10 Best Speaker Brands in India (2024)

Best overall: The offers powerful 10W stereo sound, IP67 dust- and water-resistance, and 15+ hours of playback time on a single charge, making it the perfect companion for any adventure.
Best sound quality: The delivers stunning audio performance with rich bass and clear vocals, ensuring an immersive listening experience for music enthusiasts.
Best with long battery life: The boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, IPX7 waterproof rating, and a range of vibrant colour options, making it an excellent choice for extended outdoor use.
Best budget: The provides powerful 14W stereo sound, IPX7 waterproof rating, and dual EQ modes, offering exceptional value for budget-conscious consumers.
Music is no longer tied to stationary systems; thanks to Bluetooth technology, we can now take our favourite songs with us wherever we go. The convenience of wirelessly connecting our gadgets to powerful speakers has transformed how we listen to music.
Whether it's a morning workout, a beach picnic, or simply unwinding at home, music has become an integral part of our daily routines. Without it, even the most mundane tasks can feel uninspired and tedious.
Recognizing this universal need for a portable yet powerful audio solution, the market for the best Bluetooth speakers in India has witnessed a remarkable boom. This trend has prompted the best speaker brands to innovate, introducing a diverse range of products that cater to varying preferences and lifestyles.
Our curated collection delves deep into this dynamic landscape, presenting a handpicked selection of the top Bluetooth speakers available in India. From sleek, compact designs to robust, feature-rich models, we've meticulously curated a range that caters to every preference and budget.
Before purchasing a Bluetooth speaker, several key factors you should consider to make the right choice:
Sound Quality: Assess the speaker's audio performance, considering factors like clarity, bass response, and overall sound balance. Look for reviews or listen to demonstrations if possible to gauge the quality accurately.
Portability: Determine your intended usage and whether you need a compact, portable speaker for on-the-go use or a larger, stationary one for home entertainment. Consider factors like size, weight, and battery life for portable speakers.
Connectivity Options: Besides Bluetooth, check if the speaker offers additional connectivity options like AUX-in, USB, or NFC. This versatility can be beneficial for connecting various devices or in situations where Bluetooth connectivity is unavailable.
Battery Life: Evaluate the speaker's battery life, especially if you plan to use it extensively without access to a power source. Longer battery life ensures uninterrupted enjoyment of music without frequent recharging.
Durability and Build Quality: Consider the construction materials and design of the speaker to assess its durability, especially if you intend to use it outdoors or in rugged conditions. Look for features like water resistance or shock proofing for added protection.
Additional Features: Consider any additional features or functionalities that may enhance your user experience, such as voice assistant integration, speakerphone capabilities, or multi-room connectivity.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: Each speaker was assessed for its specifications of sound quality, battery life, connectivity options, and overall performance, ensuring only the best performers made it to our selection.
User Feedback Analysis: We analysed user feedback and reviews from various online platforms to understand real-world experiences with different speakers, incorporating valuable insights into our decision-making process.
Comparative Analysis: We compared features, specifications, and pricing of multiple speakers within similar categories to provide you with a comprehensive overview and help you make an informed choice based on your specific needs.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand, prioritising those known for reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction to ensure you receive quality products from trusted manufacturers.
Value Proposition: We focused on delivering value by selecting speakers that offer a compelling combination of features, performance, and affordability, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck without compromising on quality.
Below is a list of best speaker brands in India that are making waves in the audio tech industry
Experience astonishing sound quality wherever life takes you with the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker. With PositionIQ technology, enjoy natural, lifelike sound in any orientation. Its IP67 waterproof rating ensures durability, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. The rugged utility loop allows for easy portability, while Bluetooth 4.2 provides a reliable connection within 30 feet. However, some users noted that the battery drains faster than expected. Despite this drawback, the SoundLink Flex delivers immersive sound, long-lasting battery life, and rugged durability, making it an ideal companion for both indoor gatherings and outdoor escapades. Whether you're hanging out with friends or exploring the great outdoors, this portable speaker enhances every moment with its impressive audio performance and versatile design.
Specifications:
Price: 15,900
Brand: Bose
Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2
Waterproof Rating: IP67
Battery Life: Up to 12 Hours
Range: 30 Feet
Control: App Compatibility
Material: Steel Grille, Silicone Exterior
Pros
Cons
Clear balanced sound
Battery drains faster
Easy to use and carry
Waterproof and dustproof
Rugged and durable build
App for personalised settings
Reliable Bluetooth connection
Lightweight and portable
User’s Testimonial: This does not disappoint and gives the Bose experience. I am a Bose Fan and own almost all their products including home theatre, and I can definitely say this is one of the superior listening experiences. I had compared it with many other products including B&O, B&W, Klipsch etc before I finally settled on this product. THis is the best value for money vs quality that you can get.
