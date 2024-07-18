10 Best Selling Washing Machines in India (July 2024) - Complete Guide

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM) delivers excellent wash quality with direct drive technology and 6 Motion DD. Suitable for families of 3-4, this energy-efficient, 5-star rated washer features 10 wash programs, an in-built heater, and a smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting, making it one of the best washing machines in India.

Specifications:

Price: 28,990 ( MRP 43,990 34% Off)

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Direct Drive

Wash Programs: 10

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Inverter

Pros:

Durable stainless steel drum

Efficient cleaning performance without fabric damage

Low power consumption and quiet operation

Easy to use interface

Cons:

Higher initial cost

Drum size is slightly small

User’s Reviews: "I have very good experience with this machine. Clothes washing quality is really great.”

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The drum's design, including stainless steel lifters, ensures hygienic washing, while higher spin speeds facilitate quicker drying, making it a practical choice for households.