10 Best Sewing Machines in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out as the best sewing machine for its 23 built-in stitches, metal frame, and sewing speed of 800 SPM, making it ideal for versatile sewing projects.
Best for beginners: The offers 71 stitch functions, including a one-step buttonhole and automatic needle threader, providing ease of use and essential features for new sewers.
Best durable: The with its metal frame, 8 built-in stitches, and durable construction ensures long-lasting performance and reliability for everyday sewing tasks.
Best Budget: is perfect for cost-conscious buyers, featuring 7 built-in stitches, 14 stitch functions, and a lightweight design, making it an affordable yet efficient choice for home sewing needs.
Dreaming of turning ripped clothes into masterpieces or creating that dream outfit from scratch? The best sewing machine is your essential tool, whether you're a fashion designer or a sewing novice. It's the key to bringing your creative visions to life with precision and ease.
A good sewing machine should feed smoothly, stitch accurately, and offer essential features like automatic needle threading and stitch options. But, with numerous options flooding the market, making a decision can be overwhelming. That's where we come in—to simplify your search for the best sewing machines in India.
From renowned brands to budget-friendly options, our guide covers everything you need to know. Be it if you're looking for durability, ease of use, or advanced features like embroidery capabilities, we've highlighted top-rated models and best sewing machine brands like Usha, Singer and more to suit every skill level and budget.
Keep scrolling to explore our recommendations to find the best sewing machine for home that fits your needs and helps you unleash your creativity effortlessly.
Factors to take into account when looking a sewing machine
Purpose and Use: Determine whether you need a machine for basic repairs, crafting, quilting, or professional-level sewing.
Type of Machine: Choose between mechanical, electronic, or computerized sewing machines based on your skill level and desired features.
Stitch Options: Consider the variety and versatility of stitch patterns available, especially if you plan to work on diverse projects.
Speed and Motor Power: Evaluate the machine's speed settings and motor power to ensure it meets your sewing pace and handles different fabric types smoothly.
Build Quality and Durability: Look for a sturdy construction that can withstand frequent use and provide long-term reliability.
Ease of Use: Check for user-friendly features such as automatic threading, adjustable presser foot pressure, and intuitive controls, especially if you're a beginner.
Accessories and Attachments: Consider the availability and usefulness of accessories like presser feet, extension tables, and additional bobbins.
Size and Portability: Decide if you need a compact, portable machine or a larger one that stays stationary based on your sewing space and mobility needs.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We assessed each machine based on factors like stitch quality, speed, ease of use, and versatility to ensure they meet various sewing needs—from basic repairs to intricate projects.
Thorough Comparison: Each product was meticulously compared, highlighting pros and cons such as built-in features, durability, and user feedback to provide a comprehensive overview of what each model offers.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised brands known for their reliability, quality craftsmanship, and innovation in sewing technology, ensuring you invest in a machine that's backed by a solid reputation.
Warranty and After-Sales Service: Our selections include machines with reliable warranties and strong after-sales support, ensuring peace of mind and assistance should you encounter any issues post-purchase.
Price and Budget Considerations: We considered various price points to accommodate different budgets without compromising on quality or essential features, ensuring there's an option for every sewing enthusiast.
Below is the list of the best sewing machines in India for home use
The Usha Janome Dream Stitch sewing machine is designed for versatility and ease of use. This automatic zig-zag model offers 7 built-in stitches and 14 stitch functions, including essential tasks like buttonholing and quilting. With manual thread tension control and a compact free arm design, it supports various sewing projects. Enjoy a 2-year warranty and access to complimentary sewing lessons, making it an ideal choice for beginners and experienced sewers alike.
Specifications:
Price: 10,799 (
MRP 11,4005% Off)
Brand: Usha
Stitches: 7 built-in
Functions: 14 stitch
Control: Manual thread tension
Features: Automatic zig-zag
Warranty: 2 years
Accessories: 8 free
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Reliable stitching performance and quality
|
Some accessories might miss when delivered
|
Compact and easy to move and store
|
Service provided could be improved
|
Versatile for various sewing tasks
|
User-friendly for beginners
User’s Reviews: "I am a beginner. Purchased after lots of thoughts going through the reviews. But I was so happy that I bought it. Very easy to sew with the videos from Usha and others in YT. Didn't even opt for a demo. Still able to stitch. I would definitely recommend it for beginners.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance and versatility, this Amazon Choice sewing machine boasts a 4.3-star rating, making it a trusted option for diverse sewing needs.
