10 Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin in India (2024) - Complete Guide

La Roche-Posay SPF 60 Sunscreen is a non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreen ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection with a matte finish, helping to absorb excess oil and reduce shine without causing breakouts. Water-resistant and formulated for sensitive skin, it also features antioxidants to combat UV-induced free radicals.

Specifications:

Price: 2,378 ( MRP 3,999 41% Off)

Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide

SPF Level: SPF 60

Skin Type: All

Texture: Matte finish

Water Resistance: 80 minutes

Size: 50 ml

Pros

High SPF protection

Lightweight and easy to apply

Non-comedogenic, won't clog pores

Water resistant

Cons

May leave a slight white cast

This sunscreen is best for

People with oily or acne-prone skin types

Those seeking high SPF protection in a non-greasy formula

You should definitely try this product because:

It offers water resistance up to 80 minutes, ensuring reliable protection.

Its gentle, dermatologist-tested formula is suitable even for sensitive skin types.

User Reviews: I have spent a lot of time searching for a high quality sunscreen recommended by a dermatologist in India and am very happy to find this. This is an effective sunscreen, good for my oily skin and does not leave any white cast. It is just a little bit expensive.

Why our experts think its worth buying

Our experts recommend this sunscreen for its 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 16,000 reviewers, praising its dermatologically-tested formula with effective sun protection ingredients.