10 Best Mixer Grinder Brands in India (2024)

Best Overall: The stands out with its versatile functionality, offering a powerful 750W motor, 4 jars, and gear drive technology for efficient food processing, making it an ideal choice for various kitchen tasks.
Best Powerful Motor Mixer: The excels with its robust 900W motor, ensuring swift and efficient grinding of ingredients, making it perfect for heavy-duty usage and demanding culinary needs.
Best Energy Efficient: The impresses with its 750W motor, providing optimal grinding performance while consuming minimal energy, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice for daily use.
Best Budget: The offers excellent value for money with its 1000W motor, 4 jars, and overload protection feature, making it a reliable and affordable option for those seeking quality performance on a budget.
We all know mixer grinders have come a long way since their inception, evolving into an indispensable appliance found in every household. Indeed, it's more than just a kitchen gadget; it's a multitasker that streamlines culinary chores and enhances cooking experiences to new heights. With our increasingly hectic lifestyles, investing in the becomes crucial, ensuring efficiency and convenience in meal preparation.
When it comes to the best mixer grinder company in India, several names stand out. Brands like Preethi, Bajaj, Philips, and Sujata are among the most trusted. They offer models ranging from to , catering to various cooking needs. These brands not only excel in performance but also provide durability and reliability.
The market is flooded with options, each boasting unique features and capabilities, making the decision-making process all the more tedious. However, fret not, as we've meticulously curated a list of the best mixer grinder brands in India to simplify your search. This comprehensive guide aims to navigate through this maze of choices, presenting detailed reviews, comparisons, and insights to help you make an informed decision and bring home the best mixer grinder that complements your culinary prowess.
Key factors to take into account when shopping for a mixer grinder
Power: Consider the power rating of the mixer grinder, typically measured in watts. Higher wattage models (such as 750 watts or 1000 watts) generally offer better performance and efficiency, especially for tough grinding tasks like grinding spices or making nut butters.
Speed settings: Look for a mixer grinder with multiple speed settings or variable speed control. This allows you to adjust the speed according to the ingredients being processed, ensuring optimal results and preventing over-processing.
Jar capacity and types: Evaluate the capacity and types of jars included with the mixer grinder. Different jar sizes are suitable for various tasks, from grinding spices in small quantities to preparing large batches of batters or smoothies. Additionally, consider the material of the jars – stainless steel jars are durable and easy to clean.
Build quality and durability: Check the build quality of the mixer grinder, including the materials used for the housing, blades, and motor. A sturdy construction ensures durability and long-term performance, even with frequent use.
Safety features: Prioritise mixer grinders with safety features such as overload protection, locking mechanisms, and auto shut-off functions. These featu res help prevent accidents and damage to the appliance.
Noise level: Consider the noise level generated by the mixer grinder, especially if you have noise-sensitive family members or live in close quarters with neighbours. Look for models with noise-reducing features for a quieter operation.
Additional features: Look for extra features that enhance convenience and versatility, such as juicer attachments, pulse mode for precise control, and ergonomic designs for ease of use.
Criterias we considered when shortlisting these high quality mixers
User-friendliness: We evaluated each mixer grinder for ease of use and maintenance, including intuitive controls, ergonomic design, and dishwasher safe features that enhance the overall user experience.
Performance Evaluation: Our selection criteria included factors such as motor power, speed settings, blade quality, and jar capacity to ensure optimal performance across a variety of cooking tasks.
Pros and Cons: We carefully weighed the advantages and disadvantages of each mixer grinder, providing you with a comprehensive overview to help you make an informed decision.
Brand Credibility: We considered the reputation and credibility of each brand, focusing on their track record for manufacturing high-quality, reliable products.
User Feedback: User reviews and feedback played a crucial role in our selection process, providing valuable insights into the real-world performance and durability of each mixer grinder.
Price Performance Ratio: We analysed the price performance ratio of each mixer grinder, ensuring that you get the best value for your money without compromising on quality or performance.
Below is a comprehensive list of best mixer brands in India
The Sujata Supermix Mixer Grinder, powered by a robust 900 watts motor with double ball bearings, effortlessly tackles all food processing tasks. Its versatile design includes three durable stainless steel jars for mixing, blending, and grinding, ensuring convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. With features like 22000 rpm operation, 90 minutes continuous running, and transparent blender jar, it delivers unmatched performance, durability, and safety for discerning consumers seeking top-quality kitchen appliances.
