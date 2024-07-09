What's Hot

Looking for the best sunscreens for oily skin in India? Find top-rated, oil-free options that provide superior sun protection without clogging pores. Stay shine-free with our dermatologist-recommended, non-greasy sunscreens perfect for India's humid climate.

10 Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin in India (2024) - Complete Guide
Oily skin tends to produce excess sebum, making it prone to breakouts, so selecting the best sunscreen that is non-comedogenic and oil-free without exacerbating skin concerns is essential.

It's also important to avoid sunscreens containing heavy oils or comedogenic ingredients like coconut oil, mineral oils, and silicones. These can clog pores and lead to further skin issues.

Choosing the right sunscreen not only protects against sun damage but also helps maintain a clear complexion. With options ranging from mattifying to hydrating formulations, finding a sunscreen tailored to oily skin can enhance skin health and provide the necessary protection without compromising on skincare goals.

Explore our top recommendations below for sunscreens designed to oily skin types to ensure your skin stays protected and comfortable under the sun.

Our Top choices Include:

Product Name

SPF Content

Protection Range

Formulation

La Roche Posay Sunscreen Cream

60 

UV 

Cream

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen

50

UVA/UVB 

Lotion

Paula's Choice Face Moisturizer with SPF 

50

UVA/UVB 

Fluid

RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen

50

UVA/UVB+IR

Cream

Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen

50

UVA/UVB 

Gel/cream

Foxtale Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen

70+

UVA/UVB 

Fluid

Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel

50

UVA/UVB 

Gel

Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen

50

UVB/UVA 

Creamy

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

46

UVA/UVB 

Cream

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen

50

UVA/B & Blue Light

Cream

Here's the list of 10 best sunscreens for oily skin in India

  1. La Roche Posay Spf 60-0.15 Pounds Sunscreen Cream

La Roche Posay Spf 60-0.15 Pounds Sunscreen Cream
info_icon

La Roche-Posay SPF 60 Sunscreen is a non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreen ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection with a matte finish, helping to absorb excess oil and reduce shine without causing breakouts. Water-resistant and formulated for sensitive skin, it also features antioxidants to combat UV-induced free radicals.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,378 (MRP 3,999 41% Off)

  • Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide

  • SPF Level: SPF 60

  • Skin Type: All

  • Texture: Matte finish

  • Water Resistance: 80 minutes

  • Size: 50 ml

Pros 

  • High SPF protection

  • Lightweight and easy to apply

  • Non-comedogenic, won't clog pores

  • Water resistant 

Cons

  • May leave a slight white cast

This sunscreen is best for 

  • People with oily or acne-prone skin types

  • Those seeking high SPF protection in a non-greasy formula

You should definitely try this product because:

  • It offers water resistance up to 80 minutes, ensuring reliable protection.

  • Its gentle, dermatologist-tested formula is suitable even for sensitive skin types.

User Reviews: I have spent a lot of time searching for a high quality sunscreen recommended by a dermatologist in India and am very happy to find this. This is an effective sunscreen, good for my oily skin and does not leave any white cast. It is just a little bit expensive.

Why our experts think its worth buying

Our experts recommend this sunscreen for its 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 16,000 reviewers, praising its dermatologically-tested formula with effective sun protection ingredients.

2. Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen
info_icon

This Neutrogena sunscreen is oil-free and fragrance-free, making it a great choice for people with acne-prone skin. It protects your face from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50, helping prevent sunburn and wrinkles. The lightweight lotion absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish, so it won't clog pores or feel greasy. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for outdoor activities like swimming, biking, or hiking.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,679 (MRP 2,499 33% Off)

  • Active ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene

  • SPF: 50

  • Skin Type: Acne-pronel

  • Water Resistance: 80 minutes

  • Texture: Lightweight

  • Formulation: Non-comedogenic

  • Size: 88 ml

Pros 

  • Provides effective sun protection

  • Leaves a beautiful matte finish

  • Lightweight and non-greasy

  • Won't cause breakouts or clog pores

Cons

  • May burn your eyes if applied closely to them

  • May not suit all

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Acne-prone and sensitive skin types.

  • Outdoor activities and daily sun protection.

You should definitely try this product because:

  • It clears acne while protecting from harmful UV rays.

  • Ensures high SPF protection without clogging pores

User Reviews: Very light weight and no white cast, I’m a brown skin girl and I love that it has no residue and it’s so easy to blend. Plus it gives that glowy look with no makeup.

Why our experts think its worth buying

It is Highly rated with 76% positive reviews averaging 4.6 stars on Amazon, indicating effective sun protection and skin compatibility.

3. Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturizer SPF 50

Paulas Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturizer SPF 50
info_icon

Packed with SPF 50, the Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturiser SPF 50 shields your face from sun damage while fighting wrinkles and signs of aging with antioxidants. This fragrance-free lotion leaves a matte finish, absorbing quickly without clogging pores or feeling greasy. Use it in the morning as the last step in your skincare routine to see optimal results. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,000

  • SPF: 50

  • Skin Type: Oily

  • Texture: Fluid

  • Size: 56 grams

  • Key Ingredient: Antioxidants

  • Finish: Matte

Pros

  • Antioxidant-rich formula 

  • Fights aging and stressors

  • Lightweight, matte finish

  • Offers broad-spectrum sun protection

Cons

  • May feel watery

  • Limited quantity for price

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Oily skin with anti-aging concerns

  • Daily sun protection with matte finish

You should definitely try this product because:

  • Defends effectively against UVA/UVB rays for robust protection.

  • Potent ingredients soothe and calm the skin effectively.

User Reviews: I love this! It feels expensive on your skin. This is the first Paula’s choice Product I’ve tried. I wanted something that would protect my skin from blue light and the sun. This stuff works wonderfully. Goes great under makeup and smells so good.

Why our experts think its worth buying

With a commendable 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this sunscreen is highly regarded for its skin-soothing properties, making it a worthwhile investment according to experts.

4. RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen

RE EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen
info_icon

RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 is a 100% mineral-based sunscreen offering UVA, UVB, and IR protection. Its universal tint blends seamlessly making it suitable for all skin tones without leaving a white cast. Lightweight and non-sticky, it's fragrance-free and clinically tested, ideal for preventing tanning and signs of aging.

Specifications:

  • Price: 695 

  • Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide

  • SPF: 50

  • Skin Type: All

  • Net Quantity: 50g

  • Water Resistance: Yes

Pros

  • Blends well with all skin tones

  • Helps prevent early signs of aging

  • Non-sticky and non greasy texture

  • Stays matte all day long

Cons

  • Doesn't provide good protection against sweat

  • May stick on clothes

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Achieving a natural "no makeup" look.

  • Long-lasting wear without irritation.

You should definitely try this product because:

  • It's a 100% Mineral sunscreen with SPF 50 protection for all skin types, plus advanced IR defence to shield against more than just UV rays.

User Reviews: Fully matte light coverage medium-toned sunscreen. It never sticks and is not greasy at all. Best for oily skin. If you have oily skin, just go for it!

Why our experts think its worth buying

Over 600 people purchased it on Amazon just last month, and it has received excellent ratings.

5. Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen

Dr. Sheths Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen
info_icon

Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is one of the best sunscreen brand for oily, acne-prone skin. It regulates excess oil, prevents acne, and soothes irritation with Centella Asiatica Extract. This sweatproof, water-resistant sunscreen provides UVA and UVB protection, leaving an ultra-matte, dry finish without a white cast.

Specifications:

  • Price: 607 (MRP 699 13% Off)

  • Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Centella Asiatica

  • Sun Protection: SPF 50 PA+++

  • Skin Type: Oily

  • Texture: Ultra-matte dry touch

  • Volume: 50 grams

  • Water Resistance: Sweatproof, water-resistant

Pros

  • Controls excess oil effectively

  • Prevents acne breakouts

  • Soothes irritated skin

  • Leaves no white cast

Cons

  • Not fragrance-free for all preferences

  • Can be too mattifying for some users

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Oily and acne-prone skin people seeking effective sun protection.

  • Those needing a matte finish without greasiness throughout the day.

You should definitely try this product because:

  • It Contains 1% Niacinamide for sebum control and skin soothing.

  • Features hybrid sun filters for effective UV protection.

User Reviews: The texture is very smooth and absorbs easily into the skin with no white cast. It repairs flaky skin. I've only been using it for a week and I like it. It works well for oily skin.

Why our experts think its worth buying

Our specialists recommend it due to its popularity with 2,000 recent purchases on Amazon and consistent 4-star ratings.

6. Foxtale Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen SPF

Foxtale Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen SPF
info_icon

Experience advanced sun protection with SPF 70+ PA++++ from Foxtale's Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen. Ideal for oily skin, it offers non-greasy, matte finish without white cast. Enriched with Niacinamide and Vitamin B5, it controls oil production, brightens skin, and reduces dark spots. Vegan and dermatologist-tested, it's free from sulfates and parabens, ensuring ethical skincare.

