10 Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin in India (2024)

Best overall: stands out as the best moisturizer as dry skin offers deep hydration with 72-hour moisture retention, featuring Squalane, Glacial Glycoprotein, and Pro-Ceramides for a lightweight, non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types.
Best dermatologist recommended: with SPF 30 is ideal for sensitive skin, providing up to 48 hours of hydration and restoring the skin's protective barrier with ingredients like niacinamide and ceramide-3.
Best moisturizer with SPF: 15 features Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and peptides, offering hydration, plumpness, and sun protection for all skin types.
Best budget: , with its Prebiotic Oat formula, delivers 24-hour hydration, is fragrance-free, and is suitable for daily use to keep dry skin soft and healthy.
Finding the best moisturizer for dry skin can sometimes feel like you're on a never-ending quest, right? We've all been there, standing in front of those store shelves, staring at countless options that promise to be the ultimate hydration hero.
But here's the deal: a good moisturizer isn't just about hydration. It's about finding that perfect balance of nourishment without making your face feel like an oil slick or a burden to carry around.
The ideal face moisturizer for dry skin should leave you with smooth, hydrated skin that not only looks good but feels amazing too.
With so many products out there—rich creams, soothing lotions—it's easy to get overwhelmed. And let's face it, not all moisturizers are created equal. You need one that can really quench your skin's thirst while also fitting your specific skin type and preferences.
To help you out, we've done the legwork and picked out some top-notch moisturizers recommended by experts and loved by users. These gems promise to nourish your dry skin and bring back that natural glow you've been missing.
What to consider when looking for a moisturizer for dry skin
Hydration Power: Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides that deeply hydrate and lock in moisture.
Rich Texture: Opt for creams or ointments rather than lightweight lotions, as they provide a thicker barrier to prevent moisture loss.
Non-Comedogenic: Ensure the moisturizer won't clog pores, especially if you have dry, acne-prone skin.
Sensitive Skin Friendly: Choose products labeled hypoallergenic or formulated for sensitive skin to avoid irritation.
Added Ingredients: Consider moisturizers with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, or oatmeal to calm irritation and redness.
SPF Protection: If using during the day, choose a moisturizer with SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
Fragrance-Free: Fragrances can irritate dry skin, so opt for products labeled fragrance-free or formulated for sensitive skin.
All-Day Moisture: Look for long-lasting formulas that keep your skin hydrated throughout the day without needing frequent reapplication.
Suitability: Ensure the moisturizer is suitable for your skin type (dry, combination, sensitive) and any specific concerns (eczema, rosacea).
Trial Sizes: If unsure, try travel or trial sizes first to test compatibility before committing to a full-size product.
How we shortlisted them for you
Dermatologist Recommendations: We prioritized products endorsed by dermatologists for their efficacy and skin-friendly formulations.
Performance Assessment: Each moisturizer was rigorously assessed based on its hydration capabilities, how well it nourishes dry skin, and its overall effectiveness.
Customer Reviews: We carefully reviewed feedback from users like you to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels.
Brand Reliability: Brands known for their commitment to skincare and quality were given extra consideration for reliability and trustworthiness.
Price Consideration: We evaluated the value each moisturizer offers relative to its price point, ensuring you get quality without breaking the bank.
Here's a detailed list of best moisturizers for dry skin in India
The CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion for dry skin is a dermatologist-recommended solution enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and 3 Essential Ceramides. This fragrance-free, non-comedogenic lotion deeply hydrates and nourishes dry to very dry skin types, restoring its protective barrier for long-lasting moisture. Ideal for both face and body use, its lightweight, oil-free formula absorbs quickly, leaving your skin smooth and hydrated without clogging pores. Trusted by the National Eczema Association, it's perfect for sensitive skin conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 1,190
Brand: CeraVe
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides
Skin Types: Dry, Normal
Form: Lotion
Texture: Lightweight, Smooth
Size: 236 ml
Features: Non-comedogenic, Fragrance-free
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Deeply hydrates without greasiness
|
May feel too lightweight for very dry skin
|
Lightweight absorbs quickly
|
Packaging could be more travel-friendly
|
Restores skin's natural moisture barrier
|
Dermatologist-recommended formula
User’s Reviews: "I used this product for my dry skin and psoriasis. It gives me relief for my very dry skin and psoriasis as well. I normally use this product during the winter season only. I purchased 4ltrs for a 2 yrs quota for myself and my wife. We are very happy to purchase & will continue to purchase in the near future. I really strongly recommend buying this product. Smell quality & nongreasy product”
Why it's worth buying: It is a top-rated product and also has the Amazon Choice product badge with over 4,000 purchases last month, offering exceptional hydration
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel delivers intense hydration with its lightweight, non-greasy formula enriched with Hyaluronic Acid. This dermatologist-tested gel moisturizer provides 72 hours of continuous hydration, replenishing your skin's moisture barrier for a fresh, hydrated feel. Suitable for all skin types, it absorbs quickly and helps to increase the skin's water content, leaving it smooth and supple throughout the day. Perfect for both men and women seeking long-lasting hydration.
