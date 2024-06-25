10 Best Juicer Mixer Grinders Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best juicer mixer grinder for its robust 900W motor, ensuring efficient grinding and juicing. With its durable build and powerful performance, it's the top choice for all-around kitchen tasks.
Best with Powerful Motor: The 1 impresses with its 750W Vega W5 motor, capable of grinding tough ingredients like turmeric in just 2 minutes. Its versatility and durability make it an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful juicer mixer grinder.
Best Durable: The boasts a durable build with stainless steel blades and unbreakable jars, ensuring longevity and reliability. With its powerful motor and user-friendly features, it's the ideal option for long-lasting performance.
Best Budget: The offers excellent value with its 500W copper motor and versatile functionality for blending, juicing, and grinding. Despite being budget-friendly, it delivers reliable performance, making it a smart choice for cost-conscious consumers.
Have you been thinking about going all healthy with your diet but find yourself contemplating between packaged juices and homemade blends? Sure, opting for packaged juices can save you from the hassle of dealing with dishes and kitchen mess, but let's be clear: they often come loaded with preservatives and added sugars, which can derail your healthy routine. The best bet for maintaining a nutritious lifestyle is investing in the best juicer
These best juicer machines are that save you time while providing the freshest, most nutritious juices right at home. They come with a range of benefits, such as powerful blending, efficient juicing, and versatility for various kitchen tasks. dditionally, they save time, provide consistency, and can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables effortlessly.
However, with so many brands vying for attention, how do you discern which is the best juicer in India? To help you out, we have rounded up some of the best juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Philips, Sujata, Preethi, and more.
These brands are known for their durability, efficiency, and excellent performance, ensuring you get the best juicer mixer grinder in India with the the best value for your money.
With our curated list, you can make an informed choice and kickstart your healthy lifestyle journey with confidence. Keep reading to find best home juicer that
Juicer mixer grinder Vs mixer grinder, what's the difference?
While a juicer mixer grinder focuses on grinding fruits to extract juice, a mixer grinder is versatile, handling tasks like grinding nuts, dates, and spices such as onion, and ginger. The juicer mixer grinder is tailored for juicing needs, while the mixer grinder offers broader grinding capabilities.
Things to consider when looking to purchase a juicer mixer grinder
Type of Juicing Mechanism: Consider whether you need a centrifugal juicer for quick juicing or a masticating juicer for retaining more nutrients.
Motor Power and Speed Settings: Opt for a powerful motor and variable speed settings to handle different ingredients effectively and efficiently.
Build Quality and Durability: Look for sturdy materials like stainless steel for longevity and resistance to wear and tear.
Ease of Cleaning: Choose a juicer mixer grinder with detachable parts for easy cleaning and maintenance, ensuring hassle-free usage.
Juicing Efficiency: Assess the juicing efficiency in terms of yield and pulp extraction, ensuring maximum utilization of ingredients.
Versatility and Functions: Select a model with multiple functions such as grinding, blending, and juicing to cater to diverse culinary needs.
Safety Features: Prioritize safety features like overload protection and safety locks to prevent accidents during operation.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the appliance, especially if you prefer a quieter environment during juicing or grinding.
How we picked them for you
User Feedback: We considered user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and customer satisfaction, highlighting pros and cons based on actual experiences.
Performance Assessment: We evaluated each juicer mixer grinder based on motor power, speed settings, and efficiency to ensure top-notch performance across various tasks.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison, weighing the pros and cons of each model to highlight their strengths and weaknesses for an informed decision.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of brands for reliability, customer service, and warranty support, choosing trusted names in the industry.
Value for Money: We ensured that our selections offer the best value for money, balancing cost with features and performance to fit various budgets.
Below is a comprehensive review of these best juicer mixer grinder in detail
The Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is India's top brand for powerful and efficient kitchen appliances. With a 900-watt motor, 22000 RPM, and 90 minutes of continuous running, it effortlessly extracts maximum juice and grinds with precision. Featuring versatile jars and shockproof safety, it ensures hassle-free use.
Specifications:
Price: 6,190 (
MRP 8,49027% Off)
Brand: Sujata
Motor Power: 900 Watts
RPM Speed: 22000
Continuous Use: 90 Minutes
Jars Included: 2 (1750 ml, 1000 ml)
Material: Stainless Steel
Colour: White
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Robust and powerful motor
|
Not dishwasher safe
|
Long continuous running time
|
Expensive
|
Shockproof design ensures safety
|
Low maintenance and trouble-free operation
What's in the box?