Specifications:

  • Price: 476 (MRP 595 20% Off)

  • SPF: 70+

  • PA Rating: PA++++

  • Skin Type: Oily, Combination

  • Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Provitamin B5

  • Volume: 50 ml

  • Finish: Matte

Pros

  • Reduces dark spots and pigmentation

  • Effectively protects skin while also brightening it

  • Controls oil and sebum production

Cons

  • Initial white cast on application

This sunscreen is best for 

  • This sunscreen is best for those seeking the benefits of niacinamide in skincare while aiming for bright, healthy-looking skin.

You should definitely try this product because:

  • Absorbs instantly, blending perfectly into the skin texture

  • Gives matte finish with a glowing effect on the skin

User Reviews: I didn’t expect the tube to be so tiny, but considering the price, it’s okay. The application of the sunscreen is amazing—non-greasy with no white cast. It’s so good that I ordered another one! It also gives the skin a radiant glow. Highly recommend using Foxtale sunscreen!

Why our experts think its worth buying

This brand offers a strong lineup of products, and this sunscreen is no exception. It has consistently delivered excellent results for users.

7. Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen

Brinton UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen
info_icon

This Brinton sunscreen is a great choice for everyday sun protection thanks to its broad spectrum UVA/UVB defence with SPF 50 PA+++. It's gentle on all skin types, including sensitive skin, because it's oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic (so it won't clog pores). This lightweight, water-resistant sunscreen absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish, making it a good option for wearing under makeup. For an added boost, it contains vitamins C & E, which help fight free radicals and may help prevent signs of aging.

Specifications:

  • Price: 892 (MRP 1,080 17% Off)

  • SPF Level: SPF 50

  • Skin Type: All

  • Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, Vitamin E

  • Texture: Gel-based

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Size: 50 grams

Pros

  • Lightweight and non-greasy

  • Contains antioxidant vitamins

  • Water-resistant formula

  • Matte finish ensures all-day wear

Cons

  • May feel slightly drying

  • Contains fragrance that irritates the skin

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Boosting collagen synthesis for soft, smooth skin.

  • Those looking for hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic sunscreen with Vitamin C and E benefits

You should definitely try this product because:

  • It Reduces visible signs of aging effectively

  • Helps prevent pigmentation and uneven skin tone

User Reviews: This is the best sunscreen so far as I have oily and sensitive skin. No sweating after applying the sunscreen and also makes the skin soft and smooth.

Why our experts think its worth buying

Our experts recommend this silicone sunscreen gel for its exceptional efficacy in delivering desired results beyond sun protection, ensuring comprehensive skincare benefits like anti-aging and skin tone evenness.

8. Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 

Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF
info_icon

Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is a fast-absorbing, sweatproof sunscreen with Tinosorb M, Uvinul A+, and OMC filters for broad-spectrum UV protection. Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, it's non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. This lightweight formula leaves no white cast, providing a natural, non-shiny finish. It's also cruelty-free and made with some ingredients from Germany.

Specifications:

  • Price: 474 (MRP 

  • Active Ingredients: Tinosorb M, Uvinul A+, OMC

  • SPF Rating: 50

  • PA Rating: PA++++

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Texture: Light, non-greasy

  • Size: 50 ml

Pros

  • Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula

  • No white cast or greasiness

  • Clinically tested for safety and efficacy

  • Water-resistant for extended wear

Cons

  • Requires reapplication after swimming or sweating

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Sensitive and eczema-prone skin types.

  • People looking for broad-spectrum SPF 50 with PA++++ rating.

You should definitely try this product because:

  • It's been thoroughly tested by a US independent lab (IN VIVO ISO 24444:2019) and uses primary filters sourced from BASF, Germany.

User Reviews: Super lightweight and Hydrating. Texture is dreamy. It prevented tanning for me, so I think it works well.

Why our experts think its worth buying

This Amazon Choice product garnered over 2,000 purchases just last month, highlighting its popularity and trust among users.

9. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
info_icon

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 is designed for acne-prone skin, effectively reducing redness while providing SPF 46 protection against sun damage. Infused with niacinamide, it minimises blemishes and even skin tone. This fragrance-free, oil-free lotion absorbs swiftly, making it an excellent choice under makeup without clogging pores.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,600 (MRP 7,500 39% Off)

  • Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide

  • SPF Level: SPF 46

  • Skin Type: Acne-prone, Combination

  • Texture: Lightweight, Oil-free

  • Size: 48 grams

Pros

  • Reduces redness and blemishes

  • Contains soothing niacinamide

  • Helps even out skin tone

  • Absorbs quickly without residue

Cons

  • Expensive 

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Individuals with rosacea and hyperpigmentation.

  • For those seeking a dermatologist-recommended option with a silky smooth texture that effortlessly sinks into the skin.

