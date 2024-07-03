10 Best Refrigerators in India (2024) - Buyer's Guide

What's Hot

Making a purchase decision for the best refrigerator in India can be challenging with so many models and specifications. To help, we've listed the top options below, considering quality, features, and budget.

Buying the best refrigerator in India for your home is a big deal. After all, it's a long-term investment and can be quite costly, so making an informed decision is crucial. The numerous options and overwhelming specifications can make the process confusing. However, this article is here to guide you in finding the best fridge at the right price for your home.

A top-notch refrigerator should have ample storage, efficient cooling, and a durable build. Look for models with advanced features like inverter compressors, frost-free technology, and smart connectivity. The best refrigerator Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Godrej consistently produce high-quality fridges that cater to different needs and budgets.

We have listed various options below for you, ranging from compact single-door refrigerators that are perfect for small families to spacious double-door models that offer separate compartments for better organisation. For larger households, side-by-side or French door refrigerators provide extensive storage and easy access to items.

Keep reading to explore the best refrigerators in India, complete with detailed reviews and buying tips, to help you make the perfect choice for your home.

Factors to consider when looking for a refrigerator


  • Size and Capacity: Ensure the refrigerator fits your space and meets your storage needs.

  • Type of Door: Single-door, double-door, side-by-side, or French door, depending on your family size and usage.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for higher star ratings to save on electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

  • Cooling Technology: Opt for advanced cooling technologies like inverter compressors and frost-free features.

  • Storage Options: Check for adjustable shelves, spacious door bins, and special compartments for fruits, vegetables, and dairy.

  • Build Quality: Consider the durability and materials used in the refrigerator’s construction.

  • Smart Features: Look for smart connectivity, touchscreens, and advanced temperature controls.

  • Noise Level: Ensure the refrigerator operates quietly, especially if it’s in a living area.

  • Design and Aesthetics: Choose a design that complements your kitchen decor.

How we shortlisted them for you 

  • Performance: We evaluated each refrigerator based on cooling efficiency, energy consumption, and special features like humidity control and quick freezing capabilities.

  • Comparison: Our selection process involved a detailed comparison of each product's pros and cons, considering factors such as storage capacity, ease of use, and innovative technologies.

  • Brand Credibility: We prioritised brands with a strong reputation for reliability, customer satisfaction, and innovative product development in the refrigeration industry.

  • Warranty and After-Sales Service: Ensuring your peace of mind, we reviewed the warranty terms and assessed the availability and quality of after-sales service provided by each brand.

  • Price and Budget: Our shortlist includes options across various price ranges to cater to different budgets, ensuring you find the best value for your investment without compromising on quality or features.

Below is a detailed review of the best refrigerators in India 

  1. Samsung 236 L Double Door Refrigerator
Samsung 236 L Double Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator features Digital Inverter Technology for energy efficiency and quiet operation. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers flexible storage options through its Convertible 3-in-1 feature. The refrigerator includes toughened glass shelves, All-around Cooling, and a Deodorizer to maintain food freshness. It’s equipped with a Smart Connect Inverter for uninterrupted operation during power cuts, along with convenient features like Easy Slide shelves and a Movable Ice Maker.

Specifications:

  • Price: 27,690 (MRP 41,990 34% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Capacity: 236 litres

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter

  • Freezer Type: Frost Free

  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

  • Special Features: Convertible, All-around Cooling

Pros

Cons

Durable toughened glass shelves

Limited capacity for larger families

Maintains constant temperature

Requires periodic maintenance

Energy-efficient operation

Operates seamlessly during power cuts

User’s Reviews: "This is an excellent compact refrigerator for small families. The best part about this design is that the Fridge and Freezer temperatures can be set and seen from outside. Not sure why other manufacturers don't offer something similar, but I don't think I will ever go back to the older designs where one has to reach for a knob inside the fridge or the freezer to set the temperature. Also, it really helps to see an indication of the actual temperature (-23° C, -21° C, -19° C, -17° C, -15° C for the Freezer and 1° C, 2° C, 3° C, 5° C, 7° C for the Fridge), instead of a knob with "Min" / "Max" markings.” 

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from over 4000+ reviewers, it's highly regarded for its performance and reliability.

2. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is the best refrigerator under 20000 that combines economical operation with stylish design. Ideal for small families or couples, it features a 5-star energy rating for exceptional efficiency. The refrigerator includes toughened glass shelves for durability, a Fast Ice Making feature, and a convenient Base Stand Drawer for extra storage. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures silent operation and reliable performance, making it a smart choice for energy-conscious consumers.

Specifications:

  • Price: 17,345 (MRP 22,199 22% Off)

  • Brand: LG

  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

  • Capacity: 185 litres

  • Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

  • Shelves: Toughened Glass

  • Additional Storage: Base Stand Drawer

  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros

Cons

Durable toughened glass shelves

Limited capacity for larger families

Maintains constant temperature

Requires periodic maintenance

Energy-efficient operation

Operates seamlessly during power cuts

User’s Reviews: "It has good efficiency. Storage space for one or two people is more than enough, keep my veggies fresh, and the condition of the product is good as well. Values for money, it cools really quick. Love it. Thank you Amazon.” 

Why it's worth buying: This Amazon Choice product boasts a solid 4.3-star rating, making it a reliable choice for efficient cooling and convenient storage.

3. Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with Intellisense Inverter Technology for efficient cooling with minimal energy consumption. Ideal for medium-sized families, it includes toughened glass shelves and a large storage capacity. Special features like Up to 15 Days of Freshness, Fast Ice Making in 85 minutes, and a Cool Pad for 17 hours of cooling retention during power cuts ensure convenience and reliability. The refrigerator also boasts Microblock Technology for 99.9% bacterial growth prevention and ZeoLite Technology in the vegetable crisper for optimal moisture balance, keeping food fresher for longer.

Specifications:

  • Price: 22,990 (MRP 30,200 24% Off)

  • Brand: Whirlpool

  • Capacity: 235 litres

  • Energy Rating: 2 Star

  • Technology: Frost Free

  • Shelves: Toughened glass

  • Special Features: Intellisense Inverter, Microblock Technology

Pros

Cons

Keeps food fresh for up to 15 days

Lower energy efficiency

Prevents bacterial growth effectively 

No advanced digital display

Maintains optimal vegetable moisture

Retains cooling for during power cuts

User’s Reviews: "The product was shipped from Bangalore to Belgaum almost 600 Kms journey without a scratch and dent. The whirlpool service guy asked to keep the refrigerator idle without plugging in for a couple of hrs and then plug in. The 1st day i thought the cooling was not up to the mark but then on the second day i saw the real cooling performance, Long story short just go for it.” 

Why it's worth buying: Over 400 buyers on Amazon last month appreciate its reliability and freshness-preserving features.

4. Godrej 183 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Godrej 183 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Godrej 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator provides economical operation with innovative features. Ideal for small families, it includes Farm Fresh Crisper Technology to keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer. The refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, a jumbo vegetable tray, and advanced capillary technology for superior cooling performance. With a 3-star energy rating and a 10-year compressor warranty, it is on of the best refrigerators under 15000 ensuring efficiency and durability for your kitchen needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 13,990 (MRP 21,590 35% Off)

  • Brand: Godrej 

  • Capacity: 183 litres

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Shelves: Toughened glass

  • Technology: Farm Fresh Crisper

  • Warranty: 10 years compressor

  • Dimensions: 69D x 60.5W x 129H cm

Pros

Cons

Easy to clean tall base design

Single-door may lack convenience for some

Spacious vegetable storage with jumbo tray

No frost-free feature

Keeps food fresh longer for longer period 

Power consumption is relatively less

User’s Reviews: "Received in good condition. Delivery on time and staff who delivered the product were helpful. Good product.” 

Why it's worth buying: With 54% of Amazon users giving it a 5-star rating, it's highly regarded for its performance.

5. LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator offers spacious storage and advanced features. With a capacity of 655 L, it’s perfect for large families. The refrigerator features Smart Inverter Compressor technology for energy efficiency, Multi Air Flow system for uniform cooling, and Express Freeze for quick freezing. It includes toughened glass shelves, a Fresh Zone for optimal temperature control, and Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting, ensuring convenience and freshness for your food items.

