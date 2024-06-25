What's Hot

10 Best Juicer Mixer Grinders Brands in India (2024)

If you're ready to ditch packaged juices for homemade, nutritious blends, we've compiled a list of the best juicer mixer grinders in India to help you make an informed decision.

A juicer mixer grinder with fruits on the side
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
Our Top Picks 


  • Best Overall: The Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder stands out as the best juicer mixer grinder for its robust 900W motor, ensuring efficient grinding and juicing. With its durable build and powerful performance, it's the top choice for all-around kitchen tasks.

  • Best with Powerful Motor: The Preethi Zodiac Black Mg 261 impresses with its 750W Vega W5 motor, capable of grinding tough ingredients like turmeric in just 2 minutes. Its versatility and durability make it an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful juicer mixer grinder.

  • Best Durable: The Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder boasts a durable build with stainless steel blades and unbreakable jars, ensuring longevity and reliability. With its powerful motor and user-friendly features, it's the ideal option for long-lasting performance.

  • Best Budget: The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder offers excellent value with its 500W copper motor and versatile functionality for blending, juicing, and grinding. Despite being budget-friendly, it delivers reliable performance, making it a smart choice for cost-conscious consumers.

Have you been thinking about going all healthy with your diet but find yourself contemplating between packaged juices and homemade blends? Sure, opting for packaged juices can save you from the hassle of dealing with dishes and kitchen mess, but let's be clear: they often come loaded with preservatives and added sugars, which can derail your healthy routine. The best bet for maintaining a nutritious lifestyle is investing in the best juicer mixer grinder.

These best juicer machines are essential kitchen appliances that save you time while providing the freshest, most nutritious juices right at home. They come with a range of benefits, such as powerful blending, efficient juicing, and versatility for various kitchen tasks. dditionally, they save time, provide consistency, and can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables effortlessly.

However, with so many brands vying for attention, how do you discern which is the best juicer in India? To help you out, we have rounded up some of the best juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Philips, Sujata, Preethi, and more. 

These brands are known for their durability, efficiency, and excellent performance, ensuring you get the best juicer mixer grinder in India with the the best value for your money.

With our curated list, you can make an informed choice and kickstart your healthy lifestyle journey with confidence. Keep reading to find best home juicer that fits your needs and budget.

Juicer mixer grinder Vs mixer grinder, what's the difference?


While a juicer mixer grinder focuses on grinding fruits to extract juice, a mixer grinder is versatile, handling tasks like grinding nuts, dates, and spices such as onion, and ginger. The juicer mixer grinder is tailored for juicing needs, while the mixer grinder offers broader grinding capabilities.

Things to consider when looking to purchase a juicer mixer grinder


  • Type of Juicing Mechanism: Consider whether you need a centrifugal juicer for quick juicing or a masticating juicer for retaining more nutrients.

  • Motor Power and Speed Settings: Opt for a powerful motor and variable speed settings to handle different ingredients effectively and efficiently.

  • Build Quality and Durability: Look for sturdy materials like stainless steel for longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

  • Ease of Cleaning: Choose a juicer mixer grinder with detachable parts for easy cleaning and maintenance, ensuring hassle-free usage.

  • Juicing Efficiency: Assess the juicing efficiency in terms of yield and pulp extraction, ensuring maximum utilization of ingredients.

  • Versatility and Functions: Select a model with multiple functions such as grinding, blending, and juicing to cater to diverse culinary needs.

  • Safety Features: Prioritize safety features like overload protection and safety locks to prevent accidents during operation.

  • Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the appliance, especially if you prefer a quieter environment during juicing or grinding.

How we picked them for you


  • User Feedback: We considered user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and customer satisfaction, highlighting pros and cons based on actual experiences.

  • Performance Assessment: We evaluated each juicer mixer grinder based on motor power, speed settings, and efficiency to ensure top-notch performance across various tasks.

  • Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison, weighing the pros and cons of each model to highlight their strengths and weaknesses for an informed decision.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of brands for reliability, customer service, and warranty support, choosing trusted names in the industry.

  • Value for Money: We ensured that our selections offer the best value for money, balancing cost with features and performance to fit various budgets.

Below is a comprehensive review of these best juicer mixer grinder in detail

  1. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
The Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is India's top brand for powerful and efficient kitchen appliances. With a 900-watt motor, 22000 RPM, and 90 minutes of continuous running, it effortlessly extracts maximum juice and grinds with precision. Featuring versatile jars and shockproof safety, it ensures hassle-free use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,190 (MRP 8,490 27% Off)

  • Brand: Sujata 

  • Motor Power: 900 Watts

  • RPM Speed: 22000

  • Continuous Use: 90 Minutes

  • Jars Included: 2 (1750 ml, 1000 ml)

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Colour: White

Pros

Cons

Robust and powerful motor

Not dishwasher safe

Long continuous running time

Expensive 

Shockproof design ensures safety

Low maintenance and trouble-free operation

What's in the box?

  • Unit Motor

  • Juicer attachment 

  • Blender jar

  • Grinder jar

User’s Reviews: "Have been using this juicer mixer grinder for nearly a month and wondering if there is a task which it can't accomplish without effort. It does everything so effortlessly and smoothly it feels it has been over-engineered for the work it is intended for. Just brilliant. I am more than satisfied and I am sure it will keep on working like this for years as it is seldom stressed.”

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.2-star rating from over 12,000 reviewers, this Sujata Juicer Mixer Grinder proves its worth with reliable performance and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

2. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder offers powerful performance with its 500W motor and stainless steel blades, ensuring fast and efficient operation. With 3 stainless steel jars and a foldable juicing spout, it provides versatility and convenience for various kitchen tasks. Its ergonomic design and food-grade materials prioritise user health and ease of use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,651 (MRP 4,995 27% Off)

  • Brand: Havells 

  • Motor Power: 500W

  • Jar Material: Stainless Steel

  • Speed Settings: 3

  • Warranty: 2 Years (Product), 5 Years (Motor)

  • Safety Feature: Overload Protector

  • Juicing Spout: Foldable

Pros

Cons

Efficient motor helps with fast operation

May not handle heavy-duty tasks

Durable stainless steel jars

Foldable spout enhances cleanliness

What's in the box?

  • Motor Unit

  • Pulp Container (2 L), 

  • Dry/wet Grinding Jar (1 L) With Lid

  • Transparent Blending Jar (1.5 L) With Lid

  • Chutney Jar (400 Ml) With Lid

  • Food Pusher

  • Instruction Manual

User’s Reviews: "The product is amazing, yes it's a bit noisy but still it perfectly grind things and there is no need to hold it just on the machine and let it do the work just relax behind, it also grinds things very quickly.”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient motor and versatile functionality. Garnering 4-star ratings on Amazon highlights its popularity and value among users.

Shop Now!

3. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, with 600W power and 5 jars, is perfect for compact kitchens. It effortlessly blends, juices, grinds, and chops, making healthy meals easy. Featuring detachable, dishwasher-safe parts, it provides convenient use and cleaning, ideal for any modern kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,476 (MRP 6,000 59% Off)

  • Brand: Cookwell 

  • Wattage: 600 Watts

  • Material: Copper

  • Compact: Yes

  • Dishwasher Safe: Yes

  • Speed Settings: 2

  • Weight: 2.62 kg

Pros

Cons

Compact design saves kitchen space

Noisy at high speed

Easy to clean and maintain

Overheats with prolonged use

Quick blending and grinding performance

Convenient for everyday use

What's in the box?

  • Mixer grinder

  • Jars

  • Blades

  • User Manual

User’s Reviews: "I've been using the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder for over 2 years now, and it has exceeded all my expectations. Despite regular use, it hasn't shown any signs of wear and tear, which speaks volumes about its durability. Overall, I can confidently say that this is the best blender I've ever owned.”

