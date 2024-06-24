10 Best RO Water Purifier For Homes in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
You must have thought much about installing the best water purifier for your home, but have you given a thought regarding which type? Well, for starters, there are many types of water purifiers, including UV, UF, activated carbon, and sediment filters.
However, RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifiers stand out for their efficiency and effectiveness. The best RO water purifiers do an exceptional job of removing impurities, heavy metals, and dissolved salts, making them one of the most reliable types.
They provide clean, safe drinking water by eliminating contaminants like lead, chlorine, arsenic, and fluoride. These purifiers are also effective in removing bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, ensuring the water is not just clean but also healthy. Additionally, they improve the taste of water by removing foul odours and flavours, making it more refreshing.
RO water purifiers are particularly suitable for areas with hard water or high levels of contamination. They are ideal for families, especially those with young children or elderly members, who are more susceptible to waterborne illnesses.
With so many options available, choosing the right RO water purifier can be daunting. To help you make an informed choice, we have listed some of the best RO water purifiers from top brands.
What is RO (Reverse Osmosis)
Reverse Osmosis (RO) is a water purification process that utilizes a semipermeable membrane to remove impurities from water. It works by applying pressure to push water through the membrane, leaving contaminants behind. RO systems effectively filter out dissolved salts, minerals, bacteria, and other harmful substances, producing clean, purified water suitable for drinking and various other applications.
Explanation on the types of water purifiers available in India
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purifiers: RO purifiers use a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and contaminants, providing pure and safe drinking water.
Ultraviolet (UV) Water Purifiers: UV purifiers use ultraviolet rays to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, ensuring microbiologically safe water without altering its taste or odour.
Ultrafiltration (UF) Water Purifiers: UF purifiers use hollow fibers to filter out bacteria, viruses, and suspended particles, providing clean water without electricity, suitable for areas with low TDS.
Activated Carbon Water Purifiers: These purifiers use activated carbon filters to remove chlorine, pesticides, and organic impurities, improving the taste and odor of the water.
Sediment Water Purifiers: Sediment purifiers remove visible particles like sand, silt, and dirt from water, acting as a pre-filter to protect other purification systems.
Gravity-Based Water Purifiers: Gravity-based purifiers use natural gravity to filter water through activated carbon and UF membranes, providing clean water without electricity or running water.
Factors to consider when shopping for an RO water purifier
Water Quality: Check the water quality in your area, focusing on TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels. Higher TDS levels necessitate a more advanced RO system to effectively purify the water.
Purification Stages: Look for a purifier with multiple stages of purification, including pre-filters, RO membrane, UV, and post-filters, to ensure comprehensive removal of contaminants.
Storage Capacity: Consider the storage capacity based on your household size and daily water consumption. A larger family will require a purifier with a higher storage capacity.
Maintenance and Filter Replacement: Check the maintenance requirements and the cost and frequency of filter replacement. Choose a purifier with easily accessible customer service and affordable maintenance.
Water Pressure: Ensure your water supply has sufficient pressure for the RO system. Some purifiers may require a booster pump if the pressure is too low.
Certification and Quality Standards: Look for purifiers that are certified by reputable organisations such as NSF, WQA, or ISI, indicating adherence to quality and safety standards.
Energy Consumption: Consider the energy efficiency of the RO purifier. Energy-efficient models can help reduce electricity bills while providing consistent performance.
How we picked them for you
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and credibility of the brands manufacturing RO water purifiers to ensure reliability and trustworthiness.
Customer Reviews: We analysed customer reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with different RO purifier models.
Value for Money: We considered the overall value proposition of each RO purifier, taking into account its price, features, performance, and durability.
User-Friendly Design: We assessed the user-friendliness of each RO purifier, including ease of installation, maintenance, and operation.
Certifications and Standards: We evaluated if the RO water purifiers meet relevant certifications and standards for water quality and safety, ensuring peace of mind for users.
Long-Term Performance: We considered the long-term performance and reliability of each RO purifier to ensure that your investment provides clean and safe drinking water for years to come.
Below is a comprehensive of best RO water purifiers in India
The Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier is a powerhouse of purification, delivering crystal-clear water enriched with essential minerals. With a 10-stage filtration process, including RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies, it removes impurities while infusing water with copper and alkaline goodness. The 8-litre capacity ensures an ample supply of purified water, perfect for homes and offices. Plus, with a 2-year service-free promise and a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable and cost-effective choice for healthy hydration.
Specifications:
Price: 14,999 (
MRP 18,99921% Off)
Brand: Urban Company
Filtration: 10-stage
Capacity: 8 litres
Purification Method: RO+UV+UF+MTDS
Material: Food-grade plastic
Warranty: 2 years
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Long maintenance cycle
|
Requires wall space for installation
|
Effective purification process
|
Plastic material may not be as durable as metal alternatives
|
Copper and alkaline enriched water
|
In-tank UV ensures continuous germ elimination
What's in the box?
