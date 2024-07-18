What's Hot

10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide

Washing machines are essential in every household. If you're looking to buy one, check out our list of the best-selling washing machines in India for July 2024. We've compiled the top models highly recommended and popular among buyers this year.

Best Selling Washing Machines in India
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Doing laundry manually is a chore no one enjoys, so if you're in the market looking for a washing machine for your home, you're in the right place. This article highlights the best-selling washing machines on amazon in India. 

We've handpicked the top 10 models from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Bosch, IFB and more. We’ve made it easy for you to make an informed choice, whether you're looking for a high-efficiency model, a budget-friendly option, or the latest features. 

Keep reading this comprehensive guide to find the best washing machine with a price that suits your needs and budget, and make an informed decision on your purchase.

Our Top Picks Include - 

Best Budget: The Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine delivers affordability without compromising on quality, featuring a compact 6 kg capacity, 700 RPM spin speed, making it a perfect choice for budget-conscious households looking for reliable performance.

Best Washing Machines

Amazon Rating 

Price 

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

4.3 Stars 

28990 

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

4.2 stars 

32990 

Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

4.2 stars 

12690

Samsung 6.5 kg 5 star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

4.1 stars

9690

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

4.3 stars 

33990

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

4 stars

18240

Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

4.4 stars

15690

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

4.3 stars 

11490

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

4.1 stars 

12990

Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

4.3 stars 

15190

Different Types of Washing Machines Available in the Market

  • Top Load Washing Machines: These machines have a lid on the top and are generally easier to load and unload laundry.

  • Front Load Washing Machines: Known for their water and energy efficiency, these machines have a door at the front and offer better cleaning performance.

  • Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: Require manual intervention for tasks like filling water or moving clothes between wash and spin cycles.

  • Fully Automatic Washing Machines: Handle all washing tasks automatically, including water intake, washing, rinsing, and spinning, with minimal user intervention.

Here's a comprehensive list of best selling washing machines in India

  1. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM) delivers excellent wash quality with direct drive technology and 6 Motion DD. Suitable for families of 3-4, this energy-efficient, 5-star rated washer features 10 wash programs, an in-built heater, and a smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting, making it one of the best washing machines in India.

Specifications:

  • Price: 28,990 (MRP 43,990 34% Off)

  • Capacity: 7 Kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Technology: Direct Drive

  • Wash Programs: 10

  • Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Inverter

Pros:

  • Durable stainless steel drum

  • Efficient cleaning performance without fabric damage

  • Low power consumption and quiet operation

  • Easy to use interface

Cons:

  • Higher initial cost

  • Drum size is slightly small

User’s Reviews: "I have very good experience with this machine. Clothes washing quality is really great.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The drum's design, including stainless steel lifters, ensures hygienic washing, while higher spin speeds facilitate quicker drying, making it a practical choice for households.

2. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The IFB Senator NEO SXS 8012 is an AI-powered, fully automatic front load washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. Featuring a 5-star energy rating and 1200 RPM spin speed, it ensures efficient washing and faster drying. With innovative features like 2X Power Steam, Aqua Energie for water softening, and Cradle Wash for delicate fabrics, this model offers superior cleaning performance and durability with a comprehensive warranty.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 8 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

  • Drum Material: Stainless Steel

  • Special Features: 2X Power Steam, AI Powered

  • Warranty: 4 Years Comprehensive

Pros:

  • Provides through cleaning with AI technology

  • Energy and water consumption is quite low

  • Gentle on delicate fabrics

  • Includes a powerful steam cycle

  • User-friendly interface

Cons:

  • Water still remains in the tub after the Express wash at times 

  • Operation is kind of noisy

User’s Reviews: "The machine is really good and you won't have any confusion in its functioning, it's very simple and easy to use.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The child lock provides peace of mind by preventing accidental operation, while high-low voltage protection safeguards the appliance from electrical fluctuations, enhancing its durability. These features collectively make it a smart investment for your home.

3. Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 

Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Haier HWM60-AE is a 6 kg, 5-star rated fully automatic top loading washing machine in titanium grey. Equipped with Oceanus Wave Technology and a stainless steel drum, it offers efficient and gentle cleaning. With 8 wash programs including Quick Wash and Delicates, along with features like Magic Filter and Child Lock, this model ensures convenient and effective laundry care with durability and energy efficiency.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,690 (MRP 22,900 45% Off)

  • Capacity: 6 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Drum Type: Oceanus Wave

  • Control Type: Knob

  • Spin Speed: 700 RPM

  • Warranty: 2 years product, 10 years motor

Pros:

  • Quick Wash option (15 minutes)

  • Child Lock provides peace of mind and safety

  • Affordable price point

  • Removes tough stains easily 

Cons:

  • Low RPM (700)

  • Limited cycle options

User’s Reviews: "I purchased 4 months back. I have no issues with this product. Electric consumption is also low. Clothes are washed properly” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: It intelligently adjusts settings based on load and fabric type, ensuring efficient water and energy usage for cleaner laundry results with minimal waste which is quite impressive for its economical price point.

4. Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Samsung washing machine is a great choice for small families, with a 6.5kg capacity that can handle everyday laundry loads. It's also budget-friendly thanks to its 5-star energy rating, helping you save on electricity bills. Another perk for busy households? The high-speed motor cuts down on wash times, and the Air Turbo Drying System helps clothes dry quicker too. Plus, the washer's easy to manoeuvre around thanks to its caster wheels.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,690 (MRP 12,500 22% Off)

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg

  • RPM: 1300

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Drying System: Air Turbo

  • Special Feature: Rat Protection

  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros:

  • Fast wash and dry cycles

  • Lightweight and easy to move

  • Simple controls, user-friendly operation

  • Rat protection prevents damage

Cons:

  • Noise levels can be noticeable

  • Semi-automatic, requires manual intervention

User’s Reviews: "Very much satisfied with the product. It's at its appropriate cost and works swiftly for day to day use. Every function of the machine is at its best.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Go for this product if you are looking for an efficient, energy-saving washing machine with quick wash cycles and durable build quality.

5. Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

At 8kg capacity, The Bosch fully-automatic front-loading washing machine tackles even the biggest loads, and its EcoSilence Drive ensures whisper-quiet operation so you can relax or sleep soundly while the wash gets done. From everyday clothes to items requiring special care like allergy or bacteria removal, this washer boasts 15 pre-programmed cycles to deliver a perfect clean. Plus, Bosch's ActiveWater technology maximises cleaning power while minimising water usage, making it an eco-friendly choice for your home.

Specifications:

  • Price: 33,990 (MRP 58,490 42% Off)

  • Capacity: 8 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

  • Drum Type: VarioDrum / Stainless Steel

  • Special Features: EcoSilence Drive, ActiveWater Plus

Pros: 

  • User-friendly touch panel controls

  • High RPM helps with faster drying process 

  • Robust and sturdy build quality 

  • makes very little noise and there is no vibration

  • Consumes less water and energy 

  • Wide range of wash programs 

Cons: 

  • May be pricey for some budgets

  • May require more space due to size for small spaces

User’s Reviews: "Highly efficient and and using for one year without any problem. Good service. Easy to use. Totally satisfied purchase” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: It's a wiser choice for large families dealing with frequent and heavily soiled laundry. Its energy-efficient design and advanced features like AllergyPlus and Anti-Bacteria cycles ensure thorough cleaning and hygiene, appealing to households prioritising performance.

6. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Whirlpool washing machine is the best top loading washing machine that boasts an in-built heater to tackle even the grimiest laundry. Perfect for families of 3-5, it offers 12 cycles including speedy washes and allergen-free hot water options. Smart tech like Zero Pressure Fill and 6th Sense ensure efficient cleaning, while the stainless steel drum keeps your machine sparkling and clothes looking their best.

Specifications:

  • Price: 18,240 ( MRP 23,180 21%Off)

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Wash Programs: 12

  • Drum Material: Stainless Steel

  • Special Features: In-built Heater, ZPF Technology

Pros:

  • Zero Pressure Fill technology ensures reliable water supply

  • Stain removal is top notch due to in-built heater

  • High quality stainless steel drum construction

  • Price is quite economical and affordable 

Cons

  • Higher spin speed could be noisy.