Why it's worth buying: It is a best-seller on Amazon with over 5,000+ purchases just last month, proving its popularity and reliability.

Shop Now!

4. Preethi Zodiac Black Mg 261

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Preethi Zodiac Black MG 261 is a top-rated mixer grinder in India, featuring a powerful 750W motor for high quality grinding. With 5 versatile jars, including a Masterchef jar, it handles everything from kneading dough to extracting juice. You get to also enjoy lifelong free service and safety features for a reliable kitchen companion.

Specifications:

  • Price: 8,195 (MRP 10,895 25% Off)

  • Brand: Preethi 

  • Wattage: 750W

  • Speed Controls: 3

  • Dishwasher Safe: Yes

  • Motor Warranty: 5 years

  • Body Material: ABS

  • Overload Protection: Yes

Pros

Cons

Robust build ensures long-lasting use

Initial motor smell may occur

Reliable safety features included

Larger footprint on kitchen counter

Heavy duty motor provides excellent performance 

What's in the box?

  • Motor Unit

  • Masterchef Jar

  • Super Extractor Jar

  • Grinding Jar

  • Chutney Jar

  • Blender Jar

  • Citrus Press

  • User Manual

  • Warranty Card

User’s Reviews: "This is sooo worth for it's price and so easy to use and clean. The 5 jars can be used for different purposes and it is absolutely good. Definitely buy it!! I get headaches from the sound of the mixers and this doesn't produce much noise either”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful performance and versatile functionality, as evidenced by its high rating from over 20,000+ reviewers who gave it 4.2 stars.

Shop Now!

5. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Mixer grinder
info_icon

The Prestige Iris Plus 750W Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse kitchen appliance, boasting a robust motor and 4 super-efficient stainless blades for precise grinding. With 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juicer jar, it caters to all your grinding and juicing needs. Its appealing design and ergonomic handle ensure both style and functionality.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,199 (MRP 6,295 49% Off)

  • Brand: Prestige 

  • Motor Power: 750 Watts

  • Number of Jars: 4

  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

  • Warranty: 2 Years

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Speed Settings: 3

Pros

Cons

Wide-mouth jars helps with easy cleaning

Juicer jar capacity could be larger

Appealing design adds to kitchen aesthetics

May be a little a heavyweight 

Customizable speed control 

Ergonomic handle and durable design 

What's in the box?

  • Base unit

  • 1.5L Wet Jar with blades

  • 1L Dry Jar with blades

  • 300ml Chutney Jar with blade

  • 1.5L Juicer Jar with blades

  • 3 PP lids

  • 1 PC dome lid

  • User manual

User's Reviews: "This is sooo worth for it's price and so easy to use and clean. The 5 jars can be used for different purposes and it is absolutely good. Definitely buy it!! I get headaches from the sound of the mixers and this doesn't produce much noise either"

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evidenced by the 3,000+ purchases on Amazon just last month, highlighting its value and performance.

Shop Now!

6. Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder delivers efficient blending and juicing with its powerful motor and 3 jars. Its Turbo motor ensures maximum juice extraction from tough ingredients, while the Nutri Juicer Jar and Blend&Carry jar allow for convenient on-the-go shakes and smoothies. With drip-free spouts and dishwasher-safe accessories, it offers hassle-free juicing and cleaning.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,399 (MRP 6,495 32% Off)

  • Brand: Philips 

  • Motor Power: 600 Watts

  • Number of Speeds: 4

  • Material: Plastic

  • Dishwasher Safe: Yes

  • Voltage: 240 Volts

  • Blade Type: Rust-Free

Pros

Cons

Drip-free spout prevents mess

Jars are a little fragile 

Efficient juice extraction

Noisy operation 

Compact and space-saving design

Versatile with multiple speed settings

What's in the box?

  • Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • Nutri Juicer Jar

  • Blend & Carry jar(750 ml)

  • Multi purpose jar(750 ml)

  • Warranty card

User’s Reviews: "Product is really good, extracts juice out of almost all the hard fruits like carrot, beetroot. Smoothie jar that comes along with this juicer is awesome. Some ppl have posted photos that the jar is leaking, the thing is the led is a bit harder to close. Once you close it properly, it never spills.”

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it has received good ratings from over 6000 reviewers on Amazon, indicating its quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

7. Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550W Juicer Mixer Grinder provides powerful performance with its 550W motor and 3 versatile jars. It features a stainless steel juicer mesh for maximum juice extraction, along with a detachable anti-drip spout for easy cleaning. With 30 minutes of continuous grinding and juicing, it ensures consistency in flavours.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 5,299 44% Off)

  • Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

  • Powerful Motor: 550W

  • Jars: 3 Versatile

  • Overload Protection: Yes

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Juicing Time: 30 minutes

  • Juicer Jar: With Filter

Pros

Cons

Detachable anti-drip spout

Plastic material prone to wear

Efficient grinding and juicing

Very noisy 

Stainless steel juicer mesh

Easy to clean and maintain

Overload protector for safety

What's in the box?

  • Main JMG Unit

  • Liquidizer Jar (1.5L) with Lid

  • Stainless Steel Jar (700ml) with Lid

  • Juicer Spout Cover

  • Pusher

  • User Manual with Warranty Card

User’s Reviews: "This product is well-suited for home use, boasting a high-power motor, multiple adjustments, and various jars for different utilities. Overall, it is worth purchasing for home usage.”

Why it's worth buying: This product is well-suited for home use, boasting a high-power motor, multiple adjustments, and various jars for different utilities. Overall, it is worth purchasing for home usage.

Shop Now!

8. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder can easily be your go-to appliance for quick and easy smoothies and juices. With a powerful 500W copper motor, it effortlessly grinds almost any food, making it perfect for dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. Enjoy convenience with the included easy-to-make and carry sipper jar for on-the-go nutrition.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,698 (MRP 5,000 66% Off)

  • Brand: NutriPro 

  • Motor: 500W copper

  • Capacity: 300ml

  • Material: Copper

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Pros

Cons

Quick smoothie and juice making

Basic design

Suitable for various food types

Limited speed options

Powerful motor

Simple to use and store 

What's in the box?

  • Main unit

  • 2 jars (for blending, grinding)

  • Sipper jar

  • Instruction manual

User’s Reviews: "I am thoroughly impressed! Its powerful motor effortlessly blends and juices fruits, creating smooth and nutritious drinks. The sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a joy to use in my kitchen. Cleanup is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-disassemble parts. Overall, the Nutripro exceeds my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in search of a reliable and efficient juicer mixer”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status, 4.2-star rating, and popularity with over 5,000+ purchases last month on Amazon.

Shop Now!

9. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Mixer-Grinder is India's finest, offering powerful performance with its 500W copper motor and super sharp stainless steel blades. With transparent, unbreakable jars, it allows for easy monitoring and grinding of chutneys, masalas, and smoothies in just 30 seconds. Backed by a 2-year warranty and an exclusive recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, it ensures tasty and healthy food preparation with ease.

Specifications: 

  • Price: 2,499 (MRP 5,300 53% Off)

  • Brand: Wonderchef 

  • Motor Power: 500W

  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

  • Jars: 2 Unbreakable

  • Speed: 22,000 RPM

  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros

Cons

High-speed operation 

Limited speed settings

Easy twist operation

Not dishwasher safe

Premium quality blades 

Compact design 

What's in the box?

  • Long Jar

  • Lid

  • Grinding Blade

  • Short Jar

  • Seasoning Cap

  • Blending Blade

  • Motor Base

User’s Reviews: "I am thoroughly impressed! Its powerful motor effortlessly blends and juices fruits, creating smooth and nutritious drinks. The sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a joy to use in my kitchen. Cleanup is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-disassemble parts. Overall, the Nutripro exceeds my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in search of a reliable and efficient juicer mixer”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven reliability with over 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon and 1,000 recent purchases, ensuring satisfaction and trust among users.

