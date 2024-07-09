10 Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin in India (2024) - Complete Guide

Oily skin tends to produce excess sebum, making it prone to breakouts, so selecting the best sunscreen that is non-comedogenic and oil-free without exacerbating skin concerns is essential.
It's also important to avoid sunscreens containing heavy oils or comedogenic ingredients like coconut oil, mineral oils, and silicones. These can clog pores and lead to further skin issues.
Choosing the right sunscreen not only protects against sun damage but also helps maintain a clear complexion. With options ranging from mattifying to hydrating formulations, finding a sunscreen tailored to oily skin can enhance skin health and provide the necessary protection without compromising on skincare goals.
Explore our top recommendations below for sunscreens designed to oily skin types to ensure your skin stays protected and comfortable under the sun.
Our Top choices Include:
Best overall: stands out as the best sunscreen for oily skin with its SPF 46 protection, inclusion of niacinamide for blemish reduction, and lightweight, non-comedogenic formula ideal for combination skin.
Best dermatologist recommended: is highly recommended by dermatologists for its non-comedogenic, oil-free formulation and broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection.
Best for Matte sunscreen: is perfect for those seeking a matte finish, oil-free formula that won’t clog pores, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Best Budget: offers high SPF protection with PA++++, oil control benefits, and a lightweight, non-greasy feel, all at an affordable price point.
|
Product Name
|
SPF Content
|
Protection Range
|
Formulation
|
60
|
UV
|
Cream
|
50
|
UVA/UVB
|
Lotion
|
50
|
UVA/UVB
|
Fluid
|
50
|
UVA/UVB+IR
|
Cream
|
50
|
UVA/UVB
|
Gel/cream
|
70+
|
UVA/UVB
|
Fluid
|
50
|
UVA/UVB
|
Gel
|
50
|
UVB/UVA
|
Creamy
|
46
|
UVA/UVB
|
Cream
|
50
|
UVA/B & Blue Light
|
Cream
Here's the list of 10 best sunscreens for oily skin in India
La Roche-Posay SPF 60 Sunscreen is a non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreen ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection with a matte finish, helping to absorb excess oil and reduce shine without causing breakouts. Water-resistant and formulated for sensitive skin, it also features antioxidants to combat UV-induced free radicals.
Specifications:
Price: 2,378 (
MRP 3,99941% Off)
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide
SPF Level: SPF 60
Skin Type: All
Texture: Matte finish
Water Resistance: 80 minutes
Size: 50 ml
Pros
High SPF protection
Lightweight and easy to apply
Non-comedogenic, won't clog pores
Water resistant
Cons
May leave a slight white cast
This sunscreen is best for
People with oily or acne-prone skin types
Those seeking high SPF protection in a non-greasy formula
You should definitely try this product because:
It offers water resistance up to 80 minutes, ensuring reliable protection.
Its gentle, dermatologist-tested formula is suitable even for sensitive skin types.
User Reviews: I have spent a lot of time searching for a high quality sunscreen recommended by a dermatologist in India and am very happy to find this. This is an effective sunscreen, good for my oily skin and does not leave any white cast. It is just a little bit expensive.
Why our experts think its worth buying
Our experts recommend this sunscreen for its 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 16,000 reviewers, praising its dermatologically-tested formula with effective sun protection ingredients.
This Neutrogena sunscreen is oil-free and fragrance-free, making it a great choice for people with acne-prone skin. It protects your face from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50, helping prevent sunburn and wrinkles. The lightweight lotion absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish, so it won't clog pores or feel greasy. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for outdoor activities like swimming, biking, or hiking.
Specifications:
Price: 1,679 (MRP 2,499 33% Off)
Active ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene
SPF: 50
Skin Type: Acne-pronel
Water Resistance: 80 minutes
Texture: Lightweight
Formulation: Non-comedogenic
Size: 88 ml
Pros
Provides effective sun protection
Leaves a beautiful matte finish
Lightweight and non-greasy
Won't cause breakouts or clog pores
Cons
May burn your eyes if applied closely to them
May not suit all
This sunscreen is best for
Acne-prone and sensitive skin types.
Outdoor activities and daily sun protection.
You should definitely try this product because:
It clears acne while protecting from harmful UV rays.
Ensures high SPF protection without clogging pores
User Reviews: Very light weight and no white cast, I’m a brown skin girl and I love that it has no residue and it’s so easy to blend. Plus it gives that glowy look with no makeup.