  • Limited customization in wash cycles

User’s Reviews: "The product provides excellent wash quality, even when tested with hot water; clothes do not shrink. I would definitely recommend this washing machine to everyone.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Its brilliant built-in heater ensures thorough stain removal and comprehensive cleaning, making it a smart choice for households seeking effective laundry solutions without spending a handsome amount.

7. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

7. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Simplify laundry day for your smaller household with this 7kg Samsung washer. Designed for efficiency and ease of use, it features a Diamond Drum for gentle fabric care and a Magic Filter for effective particle filtration. With 4 wash programs including Quick Wash and Eco Tub Clean, it ensures thorough cleaning tailored to different needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,690 (MRP 

  • Capacity: 7 kg 

  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

  • Drum Type: Diamond Drum

  • Cycle Options: Multiple programs

  • Special Features: Magic Filter, Child Lock

Pros:

  • Simple to use with intuitive controls

  • Reliable brand with good service support

  • Quiet operation with minimal vibrations

  • Easy to load and unload clothes

  • Effective filtration system 

Cons:

  • No dedicated allergen or steam cycles

  • Lower RPM compared to some models

User’s Reviews: "I specifically chose this washing machine because it's a best-seller and perfect for my family of four. It's lightweight and looks premium compared to others.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this Samsung top-load washing machine for its efficient washing performance, gentle fabric care with the Diamond Drum, and essential features like quick wash and effective filtration.

8. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This LG washing machine is the perfect laundry solution for small families. Choose from Gentle, Normal, or Strong cycles for different fabrics. Plus, a Collar Scrubber helps remove dirt from tough spots. Wind Jet Dry speeds up drying times, and the built-in Rat Away technology keeps those pesky critters at bay. This 7kg, 5-star rated washer offers convenience and efficiency in a sleek dark grey design.

Specifications:

  • Price: 11,490 (MRP 16,090 29% Off)

  • Capacity: 7 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Spin Speed: 1300 RPM

  • Wash Programs: 3 Types

  • Special Features: Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away

  • Body Material: Rust-free Plastic

Pros: 

  • Simple to use with three wash programs

  • Collar scrubber saves time and effort

  • Lightweight and easy to move

  • Water and energy efficient 

  • Dry capability is quite commendable 

Cons:

  • Plastic body may not be as durable.

  • Limited wash program options

User’s Reviews: "This is the best semi-automatic washing machine I've ever seen. It performs far beyond its price. The build quality, stability, and performance exceed other similar washing machines. It's also very easy to use and consistently delivers clean results.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The build quality ensures durability, while its straightforward operation makes laundry tasks hassle-free. Achieving clean clothes with minimal effort makes it a practical choice for any household.

9. Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Godrej WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR is a 6.5 kg, 5-star rated fully-automatic top load washing machine in Graphite Grey. Featuring Turbo 6 Pulsator and toughened glass lid, it ensures powerful and efficient cleaning. With 5 wash programs including Strong, Auto, and Rinse + Spin, it caters to diverse laundry needs. Additional features like i-wash technology and Zero Pressure Technology enhance usability and performance, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families seeking energy-efficient washing solutions.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,990 (MRP 17,990 27% Off)

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Spin Speed: 720 RPM

  • Pulsator Type: Turbo 6

  • Warranty: 10 years (Wash Motor), 2 years (Product)

Pros:

  • Reliable water extraction for faster drying.

  • User-friendly touch panel with multiple wash programs

  • Sturdy toughened glass lid

  • Long warranty period for peace of mind

  • Zero pressure technology ensures reliable water supply

  • Delivers powerful cleaning action

Cons:

  • No digital display

  • Doesn't show the time

User’s Reviews: "This washing machine is quite easy to use as you'll mostly use it on i-wash mode (auto). Does the rest of the work on its own!” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: It is a high-performance appliance designed to handle tough laundry tasks efficiently, with a robust Turbo 6 pulsator for powerful cleaning and a sturdy toughened glass lid.

10. Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Tackle tough stains and save water with the Panasonic NA-F70LF3CRB washer. This 7kg, 5-star rated machine uses Active Foam to deeply clean clothes while minimising water waste with Aqua Spin Rinse. Choose from 12 cycles, including quick washes and eco-friendly options, for all your laundry needs. The Antibacterial Water Inlet keeps your clothes fresh, and Motor Overload Protection ensures long-lasting performance – all in a stylish Charcoal Inox Grey finish.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,490 (MRP 25,500 39% Off)

  • Capacity: 7 kg

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Wash Programs: 12

  • Spin Speed: 700 RPM

  • Special Features: Active Foam, Antibacterial Inlet

Pros:

  • Efficient stain removal

  • Energy-saving with 5-star rating

  • Wide range of wash programs

  • Quick Wash option available

  • Durable build quality

  • Effective water usage

Cons:

  • May be noisy during operation

  • Inlet pipe is too small

User’s Reviews: "It works well with all programs, including its Wi-Fi capability and inbuilt heater. Worth buying—an excellent and affordable product by Panasonic."

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend it due to its robust performance across all programs, enhanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity and an inbuilt heater, making it a valuable investment in home appliances.

What to consider when looking to buy a washing machine online


  • Type of Washing Machine: Decide between top load, front load, semi-automatic, or fully automatic based on your needs.

  • Capacity: Choose the right capacity based on your household size and laundry frequency, ranging from 6 kg for small families to over 10 kg for larger ones.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with high star ratings to save on electricity bills.

  • Water consumption: Consider machines that use less water, especially if water availability is a concern.

  • Wash Programs: Check for various wash programs suitable for different fabric types and cleaning needs.

  • Spin Speed: Higher spin speeds (measured in RPM) mean faster drying times for your laundry.

  • Noise and Vibration Levels: Look for machines with low noise and vibration levels, especially if you plan to run them at night or have them installed in living areas.

  • Build Quality: Ensure the machine has a sturdy build and quality materials for durability.

  • Warranty and Service: Check the warranty period and availability of service centres in your area for hassle-free maintenance.

How we picked these best washing machines you 


  • Thorough Market Research: We conducted extensive research on the latest models and trends in the washing machine market to ensure we cover the best options available.

  • Brand Reputation: We focused on trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, and Bosch, known for their quality and reliability.

  • Customer Reviews Analysis: We analyzed thousands of customer reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify common issues with each model.

  • Feature Comparison: We compared the features of various models pros and cons to ensure they meet a range of needs, from basic to advanced.

  • User Convenience: We looked for machines with user-friendly features like multiple wash programs, easy controls, and smart technology.

  • Value for Money: We ensured that the selected washing machines offer the best value for money, balancing price with features and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


How to clean a washing machine? 

  • To clean your washing machine, run a cycle with hot water and white vinegar to dissolve buildup and eliminate odours. Wipe down the drum, door, and detergent dispenser regularly to prevent mould and residue accumulation.

Can we wash shoes in a washing machine?

  • Yes, you can wash most shoes in a washing machine. Use a gentle cycle with cold water and a mild detergent. It's advisable to place shoes in a mesh laundry bag to protect both the shoes and the washing machine.

Which is the best washing machine brand in India? 

  • The best washing machine brand in India can vary based on individual preferences and needs. Options from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and Bsoch are considered to be some of the best washing machine brands in India. 

Which washing machine is best: front load or top load? 

  • The choice between a front load and top load washing machine depends on your preferences and space constraints. Front load machines are known for energy efficiency and gentler washing, while top load machines offer convenience and typically require less bending over.

Which detergent is best for a washing machine?

  • Opt for a high-quality detergent that is compatible with your washing machine type (regular, high-efficiency, or front load-specific). Choose detergents without excessive additives or fragrances, as they can cause buildup and affect washing machine performance over time.

In conclusion

Choosing a best-selling washing machine involves considering factors like reliability, energy efficiency, and overall performance. Each model on our recommended list offers a blend of these qualities, ensuring you find one that suits your needs. Whether you prioritize capacity for large loads, advanced technologies like inverter motors for quieter operation, or eco-friendly features for reduced energy consumption, our selections cater to diverse preferences. Investing in one of these machines promises not only convenience but also the assurance of quality and durability, making it a worthwhile addition to your home.