Specifications:

  • Price: 74,990 (MRP 1,22,899 39% Off)

  • Brand: LG 

  • Capacity: 655 L

  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

  • Cooling Technology: Multi Air Flow

  • Compressor Type: Smart Inverter

  • Special Features: Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis

Pros

Cons

Spacious storage for large families

High initial cost

Top notch quality and performance 

Large footprint may not fit smaller kitchens

Well-designed trays with strong glass

Settings can be controlled and locked via mobile app

Durable toughened glass shelves

User’s Reviews: "It was a good experience on the installation and demo part. On the fridge, I expected it to be a little bigger in size going by the 655L volume. However, good to see it is compact and not oversized. One side is a normal fridge and the other full side is a deep freezer. We can set the temperature separately for both sides. Also due to the inverter feature it consumes less electricity overall although it is a 3 Star rating fridge.” 

Why it's worth buying: Despite the higher cost, it's recognized as an Amazon Choice with over 50 purchases last month, emphasising its popularity.

6. Whirlpool 215 L (223D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator 

Whirlpool 215 L (223D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

This Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is designed for energy efficiency and optimal storage. Ideal for medium-sized families, it features Zeolite Technology and Moisture Retention Technology to keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer. The refrigerator includes toughened glass shelves, a Deli Zone for storing delicacies, and Stabiliser-free operation for reliability during voltage fluctuations. With a stylish German Steel finish, it reigns superior from other models due to its advanced features with durability and convenience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 24,690 (MRP 35,000 31% Off)

  • Brand: Whirlpool 

  • Capacity: 215 litres

  • Cooling Type: Frost Free

  • Shelf Material: Toughened Glass

  • Compressor Type: Reciprocatory

  • Energy Efficiency: Zeolite Technology

  • Warranty: 1 year product, 10 years compressor

Pros

Cons

Stabiliser-free operation

May be heavy to move

Ample storage space

Shelf adjustment may be limited

Moisture Retention Technology for freshness

Looks very premium and elegant 

Energy efficient with Zeolite Technology

User’s Reviews: "Fridge is great, we bought a second one for our home due to lack of space and we are loving it a lot. It has 3 drawers and great space, takes little room and does great job Wonderful fridge design.” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its advanced technologies like Zeolite and Moisture Retention, backed by positive reviews with a 4-star rating from over 4000+ Amazon reviewers.

7. Haier 237 L, 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator 

Haier 237 L, 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Haier 237 L Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator boasts versatile cooling solutions with 8 in 1 Convertible technology. It features Twin Inverter Technology for energy efficiency and stable cooling performance. With a spacious design including toughened glass shelves and a 2X Bigger Vegetable Box, it ensures ample storage for families. Additional highlights include Turbo Icing for quick ice-making and Stabilizer Free Operation, making it ideal for varied home environments.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25,990 (MRP 37,490 31% Off)

  • Brand: Haier 

  • Capacity: 237 litres

  • Energy Rating: 3 Stars

  • Cooling Technology: Frost Free

  • Compressor Type: Twin Inverter

  • Dimensions: 548x1560x615 mm

  • Warranty: 10 years compressor

Pros

Cons

Efficient energy savings 

No child lock feature

Quick ice-making due to Turbo Icing

The fridge may heat up 

Spacious vegetable storage

Seamless home inverter connectivity

Sleek design with recessed handles

User’s Reviews: "It is a nice spacious fridge. Cooling is very good and fast. The shelves are sturdy and you do not have to bend too much. Good for elderly people in the house. The colour is also very nice.” 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Twin Inverter technology, spacious interiors, and convertible modes that cater to diverse storage needs efficiently.

8. IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The IFB 197L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator stands out with its stylish design and exceptional energy efficiency, boasting a 5 Star Energy Rating. Featuring an Advanced Inverter Compressor, it ensures optimal cooling performance while consuming less power. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, this refrigerator includes innovative Less than an hour icing technology for rapid ice-making and a Humidity Controller to preserve food freshness effectively.

Specifications:

  • Price: 16,490 (MRP 22,400 26% Off)

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star

  • Capacity: 197 litres

  • Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

  • Compressor Type: Advanced Inverter

  • Ice Making: Less Than an Hour

  • Handle Type: External Bar

Pros

Cons

Low power consumption.