Why our experts think its worth buying
It is Highly rated with 76% positive reviews averaging 4.6 stars on Amazon, indicating effective sun protection and skin compatibility.
Packed with SPF 50, the Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturiser SPF 50 shields your face from sun damage while fighting wrinkles and signs of aging with antioxidants. This fragrance-free lotion leaves a matte finish, absorbing quickly without clogging pores or feeling greasy. Use it in the morning as the last step in your skincare routine to see optimal results.
Specifications:
Price: 3,000
SPF: 50
Skin Type: Oily
Texture: Fluid
Size: 56 grams
Key Ingredient: Antioxidants
Finish: Matte
Pros
Antioxidant-rich formula
Fights aging and stressors
Lightweight, matte finish
Offers broad-spectrum sun protection
Cons
May feel watery
Limited quantity for price
This sunscreen is best for
Oily skin with anti-aging concerns
Daily sun protection with matte finish
You should definitely try this product because:
Defends effectively against UVA/UVB rays for robust protection.
Potent ingredients soothe and calm the skin effectively.
User Reviews: I love this! It feels expensive on your skin. This is the first Paula’s choice Product I’ve tried. I wanted something that would protect my skin from blue light and the sun. This stuff works wonderfully. Goes great under makeup and smells so good.
Why our experts think its worth buying
With a commendable 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this sunscreen is highly regarded for its skin-soothing properties, making it a worthwhile investment according to experts.
RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 is a 100% mineral-based sunscreen offering UVA, UVB, and IR protection. Its universal tint blends seamlessly making it suitable for all skin tones without leaving a white cast. Lightweight and non-sticky, it's fragrance-free and clinically tested, ideal for preventing tanning and signs of aging.
Specifications:
Price: 695
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide
SPF: 50
Skin Type: All
Net Quantity: 50g
Water Resistance: Yes
Pros
Blends well with all skin tones
Helps prevent early signs of aging
Non-sticky and non greasy texture
Stays matte all day long
Cons
Doesn't provide good protection against sweat
May stick on clothes
This sunscreen is best for
Achieving a natural "no makeup" look.
Long-lasting wear without irritation.
You should definitely try this product because:
It's a 100% Mineral sunscreen with SPF 50 protection for all skin types, plus advanced IR defence to shield against more than just UV rays.
User Reviews: Fully matte light coverage medium-toned sunscreen. It never sticks and is not greasy at all. Best for oily skin. If you have oily skin, just go for it!
Why our experts think its worth buying
Over 600 people purchased it on Amazon just last month, and it has received excellent ratings.
Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is one of the best sunscreen brand for oily, acne-prone skin. It regulates excess oil, prevents acne, and soothes irritation with Centella Asiatica Extract. This sweatproof, water-resistant sunscreen provides UVA and UVB protection, leaving an ultra-matte, dry finish without a white cast.
Specifications:
Price: 607 (
MRP 69913% Off)
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Centella Asiatica
Sun Protection: SPF 50 PA+++
Skin Type: Oily
Texture: Ultra-matte dry touch
Volume: 50 grams
Water Resistance: Sweatproof, water-resistant
Pros
Controls excess oil effectively
Prevents acne breakouts
Soothes irritated skin
Leaves no white cast
Cons
Not fragrance-free for all preferences
Can be too mattifying for some users
This sunscreen is best for
Oily and acne-prone skin people seeking effective sun protection.
Those needing a matte finish without greasiness throughout the day.
You should definitely try this product because:
It Contains 1% Niacinamide for sebum control and skin soothing.
Features hybrid sun filters for effective UV protection.
User Reviews: The texture is very smooth and absorbs easily into the skin with no white cast. It repairs flaky skin. I've only been using it for a week and I like it. It works well for oily skin.
Why our experts think its worth buying
Our specialists recommend it due to its popularity with 2,000 recent purchases on Amazon and consistent 4-star ratings.
Experience advanced sun protection with SPF 70+ PA++++ from Foxtale's Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen. Ideal for oily skin, it offers non-greasy, matte finish without white cast. Enriched with Niacinamide and Vitamin B5, it controls oil production, brightens skin, and reduces dark spots. Vegan and dermatologist-tested, it's free from sulfates and parabens, ensuring ethical skincare.