Shop Now!

10. Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

Juicer mixer grinder
Juicer mixer grinder Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful 750W appliance that serves as a mixer, grinder, juicer, and blender, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. With four durable stainless steel jars, including a fruit filter juicer jar, it effortlessly handles various tasks like grinding, blending, and juicing. Experience convenience and efficiency with this reliable kitchen companion.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,399 (MRP 3,699 35% Off)

  • Brand: Lifelong 

  • Motor Power: 750W

  • Jar Material: Stainless Steel

  • Speed Settings: 3

  • Safety Feature: Overload Protection

  • Warranty: 1 Year

Pros 

Cons

Efficient grinding and blending

Not dishwasher safe

Easy to use with variable speed settings

Short cord length 

Reliable performance 

Durable build quality 

What's in the box?

  • Main unit

  • Fruit filter PC jar

  • Liquidising stainless steel jar

  • Grinding stainless steel jar

  • Chutney jar

User’s Reviews: "To be honest I wasn’t sure about the quality of the mixer by looking at the price…. I was replacing my old mixer which was three times higher priced than this one…. But one of my relatives insisted on me for Lifelong and since the day I received the courier I am just loving it….. It’s awesome and one should blindly go for it, especially at this price!!!!”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile functionality, durability, and affordable price, making it a smart choice for any kitchen.

Shop Now!

Types of Juicer Mixer Grinders

  • Centrifugal: Utilises high-speed spinning blades to separate juice from pulp quickly, ideal for hard and soft fruits.

  • Masticating: Uses a slow grinding and chewing mechanism to extract juice, preserving more nutrients and yielding more juice.

  • Triturating: Employs twin gears to crush and press produce for maximum juice extraction and nutrient retention.

  • Citrus: Specifically designed for juicing citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes, using a reamer mechanism.

  • Handheld: Compact and portable, perfect for quick blending and juicing tasks, often battery-operated or manually powered.

  • Cold Press: Operates at low speeds to extract juice with minimal heat, preserving the natural enzymes and nutrients.

  • Multipurpose :Combines the functionalities of juicing, mixing, grinding, and blending in one appliance, versatile for various kitchen tasks.

  • Commercial: Heavy-duty and designed for high-volume use, suitable for restaurants and juice bars with powerful motors and large capacities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


How many watts is good for a juicer mixer grinder?

  • A juicer mixer grinder with a motor power of 500 to 750 watts is ideal for most household needs. Higher wattage provides better grinding and blending performance, especially for tougher ingredients and continuous usage.

How do I clean a juicer mixer grinder?

  • To clean a juicer mixer grinder, disassemble the parts and wash them with warm, soapy water. Use a brush to clean the blades and mesh, and ensure all components are thoroughly dried before reassembling.

Can I extract juice from all fruits and vegetables using a juicer mixer grinder? 

  • Yes, a juicer mixer grinder can extract juice from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including hard and soft types. However, for optimal results, it's recommended to cut them into smaller pieces before juicing.

How do I maintain my juicer mixer grinder for longevity?

  • Regularly clean all parts after use, avoid overloading the jars, and ensure proper assembly before operating. Periodic lubrication of the blades and checking for wear and tear can also help maintain the appliance's longevity.

Why does my juicer mixer grinder smell during the first use?

  • A slight burning smell during the first use is normal as the motor varnish heats up. This smell should dissipate with subsequent uses, but if it persists, contact customer support for assistance.

Wrapping up 


 Investing in a high-quality juicer mixer grinder simplifies meal preparation, allowing you to create fresh juices, smooth purees, and finely ground spices with ease. Our list of recommendations includes versatile and reliable options that cater to various needs and preferences, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your culinary adventures. With durability, efficiency, and ease of use at the forefront, choosing a juicer mixer grinder from our curated selection is a worthwhile decision that will enhance your cooking experience.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