Water Purifier
Pre-filter
Installation kit
User’s Reviews: "My place has very high TDS of 1600 PPM and Native M1 brings it down by 90-95% to 110-115 which is more effective than my previous filter. Water wastage is similar to others but is definitely quick to fill the tank up.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient 10-stage purification, 2-year service-free promise, and popularity with over 1K purchases last month, backed by a strong 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF is a cutting-edge water purifier that prioritises efficiency and safety. With its high water-saving technology, it saves up to 60% more water than ordinary RO systems, while its mineral enhancer cartridge ensures you get 100% RO water without bypass, enriched with essential minerals like Calcium & Magnesium. Its efficient UV sterilisation kills up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts, delivering pure, safe, and mineral-enriched water for your family.
Specifications:
Price: 13,499 (
MRP 24,85046% Off)
Brand: HUL Pureit
Water-saving: Yes
Purification stages: 7-stage
Filter life: 6000 litres
Power consumption: 42 watts
Capacity: 10 litres
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High purification efficiency
|
Leakage issue at times
|
Saves water effectively
|
Takes long time to fill the tank
|
Long filter life reduces maintenance
|
Enriches water with essential minerals
|
Easy to use and maintain
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation Kit
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "The Pureit water purifier has been a great addition to my home. After using it for a couple of months, I’ve noticed that the water tastes significantly better. The installation process was hassle-free, with a technician setting up the mount on the wall at no additional cost. The purifier’s functions are straightforward and automatic, and it even provides alerts for part replacements. Plus, its eye-catching design adds a touch of elegance to our kitchen. Overall, I’m quite satisfied with the Pureit water purifier!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for being one of the best water purifier brand, as observed by over 13,000+ Amazon reviews rating it 4.3 stars and awarding it as an Amazon Choice product.
The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier combines RO and UF purification technologies with copper, zinc, and mineral enhancement to deliver safe and delicious drinking water. With a convenient removable transparent tank for easy cleaning and a hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet, it offers both convenience and cleanliness. Its compact design with 3-way mounting options makes installation versatile, while smart alerts and electrical protection ensure long-lasting performance. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources, it's a reliable choice for healthy hydration.
Specifications:
Pirce: 8,049
Brand: Havells
Purification: RO+UF
Capacity: 7 litres
Material: Plastic
Enhancements: Copper+Zinc
Mounting: 3-way
Alerts: Smart
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Build quality is excellent and premium
|
Small storage capacity
|
Economical price
|
Lot of water wastage
|
Compact design makes it suitable for small spaces
|
Installation process is quite easy and convenient
|
Water taste is delicious and pure
What's in the box?
Water Purifier
IInstallation Kit
User’s Reviews: "Simply elegant in design. Ideal indicators to show the operation modes, like, power on, water inlet and tank full. Transparent water tank shows the level of water once it is below 1 litre which works like a good indicator for us to switch on the unit. Overall, kudos to Havells for a wonderful quality product. Not to mention, the installation was also effortless with all quality accessories provided in the package itself.”
Why it's worth buying: With 58% of reviewers awarding it 5 stars on Amazon and earning the Amazon Choice label, it's a highly recommended purchase, offering reliable purification.
The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier ensures pure and safe drinking water with its 7-stage advanced purification system, including UV disinfection and ultrafiltration. With LED indications for easy monitoring and a sleek design that complements any kitchen, it combines functionality with aesthetics. The ample 7-liter storage tank and insect-proof design guarantee a constant supply of clean water, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources.
Specifications:
Price: 8,199 (
MRP 15,50047% Off)
Brand: Livpure
Purification: RO+UV+UF
Storage Capacity: 7 liters
LED Indications: Yes
Warranty: 1 year
Design: Sleek
Purification Stages: 7-stage
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Water taste is really good and sweet
|
Water starts leaking after a point
|
Top notch quality and performance
|
Requires regular filter replacements
|
Sleek design complements kitchen aesthetics
|
Insect-proof storage tank
|
Easy to monitor due to LED indicators
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation Kit
User Manual Cum Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "I’m very happy with the purchase. It’s value for money as it provides UV,UF, copper and minerals addition too. At the price point it provides more value than other brands. The refill time of 7l is 18 mins so it’s pretty quick.”
Why it's worth buying:With a 4.2-star rating from over 14,000 reviewers, it's evident that this water purifier is highly trusted and effective.
The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Water Purifier from Eureka Forbes, with its 10-stage purification process, ensures safe and pure water using RO+UV+UF and Active Copper Technology. This purifier offers up to 60% water savings, a taste adjuster for sweet water, and a zero-pressure pump for low water pressure areas. Its smart service alerts, comprehensive warranty, and suitability for all water sources make it an ideal choice for clean, healthy drinking water.