Specifications:
Price: 999 (
MRP 1,15013% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid
Volume: 50 ml
Texture: Lightweight gel
Duration: 72 hours hydration
Skin Type: All types
Fragrance: Unscented
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Deep long-lasting hydration
|
Contains fragrance
|
Lightweight and fast-absorbing texture
|
Very thin texture
|
Helps increase skin's water content
|
Non-greasy formula
User’s Reviews: "I have sensitive face skin and I have tried numerous face moisturizers and believe me nothing has suited me till now. I usually develop pimples after 2-3 applications with other moisturizers. But this one is different. This absorbs in the skin so quickly you wouldn't find a trace of it after a few mins. Non-greasy, no cast are some of the highlights of it. Smells fresh and nice too. I bought the 15ml pack to test it first if it suits my skin. I was amazed to finally find something that does. Would definitely recommend this. The price is on the costlier side but if you can afford it, go for it without a doubt.”
Why it's worth buying: It is a top-rated product and also has the Amazon Choice product badge with over 4,000 purchases last month, offering exceptional hydration
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream provides 72-hour hydration with 4.5% Squalane, Glacial Glycoprotein, and Pro-Ceramides. This lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer absorbs easily and hydrates 15 layers deep, making skin softer and visibly healthier. Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it strengthens the skin's barrier and is paraben-free and fragrance-free. Clinically proven to repair the skin barrier in just 1 hour.
Specifications
Price: 2,734 (
MRP 3,99932% Off)
Brand: Kiehl's
Active Ingredients: Squalane, Glacial Glycoprotein
Volume: 50 Milliliters
Skin Type: All, Sensitive
Texture: Lightweight, Non-greasy
Hydration Duration: 72 Hours
Certifications: Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Strengthens skin barrier quickly
|
Higher price point
|
Absorbs easily without residue
|
Skin stays hydrated for a long period of time
User’s Reviews: "Despite the hype around this product it actually does live up to expectations. Very quick to absorb, lightweight, no irritation, can't think of any bad experiences, just a well tested, effective cream to hydrate and activate skin cell reproduction too. A must try.”
Why it's worth buying: With 73% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for lasting moisture and healthy skin.
Vichy Mineral 89 is a lightweight face moisturizer enriched with 89% Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water and Hyaluronic Acid. This daily skin booster fortifies the skin barrier, providing 24-hour hydration while plumping and toning the skin. Free from parabens, fragrance, colorants, oil, silicone, and alcohol, it leaves skin hydrated, plump, and glowing. Suitable for all skin types, apply it as the first step of your skincare routine.
Specifications:
Price: 3,399 (
MRP 3,89913% Off)
Brand: Vichy
Skin Type: All
Texture: Lightweight Gel
Usage: Daily, Morning and Night
Size: 50 Milliliters
Formula: Fragrance-Free
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vichy Mineralizing Water
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Improves skin resilience to aging signs
|
May feel sticky initially
|
Lightweight non-greasy formula
|
Slightly expensive for the quantity
|
Provides long hydration
|
Sinks quickly into skin
User’s Reviews: "Have dry flaky skin and always sick of trying to find humectants that don’t make my pores get blocked. This one is a very light serum that I use as a base immediately after washing my face. Follow it up with a moisturizer (sometimes). And seal it all in with sunscreen..”
Why it's worth buying: It boasts a stellar 4.7-star rating on Amazon, backed by over 27,000+ satisfied reviewers.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight texture absorbs easily into the skin.
|
May feel slightly greasy for oily skin
|
Non-greasy formula leaves a smooth finish
|
Pills at times
|
Restores skin barrier effectively
|
Contains soothing prebiotic thermal water
User’s Reviews: "Been using it for a while. So lightweight and doesn’t irritate my skin. Just be careful not to let it get into your eyes because it will sting a little. But so far I don’t find sunscreen products that don’t sting my eyes, so this is the best one among them. Will be perfect if they lower the price. Definitely gonna buy it again, though.”