The Bernette Sew & Go 5 sewing machine combines Swiss precision with 70 stitch functions and 23 built-in stitches, including a one-step buttonhole and adjustable stitch width/length. Ideal for makers and crafters, it features a sturdy metal frame, LED light, and accessories for versatile sewing projects. With a quick motor for 800 stitches per minute and easy operation, it's perfect for beginners and creative sewing enthusiasts alike.
Specifications:
Price: 17,989 (
MRP 22,50020% Off)
Brand: Bernette
Stitch Functions: 70
Built-in Stitches: 23
Stitch Speed: 800 SPM
Frame Material: Metal
Power Source: Electric
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Runs smoothly and efficiently when operates
|
Complex for absolute beginners
|
High-quality materials
|
Not portable for travel use
|
Sturdy metal frame
|
Simple stitch customization
User’s Reviews: "I am happy with this machine and am glad I bought it. It works smoothly and the foot control is responsive, easy to control and slow can be slow and it goes smoothly to fast . I had a query when I received it and rang the helpline number supplied with the machine, their response was very clear and helpful . The only negative I have is cosmetic, in that it's a white machine. On receiving it I found it covered in dirty marks.”
Why it's worth buying: The Bernette Sew & Go 5 is worth buying for its robust construction, versatile stitch options, and user-friendly features, making it an excellent choice for sewers looking to explore creative sewing projects
The Brother GS-3700 sewing machine in white offers 71 stitch functions with 37 stitches, ideal for various sewing projects like repairs and dressmaking. Featuring an LED light, automatic needle threader, and quick-set bobbin system for ease of use. Includes accessories such as a picot foot and instructional DVD. With precise stitch control and durable construction, it's designed to meet both basic and advanced sewing needs at home.
Specifications:
Price: 14,101 (
MRP 17,29018% Off)
Brand: Brother
Stitch Functions: 71
Stitches: 37
Power Source: Corded Electric
Material: Plastic
Weight: 7350 grams
Accessories: Instructional DVD, Various Feet
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Easy setup with quick-set bobbin system
|
Plastic build may not feel as durable
|
Bright long-lasting LED light
|
Automatic needle threader saves time
|
Includes comprehensive instructional DVD
User’s Reviews: "One of the best sewing machines available in the market. It is very easy to use and is very efficient. The instruction CD was very easy to understand and we were able to operate the machine almost instantly. I would definitely recommend Brother sewing machine over other options available.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stitching capabilities and ease of use, supported by high customer satisfaction with 69% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.
The Singer Promise 1408 sewing machine offers reliability and versatility with its automatic zig-zag function and sturdy metal frame. Featuring 8 built-in stitches and 24 stitch functions, including 4 buttonhole styles, it ensures seamless sewing at a speed of 750 SPM. With easy stitch selection via a dial and adjustable thread tension, this electric model supports a range of projects from basic to intricate.
Specifications:
Price: 10,499 (
MRP 16,80038% Off)
Brand: Singer
Built-in Stitches: 8
Stitch Functions: 24
Buttonhole Styles: 4
Sewing Speed: 750 SPM
Frame Material: Metal
Power Source: Electric
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Easy stitch selection dial
|
May be heavy for some users
|
Sewing speed is relatively fast
|
Thread gets tangled frequently
|
Strong metal frame enhances durability
|
Adjustable thread tension
User’s Reviews: "The sewing machine is easy to use, very handy and relatively smaller than older manual machines. The sewing machine is less than commercial machines, but conveniently fast enough for home use.”
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.2 stars by over 4000 reviewers, it proves to be a trusted choice for both beginners and experienced users alike.
The Brother JA20 Electric Sewing Machine in white features Multiple functionalities including simple and zig-zag stitching, LED light for enhanced visibility, and a convenient top load bobbin system. With 3 needle positions and open arm sewing capability, it supports various tasks from basic stitching to buttonhole and embroidery projects. Portable and backed by a 2-year warranty, it ensures reliable performance for sewing enthusiasts of all levels.