Specifications:
Price: 476 (
MRP 59520% Off)
SPF: 70+
PA Rating: PA++++
Skin Type: Oily, Combination
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Provitamin B5
Volume: 50 ml
Finish: Matte
Pros
Reduces dark spots and pigmentation
Effectively protects skin while also brightening it
Controls oil and sebum production
Cons
Initial white cast on application
This sunscreen is best for
This sunscreen is best for those seeking the benefits of niacinamide in skincare while aiming for bright, healthy-looking skin.
You should definitely try this product because:
Absorbs instantly, blending perfectly into the skin texture
Gives matte finish with a glowing effect on the skin
User Reviews: I didn’t expect the tube to be so tiny, but considering the price, it’s okay. The application of the sunscreen is amazing—non-greasy with no white cast. It’s so good that I ordered another one! It also gives the skin a radiant glow. Highly recommend using Foxtale sunscreen!
Why our experts think its worth buying
This brand offers a strong lineup of products, and this sunscreen is no exception. It has consistently delivered excellent results for users.
This Brinton sunscreen is a great choice for everyday sun protection thanks to its broad spectrum UVA/UVB defence with SPF 50 PA+++. It's gentle on all skin types, including sensitive skin, because it's oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic (so it won't clog pores). This lightweight, water-resistant sunscreen absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish, making it a good option for wearing under makeup. For an added boost, it contains vitamins C & E, which help fight free radicals and may help prevent signs of aging.
Specifications:
Price: 892 (
MRP 1,08017% Off)
SPF Level: SPF 50
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, Vitamin E
Texture: Gel-based
Water Resistance: Yes
Size: 50 grams
Pros
Lightweight and non-greasy
Contains antioxidant vitamins
Water-resistant formula
Matte finish ensures all-day wear
Cons
May feel slightly drying
Contains fragrance that irritates the skin
This sunscreen is best for
Boosting collagen synthesis for soft, smooth skin.
Those looking for hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic sunscreen with Vitamin C and E benefits
You should definitely try this product because:
It Reduces visible signs of aging effectively
Helps prevent pigmentation and uneven skin tone
User Reviews: This is the best sunscreen so far as I have oily and sensitive skin. No sweating after applying the sunscreen and also makes the skin soft and smooth.
Why our experts think its worth buying
Our experts recommend this silicone sunscreen gel for its exceptional efficacy in delivering desired results beyond sun protection, ensuring comprehensive skincare benefits like anti-aging and skin tone evenness.
Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is a fast-absorbing, sweatproof sunscreen with Tinosorb M, Uvinul A+, and OMC filters for broad-spectrum UV protection. Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, it's non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. This lightweight formula leaves no white cast, providing a natural, non-shiny finish. It's also cruelty-free and made with some ingredients from Germany.
Specifications:
Price: 474 (MRP
Active Ingredients: Tinosorb M, Uvinul A+, OMC
SPF Rating: 50
PA Rating: PA++++
Water Resistance: Yes
Texture: Light, non-greasy
Size: 50 ml
Pros
Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula
No white cast or greasiness
Clinically tested for safety and efficacy
Water-resistant for extended wear
Cons
Requires reapplication after swimming or sweating
This sunscreen is best for
Sensitive and eczema-prone skin types.
People looking for broad-spectrum SPF 50 with PA++++ rating.
You should definitely try this product because:
It's been thoroughly tested by a US independent lab (IN VIVO ISO 24444:2019) and uses primary filters sourced from BASF, Germany.
User Reviews: Super lightweight and Hydrating. Texture is dreamy. It prevented tanning for me, so I think it works well.
Why our experts think its worth buying
This Amazon Choice product garnered over 2,000 purchases just last month, highlighting its popularity and trust among users.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 is designed for acne-prone skin, effectively reducing redness while providing SPF 46 protection against sun damage. Infused with niacinamide, it minimises blemishes and even skin tone. This fragrance-free, oil-free lotion absorbs swiftly, making it an excellent choice under makeup without clogging pores.
Specifications:
Price: 4,600 (
MRP 7,50039% Off)
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide
SPF Level: SPF 46
Skin Type: Acne-prone, Combination
Texture: Lightweight, Oil-free
Size: 48 grams
Pros
Reduces redness and blemishes
Contains soothing niacinamide
Helps even out skin tone
Absorbs quickly without residue
Cons
Expensive
This sunscreen is best for
Individuals with rosacea and hyperpigmentation.
For those seeking a dermatologist-recommended option with a silky smooth texture that effortlessly sinks into the skin.
