10 Best Juicer Mixer Grinders Brands in India (2024)

Best Overall: The Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder stands out as the best juicer mixer grinder for its robust 900W motor, ensuring efficient grinding and juicing. With its durable build and powerful performance, it's the top choice for all-around kitchen tasks.

Best with Powerful Motor: The Preethi Zodiac Black Mg 26 1 impresses with its 750W Vega W5 motor, capable of grinding tough ingredients like turmeric in just 2 minutes. Its versatility and durability make it an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful juicer mixer grinder.

Best Durable: The Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder boasts a durable build with stainless steel blades and unbreakable jars, ensuring longevity and reliability. With its powerful motor and user-friendly features, it's the ideal option for long-lasting performance.

Best Budget: The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder offers excellent value with its 500W copper motor and versatile functionality for blending, juicing, and grinding. Despite being budget-friendly, it delivers reliable performance, making it a smart choice for cost-conscious consumers.

Have you been thinking about going all healthy with your diet but find yourself contemplating between packaged juices and homemade blends? Sure, opting for packaged juices can save you from the hassle of dealing with dishes and kitchen mess, but let's be clear: they often come loaded with preservatives and added sugars, which can derail your healthy routine. The best bet for maintaining a nutritious lifestyle is investing in the best juicer mixer grinder.

These best juicer machines are essential kitchen appliances that save you time while providing the freshest, most nutritious juices right at home. They come with a range of benefits, such as powerful blending, efficient juicing, and versatility for various kitchen tasks. dditionally, they save time, provide consistency, and can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables effortlessly.

However, with so many brands vying for attention, how do you discern which is the best juicer in India? To help you out, we have rounded up some of the best juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Philips, Sujata, Preethi, and more.

These brands are known for their durability, efficiency, and excellent performance, ensuring you get the best juicer mixer grinder in India with the the best value for your money.

With our curated list, you can make an informed choice and kickstart your healthy lifestyle journey with confidence. Keep reading to find best home juicer that fits your needs and budget.

Juicer mixer grinder Vs mixer grinder, what's the difference?





While a juicer mixer grinder focuses on grinding fruits to extract juice, a mixer grinder is versatile, handling tasks like grinding nuts, dates, and spices such as onion, and ginger. The juicer mixer grinder is tailored for juicing needs, while the mixer grinder offers broader grinding capabilities.

Things to consider when looking to purchase a juicer mixer grinder





Type of Juicing Mechanism: Consider whether you need a centrifugal juicer for quick juicing or a masticating juicer for retaining more nutrients.

Motor Power and Speed Settings: Opt for a powerful motor and variable speed settings to handle different ingredients effectively and efficiently.

Build Quality and Durability : Look for sturdy materials like stainless steel for longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

Ease of Cleaning: Choose a juicer mixer grinder with detachable parts for easy cleaning and maintenance, ensuring hassle-free usage.

Juicing Efficiency: Assess the juicing efficiency in terms of yield and pulp extraction, ensuring maximum utilization of ingredients.

Versatility and Functions: Select a model with multiple functions such as grinding, blending, and juicing to cater to diverse culinary needs.

Safety Features: Prioritize safety features like overload protection and safety locks to prevent accidents during operation.

Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the appliance, especially if you prefer a quieter environment during juicing or grinding.

How we picked them for you





User Feedback: We considered user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and customer satisfaction, highlighting pros and cons based on actual experiences.

Performance Assessment: We evaluated each juicer mixer grinder based on motor power, speed settings, and efficiency to ensure top-notch performance across various tasks.

Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison, weighing the pros and cons of each model to highlight their strengths and weaknesses for an informed decision.

Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of brands for reliability, customer service, and warranty support, choosing trusted names in the industry.

Value for Money: We ensured that our selections offer the best value for money, balancing cost with features and performance to fit various budgets.

Below is a comprehensive review of these best juicer mixer grinder in detail