Why it's worth buying: With over 31,000+ ratings and a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this Bluetooth speaker is a trusted choice, guaranteeing exceptional sound quality and reliability. Its widespread acclaim and high user satisfaction make it a worthwhile investment.
Get ready to enhance your music experience with the JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Featuring JBL Signature Sound, this speaker delivers booming bass and crisp highs for an immersive listening experience. With up to 12 hours of playtime and IPX7 waterproof rating, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and poolside parties. Plus, PartyBoost allows you to pair multiple speakers for stereo sound. Its rugged design, covered with durable fabric and rubber housing, ensures durability on the go. Available in vibrant colours, it adds a splash of personality to any occasion. However, some users reported slow Bluetooth connectivity and occasional disconnections, while others noted that the bass lacks power. Despite these drawbacks, the JBL Flip 5 delivers bold sound and reliable performance, making it an essential companion for every adventure.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 10,99918% Off)
Brand: JBL
Model: Flip 5
Type: Wireless Speaker
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless
Waterproof: IPX7
Playtime: Up to 12 hours
Frequency Response: 65 Hz - 20k Hz
Pros
Cons
Impressive sound output
Bass could be more powerful
Waterproof design
Connectivity issues
Battery life is excellent
Performs brilliantly
Looks premium and classy
Travel-friendly and dustproof
User’s Testimonial: Coming back to the Flip 6, it is a fantastic product. Effortless connectivity, superb sound. The sound is more enthusiastic than audiophile. The bass is tight and surprising for such a small speaker. If you want more midrange or treble, install the JBL app and adjust the equaliser. Battery life is excellent as well. Definitely recommended.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, guaranteeing superior sound quality.
The Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker is a compact powerhouse delivering big sound wherever you go. With its durable design and multiway strap, it's ready for any adventure. Experience powerful sound with Extra Bass technology and a Sound Diffusion Processor that fills any space with immersive audio. Plus, with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it's perfect for outdoor use. Enjoy up to 16 hours of party stamina on a single charge, and stay connected with hands-free calling via the built-in microphone. Although drawbacks like low responsiveness and slow charging times were noted by some users. Nonetheless, the SRS-XB13 offers impressive sound quality, durability, and portability, making it an ideal companion for your next outdoor excursion or work-from-home setup. With its compact size and big sound, it's the ultimate travel companion for music lovers on the move.
Specifications:
Price: 3,490 (
MRP 4,99030% Off)
Brand: Sony
Model: SRS-XB13
Type: Wireless Speaker
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless
Special Feature: Waterproof, Dustproof
Battery Life: Up to 16 Hours
Mic: Built-in
Mounting Type: Floor Standing
Pros
Cons
Compact powerful sound
Slow responsiveness
Easy versatile portability
Lengthy charging time
Waterproof and dustproof
Long battery life
Hands-free calling capability
Quick Bluetooth pairing
User’s Testimonial: Beautiful little speaker. Build quality is A++, it's this beautiful soft touch plastic that's almost rubbery but looks and feels really good. I'm no audiophile but to my ears this little thing sounds phenomenal, more than good enough for music, podcasts, movies, and calls. I got it for personal use. Overall, I was really pleased with this speaker. The cloth loop it comes with can attach at either the top or the bottom edge of the speaker, meaning you can hang it from a hook in the bathroom and shower with your favourite music firing down at you! If you're looking for a compact, high quality speaker for personal use, this is brilliant, and great value.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its compact, powerful sound and versatile portability, backed by over 19,000 Amazon ratings and recognition as an Amazon Choice product.
The Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Wireless Speaker offers immersive 360-degree surround sound, thanks to its innovative XBass technology and dual full-range drivers. With an IPX7 waterproof rating and 20 hours of playtime, it's perfect for outdoor adventures. Easily pair two speakers for a true stereo experience. However, some users noted low performance. Despite this drawback, the StormBox delivers rich, room-filling sound with enhanced bass, making it an ideal choice for poolside parties, beach trips, or simply enjoying music on the go. Its compact and durable design, along with universal compatibility and easy access to smart assistants, ensure a seamless audio experience wherever you take it. With Tribit, immerse yourself in music that moves with you, rain or shine, for an unforgettable listening experience.
Specifications:
Price: 5,699 (
MRP 6,99919% Off)
Brand: Tribit
Sound: 24W Output
Battery: 20H Playtime
Connectivity: Bluetooth/Wireless
Waterproof: IPX7 Rating
Charging: Type-C Connector
Dimensions: 2.68 x 7.09 x 2.68 inches
Weight: 1.28 lbs
Pros
Cons
Immersive 360° sound
Low performance noted
Waterproof and durable design
Charging time could be long
Compact and portable
Long battery life
Easy to pair and use
Convenient built-in microphone
Stylish and compact for travel
User’s Testimonial: Bought it to work with my old LCD TV which was having sound issues. Connected to jio set top box using usb port for power/charging. Connected with Bluetooth, and the speaker works like wow. Solves my purpose. I think the sound quality improves once it is fully charged.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful sound and durable design. 62% of Amazon reviewers gave it a 5-star rating.