Specifications:
Price: 5,740 (
MRP 7,50624% Off)
Brand: Sujata
Motor: Heavy Duty
Power Supply: 230V-240V
Power Consumption: 900 Watts
Rating: 90 Minutes
Speed Control: 3 Speeds
Motor Speed: 22000 RPM
Flex Cord: PVC 2.15m
Net Weight: 5.5 Kg
Dimensions: 49x22.50x35.50 cm
Capacity of Jars: Blender 1750 ml, Dry Grinder 1000 ml, Chutney Grinder 400 ml
Pros
Cons
Efficient 900W motor
No dishwasher compatibility
Versatile stainless steel jars
Durability issues
3-speed rotary action switch
Transparent blender jar
Totally shock-proof and safe
User’s Review: We are fans of Sujatha mixer grinder. This is the second time we are buying after going round multiple options but finally selecting the reliable one. The existing one is still working for 4 yrs +.
Why it's worth buying: It has earned a stellar 4.5-star rating from over 5000+ overall ratings on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.
What's in the box?
1 unit Motor
1 Blender jar
1 Chutney jar
1 Dry Grinder jar
Featuring a powerful 750W motor and Gear Drive technology, Philips' versatile Mixer Grinder offers seamless food processing. With 4 jars and multiple attachments, it effortlessly handles mixing, grinding, juicing, and food processing tasks. Its leak-proof design and durable construction ensure reliable performance for years to come.
Specifications:
Price: 7,699 (
MRP 9,99523% Off)
Brand: Philips
Power: 750W
Motor Warranty: 5 Years
Product Warranty: 2 Years
Jars: 4
Jar Sizes: Varied
Material: Stainless Steel, ABS
Voltage: 230V
Revolution: 20,000 rpm
Pros
Cons
Compact design
Plastic material could be thicker
Easy to assemble and use
High level noise
Leak-proof jars
Efficient performance
Durable construction
User’s Review: I use this mixer on a daily basis for grinding fresh masala and chutneys. The mixer jar is great for making purees and milkshakes. However I haven't used the remaining one for coconut milk. If you clean it immediately after use it's more convenient. I cleaned it many times in the dishwasher and till now no problem. The food processor I have used only for vegetable chopping, mostly for leafy vegetables.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating from over 5400 Amazon ratings, it's evident that this mixer grinder delivers reliable performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for any kitchen.
What's in the box?
Mixer
4 jars
user manual
The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder with 1000W power offers superior grinding performance with its patented Stone Pounding Technology and Active Flow Breaker for authentic textures and fluffier batters. It features sturdy lid-locks, suction feet for stability, and high-quality stainless steel jars for convenient usage and durability.
Specifications:
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 10,59039% Off)
Power: 1000W
Blades: Stainless steel
Capacity: 1.4 litres
Controls: Plastic
Material: ABS
Speeds: 3
Voltage: 240V
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Pro
Cons
Hands-free operation
Noisy operation
Superior grinding performance
Lock mechanism could be better
Overload protection
Ergonomic jar handles
Effective grinding and pounding
Sturdy build and design
User’s Review: Highlight: The batter making process with this mixer and jar is so easy. The flow stopper in the batter jar is just an awesome innovation. The batter comes out so smooth in very less time. The knob and the body of the mixer feels premium.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its authentic texture preservation and hands-free operation. Amazon's choice with a 4.3-star rating.
What's in the box?
Mixer Grinder,
1 xPlastic blender jar 1500ml
fruit filter
1 x Dry grinding jar
1000 ml
1 x Chutney grinding jar 400 ml
The Preethi Zion MG-227 mixer grinder offers efficient mixing and grinding with its powerful 750W motor and 100% stainless steel jars. It features a flexi lid for adjustable capacities, safety indicator for overload protection, and dishwasher-safe jars for convenience. With its versatile functionality and durable construction, it's an essential addition to any kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 10,89540% Off)
Brand: Preethi
Model: Zion MG-227
Power: 750W
Capacity: 2.1 liters
Material: Stainless steel
Controls: Rotary switch
Speeds: 3 + Pulse
Voltage: 240V
Dishwasher safe: Yes
Warranty: 2 years
Pros
Cons
Good build quality
Noise level is little high
Reliable performance
Plastic quality is poor
Stylish and modern design
Overload protection indicator
Adjustable capacities with flexi lid
Versatile functionality
User’s Review: Worth the money..frankly better than the expensive ones in the same brand...wide jars make cleaning and removing stuff easy....when compared to my old mixer..everything is quick...I especially like the small masala grinding jar...Its very useful for small kitchens...definitely a product to buy.
Why it's worth buying: This Preethi mixer grinder is recognized as an Amazon Choice product with over 19,000+ ratings, ensuring its reliable quality and high performance..
What's in the box?
Mixer Grinder
2.1 litre Master Chef+ Jar
1.5 litre Jar
0.5 litre Jar
0.2 Dry Grinding Jar
Whipper Blade.
The Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, with its 750W motor and stainless steel jars, offers blades, and a user-friendly 3-speed knob, it ensures precise chopping and blending. Its transparent lid and sturdy handle further enhance its convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,799 (
MRP 5,06945% Off)
Power: 750 Watts
Jars: 4, Stainless Steel
Voltage: 230 Volts
RPM: 17000 - 20000
Controls: Knob Control
Material: ABS, Stainless Steel
Lid: Transparent Polycarbonate
Pros
Cons
User-friendly speed control
Average build quality
Lightweight and stylish
Noisy and vibrating
Sharp rotating blades
Initial burning smell
Sturdy handle provides good grip
Decent grinding performance
Durable stainless steel jars
User’s Review: I gifted this 4 jars mixer juicer for my mom after her previous mix got broken down. I chose this brand because my mother-in-law gifted me this one years ago and it’s running great ever now. You can trust the brand and its quality. My mom is happy and so am I.
Why it's worth buying: With its user-friendly features and sharp blades, it delivers consistent performance, saving time and effort in food processing tasks.
What's in the box?
1 Main Unit (Mixer Grinder Body)
1 Juicer Jar
1 Big Jar (Multi Purpose Jar)
1 Medium Jar (Dry Grinding Jar)
1 Small Jar (Chutney Jar)
1 Spatula
The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, with its 500W Titan Motor, delivers efficient grinding with its 2-in-1 blade system. With three stainless steel jars and adjustable speed control, it offers versatile functionality for various kitchen tasks. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it ensures reliability for everyday use.
Specifications:
Price: 2,199 (
MRP 3,55038% Off)
Power: 500W
Blades: 2-in-1
Jars: 3 SS
Speed Control: Adjustable
Warranty: 2 Years
Colour: Purple
Pros
Cons
Easy speed control
May make too much noise
Compact and lightweight
Good build quality
Simple to use and maintain
Excellent performance
User’s Review: The quality of the product is good. We can expect the best from the Brands. I would recommend you to buy this product. Easy to use, not so big, less space consuming and when in use less noise will generate. Would recommend you all to buy this product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient grinding and durable build. Trusted by 1K buyers last month on Amazon.
What's in the box?
Mixer: 1
Liquidizing Jar: 1
Chutney Jar: 1
Grinding Jar: 1
Liquidising Lid: 1
Chutney Lid: 1
Grinding Lid: 1
Instruction Manual: 1
Warranty Card: 1
The Prestige Iris Plus Mixer Grinder boasts a powerful 750 watts motor for effortless grinding. With 4 stainless steel jars, including a juicer jar, and sturdy handles, it offers versatility and convenience. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it ensures durability and efficient performance for all kitchen tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 3,299 (
MRP 6,29548% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Power: 750 Watts
Jars: 4 Stainless Steel
Motor: Powerful 750W
Handles: Sturdy, ergonomic
Warranty: 2 years
Capacity: 1.5L, 1L, 300ml
Material: Plastic, Stainless Steel
Pros
Cons
Appealing design
Makes noise
Efficient motor performance
Prone to damage
Excellent build quality
Multiple attachments for varied tasks
Strong and robust handles
Superior quality stainless steel blades
Effortlessly tackles tough grinding tasks
User’s Review: The special part about this appliance is the JUICER, I personally love to make fresh fruit juices and at my place Oranges are freshly available so I use the Juicer pot daily and very few of the competitors provide an extra juicer pot at this price range with a better built quality. After 45 days of daily use I’m writing this review and trust me I haven’t faced any issue with the quality or anything else.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient grinding and durable build. Trusted by 1K buyers last month on Amazon.
What's in the box?
Mixer grinder
1.5 litre wet jar with blade
1 litre dry jar with blade
300 ml chutney jar with blade
1 transparent juicer jar
The Havells Klassic Mixer Grinder features a powerful 750W motor with 21000 RPM for heavy-duty grinding. Its 304-grade stainless steel blades ensure superior performance, while the 4 jars, including a polycarbonate break-resistant jar and unique twist & lock mechanism, offer convenience and utmost safety.
Specifications:
Price: 3,299 (
MRP 7,29555% Off)
Brand: Havells
Motor: 750W, 21000 RPM
Blades: 304 SS
Jars: 4, 1.5L, 1L, 400ml
Controls: 3 Speed Knob
Safety: Overload Protector
Material: ABS, Polycarbonate
Pros
Cons
Motor is robust and powerful
Noisy operation
Built-in overload protector
Juicer jar could be better
High-quality stainless steel blades
Reliable and safe to use
Good grinding results
User’s Review: This mixer of Havells is a very good mixer which gives the speed of 21000 rpm, you can buy it without hesitation from other companies. Havells is a very reliable company, I am very happy about it and Amazon has delivered me very safely.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident from the 600+ purchases on Amazon last month, highlighting its reliability and performance.
What's in the box?