Unit Motor
Juicer attachment
Blender jar
Grinder jar
User’s Reviews: "Have been using this juicer mixer grinder for nearly a month and wondering if there is a task which it can't accomplish without effort. It does everything so effortlessly and smoothly it feels it has been over-engineered for the work it is intended for. Just brilliant. I am more than satisfied and I am sure it will keep on working like this for years as it is seldom stressed.”
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.2-star rating from over 12,000 reviewers, this Sujata Juicer Mixer Grinder proves its worth with reliable performance and customer satisfaction.
The Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder offers powerful performance with its 500W motor and stainless steel blades, ensuring fast and efficient operation. With 3 stainless steel jars and a foldable juicing spout, it provides versatility and convenience for various kitchen tasks. Its ergonomic design and food-grade materials prioritise user health and ease of use.
Specifications:
Price: 3,651 (
MRP 4,99527% Off)
Brand: Havells
Motor Power: 500W
Jar Material: Stainless Steel
Speed Settings: 3
Warranty: 2 Years (Product), 5 Years (Motor)
Safety Feature: Overload Protector
Juicing Spout: Foldable
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Efficient motor helps with fast operation
|
May not handle heavy-duty tasks
|
Durable stainless steel jars
|
Foldable spout enhances cleanliness
What's in the box?
Motor Unit
Pulp Container (2 L),
Dry/wet Grinding Jar (1 L) With Lid
Transparent Blending Jar (1.5 L) With Lid
Chutney Jar (400 Ml) With Lid
Food Pusher
Instruction Manual
User’s Reviews: "The product is amazing, yes it's a bit noisy but still it perfectly grind things and there is no need to hold it just on the machine and let it do the work just relax behind, it also grinds things very quickly.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient motor and versatile functionality. Garnering 4-star ratings on Amazon highlights its popularity and value among users.
The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, with 600W power and 5 jars, is perfect for compact kitchens. It effortlessly blends, juices, grinds, and chops, making healthy meals easy. Featuring detachable, dishwasher-safe parts, it provides convenient use and cleaning, ideal for any modern kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 2,476 (
MRP 6,00059% Off)
Brand: Cookwell
Wattage: 600 Watts
Material: Copper
Compact: Yes
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Speed Settings: 2
Weight: 2.62 kg
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Compact design saves kitchen space
|
Noisy at high speed
|
Easy to clean and maintain
|
Overheats with prolonged use
|
Quick blending and grinding performance
|
Convenient for everyday use
What's in the box?
Mixer grinder
Jars
Blades
User Manual
User’s Reviews: "I've been using the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder for over 2 years now, and it has exceeded all my expectations. Despite regular use, it hasn't shown any signs of wear and tear, which speaks volumes about its durability. Overall, I can confidently say that this is the best blender I've ever owned.”
Why it's worth buying: It is a best-seller on Amazon with over 5,000+ purchases just last month, proving its popularity and reliability.
The Preethi Zodiac Black MG 261 is a top-rated mixer grinder in India, featuring a powerful 750W motor for high quality grinding. With 5 versatile jars, including a Masterchef jar, it handles everything from kneading dough to extracting juice. You get to also enjoy lifelong free service and safety features for a reliable kitchen companion.
Specifications:
Price: 8,195 (
MRP 10,89525% Off)
Brand: Preethi
Wattage: 750W
Speed Controls: 3
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Motor Warranty: 5 years
Body Material: ABS
Overload Protection: Yes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Robust build ensures long-lasting use
|
Initial motor smell may occur
|
Reliable safety features included
|
Larger footprint on kitchen counter
|
Heavy duty motor provides excellent performance
What's in the box?
Motor Unit
Masterchef Jar
Super Extractor Jar
Grinding Jar
Chutney Jar
Blender Jar
Citrus Press
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "This is sooo worth for it's price and so easy to use and clean. The 5 jars can be used for different purposes and it is absolutely good. Definitely buy it!! I get headaches from the sound of the mixers and this doesn't produce much noise either”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful performance and versatile functionality, as evidenced by its high rating from over 20,000+ reviewers who gave it 4.2 stars.
The Prestige Iris Plus 750W Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse kitchen appliance, boasting a robust motor and 4 super-efficient stainless blades for precise grinding. With 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juicer jar, it caters to all your grinding and juicing needs. Its appealing design and ergonomic handle ensure both style and functionality.
Specifications:
Price: 3,199 (
MRP 6,29549% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Motor Power: 750 Watts
Number of Jars: 4
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Warranty: 2 Years
Power Source: Corded Electric
Speed Settings: 3
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Wide-mouth jars helps with easy cleaning
|
Juicer jar capacity could be larger
|
Appealing design adds to kitchen aesthetics
|
May be a little a heavyweight
|
Customizable speed control
|
Ergonomic handle and durable design
What's in the box?