Why it's worth buying: With its reliable hydration, SPF protection, and proven formula, it's a standout choice—endorsed by an impressive 77% of over 27,000 reviewers with top-notch 5-star ratings.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, 2.5 Oz, features a nourishing Prebiotic Oat formula for deep hydration of dry skin. Clinically proven to provide 24-hour moisturization, this fragrance-free lotion replenishes the skin's moisture barrier. It absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft, healthy, and beautifully moisturized. Dermatologist-recommended and gentle, it's free from fragrances, parabens, and dyes, making it perfect for daily skincare routines. Allergy-tested and non-greasy, ideal for maintaining healthy skin.
Specifications:
Price: 1,299 (
MRP 1,99935% Off)
Brand: Aveeno
Active Ingredients: Prebiotic Oat
Volume: 71 Milliliters
Skin Type: Dry
Scent: Unscented
Form: Lotion
Duration: 24-hour moisturization
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Deeply hydrates dry skin
|
Small quantity for the price
|
Absorbs quickly without greasiness
|
Clinically proven effectiveness
|
Gentle and suitable for sensitive skin
|
Helps replenish skin's moisture barrier
User’s Reviews: "Unbeatable moisturizer for infants, toddlers, teenagers, and adults. Very effective for dry, very dry, patchy, rough skin. Worth buying. Excellent for face and body. I have been using it since 2014 and haven't switched to any other products. It meets your skin requirements. Wonderful nourishment.”
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 55,000 reviewers, it's trusted and loved by many for its proven results.
Olay Regenerist Revitalising Hydration Cream with SPF 15 combines powerful ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Peptides to hydrate, plump, and firm the skin. This anti-aging moisturizer works deep within the skin's surface, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while strengthening the moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, it offers UVA/UVB SPF 15 protection and visibly improves skin texture and elasticity. Ideal for daily use to achieve smoother, younger-looking skin.
Specifications:
Price: 1,349 (
MRP 1,3994% Off)
Brand: Olay
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide
SPF Protection: SPF 15
Skin Type: All types
Texture: Non-greasy cream
Size: 50g
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Improves skin texture and firmness
|
Limited SPF protection (SPF 15)
|
Hydrates deeply and reduces wrinkles
|
Contains powerful anti-aging ingredients
User’s Reviews: "When I started using this product I wasn't sure if I would get the desired amount of moisturization that I would need in the harsh Winters of North India. I'm glad it proved me wrong. It keeps my skin soft and supple throughout the day, without making it greasy or sticky like certain winter creams. The fragrance is also very mild and doesn't irritate my daughter when she kisses me multiple times.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hydration, anti-aging benefits, and SPF protection, making it a convenient all-in-one solution for daily skincare needs.
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Crème blends dermatologist-recommended Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid for deep hydration and anti-aging benefits. This fast-absorbing formula delivers 48-hour hydration, visibly reducing fine lines and wrinkles while promoting firmer, smoother skin. Ideal for adults seeking advanced skincare, it's paraben-free, non-comedogenic, and cruelty-free. Experience clinically proven results with instantly smoother skin and continued improvement over time, revealing a vibrant, youthful complexion.
Specifications:
Price: 3,351 (
MRP 4,00016% Off)
Brand: RoC
Active Ingredients: Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid
Volume: 1.7 fl oz
Skin Type: All
Form: Crème
Fragrance: Lavender
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooths fine lines effectively
|
May cause initial skin sensitivity
|
Visible skin firmness improvement
|
Requires consistent use for optimal results
|
Fast absorption into skin
|
Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free
User’s Reviews: "I’ve used other products and they were heavy and didn’t seem to sink into my skin. This product is lighter and smooths on my skin so that I can wear it during the day without it being so heavy and noticeable. I love how it sinks in and makes my skin feel smooth and hydrated. I see less fine lines too! So it was a great buy!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its smoothing skin texture and reducing wrinkles, backed by dermatologist recommendations and high customer satisfaction on Amazon.