The soundcore by Anker Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker Provides stunning Hi-Res audio with 30W of power, enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for lossless streaming. Featuring two tweeters, two woofers, and BassUpTM technology, it fills any space with rich, immersive sound. With an ultra-wide frequency range and advanced DSP, it faithfully reproduces every detail of your music. The built-in 6,700mAh battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime, and its IPX7 waterproof casing ensures durability. Customise your sound with the Soundcore app's EQ modes or choose from preset options. While some users found the bass average, the Motion+ speaker offers a premium audio experience, ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
MRP 14,99933% Off)
Brand: Anker
Audio Output: 30W
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX
Waterproof Rating: IPX7
Battery Life: 12 Hours
Charging: USB-C
Control: Soundcore App
Pros
Cons
Rich immersive sound
Average bass performance
Easy to customise EQ
Battery life is good
Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
Stylish and compact design
Waterproof and durable design
User’s Testimonial: Writing this review after using the Bluetooth speaker for a month. Without second thought, go for it. It's worth the money. If you love to hear soothing music and a one offs party at home, then it should be perfect for you.
Why it's worth buying: With 77% of 20,000+ Amazon reviewers awarding 5 stars, it's evident that this speaker offers exceptional sound quality and overall satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for audio enthusiasts.
The boAt Stone 1200 Bluetooth Speaker with its powerful 14W stereo sound offers immersive experience. With up to 9 hours of battery life and RGB LEDs for a vibrant light show, it's perfect for parties and outdoor events. The IPX7 rating ensures splash and water resistance, and the TWS feature allows you to connect two speakers for even more power. Its 360-degree ergonomic design and carry strap make it convenient to carry around, although some users find it tricky due to its size. With multiple connectivity modes including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and FM, as well as integrated controls and voice assistant support, the boAt Stone 1200 provides a versatile and enjoyable listening experience.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 6,99043% Off)
Brand: boAt
Power: 14W
Battery Life: Up to 9 hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Water Resistance: IPX7
Drivers: 76mm * 2
Controls: Integrated
Voice Assistant: Yes
Pros
Cons
Multiple connectivity options
Heavyweight
Water-resistant design
Relatively large size
Vibrant RGB LEDs provide ambiance
Convenient carry strap included
Easy connectivity options
Excellent performance and quality
User’s Testimonial: I have been using this for a long time now and it was a good experience. Sound quality is good. Works well with TV as well. Enhances tv sound really well. Bass is also good. I am not a sound geek but it gets work done. At this price what else you expect. Easy to carry around.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity as an Amazon Choice product with 500+ recent purchases last month underscores its quality and appeal.
The Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker brings legendary Marshall sound wherever you go. With its rugged IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's built to withstand the elements. Enjoy over 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, ensuring your music never lets you down. The flexible mounting strap allows you to attach it anywhere, while the built-in microphone lets you take calls hands-free. Whether you're at home, on the road, or outdoors, the Marshall Willen delivers powerful sound and durability in a sleek, portable design. So, take your music with you, and let the Marshall signature sound enhance every moment, rain or shine.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 14,99940% Off)
Brand: Marshall
Model: Willen
Type: Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Special Features: Water Resistance, Dust Resistance
Power Output: 10W
Battery Life: 15+ hours
Charging Time: 3 hours
Microphone: Built-in
Pros
Cons
Powerful sound output
Expensive
Rugged and durable design
Connection issues at times
Water and dust resistant
Portable and versatile
Exceptional clarity
Long battery life
User’s Testimonial: I have tried a lot of bluetooth speakers in the past but I must say, this is one of the best. The only thing is that it's expensive. But once you hear the sound and clarity of this speaker, you’ll feel this is worth every penny. If you have the budget, you must go for this one.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its powerful sound, rugged design, and excellent user ratings, with 81% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, highlighting its exceptional performance.
The Echo Dot 5th Gen is the latest in smart speaker technology, offering bigger sound and enhanced features. With improved sound quality, motion detection, and a temperature sensor, it's the ultimate addition to any smart home setup. Control your music, smart home devices, and even set reminders with just your voice, thanks to Alexa integration. Plus, with built-in privacy controls, you can trust that your information stays secure. However, some users note that the volume could be improved for an even better listening experience. Overall, the Echo Dot 5th Gen is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their daily routines and elevate their home entertainment.