Base unit
1.5L Wet Jar with blades
1L Dry Jar with blades
300ml Chutney Jar with blade
1.5L Juicer Jar with blades
3 PP lids
1 PC dome lid
User manual
User’s Reviews: "This is sooo worth for it's price and so easy to use and clean. The 5 jars can be used for different purposes and it is absolutely good. Definitely buy it!! I get headaches from the sound of the mixers and this doesn't produce much noise either”
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evidenced by the 3,000+ purchases on Amazon just last month, highlighting its value and performance.
The Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder delivers efficient blending and juicing with its powerful motor and 3 jars. Its Turbo motor ensures maximum juice extraction from tough ingredients, while the Nutri Juicer Jar and Blend&Carry jar allow for convenient on-the-go shakes and smoothies. With drip-free spouts and dishwasher-safe accessories, it offers hassle-free juicing and cleaning.
Specifications:
Price: 4,399 (
MRP 6,49532% Off)
Brand: Philips
Motor Power: 600 Watts
Number of Speeds: 4
Material: Plastic
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Voltage: 240 Volts
Blade Type: Rust-Free
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Drip-free spout prevents mess
|
Jars are a little fragile
|
Efficient juice extraction
|
Noisy operation
|
Compact and space-saving design
|
Versatile with multiple speed settings
What's in the box?
Juicer Mixer Grinder
Nutri Juicer Jar
Blend & Carry jar(750 ml)
Multi purpose jar(750 ml)
Warranty card
User’s Reviews: "Product is really good, extracts juice out of almost all the hard fruits like carrot, beetroot. Smoothie jar that comes along with this juicer is awesome. Some ppl have posted photos that the jar is leaking, the thing is the led is a bit harder to close. Once you close it properly, it never spills.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it has received good ratings from over 6000 reviewers on Amazon, indicating its quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.
The Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550W Juicer Mixer Grinder provides powerful performance with its 550W motor and 3 versatile jars. It features a stainless steel juicer mesh for maximum juice extraction, along with a detachable anti-drip spout for easy cleaning. With 30 minutes of continuous grinding and juicing, it ensures consistency in flavours.
Specifications:
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 5,29944% Off)
Brand: Maharaja Whiteline
Powerful Motor: 550W
Jars: 3 Versatile
Overload Protection: Yes
Material: Stainless Steel
Juicing Time: 30 minutes
Juicer Jar: With Filter
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Detachable anti-drip spout
|
Plastic material prone to wear
|
Efficient grinding and juicing
|
Very noisy
|
Stainless steel juicer mesh
|
Easy to clean and maintain
|
Overload protector for safety
What's in the box?
Main JMG Unit
Liquidizer Jar (1.5L) with Lid
Stainless Steel Jar (700ml) with Lid
Juicer Spout Cover
Pusher
User Manual with Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "This product is well-suited for home use, boasting a high-power motor, multiple adjustments, and various jars for different utilities. Overall, it is worth purchasing for home usage.”
Why it's worth buying: This product is well-suited for home use, boasting a high-power motor, multiple adjustments, and various jars for different utilities. Overall, it is worth purchasing for home usage.
The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder can easily be your go-to appliance for quick and easy smoothies and juices. With a powerful 500W copper motor, it effortlessly grinds almost any food, making it perfect for dry grinding, chutneys, and dips. Enjoy convenience with the included easy-to-make and carry sipper jar for on-the-go nutrition.
Specifications:
Price: 1,698 (
MRP 5,00066% Off)
Brand: NutriPro
Motor: 500W copper
Capacity: 300ml
Material: Copper
Power Source: Corded Electric
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Quick smoothie and juice making
|
Basic design
|
Suitable for various food types
|
Limited speed options
|
Powerful motor
|
Simple to use and store
What's in the box?
Main unit
2 jars (for blending, grinding)
Sipper jar
Instruction manual
User’s Reviews: "I am thoroughly impressed! Its powerful motor effortlessly blends and juices fruits, creating smooth and nutritious drinks. The sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a joy to use in my kitchen. Cleanup is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-disassemble parts. Overall, the Nutripro exceeds my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in search of a reliable and efficient juicer mixer”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status, 4.2-star rating, and popularity with over 5,000+ purchases last month on Amazon.
The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend Mixer-Grinder is India's finest, offering powerful performance with its 500W copper motor and super sharp stainless steel blades. With transparent, unbreakable jars, it allows for easy monitoring and grinding of chutneys, masalas, and smoothies in just 30 seconds. Backed by a 2-year warranty and an exclusive recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, it ensures tasty and healthy food preparation with ease.