You should definitely try this product because:
Despite its higher price point you must check out this EltaMD sunscreen as it protects and calms the skin with its high-quality ingredients, making it worth considering.
User Reviews: I have sensitive skin and this does not burn my face at all or make me break out. It also does not clog my pores. I still wish it was less expensive but I will continue buying this because it really does work well.
Why our experts think its worth buying
It's one of the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreens that delivers soothing and reliable sun protection results.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers comprehensive protection against UV rays and blue light. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, it hydrates, brightens, and evens skin tone. This fragrance-free, gel-based sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, leaving skin dewy and glowing. Suitable for all skin types.
Specifications:
Price: 394 (
MRP 44912% Off)
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Zinc Oxide
SPF Protection: SPF 50 PA++++
Skin Types: All
Texture: Gel-based
Fragrance: Fragrance-Free
Pros
Hydrates and brightens skin effectively
Lightweight and absorbs quickly
Enhances natural skin glow
No white cast upon application
Cons
May not suit those allergic to specific ingredients
May not provide matte finish
This sunscreen is best for
Ideal for those seeking a dewy, glowing complexion
Suitable for individuals concerned about UVA/UVB and blue light protection
You should definitely try this product because:
It utilizes Unique Water Lock Technology, ensuring rapid absorption without any white casts, providing effective sun protection with a smooth, residue-free finish.
User Reviews: This is my go-to sunscreen. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy, making it comfortable for daily wear. It leaves no white residue, ensuring a clean application. Overall, it's a reliable and effective sunscreen that I highly recommend..
Why our experts think its worth buying
With 10,000 recent purchases on Amazon and over 130,000 positive reviews from satisfied users, this product is highly recommended by our experts for its proven effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
Things to consider when purchasing a sunscreen for oily skin
Non-comedogenic: Look for sunscreens labelled as non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.
Matte or Lightweight Formulas: Opt for sunscreens with matte or lightweight formulations that won't feel heavy or greasy on oily skin.
Oil-free: Choose oil-free sunscreens to avoid adding excess oil to your skin.
SPF Rating: Ensure it has a sufficient SPF rating (at least SPF 30) to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.
Water-resistant: Select water-resistant formulas if you'll be sweating or in water to maintain protection.
Ingredients: Consider sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for broad-spectrum protection, and possibly mattifying agents like silica to control shine.
Texture: Check the texture—gel-based or lightweight lotions are often preferable for oily skin types.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Research: We conducted extensive research on sunscreens suitable for oily skin, focusing on non-comedogenic and oil-free formulas.
Effectiveness: We prioritised sunscreens proven to be effective for oily skin, considering factors like non-comedogenic formulas and oil-free textures.
Customer Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and ratings to select sunscreens with positive feedback and proven results.
Brand credibility: We selected brands known for their reputation in skincare and sunscreen products, ensuring reliability and trustworthiness.
Price consideration: Our list includes options across various price points to cater to different budgets, ensuring affordability without compromising quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which sunscreen is best for oily skin?
Options vary, including those with matte finishes like La Roche Posay Spf 60, lightweight formulas such as Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen, or oil-free choices like EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen, all designed to prevent excess oiliness.
Can sunscreen cause breakouts on oily skin types?
Yes, some heavy or comedogenic sunscreens can potentially clog pores and lead to breakouts in oily skin types. Choosing non-comedogenic formulas specifically designed for oily or acne-prone skin can minimise this risk.
How can I prevent sunscreen from making my oily skin look shiny?
Opt for mattifying sunscreens or those labelled as "oil-control" to help absorb excess oil throughout the day. Additionally, blotting papers or setting powders can be used over sunscreen to reduce shine.
Which type of sunscreen is best for oily skin?
Sunscreens labelled as "oil-free," "matte finish," or "gel-based" are ideal for oily skin. Look for products that are non-greasy and specifically formulated to control shine throughout the day.
Which ingredients should I look for in a sunscreen for oily skin?
Look for ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or silica, known for their oil-absorbing properties. Additionally, sunscreens with niacinamide or mattifying agents can help regulate sebum production.
In Conclusion
Choosing the right sunscreen for oily skin is crucial for maintaining a balanced complexion and protecting against sun damage. Look for options that are oil-free, non-comedogenic, and offer a matte finish to control shine throughout the day. Our curated list of recommendations ensures effective sun protection without exacerbating oiliness, making it worth investing in for clearer, healthier-looking skin.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change