Bioderma Atoderm Creme is a deeply nourishing daily moisturizer designed for normal to sensitive dry skin. Enriched with key ingredients like Niacinamide, Glycerin, Mannitol, and Xylitol, it restores and maintains the skin's natural barrier, providing immediate and long-lasting hydration. This fragrance-free cream absorbs quickly, leaving the skin comfortable and rejuvenated. Ideal for those seeking effective hydration and skin barrier reinforcement without added fragrances.
Specifications:
Price: 628 (
MRP 6605% Off)
Brand: Bioderma
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Glycerin
Skin Type: All, Dry
Scent: Unscented
Item Form: Cream
Net Quantity: 200.0 milliliter
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Deeply nourishes dry skin
|
Sticky texture
|
Restores skin's natural barrier
|
Not designed for very severe skin conditions
|
Maintains skin hydration
|
Absorbs into the skin quickly and efficiently
User’s Reviews: "It's a great moisturizer! I used it throughout the winter days and most of the times like. After shaving. I just don't have any problem with it, I don't have a single issue with this, I think it's the best moisturizer I have ever used and it feels very advanced, like the way it's claimed.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its deep hydration and sensitive skin suitability, evident from over 2K recent Amazon purchases.
10. Minimalist 3% Sepicalm With Oats Face Moisturizer Cream
Minimalist 3% Sepicalm with Oats Face Moisturizer Cream is ideal for sensitive skin, provides ultra-hydration and calming benefits. Infused with Shea Butter, Polyglutamic Acid, and Sepicalm, this lightweight, non-comedogenic cream soothes redness, nourishes, and reduces transepidermal water loss. Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, it is perfect for normal to oily skin types seeking a non-sticky, quick-absorbing moisturizer.
Specifications
Price: 331 (
MRP 3495% Off)
Brand: Minimalist
Active Ingredients: Sepicalm, Squalane
Volume: 50ml
Skin Type: Sensitive, Normal
Special Feature: Non-Comedogenic
Scent: Fragrance-Free
Item Form: Cream
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Soothes irritated skin effectively
|
May need frequent reapplication
|
Lightweight and absorbs quickly
|
Not suitable for very dry skin
|
Provides deep hydration
|
Calms redness and discomfort
User’s Reviews: "Love the products from minimalist as they are formulated without fragrance, dye and unnecessary harmful chemicals. This moisturizer is really cooling on the skin and does its job well as it has enough humectants and emollients. Oats are also very good and soothing for the skin and so is sepicalm. My only issue is it can make my skin feel oily if I apply it during the day but it works well for a night moisturizer. It also helps repair skin from any sort of damage or dryness. It is very well made, it’s one of the best moisturizers available in the Indian market right now and at this reasonable price. Must try.”
Why it's worth buying: It is an Amazon Choice product with over 1,000 purchases last month, proving its popularity and effectiveness.
How and when to use a moisturizer for best results
Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser.
Pat your skin dry with a soft towel.
Apply toner if you use one, allowing it to absorb.
Take a pea-sized amount of moisturizer on your fingertips.
Gently dot the moisturizer across your face and neck.
Use upward and outward strokes to massage the moisturizer in.
Apply sunscreen if using the moisturizer during the day.
Use morning and night for optimal results.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I moisturize dry skin?
Moisturize dry skin twice daily, once in the morning and once at night. This routine helps maintain hydration and prevent dryness throughout the day and night.
Can moisturizers help with extremely dry, flaky skin?
Yes, moisturizers can significantly improve extremely dry, flaky skin by providing essential hydration and repairing the skin barrier. Look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides for best results.
What ingredients should I look for in a moisturizer for dry skin?
Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and natural oils are ideal for moisturizing dry skin. These ingredients help attract and retain moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and smooth.
Are there any specific types of moisturizers recommended for dry skin?
Creams and ointments are generally more effective than lotions for dry skin. They provide a thicker barrier that helps retain moisture and protect against environmental factors.
How can I make my moisturizer more effective for dry skin?
To make your moisturizer more effective, use it immediately after showering or washing your face to seal in moisture. Additionally, exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells and allow better absorption.
To Wrap up
Moisturizers for dry skin are essential for maintaining hydration, improving skin texture, and preventing flakiness. Investing in a quality moisturizer from our list of recommendations ensures your skin receives the nourishment it needs to stay healthy and radiant. With carefully selected ingredients designed to soothe and protect, these products offer effective and reliable solutions for dry skin, making them a worthwhile addition to your skincare routine.