Specifications:
Price: 2,499 (
MRP 5,30053% Off)
Brand: Wonderchef
Motor Power: 500W
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Jars: 2 Unbreakable
Speed: 22,000 RPM
Warranty: 2 Years
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High-speed operation
|
Limited speed settings
|
Easy twist operation
|
Not dishwasher safe
|
Premium quality blades
|
Compact design
What's in the box?
Long Jar
Lid
Grinding Blade
Short Jar
Seasoning Cap
Blending Blade
Motor Base
User’s Reviews: "I am thoroughly impressed! Its powerful motor effortlessly blends and juices fruits, creating smooth and nutritious drinks. The sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a joy to use in my kitchen. Cleanup is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-disassemble parts. Overall, the Nutripro exceeds my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in search of a reliable and efficient juicer mixer”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven reliability with over 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon and 1,000 recent purchases, ensuring satisfaction and trust among users.
The Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful 750W appliance that serves as a mixer, grinder, juicer, and blender, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. With four durable stainless steel jars, including a fruit filter juicer jar, it effortlessly handles various tasks like grinding, blending, and juicing. Experience convenience and efficiency with this reliable kitchen companion.
Specifications:
Price: 2,399 (
MRP 3,69935% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Motor Power: 750W
Jar Material: Stainless Steel
Speed Settings: 3
Safety Feature: Overload Protection
Warranty: 1 Year
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Efficient grinding and blending
|
Not dishwasher safe
|
Easy to use with variable speed settings
|
Short cord length
|
Reliable performance
|
Durable build quality
What's in the box?
Main unit
Fruit filter PC jar
Liquidising stainless steel jar
Grinding stainless steel jar
Chutney jar
User’s Reviews: "To be honest I wasn’t sure about the quality of the mixer by looking at the price…. I was replacing my old mixer which was three times higher priced than this one…. But one of my relatives insisted on me for Lifelong and since the day I received the courier I am just loving it….. It’s awesome and one should blindly go for it, especially at this price!!!!”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile functionality, durability, and affordable price, making it a smart choice for any kitchen.
Types of Juicer Mixer Grinders
Centrifugal: Utilises high-speed spinning blades to separate juice from pulp quickly, ideal for hard and soft fruits.
Masticating: Uses a slow grinding and chewing mechanism to extract juice, preserving more nutrients and yielding more juice.
Triturating: Employs twin gears to crush and press produce for maximum juice extraction and nutrient retention.
Citrus: Specifically designed for juicing citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes, using a reamer mechanism.
Handheld: Compact and portable, perfect for quick blending and juicing tasks, often battery-operated or manually powered.
Cold Press: Operates at low speeds to extract juice with minimal heat, preserving the natural enzymes and nutrients.
Multipurpose :Combines the functionalities of juicing, mixing, grinding, and blending in one appliance, versatile for various kitchen tasks.
Commercial: Heavy-duty and designed for high-volume use, suitable for restaurants and juice bars with powerful motors and large capacities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How many watts is good for a juicer mixer grinder?
A juicer mixer grinder with a motor power of 500 to 750 watts is ideal for most household needs. Higher wattage provides better grinding and blending performance, especially for tougher ingredients and continuous usage.
How do I clean a juicer mixer grinder?
To clean a juicer mixer grinder, disassemble the parts and wash them with warm, soapy water. Use a brush to clean the blades and mesh, and ensure all components are thoroughly dried before reassembling.
Can I extract juice from all fruits and vegetables using a juicer mixer grinder?
Yes, a juicer mixer grinder can extract juice from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including hard and soft types. However, for optimal results, it's recommended to cut them into smaller pieces before juicing.
How do I maintain my juicer mixer grinder for longevity?
Regularly clean all parts after use, avoid overloading the jars, and ensure proper assembly before operating. Periodic lubrication of the blades and checking for wear and tear can also help maintain the appliance's longevity.
Why does my juicer mixer grinder smell during the first use?
A slight burning smell during the first use is normal as the motor varnish heats up. This smell should dissipate with subsequent uses, but if it persists, contact customer support for assistance.
Wrapping up
Investing in a high-quality juicer mixer grinder simplifies meal preparation, allowing you to create fresh juices, smooth purees, and finely ground spices with ease. Our list of recommendations includes versatile and reliable options that cater to various needs and preferences, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your culinary adventures. With durability, efficiency, and ease of use at the forefront, choosing a juicer mixer grinder from our curated selection is a worthwhile decision that will enhance your cooking experience.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change