Specifications
Price: 13,699 (
MRP 22,00038% Off)
Brand: Eureka Forbes
Purification: RO+UV+UF
Capacity: 6.2 litres
Dimensions: 27.8 x 32 x 48 cm
Installation: Wall-mounted/Countertop
Material: Plastic
Water Saving: Up to 60%
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Adjusts taste for sweet water
|
Durability issues
|
Works with all water sources
|
Requires electricity to operate
|
Effective bacteria and virus removal
|
Large storage capacity
|
Looks elegant and is simple in operation
What's in the box?
Water Purifier
Plumbing Kit
Accessories
Power Adapter & Adapter Bracket
User’s Reviews: "Got Aquaguard delivered last week and installed the very next day. The installation process was smooth and I got a demo of the device. Have been using it for the last 7 days. The water quality and taste are good. So far I'm very happy with the product and service.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating and over 700 purchases last month on Amazon, its performance and user satisfaction are well-proven.
The AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier offers 12 liters of safe, pure water with multi-stage purification technology, including RO+UV+UF+TDS. Copper-infused water promotes health with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, while advanced mineral guard technology retains essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Its automatic shut-off feature and flexible installation make it a convenient and stylish addition to any kitchen, ensuring clean and healthy drinking water for your family.
Specifications:
Price: 4,949 (
MRP 24,99980% Off)
Brand: AQUA D PURE
Purification: RO+UV+UF+TDS
Capacity: 12 liters
Installation: Countertop/Wall mount
Material: Plastic
Auto Shut-Off: Yes
Dimensions: 12x12x11 cm
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Retains essential minerals like calcium magnesium
|
Booster pump additional cost
|
Works well with hard water
|
Large size for small spaces
|
Effective multi-stage water purification
|
Large storage capacity
|
Copper-infused health benefits
What's in the box?
RO water Purifier
Installation accessories
User manual
Warranty card
User’s Reviews: "Water purifier is awesome! It makes water super clean, and setting it up was really easy. The instructions were clear, the parts were labelled, and the customer support was great. Definitely recommend it!”
Why it's worth buying: Its user-friendly features and large 12-litre capacity make it a reliable and convenient choice for any household.
The V-Guard Zenora RO MF Water Purifier features pure, great-tasting water with its advanced 7-stage purification system, including RO and MF membranes. Designed for Indian water conditions, it efficiently handles TDS levels up to 2000 ppm. This 7-liter purifier offers convenient wall-mounted or countertop installation, smart LED indicators, and long-lasting filters. You get to easily enjoy hassle-free maintenance with free installation, a one-year comprehensive warranty, and preemptive service alerts. Perfect for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.
Specifications
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 14,19944% Off)
Brand: V-Guard
Purification Method: RO + MF
Storage Capacity: 7 liters
TDS Range: Up to 2000 ppm
Power Consumption: 36W
Installation Type: Wall-mounted/Countertop
LED Indicators: Yes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Efficiently purifies high TDS water
|
Initial installation cost may apply
|
Easy to install and maintain
|
Water wastage is on the higher side
|
Compact design saves kitchen space
|
Cost-effective power consumption
|
Long-lasting filters reduce maintenance frequency
What's in the box?
Water purifier
User Manual
White tube
Wall Mounting Kit.
User’s Reviews: "I've been using this purifier for the past 6 months and it is very good. The installation went very smoothly. The first service happened today after 6 months. It was good. The service person Shahal has done a good job. Thanks for the support.”
Why it's worth buying: With 66% of 5000+ reviewers giving it 5 stars on Amazon, this V guard water purifier is a highly reliable choice offering efficient purification and ease of use, making it a great addition to any home.
The KENT Supreme Lite RO Water Purifier delivers 100% pure water with advanced RO+UF purification and TDS control. Its 8L storage tank and 20 LPH flow rate make it perfect for homes. This wall-mounted purifier features automatic shutoff, ensuring continuous water supply. Suitable for brackish, tap, and municipal water, it includes a 1-year warranty plus 3 years of free service. Benefit from zero water wastage technology and genuine spare parts for reliable performance.
Specifications:
Price: 13,998 (
MRP 22,50038% Off)
Brand: KENT
Purification Method: RO+UF
Capacity: 8L Tank
Flow Rate: 20 LPH
Material: Plastic
Installation: Wall Mounted
Power: 60 watts
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High purification capacity
|
Requires wall mounting
|
Zero water wastage technology
|
Pre-filter not included
|
Preserves essential minerals
|
Effective removal of impurities
What's in the box?