1 Motor
1 Polycarbonate jar (1.75L) with lid
1 Fruit Filter
1 Food Pusher
1 Chutney Jar (400 ml) with Lid
1 Dry/Wet Grinding Jar (1 L) with Lid
1 Liquidizing Jar (1.5 L) with Lid
1 Instruction Manual
Designed for efficiency, Crompton's Ameo Mixer Grinder features a powerful 750W motor with enhanced ventilation for prolonged use. Its MaxiGrind technology ensures finer grinding results, while the leak-proof jars, ergonomic handle design, and chrome-plated knobs offer convenience and ease.
Specifications:
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 7,10058% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Power: 750W
Capacity: 1.5L
Speeds: 3
Material: ABS
Voltage: 240V
Blade: Stainless steel
Jars: 3 SS, 1 juicer
Pros
Cons
Finer grinding results
No dishwasher-safe jars
Ergonomic handle design
Lid quality are poor
Leak-proof jars
Easy to use and clean
Enhanced air circulation
Robust build quality
User’s Review: Mixer grinder in this price range is good. I have used three 3 jars out of 4 and they are working fine. Juicer jars haven't been used yet. Product looks premium and the colour theme used catches your attraction. 750 watt motor speed is good.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful motor, efficient grinding, and positive user feedback with a 4-star rating and high recent sales on Amazon.
What's in the box?
1 Crompton Mixer Grinder
3 Stainless Steel Jars and Lids,
1 Juicer jar with lid
Instruction Manu
Achieve precise grinding with the Usha Thunderbolt Mixer Grinder featuring an 800W copper motor for high-speed performance. With three stainless steel jars and flow breakers, it ensures efficient grinding. The metallic finish adds a stylish touch to your kitchen while its overload protection and three-speed wiper switch enhance functionality.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 4,99920% Off)
Motor: 800W Copper
Jars: 3 Stainless Steel
Speeds: 3 + Whip
Warranty: 5 Years Motor, 2 Years Product
Material: ABS Plastic
Voltage: 230V AC
Weight: 4680g
Safety: Overload Protection
Pros
Cons
Sturdy construction
Lid of the jar can get loose at times
Powerful grinding performance
No dishwasher compatibility
Versatile jar sizes
Overload protection ensures safety
Easy to clean and maintain
Sleek and stylish design
User’s Review: The product is amazing, hardly takes much effort to grind pulses which was the main reason I was looking for a mixer. It does make a bit of noise but performance outshines it so definitely would suggest I would go for it.
Why it's worth buying: This Amazon Choice product offers efficient grinding and high performance, backed by a solid 4.2-star rating.
What's in the box?
Mixer Grinder
Jars
Instruction manual
Warranty card
Some maintenance tips for prolonging the lifespan of a mixer grinder
Clean the jars and blades thoroughly after each use to prevent residue buildup.
Check and tighten the jar lids regularly to avoid leaks during operation.
Wipe the exterior of the mixer grinder with a damp cloth to remove any accumulated dust or spills.
Avoid overloading the jars beyond their capacity to prevent strain on the motor.
Ensure the power cord is not twisted or tangled to maintain proper electrical connection.
Use the pulse function when grinding tough ingredients to prevent overheating.
Lubricate the motor's moving parts according to the manufacturer's recommendations.
Store the mixer grinder in a dry and ventilated area to prevent rust or corrosion.
Periodically inspect the power cord for any signs of damage and replace if necessary.
Follow the manufacturer's instructions for regular maintenance and servicing to prolong the lifespan of your mixer grinder.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What wattage should I look for in a mixer grinder?
Look for a mixer grinder with wattage between 500W to 750W for regular home use, while 750W to 1000W models are suitable for heavy-duty grinding tasks.
Are stainless steel jars better than plastic ones?
Yes, stainless steel jars are more durable, resistant to stains, and easier to clean compared to plastic jars, ensuring better longevity and hygiene.
What is the importance of motor speed in a mixer grinder?
Motor speed determines the efficiency of grinding. Higher RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) ensures faster and finer grinding, making it essential for achieving desired consistency in food processing.
How can I ensure the safety of using a mixer grinder?
Look for features like overload protection, safety locks, and sturdy build quality to ensure safe operation and prevent accidents while using the mixer grinder in your kitchen.
Can I grind wet ingredients like batter in a mixer grinder?
Yes, mixer grinders are suitable for grinding wet ingredients like rice and lentils to make batters for dosa, idli, and other dishes, providing convenience and versatility in the kitchen.
In Conclusion
Selecting the right mixer grinder brand is crucial for ensuring efficiency and durability in your kitchen. With our list of recommendations, you can trust in the reputation and quality of these brands to deliver reliable performance and meet your food preparation needs. From powerful motors to sturdy construction, these mixer grinders offer the convenience and versatility necessary for a seamless cooking experience. Choose from our selection and enhance your culinary endeavours with confidence.