Specifications:
Price: 8,160 (
MRP 9,59015% Off)
Brand: Brother
Stitch Types: Zig-Zag, Straight
Needle Positions: 3
Bobbin Type: Top Load
Built-in Stitches: 2
Warranty Period: 2 Years
Power Source: Electric
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Simple to operate for beginners
|
Manual thread tension adjustment
|
Lightweight and portable design
|
Limited buttonhole styles available
|
Suitable for basic and zig-zag stitches
|
Reliable performance with metal construction
|
Supports multiple sewing techniques
User’s Reviews: "It's ideal for household repairs and clothing stitching. Its tabletop design allows flexibility to use on any table and chair. Users typically get accustomed to it within 1-2 days. Purchased locally, it excels in zig-zag, picot, and regular stitching. Lightweight, it can be easily moved with one hand, operating quietly with a smooth motor. It offers good foot pressure for precise control.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 60% of Amazon reviewers awarded it a 5-star rating, highlighting its excellent performance and user satisfaction.
The Akiara - Makes Life Easy Stitching Machine offers come with 12 stitch patterns, including zig-zag and pico stitches, ideal for home tailoring. It features automatic thread rewind, reverse stitching for reinforcement, and adjustable straight stitch settings. This compact, portable sewing machine operates via foot pedal or auto mode, accommodating high or low sewing speeds for versatile and hassle-free sewing experiences at home.
Specifications:
Price: 5,996 (
MRP 10,24941% Off)
Brand: Akiara
Stitch Patterns: 12
Stitch Types: Zig-zag, Pico
Operation: Foot pedal, auto mode
Power Source: Corded electric
Material: ABS
Weight: 1.98 kg
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Simple to operate with foot pedal or auto mode
|
Thread tension may need occasional adjustment
|
Adjustable sewing speed
|
Small size makes it difficult to use
|
Includes automatic thread rewind feature
|
Compact and portable helps easy storage
User’s Reviews: "This is one of the best portable electric mini sewing machines. All that functionality packed into such a small device really shocked me, and the design is very intuitive as well. I brought this for my mother and she's started using it and is very happy with its performance.”
Why it's worth buying: A best seller on Amazon, acclaimed by over 6000+ satisfied reviewers giving with stellar 4.1 star ratings.
The CHILLAXPLUS Sewing Machine for home tailoring provides versatility with 20 built-in stitch patterns, including straight line, decorative lines, and buttonholes. Featuring a robust metal frame for stability and durability, it includes a reverse stitch function and zig-zag capability for efficient sewing on various fabrics. With adjustable sewing speed and LED light, this electric machine ensures ease and precision for everyday stitching needs at home.
Specifications:
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 14,99947% Off)
Brand: CHILLAXPLUS
Stitch Patterns: 20
Frame Material: Metal
Power Source: Electric
Presser Feet: 8
Stitch Functions: Zig Zag, Pico
Speed Adjustment: High/Low
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sturdy metal frame ensures stability
|
Requires initial hand wheel rotation before use
|
Easy speed adjustment provides comfort
|
May have a learning curve for beginners
|
Multiple stitch patterns available
|
Includes LED light for easy visibility
|
Occupies very little space
User’s Reviews: "I am happy with the product. Secondly, it has very less weight in comparison to other brands and can fit in any corner of one's house. affordable and working amazing with 20 different types of stitching patterns. Excellent product with great performance, running very well, so many options.packaging also good…”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility and durability, with 87% of Amazon users giving it a top rating for performance and reliability in home sewing tasks.
The Usha Janome Wonder Stitch sewing machine is a great choice with its automatic zig-zag functionality and 13 built-in stitches, including buttonholing and stretch stitching. Ideal for various applications like button fixing, smocking, and zip fixing, it features a built-in motor, needle threader, and sewing light for enhanced convenience. With a durable stainless steel construction and complimentary sewing lessons available, it ensures precise and efficient sewing for home projects.
Specifications:
Price: 15,990 (
MRP 18,80015% Off)
Brand: Usha
Built-in Stitches: 13
Stitch Functions: 21
Motor Type: Built-in
Sewing Speed: 860 SPM
Power Consumption: 60 watts
Warranty: 2 years
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High sewing speed helps
|
Higher weight may limit portability
|
Automatic needle threader simplifies setup
|
No longer includes a demo DVD
|
Drop feed for embroidery enhances creative options
|
Superior build quality and performance
User’s Reviews: "This Beautiful Usha Janome machine I gifted recently to my Mother and she loved it, she is not a beginner she is well versed in stitching - when she used it she asked me to leave reviews so - this is a single person machine users not advised to use multiple users (delicate to use), very smooth handling with lots of beautiful specifications and very easy to use. My mother is 55+ she says, the more she uses it the more she is loving it - it's totally 100% recommended to everyone who loves to stitch :) Happy Stitching..”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its reliability, evidenced by its 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 2000+ reviewers, highlighting its popularity.