You should definitely try this product because:

  • Despite its higher price point you must check out this EltaMD sunscreen as  it protects and calms the skin with its high-quality ingredients, making it worth considering.

User Reviews: I have sensitive skin and this does not burn my face at all or make me break out. It also does not clog my pores. I still wish it was less expensive but I will continue buying this because it really does work well.

Why our experts think its worth buying

It's one of the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreens that delivers soothing and reliable sun protection results.

10. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen
info_icon

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers comprehensive protection against UV rays and blue light. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, it hydrates, brightens, and evens skin tone. This fragrance-free, gel-based sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, leaving skin dewy and glowing. Suitable for all skin types.

Specifications:

  • Price: 394 (MRP 449 12% Off)

  • Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Zinc Oxide

  • SPF Protection: SPF 50 PA++++

  • Skin Types: All

  • Texture: Gel-based

  • Fragrance: Fragrance-Free

Pros

  • Hydrates and brightens skin effectively

  • Lightweight and absorbs quickly

  • Enhances natural skin glow

  • No white cast upon application

Cons

  • May not suit those allergic to specific ingredients

  • May not provide matte finish

This sunscreen is best for 

  • Ideal for those seeking a dewy, glowing complexion

  • Suitable for individuals concerned about UVA/UVB and blue light protection

You should definitely try this product because:

  •  It utilizes Unique Water Lock Technology, ensuring rapid absorption without any white casts, providing effective sun protection with a smooth, residue-free finish.

User Reviews: This is my go-to sunscreen. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy, making it comfortable for daily wear. It leaves no white residue, ensuring a clean application. Overall, it's a reliable and effective sunscreen that I highly recommend..

Why our experts think its worth buying

With 10,000 recent purchases on Amazon and over 130,000 positive reviews from satisfied users, this product is highly recommended by our experts for its proven effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

Things to consider when purchasing a sunscreen for oily skin

  • Non-comedogenic: Look for sunscreens labelled as non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

  • Matte or Lightweight Formulas: Opt for sunscreens with matte or lightweight formulations that won't feel heavy or greasy on oily skin.

  • Oil-free: Choose oil-free sunscreens to avoid adding excess oil to your skin.

  • SPF Rating: Ensure it has a sufficient SPF rating (at least SPF 30) to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

  • Water-resistant: Select water-resistant formulas if you'll be sweating or in water to maintain protection.

  • Ingredients: Consider sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for broad-spectrum protection, and possibly mattifying agents like silica to control shine.

  • Texture: Check the texture—gel-based or lightweight lotions are often preferable for oily skin types.

How we chose them for you when curating the list 

  • Research: We conducted extensive research on sunscreens suitable for oily skin, focusing on non-comedogenic and oil-free formulas.

  • Effectiveness: We prioritised sunscreens proven to be effective for oily skin, considering factors like non-comedogenic formulas and oil-free textures.

  • Customer Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and ratings to select sunscreens with positive feedback and proven results.

  • Brand credibility: We selected brands known for their reputation in skincare and sunscreen products, ensuring reliability and trustworthiness.

  • Price consideration: Our list includes options across various price points to cater to different budgets, ensuring affordability without compromising quality.

Frequently Asked Questions 

Which sunscreen is best for oily skin? 

  • Options vary, including those with matte finishes like La Roche Posay Spf 60, lightweight formulas such as Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen, or oil-free choices like EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen, all designed to prevent excess oiliness.

Can sunscreen cause breakouts on oily skin types? 

  • Yes, some heavy or comedogenic sunscreens can potentially clog pores and lead to breakouts in oily skin types. Choosing non-comedogenic formulas specifically designed for oily or acne-prone skin can minimise this risk.

How can I prevent sunscreen from making my oily skin look shiny? 

  • Opt for mattifying sunscreens or those labelled as "oil-control" to help absorb excess oil throughout the day. Additionally, blotting papers or setting powders can be used over sunscreen to reduce shine.

Which type of sunscreen is best for oily skin? 

  • Sunscreens labelled as "oil-free," "matte finish," or "gel-based" are ideal for oily skin. Look for products that are non-greasy and specifically formulated to control shine throughout the day.

Which ingredients should I look for in a sunscreen for oily skin? 

  • Look for ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or silica, known for their oil-absorbing properties. Additionally, sunscreens with niacinamide or mattifying agents can help regulate sebum production.

In Conclusion

Choosing the right sunscreen for oily skin is crucial for maintaining a balanced complexion and protecting against sun damage. Look for options that are oil-free, non-comedogenic, and offer a matte finish to control shine throughout the day. Our curated list of recommendations ensures effective sun protection without exacerbating oiliness, making it worth investing in for clearer, healthier-looking skin. 

