulates muscle protein synthesis, aiding in post-workout recovery. Low in calories, fat, and carbs, XLR8 provides a healthier protein option without compromising on lip-smacking flavours like Chocolate, Kesar Badam, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream. Gluten-free and free from artificial colours or flavours, it's a complete protein with the highest PDCAAs. While it excels in meeting protein requirements, some users report stomach ache and digestive issues, suggesting a slower digestion process. Fuel your fitness journey with XLR8 Whey.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,699 (MRP 2,700 37% Off)

  • Brand: XLR8 

  • Protein Content: 24g per serving

  • BCAAs: 5.4g per serving

  • Diet Type: Vegetarian

  • Flavours: Chocolate, Kesar Badam, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream

  • Additives: No additives, sugar or preservatives

ProsCons
Supports muscle growth and recoveryMay have issues like stomach ache and motions
Low in calories, fat, and carbsTakes time to digest
Variety of lip-smacking flavours
Rich in BCAAs and essential amino acids
Delicious taste
Impressive quality
Mixability is really good

User’s Review: I just received my pack of xlr8 whey protein in mango flavour, ngl but the hype is real. The product is a must go for the beginner as the absorption of the whey is quicker with the enjoyability of exotic flavour! Because a variety of brands have been there for ages, it confuses new users what could be best for them at an affordability of a few bucks and could score a full pallet of nutrition in a single product, so think no more as it is here, the optimum solution.


Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for high-quality protein as praised with a solid 4-star rating from over 3000 Amazon reviews.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the benefits of Whey Protein?

  • Whey protein provides essential amino acids for muscle growth, supports workout recovery, boosts immune function, and aids in weight management.

What is the best time to take Whey protein powder?

  • Consuming whey protein post-workout enhances muscle protein synthesis, but it can also be effective when taken in the morning or as a snack to meet daily protein needs.

How much Whey Protein does a person need?

  • Individual protein needs vary, but a general guideline is 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for those engaged in regular exercise.

Does Whey Protein help lose weight?

  • Whey protein can aid in weight loss by promoting satiety, preserving lean muscle mass, and supporting the body's fat-burning processes when combined with a balanced diet and exercise.

What are the side effects of taking Whey?

  • While most people tolerate whey well, some may experience digestive issues such as bloating or gas; it's advisable to start with a smaller dose and monitor your body's response.

In Conclusion 

Incorporating whey protein into your routine provides a convenient and effective way to meet your protein requirements, supporting muscle growth, recovery, and overall health. With options tailored for various preferences and dietary needs, our curated list ensures quality, taste, and nutritional benefits. 

Effortlessly enhance your fitness journey with these trusted whey protein choices, carefully selected for optimal performance and results. Choose from our curated list, and embark on a path to enhanced well-being and fitness. Upgrade your health goals with the power of best whey protein.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