The Singer Magna handheld sewing machine with its lever type stitch regulator for forward and reverse stitching control offers convenience. Designed for simplicity, it features an auto tripping spring-loaded bobbin winder and a sturdy cast iron construction. Ideal for quick repairs and small projects, it includes a sheet metal bobbin winder and comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliability and ease of use for sewing enthusiasts.
Specifications:
Brand: 3,873 (
MRP 4,50014% Off)
Power Source: Treadle powered
Material: Cast iron
Stitch Control: Lever type
Bobbin Winder: Spring-loaded
Warranty: 2 years
Colour: Black
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Reliable for quick repairs
|
Requires manual operation
|
Sturdy cast iron construction
|
No base or hand attachment included
|
Uniform bobbin winding
|
Easy forward and reverse stitching control
User’s Reviews: "Very good machine at affordable price, all the accessories are included in the box, everything is well organised and the mechanism is good.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its robust cast iron build and reliable stitching control, making it ideal for small sewing projects at home.
The Akiara - Makes Life Easy stitching machine boasts versatility with 20 stitch patterns, including zig-zag and pico options, ideal for home tailoring. It features a durable metal frame for stability and durability, with adjustable straight stitch and reverse sewing capabilities. This compact, portable electric sewing machine supports embroidery and offers both foot pedal and auto sewing modes, making it perfect for mending, hemming, and basic sewing tasks at home.
Specifications:
Price: 7,497 (
MRP 14,99950% Off)
Brand: Akiara
Stitch Patterns: 20
Frame Material: Metal
Power Source: Electric
Stitch Speed: Adjustable
Stitch Functions: Reverse, Zig Zag
Dimensions: 7.6D x 31W x 25.8H cm
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Allows both foot pedal and auto sewing
|
Limited to basic stitching tasks effectively
|
Robust metal frame ensures durability
|
May require more effort for complex patterns
|
Versatile stitch patterns
|
Offers embroidery capability
|
Easy adjustment of stitch speed
User’s Reviews: "I had a very good experience with the sewing machine and it was user friendly and easy to use plus at an affordable rate as compared to other sewing machines in the market. It is made of good plastic and has a good handle to make it easier to carry. The size is also good. Also the performance is decent as I have stitched denims too. I recommend everyone.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its robust cast iron build and reliable stitching control, making it ideal for small sewing projects at home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What types of stitches can a sewing machine do?
Sewing machines can typically perform straight stitches, zig-zag stitches, buttonholes, and decorative stitches. Some advanced models may offer more specialised stitches like blind hem or stretch stitches.
Are sewing machines hard to maintain?
Basic maintenance for sewing machines involves regular cleaning of lint, oiling of moving parts as recommended by the manufacturer, and occasional adjustments. Many modern machines are designed to be user-friendly in terms of maintenance.
What accessories should I consider purchasing with a sewing machine?
Essential accessories include extra bobbins, different types of needles (for different fabrics), additional presser feet (like zipper or buttonhole feet), and a good pair of fabric scissors. These accessories enhance the versatility of your machine.
How often should I service my sewing machine?
It's recommended to service your sewing machine annually if you use it regularly. This includes professional cleaning, lubrication, and adjustments to ensure optimal performance and longevity of your machine.
What should I do if my sewing machine keeps jamming?
Check for tangled threads, ensure correct threading of the machine, and clean out any accumulated lint in the bobbin area and feed dogs. Following the machine's manual troubleshooting steps can often resolve jamming issues.
In Conclusion
Investing in a reliable sewing machine from our recommended list ensures you have the right tool to explore your creativity, whether you're mending clothes, crafting home décor, or diving into intricate embroidery. With a range of models suited to different needs and skill levels, our recommendations provide quality, durability, and ease of use, making them a worthwhile addition to any sewing enthusiast's toolkit.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change