Direct-cool technology may require manual defrosting

Quick ice-making capability

External bar handle might protrude in tight spaces

Stylish external bar handle design

Reliable 10-year compressor warranty

Humidity controller maintains food freshness

User’s Reviews: "The energy-efficient design keeps our electricity bills in check while ensuring our groceries stay fresh and chilled. I love how quickly it makes ice, perfect for our frequent gatherings.” 

Why it's worth buying: With a solid reputation reflected in its 4.2-star Amazon ratings, it promises high performance for any kitchen.

9. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Samsung 653L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator ensures optimal storage with its Convertible 5-in-1 mode. Featuring a Digital Inverter Compressor, it delivers energy efficiency and reduced noise. The Twin Cooling Plus technology maintains ideal humidity, while the SmartThings app enables remote control. Perfect for large families, it provides optimal freshness with independent cooling for each compartment.

Specifications

  • Price: 81,990 (MRP 1,13,000 27% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Capacity: 653L

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star

  • Cooling Type: Twin Cooling

  • Compressor: Digital Inverter

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi

  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

Cons

Energy efficient with quiet operation

Higher initial cost

Advanced cooling retains freshness

Requires stable Wi-Fi for smart features

Large storage for big families

Built-in look for seamless integration

Stylish and modern design

User’s Reviews: "It's been more than a week now. So far the product has met all the expectations. Delivery from Amazon was smooth and prompt. Product was installed on the same day of delivery itself. Both delivery folks and installation folks were very polite and professional. All in all a 5 star rating with the experience so far.” 

Why it's worth buying: It is a top-rated choice with over 400+ purchases last month and a 4.2-star rating from 1800+ reviewers, praised for its power savings and smart features.

10. Godrej 670 L Four Door Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator

Godrej 670 L Four Door Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator
Best refrigerators in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Godrej 670L Frost Free Four Door Refrigerator is made for large families with its spacious multi-door configuration. Featuring a versatile Convertible Freezer and Triple Zones, it offers customised temperature settings for fridge, freezer, and My Fresh Choice sections. The energy-efficient inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and optimal cooling performance, making it ideal for preserving food freshness and taste.

Specifications:

  • Price: 88,290 (MRP 1,20,000 26% Off)

  • Brand: Godrej 

  • Capacity: 670 litres

  • Compressor: Inverter

  • Zones: Triple

  • Freezer Temperature: -18°C to +5°C

  • Dimensions: 72.5D x 91.2W x 178H cm

User’s Reviews: "Well I am quite satisfied with the fridge. It gives a premium look and I love the convertible option of a freezer. I was looking for a flexible convertible option which is available only in Godrej fridge with 4 doors option. Ample of space.” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its spacious capacity, versatile zone settings, and excellent cooling efficiency, as reflected by over 52% of 1200+ Amazon reviewers giving it a 5-star rating.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


Which refrigerator brand is best in India? 

  • There isn't a definitive "best" brand as preferences vary based on needs. Brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Godrej are popular for their innovation, reliability, and after-sales service.

What is the difference between frost-free and direct cool refrigerators? 

  • Frost-free refrigerators circulate cool air using fans, preventing ice build-up and eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Direct cool refrigerators rely on natural convection, requiring occasional manual defrosting to maintain cooling efficiency.

Which compressor is best for a refrigerator? 

  • Inverter compressors are highly recommended for their energy efficiency and quieter operation compared to conventional compressors. They adjust their speed based on cooling demand, reducing energy consumption and extending the life of the refrigerator.

Which star rating refrigerator is best? 

  • The best star rating depends on your usage and budget. Higher star-rated refrigerators (like 4 or 5 stars) are more energy-efficient and can result in long-term savings on electricity bills, but they may come at a higher initial cost.

How often should I defrost my refrigerator? 

  • Frost-free refrigerators automatically defrost themselves, so you don't need to manually defrost them. For direct cool refrigerators, it's recommended to defrost when the ice build-up is around 6 mm thick to maintain optimal cooling efficiency.

In Conclusion 


Refrigerators are essential appliances that cater to diverse household needs in India. From preserving food freshness to offering convenience with advanced technologies like inverter compressors and frost-free operations, they play a crucial role in modern kitchens. Our recommended list encompasses models from reputable brands known for their innovative features, and efficient performance, ensuring you find a refrigerator that perfectly fits your requirements, enhances convenience, and meets your long-term household needs.