RO Purifier
Food Grade Pipes
3-Way Connector
Screws, Valves
User Manual
User’s Reviews: "This product suits my needs and it works exactly as described on the detail page. Service was also seamless. I recommend this to purchase.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to high effectiveness and reliability, supported by 13000+ reviewers giving it a 4.2-star rating.
The PROVEN® ISI Mark ELEVEN Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier boasts pure and safe drinking water with its advanced filtration technologies. It features Copper Charge Technology, infusing water with pure copper in real time. This purifier removes impurities like viruses, bacteria, and heavy metals, while retaining essential minerals. With a 10-12 litre capacity and 12-stage filtration, it ensures crystal clear, healthy water. Ideal for home and office use, it comes with a 1-year warranty and is made in India.
Specifications:
Price: 5,299 (
MRP 19,99073% Off)
Brand: PROVEN®
Capacity: 10-12 litres
Purification: RO+UV
Material: Copper, ABS plastic
Warranty: 1 year
Power: 11 Watt Hours
TDS Level: 1200-1500 ppm
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Durable construction with ABS plastic
|
Outlet pipe keeps dripping
|
Effectively removes impurities
|
Water wastage is huge
|
Enhances immune system with copper charge
|
Flexible installation options
|
Affordable and efficient
What's in the box?
RO water purifier
Installation Kit
User’s Reviews: "This product suits my needs and it works exactly as described on the detail page. Service was also seamless. I recommend this to purchase.”
Why it's worth buying: Highly rated and recognized as an Amazon Choice product with 4.4 stars, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.
The HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV Water Purifier provides safe drinking water enriched with essential minerals like Calcium & Magnesium. With a 6-stage purification process, it removes harmful contaminants, while efficient UV sterilisation eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and cysts. Its high storage capacity of 7 litres, along with smart indicators for filter replacement, guarantees a constant supply of fresh and safe water. Ideal for various water sources, it meets stringent safety standards and features power-saving mode and premium aesthetics.
Specifications:
Price: 9,490 (
MRP 18,85050% Off)
Brand: HUL Pureit
Purification Method: RO+UV
Capacity: 7 liters
Material: Food-grade plastic
Power Consumption: 42 watts
Operating Voltage: 100-240 V
Dimensions: 22.2 x 30.0 x 36.6 cm
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sleek design and premium aesthetics
|
Higher water wastage
|
Purifies various water sources effectively
|
Additional accessories may be required for installation
|
High storage capacity ensures continuous supply
|
Excellent performance and quality
|
Pure sweet and mineral rich water
What's in the box?
Water purifier
Installation Kit
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "Very good product. Prompt delivery by Amazon. Installation done by Mr. Susanta on the next day of delivery.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to high effectiveness and reliability, supported by 13000+ reviewers giving it a 4.2-star rating.
Care and maintenance tips for RO water purifiers
Ensure timely replacement of filters as per manufacturer's recommendations to maintain optimal performance.
Wipe down the exterior of the purifier to prevent dust buildup, keeping it clean and presentable.
Periodically sanitise internal components to prevent bacterial growth and ensure water purity.
Use a TDS metre to monitor water quality regularly, adjusting settings if necessary for effective purification.
Routinely inspect connections and fittings for any signs of leaks, repairing them promptly to avoid water damage.
Schedule professional servicing annually or as recommended by the manufacturer to address any internal issues and prolong the purifier's lifespan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is it necessary to use an RO water purifier for municipal water?
While municipal water is treated, an RO purifier adds an extra layer of purification, removing dissolved impurities like lead, pesticides, and heavy metals, ensuring safer and cleaner drinking water.
Does an RO water purifier waste a lot of water during the purification process?
RO purifiers have become more efficient over time, with many models featuring advanced technologies like recovery systems and mineralizers, minimising water wastage and maximising purification efficiency.
How can I ensure the longevity of my RO water purifier?
Regular maintenance, such as timely filter replacements, cleaning of internal components, and professional servicing, can help extend the lifespan of your RO purifier and maintain its performance.
Can an RO water purifier desalinate seawater?
While RO technology is effective in desalination, it requires specialized membranes and systems designed specifically for seawater, which may not be present in standard residential RO purifiers.
How can I tell if my RO water purifier is working correctly?
Look for indicators like water flow, taste, and the presence of contaminants in treated water. Additionally, regular monitoring of TDS levels and periodic maintenance checks can help ensure your RO purifier is functioning as intended.
Wrapping up
RO water purifiers have emerged as indispensable appliances for households and businesses alike, offering a reliable solution to ensure access to clean, safe drinking water. With their advanced purification technologies, these systems effectively remove contaminants, providing peace of mind and promoting better health for consumers. When considering the options available, our recommended list stands out for its proven performance, durability, and user-friendly features. Investing in one of these trusted brands ensures not just quality but also the assurance of a healthier lifestyle for you and your loved ones.
