10 Best RO Water Purifier For Homes in India (2024)

You must have thought much about installing the best water purifier for your home, but have you given a thought regarding which type? Well, for starters, there are many types of water purifiers, including UV, UF, activated carbon, and sediment filters.

However, RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifiers stand out for their efficiency and effectiveness. The best RO water purifiers do an exceptional job of removing impurities, heavy metals, and dissolved salts, making them one of the most reliable types.

They provide clean, safe drinking water by eliminating contaminants like lead, chlorine, arsenic, and fluoride. These purifiers are also effective in removing bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, ensuring the water is not just clean but also healthy. Additionally, they improve the taste of water by removing foul odours and flavours, making it more refreshing.

RO water purifiers are particularly suitable for areas with hard water or high levels of contamination. They are ideal for families, especially those with young children or elderly members, who are more susceptible to waterborne illnesses.

With so many options available, choosing the right RO water purifier can be daunting. To help you make an informed choice, we have listed some of the best RO water purifiers from top brands.

What is RO (Reverse Osmosis)

Reverse Osmosis (RO) is a water purification process that utilizes a semipermeable membrane to remove impurities from water. It works by applying pressure to push water through the membrane, leaving contaminants behind. RO systems effectively filter out dissolved salts, minerals, bacteria, and other harmful substances, producing clean, purified water suitable for drinking and various other applications.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purifiers: RO purifiers use a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and contaminants, providing pure and safe drinking water.

Ultraviolet (UV) Water Purifiers: UV purifiers use ultraviolet rays to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, ensuring microbiologically safe water without altering its taste or odour.

Ultrafiltration (UF) Water Purifiers: UF purifiers use hollow fibers to filter out bacteria, viruses, and suspended particles, providing clean water without electricity, suitable for areas with low TDS.

Activated Carbon Water Purifiers: These purifiers use activated carbon filters to remove chlorine, pesticides, and organic impurities, improving the taste and odor of the water.

Sediment Water Purifiers: Sediment purifiers remove visible particles like sand, silt, and dirt from water, acting as a pre-filter to protect other purification systems.

Gravity-Based Water Purifiers: Gravity-based purifiers use natural gravity to filter water through activated carbon and UF membranes, providing clean water without electricity or running water.

Water Quality: Check the water quality in your area, focusing on TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels. Higher TDS levels necessitate a more advanced RO system to effectively purify the water.

Purification Stages: Look for a purifier with multiple stages of purification, including pre-filters, RO membrane, UV, and post-filters, to ensure comprehensive removal of contaminants.

Storage Capacity: Consider the storage capacity based on your household size and daily water consumption. A larger family will require a purifier with a higher storage capacity.

Maintenance and Filter Replacement: Check the maintenance requirements and the cost and frequency of filter replacement. Choose a purifier with easily accessible customer service and affordable maintenance.

Water Pressure: Ensure your water supply has sufficient pressure for the RO system. Some purifiers may require a booster pump if the pressure is too low.

Certification and Quality Standards: Look for purifiers that are certified by reputable organisations such as NSF, WQA, or ISI, indicating adherence to quality and safety standards.

Energy Consumption: Consider the energy efficiency of the RO purifier. Energy-efficient models can help reduce electricity bills while providing consistent performance.

Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and credibility of the brands manufacturing RO water purifiers to ensure reliability and trustworthiness.

Customer Reviews: We analysed customer reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with different RO purifier models.

Value for Money: We considered the overall value proposition of each RO purifier, taking into account its price, features, performance, and durability.

User-Friendly Design: We assessed the user-friendliness of each RO purifier, including ease of installation, maintenance, and operation.

Certifications and Standards: We evaluated if the RO water purifiers meet relevant certifications and standards for water quality and safety, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Long-Term Performance: We considered the long-term performance and reliability of each RO purifier to ensure that your investment provides clean and safe drinking water for years to come.