Specifications:
Price: 5,499
Brand: Amazon
Generation: 5th
Sound: Bigger, clearer
Sensors: Motion, temperature
Control: Voice, tap
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Alexa
Privacy: Mic off
Pros
Cons
Enhanced sound quality
Volume could be louder
Convenient voice control feature
Smart motion detection capability
Easy-to-use tap controls
Versatile Bluetooth connectivity
Multiple privacy protection layers
User’s Testimonial: Integration of AI is the best thing to a speaker. And I loved it. The sound is crisp. And it's a value for money if you want your appliance to be smart.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by 3K purchases on Amazon last month, underscores its value and effectiveness in enhancing your home environment.
Ultimate Ears presents the Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, engineered to deliver bold sound and deep bass in a compact and durable package. With its 360° immersive sound, every note is crystal clear, accompanied by accurate bass. The Magic Button allows for easy control of music playback directly on the speaker. Covered in a tough and stylish two-tone fabric, the Boom 3 is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, it's completely waterproof and floats, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, powered by advanced battery cell technology. With PartyUp, you can pair multiple speakers for an even more immersive sound experience.But, some users have reported that the Bluetooth range could be improved. Nonetheless, the Boom 3 offers exceptional sound quality and durability for your audio needs.
Specifications:
Price: 13,995 (
MRP 17,99522% Off)
Brand: Ultimate Ears
Sound: 360° immersive
Controls: Magic Button
Design: Two-tone fabric
Waterproof: IP67 rating
Durability: Virtually indestructible
Battery Life: 15 hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Pros
Cons
Immersive 360° sound
Limited Bluetooth range
Stylish and durable design
Durability issues
Waterproof and floats
Stylish two-tone fabric design
Easy pairing with PartyUp feature
User’s Testimonial: It's undoubtedly the best speaker available in the market at a price. The sounds are clear with a good amount of bass. Most importantly the loudness of the speaker cannot be matched with any other speakers. The form factor is also very good and rugged speakers. The 360 degree sound gives you a mesmerising experience. The battery easily gives u a backup of 10 to 12 hrs. I would recommend going for it without thinking.
Why it's worth buying: With over 8,800 ratings on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for exceptional audio experiences.
The MI Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Blue is an ultimate companion for immersive music experiences wherever you go. With its powerful 16W speaker and dual EQ modes, you can tailor your sound to match your mood, whether you prefer normal or deep bass. The compact design and convenient loop strip make it easy to carry with you on trips, hikes, or parties. Plus, with its IPX7 waterproof rating, you can enjoy your favourite tunes even by the pool or during rain showers. The built-in microphone with voice assistant support ensures hands-free calling convenience, while TWS mode allows you to pair two speakers for stereo sound. With its high-capacity battery and quick-charging Type-C port, the beat keeps going for hours on end. Get ready to elevate your music experience with MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
Specifications:
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 3,49934% Off)
Brand: MI
Power: 16W
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Auxiliary
EQ Modes: Normal, Deep Bass
Battery: 2600mAh
Waterproof Rating: IPX7
Microphone: Built-in
Charging Port: Type-C
TWS Mode: Supported
Pros
Cons
Powerful sound for its size
Dual EQ modes can be subjective
Portable design with convenient loop strip
Some users may prefer higher wattage
Waterproof for outdoor use
Long battery life
Easy connectivity
Built-in microphone
User’s Testimonial: After using it for 2 weeks, I love this. Quick pairing, sound quality (for this price), volume (it's just 16w) battery life at various volume levels & form factor. This is the best one. Good for trips, home parties etc. You'll enjoy it. No other gives this better features at this price range. Glad that I got a good one after a long search.
Why it's worth buying: It offers customizable sound and impressive performance, making it an Amazon Choice product with a high rating of 4.1 stars.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can Bluetooth speakers be used for calls?
Yes, many Bluetooth speakers feature built-in microphones, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the speaker, providing a convenient hands-free calling experience.
Are Bluetooth speakers suitable for outdoor use?
Yes, numerous Bluetooth speaker models are designed for outdoor use, offering rugged construction, water resistance, and long battery life to withstand various outdoor conditions.
How far can Bluetooth speakers be from the connected device?
The range of Bluetooth speakers typically extends up to 30 feet (approximately 10 metres) from the connected device, although some models may offer a slightly longer range.
Do Bluetooth speakers support wired connections?
Yes, most Bluetooth speakers in India feature auxiliary ports, allowing users to connect non-Bluetooth devices using a standard audio cable for wired playback.
Can Bluetooth speakers be paired with other speakers for stereo sound?
Many Bluetooth speakers support wireless stereo pairing, enabling users to connect two identical speakers for a broader soundstage and enhanced stereo sound experience.
Wrapping up
The speaker market in India offers a diverse range of options, catering to various needs and preferences. With brands focusing on durability, portability, and sound quality, consumers can find speakers suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your audio experience—choose from our list and enjoy immersive sound wherever you go.
